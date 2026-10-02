Highland Park at Richland Live Updates: Texas High School Football

An early key district contest in Texas high school football’s 5A Division I is set for Friday night.

Highland Park travels to face an undefeated Richland squad, with the winner in good shape to make a serious run at the District 6-5A Division I title. The two teams are tied for first place in the district with Birdville, which like Richland is also 5-0 on the season.

Last week, the Scots opened up district play with a 38-7 win against Naaman Forest. Richland, meanwhile, had no trouble in its district opener, rolling past Carrollton Creekview, 63-7.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from North Richland Hills.

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HIGHLAND PARK 0, RICHLAND 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from North Richland Hills, the Royals of Richland High School welcome in the Scots of Highland Park.

ABOUT HIGHLAND PARK

The Scots come in at 3-2 (1-0 in district), though they actually won two games on the field, beating Tyler and Naaman Forest. Their other win was recently picked up in what had been a season-opening loss to Lewisville, before the Farmers forfeited that game.

Senior quarterback Buck Randall has thrown for nearly 700 yards and five TDs. In last week’s district win, he threw for 232 yards and three TDs as well as adding 70 yards rushing.

ABOUT RICHLAND

In their five wins, the Royals (5-0, 1-0) have scored a total of 252 points while giving up just 96. They scored their most points a week ago, putting up 63 in a 63-7 win against Carrollton Creekview.

Pacing the Richland offense is quarterback Brett Kates and tailback Jayson Gibson, a UCLA commit. But in last week’s win, running back Jordan Boyd tallied 120 yards and a TD.