Area playoff action in Texas high school football gets under way on Thursday.

One team that is glad to be back in the area round after a year’s absence is Austin Westlake. The Chaparrals now want to go farther in the postseason, as well as add to their current winning streak, as they take on San Antonio Pieper in the University Interscholastic League 6A Division II playoffs.

Thursday’s area round game takes place at Toyota Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.

Westlake vs. Pieper Football Live Stream: How to Watch Texas Playoff Showdown Tonight

The Chaps moved to 10-1 on the season after defeating Buda Hays Consolidated, 45-0, in last week’s bi-district round, their eighth straight victory. Last season, Westlake finished 7-4 and didn’t get out of the bi-district round, unusual for a program that has made 12 title-game appearances and has claimed four state championships.

Pieper enters Thursday’s playoff at 7-4 overall, having defeated crosstown rival San Antonio Churchill in its bi-district playoff a week ago.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from San Marcos.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

SAN ANTONIO PIEPER 0, AUSTIN WESTLAKE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Toyota Rattler Stadium in San Marcos, it’s the opening night in the area round of the UIL 6A Division II playoffs, as Westlake gets set to take on San Antonio Pieper.

ABOUT SAN ANTONIO PIEPER

The Warriors have an offense that can match Westlake’s powerful attack. Pieper has averaged nearly 42 points this season with players like quarterback Chase Lyons and receiver Carson LaCombe.

In three of its first four games, Pieper scored 52 points or more. The Warriors also scored 62 points in an October win against San Antonio East Central and 40 points in their regular-season finale, beating San Antonio Wagner, 40-37.

ABOUT AUSTIN WESTLAKE

The Chaps' lone defeat came in their third game, a wild 49-40 loss at Prosper. But other than that, Westlake has been flawless, especially in district play.

In three of their last four regular-season games, the Chaps have scored at least 56 points, including a 68-33 win in last week’s game against Stony Point.

Senior quarterback Patton Jones, who threw for nearly 1,750 yards and 19 TDs in the regular season, had five TD passes in the first half in last week’s bi-district playoff win. Caden Berry and Gabe Quanstrom each had two of Jones’ TD throws against Hays Consolidated.