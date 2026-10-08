Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 7, 2026

The 6th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 7 for UIL teams and Week 8 for the private schools.

The Top 25 teams stay the same this week, as we leave Manvel in the Top 25 after falling to Pearland. Depending on host the final four weeks go, that could be the Mavericks' only loss of the regular season.

There is one Top 25 showdown this week with No. 4 North Crowley vs. No. 6 Waxahachie in what could be viewed as the top team in 6A in the DFW area.

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1. Galena Park North Shore (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

The Mustangs lost MLB Kendrick Brown to an ACL/MCL injury last week. The senior had 70 tackles in 6 games.

Up next: at Humble Summer Creek, Oct. 9

2. Allen (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

The Eagles were idle last week.

Up next: vs. McKinney, Oct. 9

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

After scoring 91 points to close out September, the Lions posted 78 in a win vs. South Houston last week—and their 3rd shutout of the season.

Up next: at Iowa Colony, Oct. 9

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The Panthers were another Top 25 team that was idle. Next up is probably the state's biggest game against Waxahachie, ranked No. 6.

Up next: at Waxahachie, Oct. 9

5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (5-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Another blowout win happened last week for the Rangers. They beat Kyle Lehman, 77-3, above the team average of 68 points per game.

Up next: vs. Austin L.C. Anderson, Oct. 9

6. Waxahachie (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

The Indians host No. 4 North Crowley in what will be a national game of the week for MaxPreps. Wax, like North Crowley, was idle last week.

Up next: vs. North Crowley, Oct. 9

7. Frisco Lone Star (5-0)

Previous ranking: 7

USC pledge Trey Wright passed for a school-record 7 touchdowns and the Rangers scored a season-high 62 points.

Up next: vs. Frisco Heritage, Oct. 9

8. Katy (6-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Katy has outscored foes 85-3 in the past two games and blanked Katy Seven Lakes last week. Last year the team’s only shutout was against Katy Morton Ranch — this week’s foe.

Up next: at Katy Morton Ranch, Oct. 8

9. DeSoto (3-2)

Previous ranking: 9

The Eagles will play Lancaster in a battle for first place in District 8-5A Division I.

Up next: at Lancaster, Oct. 9

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-2)

Previous ranking: 10

The Golden Bears have scored more points each week during the 3-game winning streak — 68 coming last week vs. Dallas Molina.

Up next: vs. Dallas Seaogville, Oct. 8

11. Carthage (4-0)

Previous ranking: 11

The Bulldogs were idle last week. Next up is a Pittsburg team that is 3-2, but 0-8 vs. Carthage.

Up next: at Pittsburg, Oct. 9

12. Stephenville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

The Yellowjackets have won 21 in a row.

Up next: vs. Lampasas, Oct. 9

13. Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-0)

Previous ranking: 13

The Panthers had to go to another QB last week and kept on winning. Sophomore CJ Wiley threw for 200 yards and 1 TD, replacing Landon Rodkey, who replaced Brody Bartee.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Elkins, Oct. 10

14. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (4-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Colin Cragun had 5 catches for 100 yards and 2 TDs in a 38-25 win over San Antonio Brandeis last week.

Up next: at San Antonio Roosevelt, Oct. 8

15. Duncanville (2-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Duncanville was idle last week. The Panthers have not lost 4 games in a season since 2015.

Up next: vs. Mansfield, Oct. 9

16. Celina (5-0)

Previous ranking: 16

The Bobcats held off a pesky Frisco Emerson squad, 17-14, to stay unbeaten.

Up next: at Frisco Independence, Oct. 8

17. Houston C.E. King (5-1)

Previous ranking: 17

In a 42-14 win over Humble Atascocita, Khylan Davis threw for 259 yards and 3 TDs.

Up next: vs. Humble, Oct. 9

18. Boerne (5-0)

Previous ranking: 18

The Greyhounds were idle last week.

Up next: vs. New Braunfels Long Creek, Oct. 8

19. Port Arthur Memorial (6-0)

Previous ranking: 19

The Titans picked up a 23-7 win over Beaumont West Brook last week, the 5th straight game the defense allowed 7 or fewer points.

Up next: vs. La Porte, Oct. 9

20. Pearland (6-0)

Previous ranking: 20

In a battle of unbeatens, the Oilers prevailed 42-21 vs. Manvel. Royce Swan ran for 196 yards and 3 TDs.

Up next: vs. Alvin, Oct. 9

21. Denton Guyer (4-1)

Previous ranking: 22

The Wildcats will have a tough game this week against Lewisville, though 2-3, haven’t lost a game on the field that was played this year. They were a top-10 team in this poll until forfeits were declared for Weeks 1-3.

Up next: vs. Lewisville, Oct. 9

22. Anna (6-0)

Previous ranking: 23

A touchdown at the buzzer — though some people will point to the video to say otherwise — gave the Coyotes a walk-off win vs. Frisco.

Up next: at Frisco Memorial, Oct. 9

23. Manvel (4-1)

Previous ranking: 21

The Mavericks lost a District 19-6A clash for 1st place to Pearland. How will they respond?

Up next: at Sam Rayburn, Oct. 8

24. Southlake Carroll (3-2)

Previous ranking: 24

The Dragons were idle last week and will play a winless team this week.

Up next: vs. Justin Northwest, Oct. 9

25. Boerne-Champion (6-0)

Previous ranking: 25

The Chargers posted a 56-0 win last week and are off this week.

Up next: vs. Seguin, Oct. 16

Dropped out: none

Also considered: Longview, Austin Westlake, San Antonio Cornerstone, Montgomery, Prosper, Coppell, Alvin Shadow Creek, Coppell, Willis, Angleton, Lucas Lovejoy, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Deer Park, Cypress Ranch, Brenham, Mansfield Timberview, Arygle, Klein Collins, Prosper Walnut Grove