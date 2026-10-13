Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)

Week 7 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 8-10. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Carson LaCott from San Antonio Douglas MacArthur, with 51% of the votes. Ralphie Ortiz from Needville was a close second. LaCott, a junior defensive back, had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 31-6 win over South San Antonio. The Brahmas are now 4-1 and 2-0 in District 14-5A Division I — a far cry from last year’s 0-10.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Week 7 winner: Carson LaCott, San Antonio MacArthur

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 8 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Quentin Billings, DeSoto

The Eagles were clinging to an 8-7 lead over Lancaster when the senior linebacker picked up a fumble and scored in what was a 28-7 win.

Israel Collins, Stafford

The Spartans’ junior defensive end had 6 tackles and 4 sacks in a 62-0 win against Houston Stephen F. Austin on Friday.

Zyris Fox, Bay City

The Blackcats middle linebacker racked up 21 tackles, 7 more than his previous best this season, in a 34-7 win over Sealy.

Larrious holland C/O ‘27

Mid season highlights -DE ,TE

35 total tackles / 28 solo

18 TFL’S

5 force fumbles

6.5 sacks

1 interception

2 touchdowns



https://t.co/ifwcD2azFv — Larrious Holland (@Larriousholland) October 11, 2026

Larrious Holland, Fort Bend Willowridge

The 6-foot-6 defensive end had 12 tackles, 11 1/2 TFL, 2 1/2 sacks and 1 forced fumble as the Eagles posted a 76-0 win over Sugar Land Harmony School of Innovation.

Cameron Kiska, El Paso Franklin

The senior’s 1st-ever interception was returned for a touchdown as the Cougars beat El Paso Montwood on Friday.

Kaden McCarty, Cy Falls

The Texas A&M pledge posted impressive numbers vs. Cy Lakes on Oct. 8, with 15 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 quarterback hurries, and 6 sacks.

Ivyrson McGuire, Lubbock Estacado

The Matadors got a solid game from senior cornerback against Perryton. He had 6 tackles, 1 interception and broke up 4 passes.

Yahir Pichardo, San Elizario

The freshman came up with two interceptions for the Eagles — the first two of his high school career — against El Paso Austin on Friday.

Keimaure Rayford, Amarillo Palo Duro

The junior defensive end had 9 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery as the Dons posted a 55-0 win over Lubbock Coronado.

Evan Reese, South Grand Prairie

The Warriors got a pair of touchdowns from the senior in a 54-6 win over Irving on Thursday. He had an interception return and also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Anthony Rivera, Denton Braswell

The Bengals stayed in first place in the district standings, which included a fumble return for a score by the senior in a come-from-behind win over Little Elm.

Wes Sewell, Katy

The inside linebacker had 10 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 quarterback hurries as the Tigers stayed unbeaten this season.

Jackson Thomas, Wolfforth Frenship

The safety had an interception and also added two fumble recoveries as the Tigers picked up a 49-14 win over Amarillo Caprock.

Dustin Thompson, Klein

The Bearkats improved to 7-0 with a win over Spring Klein. The junior cornerback had a pair of interceptions in the win — the first two of his career.

Klein came to play on both sides of the ball tonight 😤



2 INT’s for the Player of the game Dustin Thompson, 3 rushing TD’s for @Bryne101 and @MikeBrown2028 took one 87 yards to the house 🏈



Final from Klein in our DCTX Rising Game of the week, presented by @DICKS pic.twitter.com/OehrKTvXgW — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) October 9, 2026