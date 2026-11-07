Skip to main content
High School

Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Texas high school football action across the Lone Star State
Sam Brown|
Shane Kirkpatrick

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — November 6

Abernathy 44, Sundown 36

Adams 20, Sunset 14

Albany 52, Hamlin 0

Aledo 28, Lamar 3

Alice 84, Zapata 6

Almeta Crawford 64, Terry 19

Alto 76, Cross Roads 60

Alvord 48, Chico 0

Amarillo 52, Caprock 3

Anderson 56, Lehman 10

Andress 55, Ysleta 13

Angleton 59, Victoria East 13

Anna 56, Richland 31

Anson 45, Hico 21

Aquilla 76, Abbott 30

Archer City 60, Electra 0

Arp 48, New Diana 46

Atlanta 21, Gladewater 14

Aubrey 55, Godley 22

Axtell 58, Dawson 13

Azle Christian 74, Kingdom Prep Academy 28

Balmorhea 62, Sanderson 12

Barbers Hill 51, Clear Springs 13

Bartlett 28, Holland 20

Beckville 64, Elysian Fields 13

Bells 54, Callisburg 6

Bellville 63, Brazosport 26

Ben Bolt 64, Agua Dulce 55

Benjamin 50, Rule 44

Benjamin Davis 42, Nimitz 7

Berkner 38, Pearce 10

Big Sandy 47, Linden-Kildare 34

Big Spring 48, Snyder 6

Bishop 35, San Diego 29

Blanco 74, Comfort 29

Boerne 32, Legacy Ranch 27

Boerne-Champion 49, Manor 7

Bosqueville 24, Riesel 12

Bowie 42, Boyd 17

Bowie 41, Fabens 39

Bowie 50, Maud 6

Bowie 31, Johnson 0

Bracken Christian 62, Covenant Christian 54

Brackenridge 41, Highlands 35

Brackett 49, Center Point 14

Brazos Christian 34, Covenant 28

Brazos Valley 26, Founders Classical Academy 18

Bremond 47, Chilton 36

Brenham 35, Belton 7

Brennan 30, Harlan 3

Brock 56, Mineral Wells 3

Brownwood 44, Salado 20

Burges 37, Jefferson 15

Burkburnett 56, Bridgeport 7

Burton 58, Somerville 29

Bushland 40, Dalhart 0

Calallen 42, Miller 27

Calhoun 33, Corpus Christi Moody 8

Calvert 57, Buckholts 38

Canadian 59, River Road 0

Canton 44, Athens 21

Canutillo 42, El Paso 0

Canyon 33, Dumas 31

Canyon Lake 50, LBJ Austin 40

Captain Shreve 48, Byrd 21

Carlisle 63, Cayuga 14

Carrizo Springs 32, Natalia 26

Carter 55, Roosevelt 12

Carthage 42, Center 0

CCVM 46, Harlingen South 3

Cedar Ridge 35, Round Rock 32

Central Texas Christian 27, Sacred Heart 12

Chapin 35, Del Valle 28

Cherokee 58, Rochelle 16

Chester 67, Leverett's Chapel 4

Childress 24, Friona 7

China Spring 49, Lampasas 42

Christ the King Cathedral 64, Trinity School of Texas 16

Christoval 39, Colorado 32

Churchill 58, SA Roosevelt 48

Cisco 37, De Leon 20

Clarksville 34, Detroit 6

Claude 68, White Deer 20

Clear Creek 54, Clear Lake 27

Clyde 28, Sweetwater 21

College Park 48, Caney Creek 14

Collinsville 69, Cumby 0

Columbia 36, Royal 14

Como-Pickton 65, Kerens 48

Cooper 48, Rivercrest 3

Crawford 54, Frost 0

Crockett 35, Huntington 18

Crowell 94, Chillicothe 76

Cuero 63, Bandera 7

Cypress Lakes 51, Jersey Village 30

Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Springs 14

De Kalb 54, New Boston 35

Decatur 49, Alvarado 28

Deer Park 42, Clear Falls 23

Denison 35, Celina 20

Denton 42, Fossil Ridge 12

Devine 62, Jourdanton 27

Diboll 63, Westwood 40

Dickinson 62, Clear Brook 7

Dilley 38, Skidmore-Tynan 22

Dobie 16, Alvin 10

Duncanville 66, Skyline 7

Eagle Pass 49, Del Rio 21

East Bernard 56, Industrial 42

