Strake Jesuit vs. Ridge Point Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football

Ridge Point has been one of the Houston area's early-season success stories, and the Panthers will try to keep their perfect record intact Thursday night when they host Strake Jesuit.

The Panthers enter 3-0 after navigating a challenging non-district schedule that included Dickinson, Shadow Creek and Bridgeland.

Now the stakes change.

Thursday marks the beginning of district competition for Ridge Point, while Strake Jesuit arrives looking to change the direction of its season and pull off a significant road victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Sugar Land, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Strake Jesuit vs. Ridge Point

What: Strake Jesuit Crusaders at Ridge Point Panthers

When: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Sugar Land, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Strake Jesuit vs. Ridge Point on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Ridge Point Has Passed Every Test

Ridge Point's 3-0 record has not come against an easy opening schedule.

The Panthers began Aug. 28 with a 29-26 road victory over Dickinson.

Six days later, Ridge Point returned home and delivered an impressive defensive performance in a 28-7 victory over Shadow Creek.

The offense then exploded last week.

Ridge Point traveled to Bridgeland and scored 56 points in a 56-35 victory, pushing its season total to 113 points through three games.

The Panthers have therefore shown they can win different kinds of games.

They survived a three-point opener, controlled a lower-scoring matchup against Shadow Creek and won a shootout at Bridgeland.

That versatility becomes increasingly important as district play begins.

Strake Jesuit Gets Major Opportunity

Strake Jesuit has had a much different opening to the season.

The Crusaders enter Thursday looking for their first victory after an 0-3 start.

But district play offers something of a reset.

Regardless of what happened during the opening weeks, Strake Jesuit has an opportunity to begin the district schedule with a victory over an unbeaten opponent.

The challenge will be slowing a Ridge Point offense coming off its best performance of the season.

Strake Jesuit will also need to avoid allowing Ridge Point's defense to dictate the game the way it did in the Panthers' 21-point victory over Shadow Creek.

District Play Begins

Thursday's matchup is important beyond the contrasting records.

Ridge Point's 3-0 start has positioned the Panthers as a team to watch in the Houston area, but the games that determine playoff positioning begin now.

A 4-0 record would be impressive.

Starting district competition 1-0 would be more important.

For Strake Jesuit, the opportunity is just as clear. A road victory against Ridge Point would immediately give the Crusaders momentum and make their non-district struggles considerably less important.

High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.