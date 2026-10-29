Houston C.E. King at Humble Summer Creek Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A week ago, Houston C.E. King pulled off a shocking result in Texas high school football, taking down the No. 1 ranked team.

This week, the Panthers attempt to lock up a District 17-6A championship as they turn right around and travel to Humble on Thursday night to take on the Bulldogs of Summer Creek.

Follow Houston C.E. King at Humble Summer Creek LIVE on the NFHS Network

C.E. King is coming off a dominant 42-21 win against the No. 1 ranked team at the time, Galena Park North Shore. The win vaulted the Panthers into first place in 17-6A at 5-0, and they are also 7-1 overall.

But following closely behind is Summer Creek. The Bulldogs enter Thursday’s showdown at 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the district, tied for second with North Shore.

In this week’s High School On SI Texas Top 25 rankings, C.E. King moved up nine spaces to No. 7.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Humble.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

C.E. KING 0, SUMMER CREEK 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Turner Stadium in Humble, it’s another important matchup for C.E. King as the 17-6A-leading Panthers take on Summer Creek, and a Panther win can seal up the district title for them.

ABOUT C.E. KING

The Panthers rushed for 276 yards and passed for 146 more in the win last week against North Shore.

King was able to get that massive amount of rushing yards despite not having anyone top 100 yards. The leading rusher last week was quarterback Khylan Davis, who had 92 yards but also had three TDs.

ABOUT SUMMER CREEK

Several weeks ago, the Bulldogs had North Shore on the ropes before the Mustangs were able to pull off a 28-27 win. Summer Creek’s other two defeats were to Shadow Creek and North Crowley, all ranked in the Texas Top 25.

After an off week following the North Shore loss, Summer Creek bounced back with a 30-24 overtime win against Crosby. Senior quarterback Noah Spinks threw for 211 yards and a TD while adding 55 yards on the ground.