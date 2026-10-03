Texas High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2
Week 6 of the 2026 Texas high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with a massive slate of games across the state.
Among the night's biggest results, South Oak Cliff rolled past Molina 68-0, Argyle defeated Eagle Mountain 56-21 and Katy shut out Seven Lakes 55-0. Cameron Yoe survived Franklin 48-47 in overtime, while Knox City outlasted Roby 86-80 in one of the highest-scoring games of the night.
Here are the Texas high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Friday, Oct. 2
A&M Consolidated 41, Shoemaker 23
Abbott 63, Avalon 0
Abilene 42, Caprock 0
Abilene Christian 54, Cornerstone Christian Academy 6
Alamo Heights 52, Long Creek 14
Albany 59, Cross Plains 8
Alief Hastings 27, Alief Taylor 23
All Saints 37, Fort Worth Christian 7
All Saints Episcopal 40, Live Oak Classical 17
Alpha Omega Academy 78, Covenant Christian 68
Amarillo 45, Tascosa 20
Amarillo FFC 40, Clovis Christian 6
Anahuac 35, Kirbyville 14
Anderson 71, Seguin 19
Andress 66, Irvin 0
Angleton 63, Pasadena 0
Anna 16, Frisco 14
Anton 50, Petersburg 45
Apple Springs 30, Brazos Valley 28
Aquilla 60, May 12
Archer City 7, Petrolia 6
Argyle 56, Eagle Mountain 21
Arlington Heights 28, Paschal 21
Arlington Heights Christian 70, Coastal Christian HomeSchool 20
Aubrey 21, Springtown 14
Austin 56, Mountain View 3
Austin 35, Hays 28
Austin Classical 34, San Juan Diego Catholic 8
Axtell 46, Italy 29
AZ Compass Prep 31, Odessa 27
Balmorhea 52, Buena Vista 16
Bay Area Christian 71, St. Francis Episcopal 28
Bay City 28, Navasota 21
Baytown Christian 52, O'Connell 0
Beaumont United 39, Ball 14
Beckville 42, Waskom 13
Bell 37, Grand Prairie 6
Bells 42, Blue Ridge 21
Benton 31, Byrd 28
Bishop Lynch 42, John Paul II 7
Blanco 56, Nixon-Smiley 12
Boerne-Champion 56, Lockhart 0
Booker 77, Chillicothe 32
Borger 49, River Road 7
Boyd 63, Venus 6
Brackenridge 53, Edison 19
Brazos 21, Tidehaven 14
Brazos Christian 57, John Paul II 6
Brazoswood 13, Dobie 3
Bremond 59, Milano 0
Brentwood Christian 62, Incarnate Word Academy 21
Brock 72, Burkburnett 7
Brook Hill 57, Greenhill 0
Brookesmith 1, Olfen 0 (forfeit)
Bryson 70, Woodson 22
Burbank 36, Highlands 29
Burges 41, El Paso 38
Burton 69, Bartlett 26
Bushland 70, Slaton 55
C.H. Yoe 48, Franklin 47
Calallen 49, King 8
Caney Creek 28, Cleveland 19
Canyon Lake 70, Taylor 35
Carlisle 8, Hawkins 0
Carroll 64, Rivera 20
Cathedral 64, Tornillo 0
Cedar Park 37, Rouse 23
Cedar Ridge 77, McNeil 29
Celina 17, Emerson 14
Centerville 21, Normangee 14
Central Catholic 42, St. Pius X 0
Central Texas Christian 33, Sacred Heart 12
Chapin 62, Jefferson 0
Cherokee 76, Trent 0
Chester 50, Brazosport Christian 35
Chilton 38, Somerville 35
Chisum 34, Harmony 31
Christ the King Cathedral 86, Meadow 52
Cigarroa 28, Juarez-Lincoln 14
Clear Falls 58, Clear Lake 21
College Station 28, Georgetown 18
Colleyville Heritage 24, The Colony 17
Colmesneil 57, Sabine Pass 0
Commerce 26, Eustace 0
Como-Pickton 37, Cayuga 0
Conroe 42, Oak Ridge 10
Coolidge 66, Mount Calm 21
Copperas Cove 56, Bryan 14
Coram Deo Academy 76, Covenant Christian 40
Coram Deo Academy 80, Victory Christian Academy 33
