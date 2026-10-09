Denton Guyer at Lewisville Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A Texas high school football District 5-6A showdown is on tap Friday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth “Metroplex.”

Denton Guyer travels to face Lewisville with both teams coming in with identical 1-0 records, part of a four-way tie atop the district along with Denton Braswell and Hebron. The Wildcats are also ranked No. 21 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 rankings.

Watch Denton Guyer at Lewisville LIVE on the NFHS Network

One of the main storylines entering Friday’s game is the status of Lewisville quarterback Laykon Brassfield, who was ruled ineligible last month by the University Interscholastic League due to transfer rules. Brassfield, who came to Lewisville in the offseason from Edmond (Okla.) North, threw for 14 touchdowns in the Fighting Farmers’ first three games, which all ended up being forfeited.

But according to a report Friday afternoon on X by Dallas Morning News reporter Greg Riddle, Brassfield is not expected to play in Friday’s game, as he and his family are attempting to get his eligibility restored by the UIL, but more than likely may get resolved next week.

It looks like Lewisville QB Laykon Brassfield, currently ineligible, won't be able to play tonight vs. Denton Guyer. They couldn't get a new DEC hearing scheduled.

They're trying to get an appeal heard by UIL and hope this can be resolved by next week.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @dctf — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) October 9, 2026

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Lewisville.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

DENTON GUYER 0, LEWISVILLE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Max Goldsmith Stadium in Lewisville, it’s a key 5-6A district tilt as the Wildcats from Denton Guyer take on Lewisville.

ABOUT DENTON GUYER

The Wildcats enter Friday’s game at 4-1 overall, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of highly ranked Waxahachie. Since that loss, Guyer has won two straight games by an aggregate score of 86-14, beating Braswell 51-7 last week.

ABOUT LEWISVILLE

Lewisville should actually be 5-0 entering Friday’s game, but the Fighting Farmers had to forfeit three of those wins. The wins that have counted were against Flower Mound (40-7) and Frisco Wakeland (38-8 last week).