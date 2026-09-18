Katy vs. Katy Jordan Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A city rivalry, not to mention an early district test, in Texas high school football is on tap Friday.

Katy Independent School District schools Katy and Katy Jordan - both of which are also undefeated - square off in a key District 22-6A showdown.

The Tigers come in at 3-0 overall, while the Warriors are 2-0. Both teams opened up district play last week with victories.

Katy also comes in at No. 8 in the latest High School On SI Texas rankings.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Katy.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

KATY 0, KATY JORDAN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Katy, it’s a city-wide rivalry matchup as Katy High School takes on crosstown foe Jordan.

ABOUT KATY

The Tigers opened up district play with a win against another Katy rival, beating Tompkins 45-21 after building a 35-7 halftime lead.

Katy aced its two non-district tests, beating Humble Atascocita, 28-17, and then recording a 42-24 win against Dickinson.

ABOUT KATY JORDAN

Like Katy High, Jordan also began district play last week taking on a crosstown foe. The Warriors posted a 34-7 win against Katy Paetow, as quarterback Thomas Eugate accounted for 246 yards of total offense and three scoring runs.

Jordan opened its season on Sept. 3 with a 41-27 win against Houston Lamar.