Coronado 27, Montwood 24
Covenant Classical 50, First Baptist Christian 32
Covington 30, Penelope 22
Crawford 20, Mart 13
Creekview 21, Turner 7
Crosby 65, Channelview 3
Crowell 54, Holy Cross Catholic Academy 22
Cypress Falls 56, Cypress Creek 7
Cypress Lakes 54, Cypress Ridge 17
Cypress Ranch 56, George Ranch 10
Dalhart 26, Canadian 7
Dallas Christian 44, Pantego Christian 15
Dallas HSAA 21, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 13
Dayton 54, Galena Park 0
Decatur 47, Lake Dallas 35
Deer Park 38, Clear Springs 21
Del Valle 69, Akins 0
Denison 55, Independence 14
Denton 49, Azle 6
Dickinson 49, Clear Creek 6
Dripping Springs 28, Johnson 7
Dunbar 21, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14
Early 45, Bowie 20
East Texas Homeschool Sports 56, Campbell 8
Edcouch-Elsa 35, Economedes 30
Edgewood 49, Quitman 8
El Campo 35, Needville 27
Eldorado 28, SATLCA 24
Episcopal School of Dallas 44, Cistercian 12
EPLA 60, Sierra Blanca 0
Estacado 40, Andrews 10
Evadale 23, Deweyville 12
Faith Academy 41, Founders Christian 26
Faith Academy 50, TCSACH 16
Faustina Academy 34, Harvest Christian Academy 8
Flower Mound 14, Little Elm 12
Floydada 50, Sanford-Fritch 44
Forsan 58, Reagan County 16
Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Elkins 16
Fort Hancock 51, Dell City 6
Fort Worth Country Day 66, St. Stephen's Episcopal 15
Fossil Ridge 30, Saginaw 20
Franklin 37, Socorro 13
Frankston 53, Alba-Golden 8
Fredericksburg 35, LBJ Austin 7
Frenship 55, Lubbock 7
Friendswood 48, Iowa Colony 42
Friona 76, Brownfield 16
Ganado 39, Flatonia 13
Glen Rose 35, Greenwood 17
Godley 64, Castleberry 10
Goldthwaite 61, Miles 0
Gorman 62, Blum 36
Grace Academy 45, BVCHEA HomeSchool 0
Grace Community 39, Grace Prep 21
Grady 58, PCHE 6
Grand Saline 54, Lone Oak 0
Grapeland 28, Alto 21
Grapevine Faith Christian 56, Southwest Christian School 35
Grayson Christian 49, Savoy 0
Groveton 43, Iola 35
Gruver 45, Panhandle 21
Gunter 56, A Plus Academy 6
Guyer 51, Braswell 7
Hallettsville 57, Luling 7
Hanna 22, Harlingen South 16
Happy 41, McLean 40
Hargrave 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21
Harlandale 49, Jefferson 7
Harleton 35, Ore City 14
Hart 54, Plainview Classical Academy 6
Haskell 60, Electra 6
Hearne 21, Granger 7
Hebron 56, Marcus 28
Henderson 34, Chapel Hill 31
Hendrickson 28, Pflugerville Connally 14
Heritage Christian 46, GHSA 0
Heritage Christian 54, Founders Classical Academy 8
Highland 54, Ranger 0
Highland Park 38, Vega 26
Highland Park 45, Richland 42
Highlands 48, Newman International Academy 0
Hillcrest 7, Wilson 0
Holland 37, Snook 8
Holy Cross 24, NBCA 20
Hooks 70, Daingerfield 35
Houston Christian 24, St. John's 17
Howe 49, S & S Consolidated 0
Hubbard 35, Wortham 26
Hutto 68, Vista Ridge 10
Industrial 32, Van Vleck 28
Ingram Moore 73, Pearsall 7
Iraan 41, Hale Center 6
Iredell 65, Blanket 20
John Paul II 57, Savio 50
Johnson 38, Brandeis 25
Jones 17, Corpus Christi Moody 6
Jordan 44, Mayde Creek 8
Junction 35, Brackett 19
Katy 55, Seven Lakes 0
Kenedy 36, Bloomington 35
Kennedale 31, Carter-Riverside 21
Kilgore 42, Jacksonville 24
Killeen 23, Glenn 21
Kimball 42, Spruce 7
Kingdom Prep Academy 60, San Jacinto Christian Academy 12
Kinkaid 48, Episcopal 17
Klein 52, Klein Forest 0
Knox City 86, Roby 80
