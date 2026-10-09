North Shore at Summer Creek Live Updates: Texas High School Football

HUMBLE, Texas — North Shore will put its unbeaten record and district championship aspirations on the line Friday night when the Mustangs visit Summer Creek in a highly anticipated Houston-area high school football matchup between two Texas powers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT at Summer Creek High School in Humble, Texas.

Preview

Who: North Shore (Houston, Texas) at Summer Creek (Houston, Texas)

When: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT local

Where: Turner Stadium, Humble, Texas

The Mustangs enter the Oct. 9 showdown at 6-0 and ranked among the top teams in Texas, while Summer Creek is 4-2 and looking to make another statement against one of the state's premier programs. The Bulldogs handed North Shore one of its most significant setbacks in recent memory last season, snapping the Mustangs' remarkable 57-game district winning streak.

Just as surprising as the final result was the manner in which the Bulldogs won that game — a 27-0 shutout that was instantly one of Summer Creek's all-time best results. The significance of the win on November 7 last year was underscored by the fact North Shore went on to beat Duncanville for the UIL Class 6A Division I state championship in late December.

The Mustangs are chomping at the bit to exact some revenge for that loss — one of only two in a 14-2 campaign in 2025 — and they have looked the part of a state-title contender through the first six weeks of 2026. North Shore combines a powerful running game with a defense that has consistently made life difficult for opposing offenses to gain any ground.

Summer Creek has displayed some backfield punch as well with running back Braylin Causey giving the Bulldogs a solid option, while wide receiver Tre Brown has been a productive target in the passing attack. The Bulldogs also have playmakers capable of changing a game defensively, including linebacker William Wilson and defensive back Caleb White.

The stakes extend far beyond vengeance and bragging rights. Both teams are competing for position in a district race that also features other Houston-area contenders, and a victory Friday could provide a valuable advantage as the regular season progresses. North Shore wants to preserve its perfect record and reinforce its status as a championship favorite.

Summer Creek, meanwhile, has an opportunity to show that last year's breakthrough was no fluke.

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Check back before kickoff for an update on weather in the Houston area.