East Central 48, San Marcos 14

Edcouch-Elsa 54, Valley View 0

Edgewood 54, Lone Oak 22

Edna 51, Sweeny 23

El Dorado 70, Horizon 22

Elgin 59, Navarro 0

Elkhart 35, Rice 20

Ellison 55, Rudder 18

Emerson 26, Frisco 24

Era 50, Boles 3

Fairfield 85, Trinity 77

Falls City 49, Three Rivers 6

Fannindel 45, Oakwood 29

Farmersville 44, Bonham 18

First Baptist 52, Rosehill Christian 7

Floresville 36, Uvalde 29

Flour Bluff 77, Weslaco East 63

Ford 52, North Lamar 6

Forsan 64, Sonora 22

Fort Bend Bush 42, Fort Bend Clements 28

Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 64, Valor North Austin 14

Fort Bend Kempner 10, Lamar Consolidated 7

Fort Stockton 33, Pecos 25

Franklin 62, Troy 34

Frankston 55, Hawkins 20

Freer 63, Banquete 28

Frenship 35, Abilene 21

Ganado 56, Bloomington 14

Garrison 40, Timpson 30

GCCA 59, Valor Leander 0

George West 22, Cotulla 16

Georgetown 28, Killeen 14

Giddings 35, Manor New Tech 17

Gilmer 55, Spring Hill 28

Glen Rose 76, Venus 0

Goliad 28, Aransas Pass 21

Graham 47, Iowa Park 6

Grandfalls-Royalty 44, Rocksprings 32

Granger 47, Marlin 26

Grape Creek 35, Alpine 17

Grapeland 56, Mt. Enterprise 0

Grapevine 51, Community 7

Grapevine Faith Christian 56, Grace Prep 20

Grayson Christian 54, Hill Country Knights 6

Greenwood 69, Lake View 0

Gregory-Portland 28, Ray 14

Gustine 62, Blanket 8

Hallsville 30, Mt. Pleasant 27

Hamilton 44, Comanche 0

Hamshire-Fannett 31, Jasper 3

Hanks 57, Bel Air 22

Happy 68, Kress 50

Hardin 57, Warren 0

Hargrave 57, Livingston 43

Harlandale 23, McCollum 20

Harlingen 35, Los Fresnos 14

Harper 34, Sabinal 10

Harrold 80, Gold-Burg 31

Hart 76, Anton 40

Harvest Christian Academy 50, Dallas Academy 0

Harvest Christian Academy 47, Wylie Prep Academy 44

Haskell 60, Seymour 27

Hearne 62, Moody 12

Hebbronville 55, Santa Rosa 13

Hendrickson 29, A&M Consolidated 28

Henrietta 64, Breckenridge 35

Heritage 59, Lebanon Trail 52

Hermleigh 78, Aspermont 32

Highland 62, Baird 54

Highland Park 48, Sunray 47

Hillsboro 43, Kemp 26

Hitchcock 43, La Grange 7

Hondo 44, Poteet 6

Howe 37, Leonard 7

Hutto 49, Vandegrift 10

Idalou 42, Slaton 21

Iraan 52, Eldorado 20

Jacksboro 56, City View 6

Jarrell 69, Burnet 21

Jefferson 42, Troup 7

Johnson City 28, Bangs 27

Jonesboro 62, Lometa 16

Jordan 37, Morton Ranch 14

Joshua 68, Burleson 34

Judson 56, Canyon 25

Karnes City 25, Nixon-Smiley 14

Katy 56, Mayde Creek 14

Keller 35, V.R. Eaton 28

Keller Central 35, Northwest 14

Kennedale 34, Eastern Hills 22

Kilgore 28, Henderson 10

King 49, Channelview 0

Kingwood Park 32, Splendora 25

Klein Cain 66, Klein Forest 24

Klondike 48, O'Donnell 0

Krum 42, Ponder 28

La Marque 68, Harmony School of Innovation 6

La Porte 42, Lufkin 7

La Vega 63, Connally 0

La Vernia 56, Pleasanton 27

Lago Vista 72, Austin Achieve 0

Lake Creek 26, West Fork 20

Lake Dallas 68, Castleberry 3

Lake Highlands 38, Richardson 7

Lake Ridge 49, Crowley 42

Lake Travis 58, Round Rock Westwood 0

Lake Worth 26, Gainesville 21

Lamar 24, Alief Taylor 7

Lamesa 49, Kermit 0

Legacy 55, Memorial 17

Leon 42, Groveton 7

Liberty 73, Perryton 12

Liberty Hill 63, Veterans Memorial 13

Life Oak Cliff 56, Pottsboro 23

Lindsay 49, Celeste 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 27, Lumberton 3

