UIL Announces Texas High School Basketball Semifinal Locations For 2026-27 Season
The UIL announced changes to the Texas high school basketball postseason starting this year.
Before the 2024-25 season, UIL announced a split-division playoff format that crowned a champion in Division I and Division I, to align with football. That means there would be no semifinals and finals in the same location.
But in each of the two past years, it was up to the schools to find a place to play the semifinals.
The finals are held at The Alamodome in San Antonio. Earlier this fall, UIL announced that the basketball finals will stay in San Antonio through 2028. The girls’ state finals will be March 4-6, while the boys will be played March 11-13.
Melissa High School will use its new arena for a Class 3A Division I and Division II semifinal. The 63,000-square-foot building will also house a performing arts center and cafe.
Here’s a rundown of host sites for boys and girls this upcoming season.
GIRLS
Class 1A Division I, Class 1A Division II
Region I and Region II
Wolfforth Frenship High School
Region III and Region IV
Little River Academy High School
Class 2A Division I, Class 2A Division II
Region I and Region II
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock
Region III and Region IV
Waco Midway High School
Class 3A Division I, Class 3A Division II
Region I and Region II
Moody Coliseum, Abilene
Region III and Region IV
Leonard Merrell Center, Katy
Class 4A Division I, Class 4A Division II
Region I and Region II
Wichita Falls Legacy High School
Region III vs. Region IV
Austin Vandegrift High School
Class 5A Division I, Class 5A Division II
Region I and Region II
W.G. Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City
Region III vs. Region IV
Berry Center, Cypress
Class 6A Division I, Class 6A Division II
Region I and Region II
Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Fort Worth
Region III and Region IV
Delmar Fieldhouse, Houston
BOYS
Class 1A Division I, Class 1A Division II
Region I and Region II
Wolfforth Frenship High School
Region III and Region IV
Little River Academy High School
Class 2A Division I, Class 2A Division II
Region I and Region II
Moody Coliseum, Abilene
Region III and Region IV
Waco Midway High School
Class 3A Division I, Class 3A Division II
Region I and Region II
Melissa High School
Region III and Region IV
Leonard Merrell Center, Katy
Class 4A Division I, Class 4A Division II
Region I and Region II
Wichita Falls Legacy High School
Region III vs. Region IV
Austin Vandegrift High School
Class 5A Division I, Class 5A Division II
Region I and Region II
W.G. Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City
Region III vs. Region IV
M. O. Campbell Center, Houston
Class 6A Division I, Class 6A Division II
Region I and Region II
Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Fort Worth
Region III and Region IV
Delmar Fieldhouse, Houston
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.