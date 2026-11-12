Buda Hays Consolidated at Austin Westlake Live Updates: Texas High School Football

Thursday night is the opening night of the University Interscholastic League high school football playoffs across Texas.

One of the state’s top teams, and premier programs, is involved in the opening night of postseason play, as Austin Westlake is set to play host to Buda Hays Consolidated in the 6A Division II bi-district round.

Watch Buda Hays Consolidated at Austin Westlake LIVE on the NFHS Network

The Chaparrals finished the regular season 9-1 and claimed the outright District 25-6A championship with a 6-0 record. Last season, they finished 7-4 and didn’t get out of the bi-district round, unusual for a program that has made 12 title-game appearances and has claimed four state championships.

Hays Consolidated comes into the playoffs at 6-4 overall and the Hawks finished in a three-way tie for third in District 26-6A along with Austin High and Buda Johnson.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Austin.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BUDA HAYS CONSOLIATED 0, AUSTIN WESTLAKE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Chaparral Stadium in Austin, it’s the opening night of the UIL 6A Division II playoffs, as Westlake gets set to play host to Buda Hays Consolidated.

ABOUT BUDA HAYS CONSOLIDATED

The Hawks suffered a midseason three-game losing streak, but bounced back to win their final two regular season games, each by decisive margins. They won 68-14 against Del Valle and 76-0 against Austin Akins.

Senior running back Gabriel Peach has rushed for nearly 1,150 yards and 15 TDs this season.

ABOUT AUSTIN WESTLAKE

The Chaps' lone defeat came in their third game, a wild 49-40 loss at Prosper. But other than that, Westlake has been flawless, especially in district play.

In three of their last four regular-season games, the Chaps have scored at least 56 points, including a 68-33 win in last week’s game against Stony Point.

Senior quarterback Patton Jones has completed 72% of his passes (114-of-158) for 1,741 yards and 19 TDs. The Chaps’ leading rusher is a freshman, Cooper Jones, who tallied 785 yards and 14 scores.