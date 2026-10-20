Standout Texas High School Football Quarterback Ruled Ineligible for Rest of Season

One of the best quarterbacks in the state of Texas is done playing in 2026.

Argyle quarterback Hayes Hackney was ruled ineligible by the District 3-5A DII Executive Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 20. It was the same committee that ruled him eligible in May. Due to that fact, the 7-1 Eagles will not have to forfeit any games.

The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in the Class 5A Division II poll by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press.

Days before a district home game against Colleyville Heritage, the Eagles will have to find a new QB1.

Hackney transferred to the school earlier this year from Propser Walnut Grove. According to various media reports, the ineligibility stemmed from a residency dispute.

Sophomore Cobe Wilson is the only other player to play quarterback this fall for the Eagles. He’s 4-for-8 passing for 82 yards and 1 touchdown.

What to know

Hackney, a junior, broke onto the scene as a freshman at Walnut Grove. In his first year at Argyle, he has thrown for 2,574 yards and 32 touchdowns, with only 2 interceptions. He’s also run for 122 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

Last week, he was 23-for-25 passing — 92% — with 4 TDs and 320 yards in a 56-14 win over The Colony.

He had developed a rapport with Texas Tech pledge Julian Caldwell and Oklahoma State pledge Ake O’Neal in his 8 weeks this season.

According to 247Sports, Hackney holds offers from UTSA and Stephen F. Austin. Hackney’s X account shows he recently visited Kansas State and TCU.

Hackney was the High School on SI All-North Texas Freshman of the Year in 2024.

In his three years of high school, Hackney has passed for 9,384 yards and 109 touchdowns, according to online stats.

Transfer troubles

That is not the first time that has happened this regular season. Lewisville quarterback Laykon Brassfield moved to Texas from Edmond, Oklahoma and played three games before being ruled ineligible for residency issues as well.

Lewisville had to forfeit three wins due to that ruling.

There were two other high-profile cases earlier this year where the ruling went against the player.

Colton Nussmeier, a Georgia pledge, transferred from Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus to Denton Billy Ryan. He was ruled ineligible and ended up at Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, Louisiana, for his senior season. He transferred to Denton Ryan in the spring, according to the Dallas Morning News.

His dad, Doug, is the current offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Colton’s older brother, Garrett Nussmeier, was a standout at Marcus before going to LSU. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 7th round this year.

The other notable case was John Meredith III from Euless Trinity to Fort Worth North Crowley. He was ruled ineligible as well and ended up leaving high school early and going to play for the University of Texas.

He has one tackle for the Longhorns. He was the No. 2-ranked cornerback in the country heading into this high school season.