Klein Cain vs. Klein Collins: Texas High School Football Live Updates, Oct. 1

A key District 15-6A game is tonight at Klein Stadium when Klein Collins vs. Klein Cain.

Heading into the Thursday game, Klein and Klein Collins are tied at 3-0 at the top of the district standings. Klein Cain is one game behind at 2-0.

The winner will keep pace in the district title hunt, and it will be a critical game for the Klein Cain Hurricanes. After this clash, they will play the other leader, Klein, next week.

The Klein Collins Tigers have won 5 of the 8 meetings, but the teams have alternated wins and losses since 2020.

Based on that fact, Klein Cain would win, since losing 49-10 last year.

ABOUT KLEIN COLLINS

The Tigers enter with a 4-1 mark, coming off an 11-2 showing last year and a regional semifinalist berth.

Klein Collins has won three in a row, besting Tomball Memorial, Magnolia and Klein Forest in district games over the past three weeks. The lone setback this year was a 38-28 loss to Willis.

Quarterback Brylon Jefferson should surpass the 1,000-yard passing mark in the game. The senior enters with 940 yards and is throwing for 188 yards per game. He’s thrown for 9 touchdowns and he's run for 3 more.

The rushing attack has been balanced with Damarcus Jones with a line of 47-350-4 TDs, while Tyce Hudson has 32-292-5. Hudson, a senior, is also leading the Tigers in receiving with 17 catches for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tylan Penright has scored 3 touchdowns on 12 catches.

The Tigers have four tacklers who are among the top leaders: Aden Earl (29 tackles), Landon Gillett (28), Jayden Guillory (27) and Mason Harris (26). Gillett and Earl have 3 sacks each to lead the team.

ABOUT KELIN CAIN

The Hurricanes are 4-0 and have scored at least 40 points in every game this season. In the last two games, Klein Cain scored 55 and 58 points.

Klein Cain also matched last year’s win total with the win against Magnolia West last week.

Junior quarterback Jace Hanks has thrown for 778 yards and 8 TDs, with a 65% completion percentage. Senior Eyan Johnson has run for 483 yards, with an average of 10.1 yards per carry. He’s scored eight touchdowns and has run for more than 100 yards in three of the four games. Drake has offered the running back.

Five different players have at least one receiving touchdown, led by senior Cooper Karns. He leads in catches (20), yards (332) and shares the lead with two touchdowns.

Safety Easton Mizell is leading the team with 30 tackles and 2 interceptions.