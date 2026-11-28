By games played, this is a battle between undefeated teams meeting on Saturday at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine.

Arlington James Martin is 12-0 and Lewisville is 9-3, with the 3 losses from forfeits in the first three weeks of the season.

The winner of the Class 6A Division 1 playoff game will get the chance to face nationally-ranked Allen next week in the quarterfinals.

Martin has came a long way since going 4-6 last year and 3-7 in 2024. Now, they will have a chance to continue one of the best seaosns in the program's history

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Javian Jones-Priest, sr,, RB, Arlington Martin — He recently decommitted from Virginia Tech. The senior flipped to Oregon, according to Nov. 27 post. He has 1,478 yards rushing and 33 TDs.

Chase Devoll, jr., QB, Arlington Martin — Hes thrown for 2,177 yards and 20 TDs in 2nd season starting.

Chance Tealer, sr., WR, Arlington Martin — He's Devoll's top target with 50 catches for 792 yardas nd 2 TDs.

Deuce Mathis II, sr., DB/WR, Lewisville — Has 25 catches for 382 yards and 9 TDs. Has 63 tackles and 5 INTs

Aiden Evans, sr., ATH, Lewisville — Starts on both sides and was the QB for 3 games. 40 tackles

Landon Brazzell, jr., Lewisville — Lead team in catches (56), yards (839) and TDs (13).

Landon Bogany, sr., TE, Lewisville — Has 22 catches for 380 yards and 4 TDs.

Laykon Brassfield, jr., QB, Lewisville — Transfer from Edmond North has thrown for 1,950 yards and 28 TDs and 7 more TDs on the ground

Devon Robinson, sr., LB, Lewisville — Has 141 tackles and 6 TFLs