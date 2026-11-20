One team with recent title success in Texas high school football wants to get back to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Standing in its way is a school that wants to make December football a regular routine of its own.

Traditional powerhouse Gunter takes on upstart Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the area round of the University Interscholastic League 3A Division I playoffs. The game takes place Thursday night in Sulphur Springs.

Watch Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Gunter LIVE on the NFHS Network

Gunter has won five state titles, all coming since 2016, including a run of three straight titles from 2022-24. But last season, the Tigers fell one game short of making it back to “Jerry World” with a loss in the 3A Division II state semifinals.

This season, the Tigers are putting together another strong campaign as they bring a 10-1 record into Thursday’s area playoff.

Liberty-Eylau has won two state titles in its history, with the Leopards’ last coming exactly 20 years ago. This season, the Leopards bring a 6-5 record with them as they attempt to derail Gunter’s hopes of going back to Arlington.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Sulphur Springs.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

TEXARKANA LIBERTY-EYLAU 0, GUNTER 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs, it’s the opening night in the area round of the UIL 3A Division I playoffs, as 10-1 Gunter faces Texarkana Liberty-Eylau.

ABOUT TEXARKANA LIBERTY-EYLAU

The Leopards come in having scored 281 total points on the season while allowing 256. They have been living on the edge the past three weeks, winning three straight games by a total of 15 points, the latest a 35-28 win against Commerce in the bi-district round.

Huntley Fisher, a junior quarterback, has thrown for 1,672 yards and 12 TDs, and senior running back Arian Taylor has ran for 1,121 yards, finding the end zone 17 times. Senior linebacker Maliki Stephens has averaged 12.8 tackles per game.

ABOUT GUNTER

The Tigers have accumulated 466 points this season while allowing just 167. They are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, including a 64-13 victory against Groesbeck in last week’s bi-district round.