Two teams with solid records seeking to reach the Texas high school football regional semifinals face off Thursday night.

San Antonio Alamo Heights brings its 10-1 record into the University Interscholastic League 5A Division II area playoff round against Mission Sharyland, which is 9-2 on the season.

The game between the Mules and the Rattlers takes place in Corpus Christi at Warrior Stadium.

Follow San Antonio Alamo Heights vs. Mission Sharyland LIVE on the NFHS Network

Last week, Alamo Heights posted its highest point total of the season as the Mules rolled past San Antonio McCollum, 66-0, in the bi-district round. Sharyland had a much tougher time of it in its bi-district playoff, but the Rattlers were able to get past Brownsville Pace, 31-20.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Corpus Christi.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

SAN ANTONIO ALAMO HEIGHTS 7, MISSION SHARYLAND 0 1ST QTR.

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FIRST QUARTER

- TOUCHDOWN ALAMO HEIGHTS. Mules march down the field on their opening drive, and strike first on a 17-yard scoring pass to Landon Balldin. PAT is true. (Alamo Heights, 7-0 | 9:15, 1st)

- Alamo Heights receives the opening kickoff, and we are under way.

PREGAME

- Live from Warrior Stadium in Corpus Christi, it’s the opening night in the area round of the UIL 5A Division II playoffs, as Alamo Heights takes on Mission Sharyland.

ABOUT SAN ANTONIO ALAMO HEIGHTS

The Mules haven’t lost a game away from their home stadium, compiling 535 points all season while allowing 158. Their lone defeat came at home against Boerne, a 38-31 loss in late September.

Senior quarterback Easton Stone has thrown for 2,201 yards and 26 TDs, averaging just more than 200 yards a game. William Bishop, a junior running back, has nearly 1,400 yards on the ground along with 16 TDs.

On defense, two standouts include senior defensive end Drake Carroll, who has 11 sacks, and sophomore cornerback Merritt Lasswell, who has picked off five passes.

ABOUT MISSION SHARYLAND

The Rattlers have scored 367 points all season while allowing 278. They have won eight straight games after starting the season 1-2.

William Taylor, a sophomore quarterback, has thrown for nearly 1,750 yards and 22 TDs, with senior receiver Francisco Gomez hauling in 40 passes for 843 yards and 10 scores. Senior defensive lineman Nolan Gahler leads the team in both interceptions (3) and caused fumbles (7).