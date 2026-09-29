Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 28, 2026

The fifth ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 6 for UIL teams and Week 7 for the private schools. The Top 25 lost a pair of teams last week: one due to a loss and the other got a win but still dropped out. How? Lewisville was flagged for playing an ineligible player on Friday and went from 3-0 to 0-3 before playing that night.

There is one Top 25 showdown this week with No. 20 Pearland vs. No. 21 Manvel.

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1. Galena Park North Shore (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Facing rival Humble Atascocita, the Mustangs limited the Eagles to 43 yards rushing on 30 carries and only 55 yards passing in a 35-0 win.

Up next: at Humble, Oct. 1

2. Allen (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Allen scored a season-high 65 points last week against Princeton. KP Jackson had 5 carries for 116 yards and two scores in the win.

Up next: vs. McKinney, Oct. 9

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (4-0)

Previous ranking: 3

The Lions posted 91 points last week vs. Fort Bend Dulles. The offense ran 23 times for 468 yards and 10 touchdowns — half of them by Texas pledge Landen Williams-Callis.

Up next: at South Houston, Oct. 1

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Keith Walker had a 95-yard return for a score for the Panthers in a win against Crowley.

Up next: at Waxahachie, Oct. 9

5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (4-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Rangers rolled to an 84-7 win over Bastrop Cedar Creek last week. That was win No. 344 for coach Larry Hill, making him the all-time winningest coach in San Antonio history.

Up next: at Kyle Lehman, Oct. 1

6. Waxahachie (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Jordan Thompson-Woods (138 yards/3 TDs) and Jashawn Crayton (123/1) were the top targets as the Indians hammered Dallas Skyline, 61-14.

Up next: at Dallas Skyline, Sept. 24

7. Frisco Lone Star (4-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Lone Star opened up District 5-5A Division with a win over Melissa. Trey Wright passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more.

Up next: vs. Frisco Liberty, Oct. 2

8. Katy (5-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Katy is 3-0 in District 22-6A play and will likely move to 4-0 with winless Katy Seven Lakes up next.

Up next: vs. Katy Seven Lakes, Oct. 2

9. DeSoto (3-2)

Previous ranking: 10

The Eagles debuted new black helmets last week in a 52-6 win against Midlothian.

Up next: at Lancaster, Oct. 9

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Demaj Bass and Kenneth Young ran for two touchdowns each for the Golden Bears in a 63-14 win over Dallas Woodrow Wilson.

Up next: vs. Dallas Moisés E. Molina, Oct. 2

11. Carthage (4-0)

Previous ranking: 12

The Bulldogs overcame an early 7-0 deficit to pick up a 23-7 win over West Orange-Stark.

Up next: at Pittsburg, Oct. 9

12. Stephenville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Carter VanZandt had 21 tackles, while Kolson Tomlinson had 14 in a 35-17 win over Canyon West Plains.

Up next: vs. Lampasas, Oct. 9

13. Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

The Panthers had a new quarterback last week, with Brody Bartee out and Landon Rodkey stepping in, throwing two touchdown passes.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Austin, Oct. 2

14. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (3-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Jeremiah Johnson made the most of his 5 carries, rushing for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 66-6 win against San Antonio Lee.

Up next: vs. San Antonio Brandeis, Oct. 2

15. Duncanville (2-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Duncanville got back in the win column with a 42-0 win over Red Oak. The offense had 6 rushing touchdowns and 238 yards. Joe McKinney II had two of the scores.

Up next: vs. Mansfield, Oct. 9

16. Celina (4-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Freshman quarterback Zane LaCrue had three touchdown passes in a 48-14 win against Frisco Panther Cree.k.

Up next: vs. Frisco Emerson, Oct. 2

17. Houston C.E. King (4-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Keidryn Edmond had two fumble recoveries, part of a defense effort that forced 4 and had 6 sacks against Crosby.

Up next: at Humble Atascocita, Oct. 3

18. Boerne (4-0)

Previous ranking: 20

The Greyhounds held on for a close win against Alamo Heights last week in a District 13-5A Division II game.

Up next: vs. New Braunfels Long Creek

19. Port Arthur Memorial (5-0)

Previous ranking: 21

The defense had three interceptions and a fumble recovery in a win against Goose Creek Memorial.

Up next: vs. Beaumont West Brook, Oct. 2

20. Pearland (5-0)

Previous ranking: 22

The Oilers posted their first shutout of the season with a 49-0 blanking of Pasadena Memorial. The defense recorded 5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Up next: vs. Manvel, Oct. 2

21. Manvel (4-0)

Previous ranking: t23

The Mavericks will face No. 20-ranked Pearland this week in a District 19-6A clash for 1st place in the district.

Up next: at Pearland, Oct. 2

22. Denton Guyer (3-1)

Previous ranking: t23

Kash Villegas ran for two of the Wildcats’ four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Frisco Wakeland.

Up next: at Denton Braswell, Oct. 2

23. Anna (5-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Facing Frisco Independence, the Coyotes rolled up 667 yards of offense in a 70-14 win.

Up next: vs. Frisco, Oct. 2

24. Southlake Carroll (3-2)

Previous ranking: 25

The Dragons hammered Haslet V.R. Eaton, 49-6. The offense rolled up 555 yards — 281 on the ground and 274 in the air.

Up next: vs. Justin Northwest, Oct. 9

25. Boerne-Champion (5-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Chargers scored 60 points for the third time this season in a 61-32 win over Austin L.C. Anderson last week.

Up next: at Lockhart, Oct. 2

Dropped out: No. 9 Lewisville, No. 18 Cypress Ranch

Also considered: Longview, Austin Westlake, San Antonio Cornerstone, Montgomery, Prosper, Coppell, Alvin Shadow Creek, Coppell, Willis, Cy-Fair, Angleton, North Richland Hills Richland, Birdville, Lucas Lovejoy, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Deer Park, Cypress Ranch, Klein Cain, Brenham, Mansfield Timberview