Texas high school football: Every all-state selection returning in 2024
After the last Texas high school state football champion was crowned at AT&T Stadium last December, SBLive took an in-depth look at the top performers across the state throughout the season.
First, we released our all-region teams for each of the state's six regions: North Texas, South Texas, Central Texas, Southeast Texas, East Texas and West Texas.
Then, we identified the best of the best from that bunch — the players whose impact throughout the season outweighed the rest — and unveiled the SBLive All-Texas High School Football Team for 2023.
Though most of the selections are getting ready to grace major college football fields this fall, several of them are set to return to the prep gridiron this fall.
So before SBLive's 2024 Preseason All-State Team is unveiled as a part of SBLive's comprehensive coverage in the lead up to the fall season, we're taking a look back.
Here is every SBLive all-state honoree returning in Texas:
SBLIVE ALL-TEXAS SELECTIONS RETURNING IN 2024
Freshman of the year
Landen Williams-Callis, Richmond Randle, RB
As a ninth-grader, Williams-Callis definitionally put Richmond-Randle on his back, turning 206 carries into 1,944 yards and 23 touchdowns (four more than the rest of his team combined), nabbing District 10-5A MVP by opposing coaches. Randle achieved an 11-2 record and reached the regional semifinals.
Newcomer of the year
Ziondre Williams, Anna, quarterback
As a sophomore, the first-year starter guided the Coyotes to the Class 5A Division II state championship, andunseated two-time defending champion South Oak Cliff in epic fashion — 34-24 — to bring the school its first title since 1973. He adapted to leading the offense quickly, throwing for 2,930 yards, 39 touchdowns and rushing for another 844 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.
First team selections
Dakorien Moore, Duncanville, wide receiver
There may not have a more slippery cover in the country across all classes. The speedy 6-foot Oregon commit had 61 catches for 1,243 yards and 14 touchdowns and five games with 100 yards or more receiving, rendering the gameplans of opposing DCs useless. Helped Duncanvillle repeat as 6A Division I champs.
Logan Schram, Boerne, offensive line
Schram, the leader on an offensive line nicknamed "the Great Wall of Boerne," has yet to allow a sack in those three years. Yes, you read that right. The four-star junior helped the Hounds rush for 2,369 yards this season. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound 4-star tackle committed to TCU in June despite more than 15 offers from Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas and others.
Keylan Abram, DeSoto, defensive line
The edge rusher was a force up front for the state champions, racked up 87 tackles (21 for loss) and 21 1/2 sacks. All-North Texas first team selection. Once committed to Purdue, Abrams switched up his verbal to TCU.
Dive into the rest of SBLive's 2023 All-Texas Football Team, Awards here.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season.
We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers and 25 tight ends.
Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
We also examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
The Lone Star State is home to many of the country's top prospects. We examined the top 20 committed recruits in the state and where they're headed. And we narrowed down the 25 best uncommitted players in the state — and where they're at in their respective recruitments.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx