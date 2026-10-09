Plano East vs. Richardson Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football Tonight
Plano East returns to action Friday night when the Panthers host Richardson in a North Texas high school football matchup.
The Panthers enter 3-2 and will try to build on their winning record as district competition continues.
Richardson is 1-4 and arrives looking for an important victory that could change the direction of its season.
With the regular season moving deeper into October, each remaining district game becomes increasingly important for teams hoping to qualify for the UIL state playoffs.
Friday's matchup, which is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. CT, will stream live on the NFHS Network.
How to Watch Plano East vs. Richardson
What: Richardson Eagles at Plano East Panthers
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026
Time: 6:25 p.m. CT (7:25 p.m. ET), NFHS broadcast listing
Where: Plano, Texas
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Plano East vs. Richardson on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Plano East Looking to Build Momentum
Plano East enters the matchup with three victories in its first five games.
The Panthers have positioned themselves for a meaningful second half of the regular season, but district competition will ultimately determine whether they can reach the postseason.
Friday presents an opportunity to add another victory against a familiar North Texas opponent.
Playing at home should provide Plano East with an advantage, particularly as the Panthers look to establish consistency entering the final weeks of the schedule.
Richardson Trying to Turn Its Season Around
Richardson enters 1-4 and knows that opportunities to improve its postseason position are becoming more limited.
The Eagles have struggled to produce consistent results through the first half of the season.
A victory over Plano East would provide a significant confidence boost and help Richardson regain momentum.
The challenge will be putting together a complete performance against a Panthers team that has already won three games.
District Standings Take Center Stage
October is when Texas high school football games begin carrying greater postseason consequences.
The UIL playoff system rewards teams that perform well in district competition, making games between familiar opponents particularly important.
Plano East can strengthen its position with a fourth victory.
Richardson can earn its second win and give itself a much-needed lift.
Both teams will have opportunities remaining after Friday, but neither wants to enter the final weeks of October needing to make up additional ground.
High School On SI will continue covering Texas high school football throughout the 2026 season.
WATCH LIVE: Plano East vs. Richardson on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.