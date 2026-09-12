Duncanville vs. DeSoto Live Updates: Texas High School Football

One of the best modern-day rivalries in Texas high school football is getting a new look.

Longtime rivals Duncanville and DeSoto resume that rivalry on Saturday, but under different circumstances. For one, the two teams will be playing at a neutral site - in this case the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Also, both teams are no longer in the same district, with the Eagles having dropped down to 5A Division I after generally battling the Panthers annually for the title in 11-6A, known as the “District of Doom.”

Plus, quite frankly, both teams could really, really need a win, especially heading into a reconfigured district schedule for both.

The Panthers (1-1) are ranked No. 5 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 rankings. Despite an 0-2 start, DeSoto is ranked No. 11.

Duncanville leads the all-time series, 18-17, and has won seven of the last eight games against the Eagles, including 48-28 last season.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Dallas.

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DUNCANVILLE 0, DeSOTO 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, it’s the resumption of a legendary rivalry as the Panthers of Duncanville take on the Eagles of DeSoto.

ABOUT DUNCANVILLE

The Panthers, who played in last season’s 6A DI title game, come in at 1-1. They lost 26-7 to Allen in the season opener on Aug. 28, but bounced back last week with a 34-7 win against Cedar Hill.

One player to watch is quarterback Maximus The Great Denson, who threw for 350 yards and seven TDs in the win against DeSoto last year.

ABOUT DeSOTO

The Eagles are 0-2 - which is what they were last season before turning things around, winning 13 of their next 14 ballgames en route to the 6A DII state championship.

DeSoto, though, really needs to get back on track on both sides of the ball. The Eagles have allowed 88 points in losses to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) and Allen, and in the defeat to Allen, they passed for just 28 yards.