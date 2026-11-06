Belton at Brenham Live Updates: Texas High School Football

It’s finally Week 11 in Texas high school football - the final week of the regular season.

And in one district, a title will be decided on the field to the winner as Belton travels to take on Brenham for the District 8-5A Division II title.

Both teams enter Friday’s showdown with 4-0 district records. Belton comes in at 7-2 overall, while the Cubs are going for a 10-0 season heading into next week’s postseason.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Brenham.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BELTON 0, BRENHAM 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

PREGAME

- Live from Cubs Stadium in Brenham, it’s a showdown for the District 8-5A Division II championship as the undefeated Cubs welcome in Belton.

ABOUT BELTON

The Tigers set up Friday’s district title showdown with a 31-13 win last week against Waco University. Quarterback Will Shepard threw for two TDs, one going to receiver Gavin Ross, one of his seven catches on the night.

Shepard has completed 132-of-194 passes for 1,864 yards and 25 TDs. Ross already has 70 catches for 965 yards, while reaching the end zone 14 times.

Belton comes into Friday’s game on a four-game win streak following back-to-back losses to Waco Midway and San Angelo Central.

ABOUT BRENHAM

The Cubs have turned in a stellar season thus far, scoring a total of 432 points while holding their opponents to just 80. Prior to last week’s 24-13 win at Killeen Ellison, they allowed a total of 17 points in a four-game span.

Roland Branch Jr., a junior quarterback, has thrown for 1,332 yards and 20 TDs. Another junior, tailback CJ Glover, has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 TDs, including 255 yards in last week’s victory. Glover has more than taken up the slack from the absence of regular tailback Jakoby Dixon, an Oklahoma commit, who has been out the past several weeks with an injury.