SUGAR LAND, Texas — It could be a long night for the Fort Bend Dulles Vikings when they host the Randle Lions and their record-setting running back, Landen Williams-Callis.

The future Texas Longhorn continues his assault on the state's various all-time record lists, breaking his cousin's record for the most touchdowns ever by a Houston-area running back. Jacquizz Rodgers held the record with 134 career touchdowns heading into the season, and Williams-Callis was sitting on 134 needing just three touchdowns in last week's game against Victoria East.

No problem.

The Lions' senior star grabbed the record in style, rushing for 156 yards on just three carries and taking all three to the house in the first quarter. Randle went on to win in lopsided fashion, as it generally does, by a score of 69-14.

Preview

Who: Randle [Richmond, Texas] at Fort Bend Dulles [Sugar Land, Texas]

When: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT local

Where: Edward Mercer Stadium, Sugar Land, Texas

Live Stream: Watch Live on the NFHS Network

Look, let's not pretend here: Williams-Callis will be the main reason to tune into this game against a Dulles squad that has been beaten by Angleton and Friendswood in back-to-back games by identical 80-0 scores. It likely won't be pretty tonight, but Williams-Callis is on a track that could potentially lead to him becoming the all-time leading rusher in Texas.

That record was held until last year by another back who played in Sugar Land more than 70 years ago. Kenneth Hall starred for Sugar Land High from 1950-53, rushing for 11,232 yards before that record was broken by Kaegan Ash of Mount Enterprise last December. Ash finished his career with 11,382 yards and is currently a freshman linebacker at Texas Tech.

Through last week, Williams-Callis has rushed for 8,158 yards, counting his total of 604 yards in three games so far this fall. He entered the season needing 3,828 yards to catch Ash, an absurd total that would sound completely out of reach until you consider that Williams-Callis ran for 3,502 yards last year as a junior in 16 games.

And that's part of the equation — the Lions have made it to consecutive state championship games giving Williams-Callis the opportunity to play in 12 postseason games the past two years. Those extra opportunities at least put the state record within reach, but it would likely require yet another run to the state championship game to give him a chance at the reaching the top of the list.

So far, those 604 yards on just 79 carries in 2026, as good as they are, also represent his lowest-career rushing yards per carry so far at 7.6 yards per carry, and the difference isn't insignificant. He averaged 10.8 per carry last year, and he's averaged 9.8 per tote across his entire prep career.

But it's games like this that give him a shot at the record. To get there, Williams-Callis would need to average 248.1 yards per game over 13 more games — a huge accomplishment, but one that this running back could theoretically reach. He has six career games of at least 248 yards, but whether he could get enough attempts might be the real question. The Lions are often ahead by huge margins by halftime, meaning there's no reason to leave him in some games and risk injury.

Either way, every night that Williams-Callis is playing is a night worth tuning in. And we'll have the live blog for you tonight to follow along with the exploits of one of high school football's all-time great running backs.

Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT local at Edward Mercer Stadium.

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