Little River Academy 54, McGregor 8

Live Oak Classical 49, St. Paul 42

Llano 38, Early 35

Lockhart 49, Cedar Creek 7

Lockney 62, Ralls 8

London 55, La Feria 14

Longview 42, Forney 20

Loop 72, Southland 49

Loraine 73, Olfen 34

Lorena 64, C.H. Yoe 14

Lorenzo 61, Amherst 13

Lovelady 43, Corrigan-Camden 7

Lubbock 45, Monterey 26

Lubbock Christian 50, Pantego Christian 7

Lubbock Titans 32, East Texas Homeschool Sports 22

Lytle 26, Crystal City 7

Madisonville 51, Brownsboro 14

Malakoff 42, Mount Vernon 14

Manvel 31, Dawson 10

Marfa 76, Dell City 12

Marion 25, Hallettsville 22

Mason 53, Coleman 6

May 51, Lingleville 6

Maypearl 57, Inspired Vision 7

McAllen 55, Mission 21

McCamey 57, Van Horn 8

McLean 51, Follett 0

Medina 68, Bruni 0

Medina Valley 42, South San Antonio 0

Melissa 71, Liberty 0

Merkel 48, Holliday 22

Merryville 46, Sabine Pass 14

Mexia 41, Palmer 18

Midland Christian 49, Brook Hill 35

Midland Lee 33, Midland 27

Milby 48, Waltrip 35

Mildred 41, Teague 0

Miles 27, Cross Plains 26

Milford 62, Blum 14

Millsap 41, Clifton 38

Mineola 47, Eustace 11

Morgan 47, Kopperl 0

Mountain View 14, Clint 6

Muenster 76, Olney 0

Muleshoe 39, Roosevelt 27

Naaman Forest 55, Creekview 7

Navarro 41, Gonzales 0

Navasota 38, Needville 28

Nazarene Christian Academy 58, Highlands 0

Nederland 35, Dayton 28

New Braunfels 34, Long Creek 14

New Braunfels Spartans 52, Coastal Christian HomeSchool 6

New Waverly 49, Kountze 0

Newcastle 66, Bryson 0

Newton 68, Woodville 12

Nimitz 27, Irving 0

Northside 54, Perrin-Whitt 8

Nueces Canyon 26, Leakey 15

Odem 14, Falfurrias 0

Olton 52, Hale Center 6

Ozona 36, Ballinger 35

Paducah 58, Motley County 52

Palacios 50, Wharton 8

Palmview 28, Rio Grande City 21

Panther Creek 66, Trent 14

Pearsall 42, San Antonio Memorial 33

Peaster 10, Vernon 7

Pebble Hills 42, Socorro 7

Permian 31, San Angelo Central 8

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 17, San Benito 3

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 42, Veterans Memorial 14

Pieper 40, Wagner 37

Pine Tree 42, Bullard 14

Plainview 42, Andrews 40

Plano 28, Plano West 14

Pleasant Grove 49, Pittsburg 12

Port Arthur Memorial 34, New Caney 6

Port Isabel 41, King 21

Port Neches-Groves 55, Galena Park 0

Post 46, New Deal 22

Poteet 65, Molina 10

Poth 58, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0

Prairiland 35, Harmony 28

Prosper 45, Princeton 7

Quitman 48, Chisum 13

Randall 45, Hereford 13

Randle 31, Friendswood 14

Randolph 55, Smithville 25

Redwater 73, Daingerfield 66

Refugio 64, Premont 6

Rice Consolidated 39, Van Vleck 13

Richland 51, Turner 12

Richland Springs 70, Lohn 6

Ridge Point 26, Fort Bend Hightower 14

Rio Hondo 38, Raymondville 35

Rio Vista 49, Eastland 14

Riverside 49, San Elizario 26

Robert Lee 30, Bronte 6

Robinson 58, Gatesville 9

Rockdale 42, Caldwell 14

Rockport-Fulton 54, Ingleside 19

Rockwall 53, Rockwall-Heath 35

Rogers 23, Anderson-Shiro 14

Ropes 46, Smyer 0

Roscoe 13, Crosbyton 0