La Vernia 68, John F. Kennedy 6
Lamar 18, Bellaire 0
Legacy 37, Lubbock-Cooper 14
Legacy Prep Christian Academy 40, Frassati Catholic 18
Leon 31, Corrigan-Camden 21
Leonard 14, Callisburg 8
Levelland 35, Lake View 34
Lewisville 38, Wakeland 8
Liberty 49, Dumas 14
Liberty Christian 65, Prestonwood Christian 43
Liberty Hill 25, Legacy Ranch 23
Life Waxahachie 41, Mabank 28
Lindale 55, Bullard 28
Little River Academy 53, Rockdale 7
Littlefield 21, Dimmitt 20
Livingston 21, Liberty 14
Llano 45, Brady 13
Lone Star 62, Liberty 0
Lorena 62, McGregor 0
Lovejoy 70, Community 7
Lubbock Christian 41, Trinity Christian 27
Lyford 41, Bishop 28
MacArthur 45, Irving 0
MacArthur 31, South San Antonio 6
Madison 60, Inspired Vision 0
Magnolia 17, Klein Oak 7
Malakoff 57, Rains 2
Marfa 46, Immanuel Christian 0
McCallum 52, Cedar Creek 18
McKinney Christian Academy 21, Bishop Dunne 13
McKinney North 56, Centennial 7
Medina Valley 62, Southside 7
Memorial 59, Coronado 7
Mercedes 24, Donna 10
Mercy Culture Prep 44, Trinity Christian 35
Mexia 42, Groesbeck 35
Midland 14, Red Bluff 6
Midland Christian 34, Wall 26
Midland Lee 61, Somerset Academy Losee 6
Midway 33, Temple 13
Miller 34, Tuloso-Midway 9
Mission Veterans Memorial 44, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 20
Montgomery 54, Kingwood Park 0
Mount Vernon 71, Mineola 7
Mountainair 70, Da Vinci 19
Muleshoe 27, Denver City 23
Mullin 84, Lueders-Avoca 38
Naaman Forest 28, Birdville 20
Nazarene Christian Academy 57, Lucas Christian Academy 32
Nazareth 68, Claude 36
Nederland 40, Lee 6
New Boston 35, Hughes Springs 33
New Braunfels Spartans 69, CenTex HomeSchool 60
New Braunfels Thunder 60, Texas Empowerment Academy 19
New Deal 56, Sunray 12
New Home 49, Tulia 14
Newcastle 58, Jayton 52
North Forest 48, Kashmere 14
O'Connor 44, Stevens 0
Oglesby 76, Buckholts 0
Olton 33, Sundown 14
Orangefield 20, Buna 7
Overton 70, Tenaha 28
Ovilla Christian 39, Garland Christian Academy 22
Ozona 28, Colorado 27
Pace 45, Lopez 21
Paducah 48, Aspermont 0
Panther Creek 27, Richland 7
Paris 39, Kaufman 20
Parish Episcopal 48, Legacy Christian Academy 13
Pasadena Memorial 58, Sam Rayburn 20
Pawnee 55, Independence 14
Pearland 41, Manvel 21
Peaster 76, Hillsboro 49
Perrin-Whitt 35, Gold-Burg 32
Perryton 35, Childress 31
Pewitt 56, Union Grove 22
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 47, Donna North 14
Pine Tree 42, Palestine 10
Port Arthur Memorial 21, West Brook 7
Post 37, Stanton 0
Poteet 53, Jefferson 0
Poth 37, Comfort 14
Quanah 40, Ralls 0
Rankin 74, Grandfalls-Royalty 26
Raymondville 63, Santa Gertrudis Academy 32
Reagan 45, Churchill 7
Redwater 50, Queen City 34
Rice Consolidated 21, Boling 19
Richland Springs 73, Whitharral 50
Ridge Point 41, Fort Bend Austin 6
Riesel 19, Dawson 2
Riverside 40, Clint 6
Rochelle 42, Rising Star 28
Rocksprings 47, Leakey 0
Roosevelt 38, Abernathy 32
Rosebud-Lott 47, Marlin 6
Ryan 40, Sherman 27
Samuell 16, Seagoville 14
San Elizario 33, Fabens 12
San Marcos Academy 68, Giddings Lonestar Southeast 45
Santo 52, Frost 3
Sealy 35, Columbia 7
Second Baptist 43, Fort Bend Christian Academy 0
Seymour 49, Munday 26
Shadow Creek 24, Dawson 0
Shallowater 34, Plainview 10
Sharyland 41, Roma 34
Shiner 62, Weimar 0
Somerset 43, Floresville 15
Sonora 40, Christoval 32
