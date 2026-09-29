Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 21-26)

Week 5 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our third set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Sept. 24-26. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Bryden Gaytan from Overton, who got 91% of the votes. The defensive back is a tackling machine and posted 18 stops in a win against Hawkins last week. He’s had at least 10 tackles every game this season.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 6 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Chris Balderas, San Antonio Jay

During a 26-13 win over South San Antonio, the linebacker had 21 tackles, 2 TFL, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Mustangs.

Carter Brookhouser, Humble Kingwood

The senior defensive back had two interceptions — gaining 81 yards on returns — and 2 tackles in a win over Houston Channelview.

Conner Fambro, Sweetwater

The Mustangs’ sophomore defensive back had 6 tackles, 1 TFL, a pass breakup, an interception that he returned for a touchdown and also returned a touchdown in a win over Snyder.

Andrew Flanagan, El Paso Eastwood

The senior defensive lineman had a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 42-0 win over El Paso Eastlake. He added 4 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hurries.

Cash Hines, Klein

The sophomore linebacker had 9 tackles, 1 TFL and a one-handed interception that he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Here’s some of my film from our game vs Magnolia!

9 Total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Pick Six

1 Reception 22 yards pic.twitter.com/P2J22t4jON — C’Ivion “Cash” Hines (@CivionHines) September 28, 2026

Daylan Howell, Arlington James Martin

The Warriors knocked off Aledo in a district game, handing the Bearcats their first district loss since 2007. The senior middle linebacker had season-bests in tackles (17) and tackles for loss (3).

Renaldo Johnson, Killeen Ellison

The junior linebacker had 18 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack and one quarterback hurry against Pflugerville. He was one tackle shy of tying her career-high.

Bradley Nuckols, Frisco

The Raccoons beat Frisco Memorial, 45-7, thanks to the defense scoring twice. One of them was a 55-yard interception return by the linebacker.

Deuce Patterson, Amarillo

The sophomore had two interceptions, 6 tackles and broke up one pass as the Sandies beat Frenship Memorial.

Elijah Perkins, Cy-Fair

The sophomore’s first high school interception was returned for a touchdown in a game against Cy Falls.

TOUCHDOWN



Cy Fair DB Elijah Perkins with the picks off the ball and take it all the way in for the score! #TXHSFB



1:48 left in 2nd Quarter@BFND_Football 28@CyFallsFB 21 pic.twitter.com/qNPJZ3cxke — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 25, 2026

Dallas Preston, Lucas Lovejoy

In an overtime win against Colleyville Heritage, the senior had 22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and provided two quarterback hurries for the Leopards.

Brandon Santillan, El Paso Andress

The linebacker had 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown and also added a blocked punt against El Paso Burges.

Carter VanZandt, Stephenville

The defending state champions got a big game from the junior, who recorded 21 tackles and a forced fumble in a 35-17 win over Canyon West Plains.

Zayden White, Mesquite Poteet

The Pirates had a stellar defensive outing against Dallas Adamson, giving up -15 yards of total offense in a 58-0 win. The defensive back had a 22-yard interception return in the win.

Jack Wilde, Midlothian

The junior linebacker had 22 tackles — 16 solo — and 4 TFL against DeSoto. It was a season-high in tackles and TFL.