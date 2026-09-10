Waxahachie at Denton Guyer Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A key matchup between two Texas University Interscholastic League 6A title contenders face off in a Thursday night special.

It will also be a game pitting two teams ranked in the latest High School On SI Top 25 Texas high school football poll as Waxahachie travels to Denton to face Guyer High School.

Both teams come in with identical 2-0 records. Waxahachie jumped six spots to No. 8 in the latest state rankings, while Guyer also moved up, going from No. 19 to No. 15.

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Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Denton.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

DENTON GUYER 7, WAXAHACHIE 0 1ST QTR.

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FIRST QUARTER

- Waxahachie able to dig itself out of the hole, and the Indians get the ball out near midfield.

- Waxahachie's defense holds, forcing Guyer to punt it away for the third time. The Wildcats are able to down it inside the 5, so the Indians are pinned deep with five minutes to go in the period.

- FUMBLE RECOVERY DENTON GUYER. Waxahachie fumbles the ball away again, right after giving it away for Guyer's opening TD. Guyer with the ball near the Indians' 40. It appeared that Khyren Haywood knocked the ball out, and Logan Lokey recovered it.

- SCOOP N SCORE TOUCHDOWN DENTON GUYER. Waxahachie forced Guyer to punt it away again, but on the very next play, the Indians fumble. The Wildcats' Bam Moss is there to grab it and he goes in from 34 yards out for the touchdown. PAT is good. (Denton Guyer, 7-0 | 7:09, 1st)

- Waxahachie reaches the red zone before going backward, and the Indians end up quick-kicking it away. Both teams punt on its opening possessions.

- Guyer fields the opening kickoff and picks up one first down before the drive bogs down, and the Wildcats punt it away. Waxahachie to take over for its initial series.

- We are now under way in Denton.

PREGAME

- Live from Denton, it’s a compelling non-district matchup between two UIL 6A title contenders as Waxahachie takes on Denton Guyer.

ABOUT WAXAHACHIE

The Indians got past Coppell, 27-24, last week to win their second straight game to start the season. Waxahachie waxed Ennis, 72-14, to begin the year on a high note.

Behind an offense led by quarterback and South Carolina commit Jerry Meyer III, the Indians are averaging nearly 460 yards of total offense.

ABOUT DENTON GUYER

The Wildcats traveled to the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex last week and came away with a 27-9 win against a solid Melissa squad. In their opener, they posted a 45-20 win against Rockwall-Heath.

Waxahachie’s potent offense will be tested by an equally aggressive Guyer defense. Headed up by players such as Oregon commit Zane Rowe, the Wildcats have held opponents to an average of 44 yards through two contests.