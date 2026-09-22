Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 17-19. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Jaylen McKane from San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School. He won with 54% of the vote and passed Arlington Oakridge's Isaac Bly.

The junior was a workhorse in a win on Thursday, Sept. 10 against Parish Episcopal. He had 28 carries for 326 yards — 11.6 yards per carry — and his 2-TD game was his first multi-TD game of the season.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson.

Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 27, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 4 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Drayden Bacon, Huffman-Hargrave

The senior running back ran for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns and hauled in two catches for 143 yards and scored two more times in a 55-7 win against Galena Park.

Darian “DJ” Doyle, Sachse

The junior hauled in 9 catches for 255 yards and scored twice in a 44-42 win over Wylie.

Jayshon Gibson, North Richland Hills Richland

The UCLA pledge helped the Royals stay undefeated behind a 301-yard, 4-touchdown effort in a 47-29 victory over Colleyville Heritage.

Daylan Gordon, Wylie

In the shootout loss to Sachse, the Texas State pledge had 20 carries for 144 yards and 5 touchdowns, while adding 10 catches for 167 yards and another score. He also had a 25-yard punt return and completed his only pass for 15 yards.

Hayes Hackney, Argyle

The junior completed 85% of his passes for 23-for-27 for 339 yards and 59 touchdowns in a 70-37 win against Dallas Highland Park.

Eyan Johnson, Spring Klein Cain

The senior accounted for five touchdowns in a 55-38 win over Tomball on Friday. He ran for 190 yards and 4 scores and also had a 7-yard TD reception.

Josyah Johnson, Allen

In a clash of unbeaten teams, Johnson had six catches for 144 yards and touchdowns in a win against Prosper.

Logan Lucero, Dallas Parish Episcopal

The sophomore led the Panthers to a 56-5 win over Plano John Paul II with 7 touchdown passes and 459 yards.

Coleman Reaugh, Lucas Lovejoy

One of his two catches was a game-winning touchdown against Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal, 30-28. He had two catches for 83 yards, both touchdowns for the Leopards.

Lovejoy beat FW All Saints on a last-second Hail Mary last night!@leopardfootball @NixonSlaughter @ColemanReaugh pic.twitter.com/Co0zFfR1df — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) September 18, 2026

Jordan Thompson-Woods, Waxahachie

The 5-foot-10 junior receiver had a banner day — all in the first quarter — hauling in 4 passes for 159 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Indians.

Carson White, Fort Bend Hightower

The Iowa Colony transfer — and Oklahoma State pledge — ran for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns and threw for 121 yards as the Hurricanes rolled to a 40-0 win over Fort Bend Elkins on Thursday.

Blake Williams, Plainview

The Bulldogs posted a 41-35 win against Lubbock Coronado. The running back had two catches for 41 yards and ran for 223 yards on 27 carries — scoring 3 touchdowns.

Landen Williams-Callis, Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle

The Texas pledge broke the Greater Houston career touchdown record with his 137th touchdown, surpassing the mark held by his cousin, former NFL player Jacquizz Rodgers.

Evan Williamson, Austin Vandegrift

The junior got a breakout game with 17 carries for 158 yards and scored 5 touchdowns — a season-high for yards and touchdowns for the Vipers' running back.