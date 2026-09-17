Lake Travis vs. Cornerstone Christian Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football

Lake Travis gets an early start to the high school football weekend Thursday night when the Cavaliers face Cornerstone Christian in a matchup featuring two prominent Central Texas programs.

The Cavaliers enter the game unbeaten at 1-0-1 after opening the season with a victory over Weiss and playing Steele to a tie last week.

Cornerstone Christian has already played four games and enters 3-1, including an impressive road victory over Parish Episcopal last week.

That makes Thursday an intriguing non-district test for both teams before Lake Travis begins the heart of its UIL schedule.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Lake Travis vs. Cornerstone Christian

What: Lake Travis Cavaliers vs. Cornerstone Christian Warriors

When: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Lake Travis vs. Cornerstone Christian on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Lake Travis Remains Unbeaten

Lake Travis opened its season Sept. 4 with a 38-21 road victory over Weiss.

The Cavaliers followed that with one of the more unusual results in Texas high school football last week, playing Steele to a 28-28 tie.

That leaves Lake Travis 1-0-1 entering Thursday.

The Cavaliers have scored 66 points in two games while facing a schedule designed to prepare them for district competition.

After Cornerstone Christian, Lake Travis begins district play Sept. 24 at McNeil. The schedule eventually builds toward an Oct. 23 matchup against longtime rival Westlake.

First comes an intriguing opponent that operates outside the UIL but regularly tests itself against some of the state's top programs.

Cornerstone Christian Coming Off Big Win

Cornerstone Christian enters Thursday with momentum.

The Warriors improved to 3-1 last week with a 42-16 victory over Parish Episcopal in Dallas.

Running back Jaylen McKane has been one of Cornerstone Christian's most productive offensive players, averaging more than 160 rushing yards per game.

Senior Chauncey Moon has also been a major factor, accounting for seven touchdowns through the Warriors' opening games.

Defensively, senior Ahzan Bacote has provided pressure up front with 5.5 sacks.

Cornerstone Christian's willingness to play a challenging statewide schedule makes Thursday another significant measuring stick for the Warriors.

Central Texas Powers Meet Thursday

Although Lake Travis and Cornerstone Christian compete in different structures, both programs have built strong reputations in Texas high school football.

Lake Travis has a championship tradition and routinely produces major college prospects. Cornerstone Christian has established itself as one of San Antonio's leading private-school programs while scheduling prominent opponents from across Texas.

Thursday gives Cornerstone an opportunity to add another significant victory one week after beating Parish Episcopal.

Lake Travis, meanwhile, will try to remain unbeaten and build momentum before district play begins.

High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.