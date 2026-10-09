Plano East vs. Richardson Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football Tonight

Plano East returns to action Friday night when the Panthers host Richardson in a North Texas high school football matchup.

The Panthers enter 3-2 and will try to build on their winning record as district competition continues.

Richardson is 1-4 and arrives looking for an important victory that could change the direction of its season.

With the regular season moving deeper into October, each remaining district game becomes increasingly important for teams hoping to qualify for the UIL state playoffs.

Friday's matchup, which is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. CT, will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Plano East vs. Richardson

What: Richardson Eagles at Plano East Panthers

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

Time: 6:25 p.m. CT (7:25 p.m. ET), NFHS broadcast listing

Where: Plano, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Plano East vs. Richardson on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Plano East Looking to Build Momentum

Plano East enters the matchup with three victories in its first five games.

The Panthers have positioned themselves for a meaningful second half of the regular season, but district competition will ultimately determine whether they can reach the postseason.

Friday presents an opportunity to add another victory against a familiar North Texas opponent.

Playing at home should provide Plano East with an advantage, particularly as the Panthers look to establish consistency entering the final weeks of the schedule.

Richardson Trying to Turn Its Season Around

Richardson enters 1-4 and knows that opportunities to improve its postseason position are becoming more limited.

The Eagles have struggled to produce consistent results through the first half of the season.

A victory over Plano East would provide a significant confidence boost and help Richardson regain momentum.

The challenge will be putting together a complete performance against a Panthers team that has already won three games.

District Standings Take Center Stage

October is when Texas high school football games begin carrying greater postseason consequences.

The UIL playoff system rewards teams that perform well in district competition, making games between familiar opponents particularly important.

Plano East can strengthen its position with a fourth victory.

Richardson can earn its second win and give itself a much-needed lift.

Both teams will have opportunities remaining after Friday, but neither wants to enter the final weeks of October needing to make up additional ground.

High School On SI will continue covering Texas high school football throughout the 2026 season.