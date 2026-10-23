Duncanville vs. Waxahachie Live Updates: Texas High School Football

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Two Texas Class 6A giants renew their rivalry Friday when the Waxahachie Indians host the Duncanville Panthers here at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Indians enter the game at 6-1 overall, while the Panthers are 4-3, with both teams carrying 3-1 district records into the 7 p.m. kickoff looking to stay a game off the pace set by undefeated North Crowley which has already beaten both these squads.

Preview

Who: Duncanville (Texas) at Waxahachie (Texas)

When: 8 p.m. ET local

Where: Lumpkins Stadium, Waxahachie, Texas

Livestream: NFHS Network

The Indians have established themselves as one of the district's most dangerous offenses, combining a productive passing attack with a ground game capable of taking pressure off quarterback Jerry Meyer III. Waxahachie rebounded from a 42-17 loss to North Crowley with a dominant 48-3 victory over Red Oak last week with Meyer throwing for 291 yards and four touchdowns in that win.

Meyer will be central to Waxahachie's chances against a Duncanville defense that has improved during the season. Running backs Taylen Strange and Joe McKinney II give the Indians additional options on the ground, while receiver Jordan Thompson-Woods provides another target in the passing game. If Waxahachie can maintain balance offensively, it will force the Panthers to defend the entire field rather than concentrate on stopping one dimension of the attack.

Duncanville arrives on a three-game winning streak after defeating Crowley 28-15 last week. Quarterback Maximus The Great Denson leads an offense featuring running back Brayden Arnold and receiver Trenton Yancey, a Purdue commit who gives the Panthers a dangerous playmaker on the perimeter.

The Panthers' defensive front also figures to play a major role. Defensive tackle Byron Thompson and linebacker Gatlon Cryer help anchor a unit that has tightened up since a September loss to North Crowley. Duncanville will need that physical presence to disrupt Waxahachie's offensive rhythm, win on early downs and create difficult third-down situations for Meyer.

North Crowley sits atop the district standings, leaving Waxahachie and Duncanville battling for position behind the leader. Friday's winner will claim sole possession of second place, strengthening its standing with the regular season approaching its final weeks.

The key matchup could come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage. Waxahachie has the offensive firepower to make opponents pay for defensive mistakes, but Duncanville's recent improvement suggests the Indians won't have an easy path to another high-scoring performance.

With home-field advantage and an explosive offense, Waxahachie has a strong opportunity to prevail. Duncanville, however, has already demonstrated its ability to win this matchup when the stakes are high.

Refresh this page regularly during the game for live updates below:

Check in prior to kickoff for an update on the weather conditions in Waxahachie, Texas.