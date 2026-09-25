UIL Announces Texas High School Basketball Semifinal Locations For 2026-27 Season

The UIL announced changes to the Texas high school basketball postseason starting this year.

Before the 2024-25 season, UIL announced a split-division playoff format that crowned a champion in Division I and Division I, to align with football. That means there would be no semifinals and finals in the same location.

But in each of the two past years, it was up to the schools to find a place to play the semifinals.

The finals are held at The Alamodome in San Antonio. Earlier this fall, UIL announced that the basketball finals will stay in San Antonio through 2028. The girls’ state finals will be March 4-6, while the boys will be played March 11-13.

Melissa High School will use its new arena for a Class 3A Division I and Division II semifinal. The 63,000-square-foot building will also house a performing arts center and cafe.

Here’s a rundown of host sites for boys and girls this upcoming season.

GIRLS

Class 1A Division I, Class 1A Division II

Region I and Region II

Wolfforth Frenship High School

Region III and Region IV

Little River Academy High School

Class 2A Division I, Class 2A Division II

Region I and Region II

Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock

Region III and Region IV

Waco Midway High School

Class 3A Division I, Class 3A Division II

Region I and Region II

Moody Coliseum, Abilene

Region III and Region IV

Leonard Merrell Center, Katy

An ACU player looks up as purple confetti falls from the Merrell Center ceiling as the Wildcats pose with their Southland Conference tournament trophy. The Wildcats beat Nicholls 79-45 in the Southland Conference tournament championship game Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Katy. The Merrell Center will host UIL state semifinal games in 2027. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Class 4A Division I, Class 4A Division II

Region I and Region II

Wichita Falls Legacy High School

Region III vs. Region IV

Austin Vandegrift High School

Class 5A Division I, Class 5A Division II

Region I and Region II

W.G. Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City

Region III vs. Region IV

Berry Center, Cypress

Class 6A Division I, Class 6A Division II

Region I and Region II

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Fort Worth

Region III and Region IV

Delmar Fieldhouse, Houston

BOYS

Class 1A Division I, Class 1A Division II

Region I and Region II

Wolfforth Frenship High School

Region III and Region IV

Little River Academy High School

Class 2A Division I, Class 2A Division II

Region I and Region II

Moody Coliseum, Abilene

Region III and Region IV

Waco Midway High School

Class 3A Division I, Class 3A Division II

Region I and Region II

Melissa High School

Region III and Region IV

Leonard Merrell Center, Katy

Class 4A Division I, Class 4A Division II

Region I and Region II

Wichita Falls Legacy High School

Region III vs. Region IV

Austin Vandegrift High School

Class 5A Division I, Class 5A Division II

Region I and Region II

W.G. Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City

Region III vs. Region IV

M. O. Campbell Center, Houston

Class 6A Division I, Class 6A Division II

Region I and Region II

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Fort Worth

Region III and Region IV

Delmar Fieldhouse, Houston

McDonald's All-American East guard Jalil Bethea (1) speaks with center John Bol (7) before his dunk competition in the 2024 McDonald's High School All-American Powerade Jam Fest at Delmar Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect