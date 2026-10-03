Texas High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2

Week 6 of the 2026 Texas high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with a massive slate of games across the state.

Among the night's biggest results, South Oak Cliff rolled past Molina 68-0, Argyle defeated Eagle Mountain 56-21 and Katy shut out Seven Lakes 55-0. Cameron Yoe survived Franklin 48-47 in overtime, while Knox City outlasted Roby 86-80 in one of the highest-scoring games of the night.

Here are the Texas high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Friday, Oct. 2

A&M Consolidated 41, Shoemaker 23

Abbott 63, Avalon 0

Abilene 42, Caprock 0

Abilene Christian 54, Cornerstone Christian Academy 6

Alamo Heights 52, Long Creek 14

Albany 59, Cross Plains 8

Alief Hastings 27, Alief Taylor 23

All Saints 37, Fort Worth Christian 7

All Saints Episcopal 40, Live Oak Classical 17

Alpha Omega Academy 78, Covenant Christian 68

Amarillo 45, Tascosa 20

Amarillo FFC 40, Clovis Christian 6

Anahuac 35, Kirbyville 14

Anderson 71, Seguin 19

Andress 66, Irvin 0

Angleton 63, Pasadena 0

Anna 16, Frisco 14

Anton 50, Petersburg 45

Apple Springs 30, Brazos Valley 28

Aquilla 60, May 12

Archer City 7, Petrolia 6

Argyle 56, Eagle Mountain 21

Arlington Heights 28, Paschal 21

Arlington Heights Christian 70, Coastal Christian HomeSchool 20

Aubrey 21, Springtown 14

Austin 56, Mountain View 3

Austin 35, Hays 28

Austin Classical 34, San Juan Diego Catholic 8

Axtell 46, Italy 29

AZ Compass Prep 31, Odessa 27

Balmorhea 52, Buena Vista 16

Bay Area Christian 71, St. Francis Episcopal 28

Bay City 28, Navasota 21

Baytown Christian 52, O'Connell 0

Beaumont United 39, Ball 14

Beckville 42, Waskom 13

Bell 37, Grand Prairie 6

Bells 42, Blue Ridge 21

Benton 31, Byrd 28

Bishop Lynch 42, John Paul II 7

Blanco 56, Nixon-Smiley 12

Boerne-Champion 56, Lockhart 0

Booker 77, Chillicothe 32

Borger 49, River Road 7

Boyd 63, Venus 6

Brackenridge 53, Edison 19

Brazos 21, Tidehaven 14

Brazos Christian 57, John Paul II 6

Brazoswood 13, Dobie 3

Bremond 59, Milano 0

Brentwood Christian 62, Incarnate Word Academy 21

Brock 72, Burkburnett 7

Brook Hill 57, Greenhill 0

Brookesmith 1, Olfen 0 (forfeit)

