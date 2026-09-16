Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 10-12. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

After combining the poll for a week, we will go back to having separate polls for offensive and defensive players for the rest of the season.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson.

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 20, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Dre Acosta, El Paso Socorro

The senior posted a season-high 15 tackles in a 55-21 win over El Paso Horizon.

George Anagnostis, Dallas First Baptist

The Bucknell pledge did enough to warrant consideration for being on the offensive player of the week list, but he had one play on defense that stood out and is rare against Dallas Covenant. He stepped in front of a pass and ran it back 100 yards for 6.

Tayler De La Cruz, Van Vleck

The Leopards’ outside linebacker posted a season-high 23 tackles, added a sack and had two fumble recoveries in a 24-20 win over Sweeny.

Dorian Felix, Fort Bend Willowridge

During a 52-23 win against Houston Booker T. Washington, the junior had 4 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 pass breakup.

Josiah Garza, Corpus Christi King

The Mustangs saw the senior linebacker record 21 tackles — 18 solo — with 2 quarterback hurries and forced a fumble in a victory against Bishop.

Ozzy Giron, El Paso Del Valle

The sophomore posted season-highs in tackles (16) and sacks (2) and added 2 TFL in the Conquistadores’ 43-35 win over El Paso El Dorado.

Lane Jones, Waco

Waco has gotten double-digit tackles each week from the senior linebacker. He finished with a season-high 18 against Bryan on Friday.

Kirill Liapin, Nacogdoches

The senior linebacker had 15 tackles, 2 TFL and a sack in a 19-14 win for the Dragons over Center.

Luke Livingston, Lubbock Liberty

The Patriots rolled to a win over Midland Greenwood, and one of the scores was a 97-yard fumble return. The safety forced two fumbles and had 9 tackles.

Javon Moore, Waxahachie

The Class 6A No. 1-ranked Indians got a late defensive touchdown from the sophomore, who ran back 80 yards for the game-sealing touchdown in a 44-30 win over Denton Guyer.

Javon Moore (@Jayyythegreat1) seals it! 🧊Waxahachie knocks the ball loose, and Moore scoops it up and takes it to the house. 🔥 @NDNFootball pic.twitter.com/0nmupxH1BU — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 11, 2026

Gavin Reyes, Port Lavaca Calhoun

The senior had quite a night on defense vs. Rockport-Fulton, hauling in four interceptions in the Sand Crabs’ 16-14 win.

Khrystian Shelton, Corpus Christi Miller

The edge rusher posted 15 tackles, 8 TFL and 3 sacks — all three the highest marks of the season for the Buccaneers.

Jet Thomas, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School

The Saints posted a 42-14 win over Plano Prestonwood Christian. He had 9 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 pass breakup and returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown.

Qor’Darrius Udeh, Coopell

The 6-foot-2 defensive end had a 34-yard pick-6 in the second quarter in a 68-7 win for the Cowboys over Keller Timber Creek.

Da’Myrian Wash, Fort Worth Brewer

The Bears got 3 sacks, 13 tackles and 4 TFL in a game against North Richland Hills Richland on Friday.

Kelton White, Winona

He recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, then went on to have 13 tackles, 1 interception, and broke up two passes against Hawkins on Thursday.

Kelton White, who also recovered the opening kickoff, gets the interception for Winona. pic.twitter.com/LPuahf0zf2 — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) September 11, 2026

Davontre Wiley, Fort Bend Kempner

The Cougars got another multi-sack game from the 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman. He had 3 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 1/2 sacks and he forced a fumble in a 32-6 win over Houston Worthing.

Cord Williamson, Uvalde

The Lobos linebacker had 7 tackles, a season-high 3 sacks, while forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble in a game vs. Hondo on Sept. 11.