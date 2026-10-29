North Crowley at Mansfield Live Updates: Texas High School Football

One of the best 6A teams in Texas high school football 6A continues its quest for a perfect season.

North Crowley is two games away from doing so, and Thursday night, the Panthers can get one more step closer to achieve a 10-0 record. They travel to take on Mansfield in a District 11-6A contest.

Follow North Crowley at Mansfield LIVE on the NFHS Network

The Panthers (8-0, 5-0) are clearly in control of the district, leading by a game over Waxahachie, a team North Crowley has already defeated. Following Thursday’s game, North Crowley wraps up the regular season on Nov. 5 at home against Red Oak.

In this week’s High School On SI Texas Top 25 rankings, North Crowley remains steady at No. 3.

Mansfield is clearly a decided underdog, with the Tigers having won just one district game all season. But with the home field, Mansfield (3-5, 1-4) believes it can pull off the upset or at least stay very close to one of the state’s elite programs.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Mansfield.

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NORTH CROWLEY 0, MANSFIELD 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, North Crowley attempts to move its season record to 9-0 as the Panthers face the upset-minded Tigers of Mansfield High.

ABOUT NORTH CROWLEY

In their past two ballgames, the Panthers have scored 76 points and 75, the latter a 75-3 last week against Dallas Skyline.

This season, North Crowley has scored a total of 382 points while allowing 129. The Panthers are led by their dynamic running back duo of Kiante Ingram and G’Yrell Smith, who have combined for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

ABOUT MANSFIELD

Though they don’t have many wins, the Tigers have been able to put points on the scoreboard. They put 31 points up in last week’s loss to Crowley and 42 the week before in a win against Dallas Skyline, as well as 45 in a close loss to crosstown rival Lake Ridge.

In fact, Mansfield has scored a total of 260 points this season. However, the Tigers have allowed 274 points, and their defense will no doubt be tested by North Crowley’s array of skill and speed.