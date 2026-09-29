Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 28, 2026
The fifth ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.
Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 6 for UIL teams and Week 7 for the private schools. The Top 25 lost a pair of teams last week: one due to a loss and the other got a win but still dropped out. How? Lewisville was flagged for playing an ineligible player on Friday and went from 3-0 to 0-3 before playing that night.
There is one Top 25 showdown this week with No. 20 Pearland vs. No. 21 Manvel.
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1. Galena Park North Shore (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Facing rival Humble Atascocita, the Mustangs limited the Eagles to 43 yards rushing on 30 carries and only 55 yards passing in a 35-0 win.
Up next: at Humble, Oct. 1
2. Allen (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Allen scored a season-high 65 points last week against Princeton. KP Jackson had 5 carries for 116 yards and two scores in the win.
Up next: vs. McKinney, Oct. 9
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
The Lions posted 91 points last week vs. Fort Bend Dulles. The offense ran 23 times for 468 yards and 10 touchdowns — half of them by Texas pledge Landen Williams-Callis.
Up next: at South Houston, Oct. 1
4. Fort Worth North Crowley (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Keith Walker had a 95-yard return for a score for the Panthers in a win against Crowley.
Up next: at Waxahachie, Oct. 9
5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
The Rangers rolled to an 84-7 win over Bastrop Cedar Creek last week. That was win No. 344 for coach Larry Hill, making him the all-time winningest coach in San Antonio history.
Up next: at Kyle Lehman, Oct. 1
6. Waxahachie (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Jordan Thompson-Woods (138 yards/3 TDs) and Jashawn Crayton (123/1) were the top targets as the Indians hammered Dallas Skyline, 61-14.
Up next: at Dallas Skyline, Sept. 24
7. Frisco Lone Star (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Lone Star opened up District 5-5A Division with a win over Melissa. Trey Wright passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more.
Up next: vs. Frisco Liberty, Oct. 2
8. Katy (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Katy is 3-0 in District 22-6A play and will likely move to 4-0 with winless Katy Seven Lakes up next.
Up next: vs. Katy Seven Lakes, Oct. 2
9. DeSoto (3-2)
Previous ranking: 10
The Eagles debuted new black helmets last week in a 52-6 win against Midlothian.
Up next: at Lancaster, Oct. 9
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Demaj Bass and Kenneth Young ran for two touchdowns each for the Golden Bears in a 63-14 win over Dallas Woodrow Wilson.
Up next: vs. Dallas Moisés E. Molina, Oct. 2
11. Carthage (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
The Bulldogs overcame an early 7-0 deficit to pick up a 23-7 win over West Orange-Stark.
Up next: at Pittsburg, Oct. 9
12. Stephenville (5-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Carter VanZandt had 21 tackles, while Kolson Tomlinson had 14 in a 35-17 win over Canyon West Plains.
Up next: vs. Lampasas, Oct. 9
13. Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-0)
Previous ranking: 14
The Panthers had a new quarterback last week, with Brody Bartee out and Landon Rodkey stepping in, throwing two touchdown passes.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Austin, Oct. 2
14. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (3-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Jeremiah Johnson made the most of his 5 carries, rushing for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 66-6 win against San Antonio Lee.
Up next: vs. San Antonio Brandeis, Oct. 2
15. Duncanville (2-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Duncanville got back in the win column with a 42-0 win over Red Oak. The offense had 6 rushing touchdowns and 238 yards. Joe McKinney II had two of the scores.
Up next: vs. Mansfield, Oct. 9
16. Celina (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Freshman quarterback Zane LaCrue had three touchdown passes in a 48-14 win against Frisco Panther Cree.k.
Up next: vs. Frisco Emerson, Oct. 2
17. Houston C.E. King (4-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Keidryn Edmond had two fumble recoveries, part of a defense effort that forced 4 and had 6 sacks against Crosby.
Up next: at Humble Atascocita, Oct. 3
18. Boerne (4-0)
Previous ranking: 20
The Greyhounds held on for a close win against Alamo Heights last week in a District 13-5A Division II game.
Up next: vs. New Braunfels Long Creek
19. Port Arthur Memorial (5-0)
Previous ranking: 21
The defense had three interceptions and a fumble recovery in a win against Goose Creek Memorial.
Up next: vs. Beaumont West Brook, Oct. 2
20. Pearland (5-0)
Previous ranking: 22
The Oilers posted their first shutout of the season with a 49-0 blanking of Pasadena Memorial. The defense recorded 5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Up next: vs. Manvel, Oct. 2
21. Manvel (4-0)
Previous ranking: t23
The Mavericks will face No. 20-ranked Pearland this week in a District 19-6A clash for 1st place in the district.
Up next: at Pearland, Oct. 2
22. Denton Guyer (3-1)
Previous ranking: t23
Kash Villegas ran for two of the Wildcats’ four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Frisco Wakeland.
Up next: at Denton Braswell, Oct. 2
23. Anna (5-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Facing Frisco Independence, the Coyotes rolled up 667 yards of offense in a 70-14 win.
Up next: vs. Frisco, Oct. 2
24. Southlake Carroll (3-2)
Previous ranking: 25
The Dragons hammered Haslet V.R. Eaton, 49-6. The offense rolled up 555 yards — 281 on the ground and 274 in the air.
Up next: vs. Justin Northwest, Oct. 9
25. Boerne-Champion (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR
The Chargers scored 60 points for the third time this season in a 61-32 win over Austin L.C. Anderson last week.
Up next: at Lockhart, Oct. 2
Dropped out: No. 9 Lewisville, No. 18 Cypress Ranch
Also considered: Longview, Austin Westlake, San Antonio Cornerstone, Montgomery, Prosper, Coppell, Alvin Shadow Creek, Coppell, Willis, Cy-Fair, Angleton, North Richland Hills Richland, Birdville, Lucas Lovejoy, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Deer Park, Cypress Ranch, Klein Cain, Brenham, Mansfield Timberview
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.