One of Texas high school football's most recognizable programs continues its pursuit of another state championship Thursday, Nov. 19, when Austin Westlake faces Comal Pieper in the second round of the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs.

Westlake (10-1) enters the matchup riding an eight-game winning streak, while Pieper (7-4) hopes to deliver one of the biggest surprises of the area round.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central at Toyota Rattler Stadium in San Marcos, Texas and will stream live on the NFHS Network.

The Chaparrals have been dominant since suffering their only defeat of the season against Prosper in September. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their eight consecutive victories, including a 45-0 shutout of Hays in last week's bi-district playoff opener.

Pieper arrives following a 21-9 victory over Churchill, a performance that demonstrated the Warriors can win with defense as well as their explosive passing attack.

With a berth in the regional semifinals at stake, both teams have plenty to play for Thursday night.

How to Watch Westlake vs. Pieper Football

What: Austin Westlake Chaparrals (10-1) vs. Comal Pieper Warriors (7-4)

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Rattler Stadium, San Marcos, Texas

Competition: UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs — Area Round

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Westlake vs. Pieper Football

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Westlake's Offense Presents a Major Challenge

Westlake has established itself as one of the most consistent championship contenders in Texas high school football, and the Chaparrals appear to be gathering momentum at the right time.

The Chaparrals have scored 529 points through 11 games, averaging more than 48 points per contest.

Their only loss came Sept. 11, when Prosper prevailed 49-40. Since then, Westlake has won eight straight, including a 38-17 victory over rival Lake Travis.

Last week's playoff opener against Hays provided another demonstration of Westlake's offensive firepower.

Quarterback Patton Jones threw five touchdown passes in the first half as the Chaparrals built a 42-0 halftime lead on their way to a 45-0 victory.

Caden Berry and Gabe Quanstrom each caught two touchdown passes, illustrating the depth of Westlake's receiving corps.

That versatility could make the Chaparrals particularly difficult to defend.

Westlake has several capable receivers, preventing opponents from concentrating their coverage on one or two primary targets.

The Chaparrals have also demonstrated an ability to run the football effectively, giving their offense multiple ways to attack opposing defenses.

Pieper's Passing Attack Could Make Things Interesting

Although Westlake enters as the favorite, Pieper has the offensive potential to challenge the Chaparrals.

The Warriors have scored 459 points this season, averaging nearly 42 per game.

Quarterback Chase Lyons directs an aggressive passing attack featuring wide receivers Carson LaCombe and Cade Diamond.

LaCombe has been one of Pieper's most productive offensive weapons, while Diamond has demonstrated the ability to deliver big performances.

The Warriors have been involved in several high-scoring contests, including a 55-49 overtime loss to Temple, a 43-42 victory over Judson and a 52-49 defeat against Clemens.

Those results suggest Pieper is comfortable playing in games where offenses dominate.

But last week's playoff victory over Churchill offered a different perspective.

The Warriors held Churchill to nine points, their best defensive performance since shutting out San Marcos in September.

That improvement will be essential against a Westlake offense that has overwhelmed many of its opponents.

Can Pieper Slow Down the Chaparrals?

The biggest question entering Thursday's matchup is whether Pieper can contain Westlake's balanced offense.

The Chaparrals have the ability to attack through the air or on the ground, and their receiving depth creates difficult matchups.

Pieper's defense must limit explosive plays and force Westlake to sustain long drives.

Offensively, the Warriors need Lyons to have time to find his receivers and create opportunities downfield.

Pieper cannot afford extended stretches without scoring against a Westlake team averaging more than six touchdowns per game.

For the Chaparrals, the objective is to establish control early and avoid giving the underdog confidence.

Westlake has championship experience and enters the game with considerable momentum, but Pieper has enough offensive talent to make the matchup competitive if it can avoid costly mistakes.

Texas State Championship Chase Continues

Thursday's winner advances to the Class 6A Division II regional semifinals, where it will face the winner of the Northside Sotomayor–Edinburg Vela matchup.

Westlake is attempting to take another step toward a state championship, while Pieper hopes to produce a defining victory for its program.

The Chaparrals have been among Texas' most impressive teams during the second half of the season, but the Warriors have demonstrated that they can score quickly and challenge strong opponents.

Fans unable to attend can watch the action live on the NFHS Network, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.