Noah Neumann releases top two schools

There are many talented and underrated basketball prospects across the country who have the chance to do big things at the next level. This includes Noah Neumann, who recently released a top schools flyer.
Neumann is a Houston, Texas, standout from Good Vision Academy. Neumann is the older brother of Nelson Neumann and Niles Neumann, who have all blown up both on and off the court recently. The oldest Neumann brother always finds ways to make a splash on and off the court, whether it's on YouTube or shooting threes from way behind the arc.
Neumann has an even bigger opportunity in front of him, as two college programs have made the cut for Neumann. Those schools are McNeese State and Pepperdine. These are two of many different schools that were interested in Neumann.
The talented guard from Houston caught up with High School On SI to detail why both schools made the cut and more.
"McNeese is making quite a name for itself. I’m excited about the new head coach and the fact that there will be some familiar faces there. I also like that I’d be able to draw a crowd from Houston since it’s so close," Neumann stated.
What about Pepperdine? Neumann details more.
"I mean, have you seen the campus? It’s stunning! The gym overlooks the ocean, and it’s in sunny Malibu, so it doesn’t get much better than that. I’ve had my eyes on Malibu ever since I first started visiting California. It has always been a top choice for me because the teams are always so tough, and there is a tradition of good, solid Basketball there,' Neumann confirmed.
Neumann was asked what his next coach will be getting out of him following his high school career.
"That’s a good question. Of course, I always give 100%, so wherever I go, my Coach will be receiving 100% of my physical and mental abilities.
Neumann hopes that he has some crowds that follow him into his life after high school ball, as he is a popular player on the court, no matter where he plays.
"In addition to being a dawg on the court, I am looking forward to documenting my journey through social media and bringing big crowds to the games. I plan to bring the energy and the excitement wherever I go."
Neumann has made a name for himself so far, but there is plenty more that can come from his on-court career. Neumann talks about what excites him most about his life after high school and AAU basketball.
"I’m extremely excited about life in general. I am a go-getter and a dawg. I write down my goals, speak them into existence, and then go accomplish them. I already know the ending to my story because I know the author. And God is by my side, and that’s the most important thing."
Neumann gave thanks to those who have been there to help him since the beginning. That includes his family, who have pushed him to be better every single day.
I just want to give deep thanks to God, my family, my coaches, my teammates, and my friends who have been beside me since the beginning. We are all in this together, and without you, I would not be where I am today. Special shoutout to Coach DJ!"
It is also worth noting that Neumann gave High School On SI a message to let everyone know that big news is coming soon. Make sure to stay tuned for what Neumann has in store.