Bryson 70, Woodson 22

Burbank 36, Highlands 29

Burges 41, El Paso 38

Burton 69, Bartlett 26

Bushland 70, Slaton 55

C.H. Yoe 48, Franklin 47

Calallen 49, King 8

Caney Creek 28, Cleveland 19

Canyon Lake 70, Taylor 35

Carlisle 8, Hawkins 0

Carroll 64, Rivera 20

Cathedral 64, Tornillo 0

Cedar Park 37, Rouse 23

Cedar Ridge 77, McNeil 29

Celina 17, Emerson 14

Centerville 21, Normangee 14

Central Catholic 42, St. Pius X 0

Central Texas Christian 33, Sacred Heart 12

Chapin 62, Jefferson 0

Cherokee 76, Trent 0

Chester 50, Brazosport Christian 35

Chilton 38, Somerville 35

Chisum 34, Harmony 31

Christ the King Cathedral 86, Meadow 52

Cigarroa 28, Juarez-Lincoln 14

Clear Falls 58, Clear Lake 21

College Station 28, Georgetown 18

Colleyville Heritage 24, The Colony 17

Colmesneil 57, Sabine Pass 0

Commerce 26, Eustace 0

Como-Pickton 37, Cayuga 0

Conroe 42, Oak Ridge 10

Coolidge 66, Mount Calm 21

Copperas Cove 56, Bryan 14

Coram Deo Academy 76, Covenant Christian 40

Coram Deo Academy 80, Victory Christian Academy 33

Coronado 27, Montwood 24

Covenant Classical 50, First Baptist Christian 32

Covington 30, Penelope 22

Crawford 20, Mart 13

Creekview 21, Turner 7

Crosby 65, Channelview 3

Crowell 54, Holy Cross Catholic Academy 22

Cypress Falls 56, Cypress Creek 7

Cypress Lakes 54, Cypress Ridge 17

Cypress Ranch 56, George Ranch 10

Dalhart 26, Canadian 7

Dallas Christian 44, Pantego Christian 15

Dallas HSAA 21, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 13

Dayton 54, Galena Park 0

Decatur 47, Lake Dallas 35

Deer Park 38, Clear Springs 21

Del Valle 69, Akins 0

Denison 55, Independence 14

Denton 49, Azle 6

Dickinson 49, Clear Creek 6

Dripping Springs 28, Johnson 7

Dunbar 21, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14

Early 45, Bowie 20

East Texas Homeschool Sports 56, Campbell 8

Edcouch-Elsa 35, Economedes 30

Edgewood 49, Quitman 8

El Campo 35, Needville 27

Eldorado 28, SATLCA 24

Episcopal School of Dallas 44, Cistercian 12

EPLA 60, Sierra Blanca 0

Estacado 40, Andrews 10

Evadale 23, Deweyville 12

Faith Academy 41, Founders Christian 26

Faith Academy 50, TCSACH 16

Faustina Academy 34, Harvest Christian Academy 8

Flower Mound 14, Little Elm 12

Floydada 50, Sanford-Fritch 44

Forsan 58, Reagan County 16

Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Elkins 16

Fort Hancock 51, Dell City 6

Fort Worth Country Day 66, St. Stephen's Episcopal 15

Fossil Ridge 30, Saginaw 20

Franklin 37, Socorro 13

Frankston 53, Alba-Golden 8

Fredericksburg 35, LBJ Austin 7

Frenship 55, Lubbock 7

Friendswood 48, Iowa Colony 42

Friona 76, Brownfield 16

Ganado 39, Flatonia 13

Glen Rose 35, Greenwood 17

Godley 64, Castleberry 10

Goldthwaite 61, Miles 0

Gorman 62, Blum 36

Grace Academy 45, BVCHEA HomeSchool 0

Grace Community 39, Grace Prep 21

Grady 58, PCHE 6

Grand Saline 54, Lone Oak 0