Sotomayor 40, Warren 11
South Hills 14, North Side 7
South Oak Cliff 68, Molina 0
Southland 42, Loraine 29
Spearman 40, Guymon 27
St. Augustine 25, Lutheran 24
St. Frances Academy 46, LSSS 0
St. Mark's 24, Cooper 17
St. Michael's 45, Concordia Lutheran 42
St. Thomas Catholic 19, Lutheran South Academy 14
Stamford 56, Hamlin 0
Stephenville FAITH 65, JCSA 24
Sterling 28, Goose Creek Memorial 21
Stony Point 29, Round Rock Westwood 17
Strake Jesuit 45, Fort Bend Clements 14
Strawn 46, Panther Creek 0
Sulphur Springs 42, Ferris 28
Summer Creek 57, Kingwood 2
Tarkington 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6
Texas City 28, Santa Fe 14
Texas Wind 45, Azle Christian 16
The Woodlands 39, College Park 7
Thorndale 63, Moody 0
Throckmorton 66, Paint Creek 27
Tivy 70, Davenport 66
TMI-Episcopal 45, Trinity Valley 22
Tom Bean 35, Honey Grove 14
Tomball 37, Magnolia West 0
Travis 65, Northeast Early College 20
Trinity 24, South Grand Prairie 17
Trinity Christian 55, Nolan Catholic 7
Troy 54, Caldwell 20
TWCA 48, St. Joseph 7
Union Hill 51, Garden City 0
Uvalde 46, Creek View 8
Valley Mills 43, Itasca 10
Valor Preparatory Academy 44, Bracken Christian 38
Vandegrift 28, East View 14
Veritas Academy 55, Texas Legacy Football Academy 8
Veterans Memorial Brownsville 47, Weslaco Easst 7
Veterans Memorial San Antonio 24, New Braunfels 7
Victoria East 55, Fort Bend Dulles 8
Victoria Gators HomeSchool 32, Town East Christian 31
Victoria West 41, Terry 20
Vidor 27, Bridge City 3
Weatherford Christian 45, Calvary Academy 0
Wellman-Union 42, Springlake-Earth 22
West Fork 17, Porter 6
West Texas Tornadoes 48, Loop 30
Westfield 42, Spring 6
White Deer 58, Kress 18
Whiteface 70, Logan 12
Whitewright 41, Rivercrest 7
Whitney 56, Grandview 42
Williamson County HomeSchool 62, Valor North Austin 15
Willis 51, Grand Oaks 21
Wink 48, Farwell 0
Winn 42, Martin 32
Wolfe City 38, Trenton 33
Wyatt 34, Brewer 28
Yoakum 41, Marion 14
Yorktown 48, St. John XXIII 0
Ysleta 35, Bowie 7
Scores Not Reported
Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Logos Prep Academy
Center Point vs. La Pryor
Concordia vs. St. Joseph Catholic
Covenant vs. Shelton
Cushing vs. Mt. Enterprise
DaVinci Academy vs. Hill Country Christian
Dekaney vs. Nimitz
Evant vs. Gholson
First Baptist vs. Bishop Reicher Catholic
Founders Classical Academy vs. Kemp
Gordon vs. Forestburg
Grace Christian Academy vs. Harvest Christian Academy
HCCSA vs. St. Joseph Academy
Hyde Park vs. Regents
Jonesboro vs. Holy Cross
Jubilee Brownsville vs. Valor South Austin
KIPP Sunnyside vs. Antonian Prep
Lakehill Prep vs. Dallas Academy
Manor New Tech vs. Austin Achieve
NLSA vs. DasCHE
North Dallas vs. Carter
Northland Christian vs. St. Paul
Palmer vs. Keene
Providence Academy vs. Trinity School of Texas
Sacred Heart vs. Bishop Gorman
Splendora vs. Spring Woods
St. Anthony vs. San Antonio Christian
St. Paul's Prep vs. Waco Christian
Stratford vs. Westside
Summit Christian Academy vs. Hill Country Knights
Texas School for the Deaf vs. Round Rock Christian Academy
Trinity vs. Temple Christian
Van Horn vs. Alpine
Walnut Springs vs. Bynum
Washington vs. Worthing
West Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta
Westbury Christian vs. Rosehill Christian
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.