Royse City 40, Tyler Legacy 32

Ryan 42, Chisholm Trail 6

Saint Jo 75, Savoy 6

San Augustine 21, Shelbyville 14

San Saba 21, Brady 14

Santa Anna 56, Paint Rock 12

Santa Gertrudis Academy 48, Progreso 0

Santa Maria 58, Woodsboro 0

Santo 62, Wortham 7

Schulenburg 53, Florence 29

Scurry-Rosser 60, Trinity Leadership 0

Seagraves 48, Plains 35

Sealy 49, El Campo 21

Seguin 43, McCallum 39

Seminole 35, Monahans 7

Shallowater 54, Denver City 7

Sherman 44, Saginaw 16

Silsbee 41, Shepherd 32

Snook 36, Milano 22

Somerset 56, John F. Kennedy 0

Sotomayor 29, O'Connor 22

South Grand Prairie 27, Grand Prairie 7

South Houston 49, Pasadena 42

Southside 22, Winn 10

Southwest 28, Carter-Riverside 21

Springtown 67, Ranchview 14

Spruce 22, Conrad 20

Stafford 73, Northside 0

Stamford 68, Winters 0

Stanton 21, Coahoma 6

Stephenville 56, Marble Falls 6

Strake Jesuit 14, Fort Bend Travis 13

Stratford 45, West Texas 0

Stratford 62, Bellaire 0

Strawn 52, Rising Star 6

Sudan 46, Morton 7

Sulphur Springs 70, Mabank 7

Summer Creek 23, Atascocita 17

Taft 56, Monte Alto 0

Tascosa 55, Frenship Memorial 16

Tatum 7, Liberty-Eylau 6

Taylor 54, Travis 27

Terrell 61, Nacogdoches 7

Texas 49, Greenville 20

Texas City 28, Lee 7

The Woodlands 63, Oak Ridge 7

Thorndale 47, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Thrall 38, Lexington 32

Three Way 56, Iredell 46

Tidehaven 28, Boling 21

Tivy 38, Fredericksburg 21

Tolar 52, Dublin 6

Tom Bean 33, Trenton 6

Tomball 33, Magnolia 7

Tomball Memorial 41, Magnolia West 35

Town East Christian 60, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 6

Trinidad 48, Bynum 0

Tulia 39, Floydada 20

Tyler 63, Mesquite 28

UME Preparatory Academy 49, Founders Classical Academy 42

United 35, Alexander 13

Valley Mills 35, Italy 21

Valor Preparatory Academy 96, Ovilla Christian 0

Van 42, Rusk 29

Vega 49, Bovina 34

Vela 52, Edinburg North 20

Victory Christian Academy 53, Christian Heritage 8

Vidor 49, Liberty 7

Vista Ridge 42, Leander 20

Waco 28, University 16

Wall 37, Ingram Moore 17

Weimar 34, Flatonia 7

Weiss 62, Pflugerville Connally 0

Wellington 63, Quanah 0

Weslaco 53, Edinburg 14

West Brook 62, Ball 21

West Hardin 62, Evadale 10

West Mesquite 37, North Mesquite 14

West Orange-Stark 64, Hardin-Jefferson 15

West Rusk 63, Winona 0

Westbrook 50, Ira 0

Westbury 45, Sharpstown 7

Western Hills 29, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19

Westfield 46, MacArthur 0

Westlake 68, Stony Point 33

Wheatley 60, Scarborough 7

Wheeler 52, Shamrock 6

White Oak 36, Sabine 22

Whiteface 71, Nazareth 22

Whitehouse 24, Marshall 20

Whitewright 41, Wolfe City 10

Whitharral 56, Springlake-Earth 32

Whitney 56, West 14

Wilmer-Hutchins 48, Pinkston 7

Windthorst 49, Munday 6

Winnsboro 55, Rains 25

Wylie 49, Cooper 32

Wylie 47, South Garland 20

Yates 63, Washington 6

Yoakum 62, Cole 7

Yorktown 42, Louise 6

View full Texas high school football scoreboard

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Texas