Texas High School Football Game Canceled After Senior LePaul Warren Killed Near Campus

A Texas high school football was canceled following the fatal shooting of Westbury High School senior and two-sport athlete LePaul Warren near the Houston campus Friday morning.

Warren, 17, was a defensive back and wide receiver for the Huskies and a standout guard on Westbury's basketball team.

Westbury and Northbrook were scheduled to play a District 10-5A Division I football game Saturday night, but Houston ISD canceled the homecoming game following Warren's death. The school's Friday night homecoming dance and other after-school activities also were canceled.

Teen Charged With Murder in Warren's Death

Houston police have since arrested 17-year-old Travoris Jarrell Hines and charged him with murder in Warren's death. The arrest was made less than a mile from the scene.

Warren was fatally shot shortly after 8:20 a.m. Friday near Dryad Drive and Chimney Rock Road, just outside the Westbury campus and across from the school's athletic fields.

“We will not tolerate our children being harmed, whether it's near campus, on a campus, next to a campus; people will be held accountable,” said Houston ISD Police Chief Shamara D. Garner. “I want everyone to know that you know it's not a video game. The actions that you take, there are consequences for those actions. And as everyone can see, we will work tirelessly to bring anyone who harms our students, our community into custody.”

Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz confirmed the shooter was not a student at any Houston ISD school, but was arrested less than a mile from the scene of the shooting. When the suspect was arrested, he had possession of a gun, but Diaz said it was too early to tell if that was the gun used in the murder.

Diaz said the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Bureau had possession of the firearm.

The chief added that police used cell phone videos, surveillance footage and witnesses near the school. Houston PD also got help from the Anti-Gang Task Force. Diaz said there was no known connection to gang activity, but using resources available. The Department of Public Safety, a state agency, had 25 agents help Houston PD work the case.

Diaz added Houston PD used drone technology to watch the suspect before the arrest.

“A catastrophic event for the family,” Diaz said. “Just good people, good Houstonians. It’s a tragic day in our community, but we are committed to the safety of the entire community.”

This is the second shooting in the Houston area this week in which a student was killed. At Spring Westfield, a 15-year-old was shot and killed by a 14-year-old student. According to KHOU-TV, both shooters were black and were wearing ski masks.

Westbury Loses Two-Sport Standout

Warren had three catches for 28 yards in three games for the Huskies. He also had an interception return for a touchdown in a win against Fort Bend Dulles on Sept. 6.

Last season in basketball, he averaged 16.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.

Westbury Community Mourns Warren

Westbury entered the weekend 2-1 overall and 1-0 in district play following a victory over Houston Chavez on Sept. 11. Northbrook was 3-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Instead of playing its homecoming football game Saturday, Westbury was mourning one of its senior athletes.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a Westbury High School student. My thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, teachers, and the entire Westbury community during this incredibly difficult time,” Superintendent Mike Miles said in a statement released by HISD. “HISD is providing counseling and additional support for students and staff at Westbury, and we will continue to support the school community in the days ahead. We are grateful to the law enforcement officers and campus staff who responded this morning and worked to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.”