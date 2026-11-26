This Thanksgiving, the Allen Eagles (TX) have a 12–0 record to celebrate and plenty to be grateful for. For the players who wear the Allen jersey, that means thinking about the teammates they line up beside, the families who show up for them and the opportunity to play the game they love.

One of the most meaningful moments of Allen’s undefeated season happens after every game. When the final whistle blows, the Eagles gather to pray for one another and welcome players from the opposing team who choose to join them. It’s a tradition that shows how faith and brotherhood carry through in the way the Eagles treat the people they share the field with.

As Allen’s class of 2028 Wide Receiver Josyah Johnson put it, “Win, lose or draw, this game is for you, Lord.”

High School On SI asked Allen football players to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.

Class of 2028 Running Back: Jrue "Sonic" Simmons

Sometimes gratitude is as simple as telling a friend what he means to you while he’s right there to hear it. For Simmons, that friend was teammate Grant Abercrombie. “I’m thankful for my friends, my family,” Simmons said, singling out “my friend Grant right here.”

Class of 2028 Wide Receiver: Grant Abercrombie

Abercrombie heard his teammate call him out by name. When it was his turn to answer, he gave some of that love back to the whole team. “I’m thankful for my family, all my friends,” Abercrombie said. “I’m just thankful for this team.”

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Class of 2028 Offensive Lineman: Maxx Jones

When Jones talks about getting to play the game he loves, he remembers who’s there to share it with him. He can look up and see his family in the stands, then look beside him and see the teammates he calls brothers. “I’m out here playing a game that I love,” Jones said. “My family in the stands. My coaches, my brothers on the field. I’m thankful for them.”

Class of 2027 Defensive End: Jacobie Wilkerson

Wilkerson put his teammates right alongside his family when he talked about the people he’s grateful for. In just a few words, he explained what the people in his corner mean to him. "I'm thankful for my family, my brothers, my teammates,” Wilkerson said.

Class of 2027 Running Back: Lyndon Spriggs

Asked what he was thankful for, Spriggs thought first of his mom. Then he gave love to the people who have been part of his football journey. “I’m thankful for my mom and all the coaches and my teams,” Spriggs said.

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Class of 2027 Linebacker: Hova Wilford

Faith is part of the brotherhood the Eagles share and for Wilford, it was also where his answer began. “I’m thankful for my Lord and Savior and my family and this team,” Wilford said.

Class of 2028 Defensive Lineman: D'mand Smith

In one sentence, Smith brought together the same things his teammates had returned to throughout their answers. Faith, family and football. The Allen Eagles brotherhood, the faith he carries and the family he goes home to. “I’m thankful for my team, God and my family,” Smith said.