Grapeland 28, Alto 21

Grapevine Faith Christian 56, Southwest Christian School 35

Grayson Christian 49, Savoy 0

Groveton 43, Iola 35

Gruver 45, Panhandle 21

Gunter 56, A Plus Academy 6

Guyer 51, Braswell 7

Hallettsville 57, Luling 7

Hanna 22, Harlingen South 16

Happy 41, McLean 40

Hargrave 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21

Harlandale 49, Jefferson 7

Harleton 35, Ore City 14

Hart 54, Plainview Classical Academy 6

Haskell 60, Electra 6

Hearne 21, Granger 7

Hebron 56, Marcus 28

Henderson 34, Chapel Hill 31

Hendrickson 28, Pflugerville Connally 14

Heritage Christian 46, GHSA 0

Heritage Christian 54, Founders Classical Academy 8

Highland 54, Ranger 0

Highland Park 38, Vega 26

Highland Park 45, Richland 42

Highlands 48, Newman International Academy 0

Hillcrest 7, Wilson 0

Holland 37, Snook 8

Holy Cross 24, NBCA 20

Hooks 70, Daingerfield 35

Houston Christian 24, St. John's 17

Howe 49, S & S Consolidated 0

Hubbard 35, Wortham 26

Hutto 68, Vista Ridge 10

Industrial 32, Van Vleck 28

Ingram Moore 73, Pearsall 7

Iraan 41, Hale Center 6

Iredell 65, Blanket 20

John Paul II 57, Savio 50

Johnson 38, Brandeis 25

Jones 17, Corpus Christi Moody 6

Jordan 44, Mayde Creek 8

Junction 35, Brackett 19

Katy 55, Seven Lakes 0

Kenedy 36, Bloomington 35

Kennedale 31, Carter-Riverside 21

Kilgore 42, Jacksonville 24

Killeen 23, Glenn 21

Kimball 42, Spruce 7

Kingdom Prep Academy 60, San Jacinto Christian Academy 12

Kinkaid 48, Episcopal 17

Klein 52, Klein Forest 0

Knox City 86, Roby 80

La Vernia 68, John F. Kennedy 6

Lamar 18, Bellaire 0

Legacy 37, Lubbock-Cooper 14

Legacy Prep Christian Academy 40, Frassati Catholic 18

Leon 31, Corrigan-Camden 21

Leonard 14, Callisburg 8

Levelland 35, Lake View 34

Lewisville 38, Wakeland 8

Liberty 49, Dumas 14

Liberty Christian 65, Prestonwood Christian 43

Liberty Hill 25, Legacy Ranch 23

Life Waxahachie 41, Mabank 28

Lindale 55, Bullard 28

Little River Academy 53, Rockdale 7

Littlefield 21, Dimmitt 20

Livingston 21, Liberty 14

Llano 45, Brady 13

Lone Star 62, Liberty 0

Lorena 62, McGregor 0

Lovejoy 70, Community 7

Lubbock Christian 41, Trinity Christian 27

Lyford 41, Bishop 28

MacArthur 45, Irving 0

MacArthur 31, South San Antonio 6

Madison 60, Inspired Vision 0

Magnolia 17, Klein Oak 7

Malakoff 57, Rains 2

Marfa 46, Immanuel Christian 0

McCallum 52, Cedar Creek 18

McKinney Christian Academy 21, Bishop Dunne 13

McKinney North 56, Centennial 7

Medina Valley 62, Southside 7

Memorial 59, Coronado 7

Mercedes 24, Donna 10

Mercy Culture Prep 44, Trinity Christian 35

Mexia 42, Groesbeck 35

Midland 14, Red Bluff 6

Midland Christian 34, Wall 26

Midland Lee 61, Somerset Academy Losee 6

Midway 33, Temple 13

Miller 34, Tuloso-Midway 9

Mission Veterans Memorial 44, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 20

Montgomery 54, Kingwood Park 0

Mount Vernon 71, Mineola 7

Mountainair 70, Da Vinci 19

Muleshoe 27, Denver City 23

Mullin 84, Lueders-Avoca 38

Naaman Forest 28, Birdville 20

Nazarene Christian Academy 57, Lucas Christian Academy 32

Nazareth 68, Claude 36

Nederland 40, Lee 6

New Boston 35, Hughes Springs 33

New Braunfels Spartans 69, CenTex HomeSchool 60

New Braunfels Thunder 60, Texas Empowerment Academy 19

New Deal 56, Sunray 12

New Home 49, Tulia 14

Newcastle 58, Jayton 52

North Forest 48, Kashmere 14

O'Connor 44, Stevens 0

Oglesby 76, Buckholts 0

Olton 33, Sundown 14

Orangefield 20, Buna 7

Overton 70, Tenaha 28

Ovilla Christian 39, Garland Christian Academy 22

Ozona 28, Colorado 27

Pace 45, Lopez 21

Paducah 48, Aspermont 0

Panther Creek 27, Richland 7

Paris 39, Kaufman 20

Parish Episcopal 48, Legacy Christian Academy 13

Pasadena Memorial 58, Sam Rayburn 20

Pawnee 55, Independence 14

Pearland 41, Manvel 21

Peaster 76, Hillsboro 49

Perrin-Whitt 35, Gold-Burg 32

Perryton 35, Childress 31

Pewitt 56, Union Grove 22

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 47, Donna North 14

Pine Tree 42, Palestine 10

Port Arthur Memorial 21, West Brook 7

Post 37, Stanton 0

Poteet 53, Jefferson 0

Poth 37, Comfort 14

Quanah 40, Ralls 0

Rankin 74, Grandfalls-Royalty 26

Raymondville 63, Santa Gertrudis Academy 32

Reagan 45, Churchill 7

Redwater 50, Queen City 34

Rice Consolidated 21, Boling 19

Richland Springs 73, Whitharral 50

Ridge Point 41, Fort Bend Austin 6

Riesel 19, Dawson 2

Riverside 40, Clint 6

Rochelle 42, Rising Star 28

Rocksprings 47, Leakey 0

Roosevelt 38, Abernathy 32

Rosebud-Lott 47, Marlin 6

Ryan 40, Sherman 27

Samuell 16, Seagoville 14

San Elizario 33, Fabens 12

San Marcos Academy 68, Giddings Lonestar Southeast 45

Santo 52, Frost 3

Sealy 35, Columbia 7

Second Baptist 43, Fort Bend Christian Academy 0

Seymour 49, Munday 26

Shadow Creek 24, Dawson 0

Shallowater 34, Plainview 10

Sharyland 41, Roma 34

Shiner 62, Weimar 0

Somerset 43, Floresville 15

Sonora 40, Christoval 32

Sotomayor 40, Warren 11

South Hills 14, North Side 7

South Oak Cliff 68, Molina 0

Southland 42, Loraine 29

Spearman 40, Guymon 27

St. Augustine 25, Lutheran 24

St. Frances Academy 46, LSSS 0

St. Mark's 24, Cooper 17

St. Michael's 45, Concordia Lutheran 42

St. Thomas Catholic 19, Lutheran South Academy 14

Stamford 56, Hamlin 0

Stephenville FAITH 65, JCSA 24

Sterling 28, Goose Creek Memorial 21

Stony Point 29, Round Rock Westwood 17

Strake Jesuit 45, Fort Bend Clements 14

Strawn 46, Panther Creek 0

Sulphur Springs 42, Ferris 28

Summer Creek 57, Kingwood 2

Tarkington 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6

Texas City 28, Santa Fe 14

Texas Wind 45, Azle Christian 16

The Woodlands 39, College Park 7

Thorndale 63, Moody 0

Throckmorton 66, Paint Creek 27

Tivy 70, Davenport 66

TMI-Episcopal 45, Trinity Valley 22

Tom Bean 35, Honey Grove 14

Tomball 37, Magnolia West 0

Travis 65, Northeast Early College 20

Trinity 24, South Grand Prairie 17

Trinity Christian 55, Nolan Catholic 7

Troy 54, Caldwell 20

TWCA 48, St. Joseph 7

Union Hill 51, Garden City 0

Uvalde 46, Creek View 8

Valley Mills 43, Itasca 10

Valor Preparatory Academy 44, Bracken Christian 38

Vandegrift 28, East View 14

Veritas Academy 55, Texas Legacy Football Academy 8

Veterans Memorial Brownsville 47, Weslaco Easst 7

Veterans Memorial San Antonio 24, New Braunfels 7

Victoria East 55, Fort Bend Dulles 8

Victoria Gators HomeSchool 32, Town East Christian 31

Victoria West 41, Terry 20

Vidor 27, Bridge City 3

Weatherford Christian 45, Calvary Academy 0

Wellman-Union 42, Springlake-Earth 22

West Fork 17, Porter 6

West Texas Tornadoes 48, Loop 30

Westfield 42, Spring 6

White Deer 58, Kress 18

Whiteface 70, Logan 12

Whitewright 41, Rivercrest 7

Whitney 56, Grandview 42

Williamson County HomeSchool 62, Valor North Austin 15

Willis 51, Grand Oaks 21

Wink 48, Farwell 0

Winn 42, Martin 32

Wolfe City 38, Trenton 33

Wyatt 34, Brewer 28

Yoakum 41, Marion 14

Yorktown 48, St. John XXIII 0

Ysleta 35, Bowie 7

Scores Not Reported

Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Logos Prep Academy

Center Point vs. La Pryor

Concordia vs. St. Joseph Catholic

Covenant vs. Shelton

Cushing vs. Mt. Enterprise

DaVinci Academy vs. Hill Country Christian

Dekaney vs. Nimitz

Evant vs. Gholson

First Baptist vs. Bishop Reicher Catholic

Founders Classical Academy vs. Kemp

Gordon vs. Forestburg

Grace Christian Academy vs. Harvest Christian Academy

HCCSA vs. St. Joseph Academy

Hyde Park vs. Regents

Jonesboro vs. Holy Cross

Jubilee Brownsville vs. Valor South Austin

KIPP Sunnyside vs. Antonian Prep

Lakehill Prep vs. Dallas Academy

Manor New Tech vs. Austin Achieve

NLSA vs. DasCHE

North Dallas vs. Carter

Northland Christian vs. St. Paul

Palmer vs. Keene

Providence Academy vs. Trinity School of Texas

Sacred Heart vs. Bishop Gorman

Splendora vs. Spring Woods

St. Anthony vs. San Antonio Christian

St. Paul's Prep vs. Waco Christian

Stratford vs. Westside

Summit Christian Academy vs. Hill Country Knights

Texas School for the Deaf vs. Round Rock Christian Academy

Trinity vs. Temple Christian

Van Horn vs. Alpine

Walnut Springs vs. Bynum

Washington vs. Worthing

West Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta

Westbury Christian vs. Rosehill Christian