Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — November 6
Abernathy 44, Sundown 36
Adams 20, Sunset 14
Albany 52, Hamlin 0
Aledo 28, Lamar 3
Alice 84, Zapata 6
Almeta Crawford 64, Terry 19
Alto 76, Cross Roads 60
Alvord 48, Chico 0
Amarillo 52, Caprock 3
Anderson 56, Lehman 10
Andress 55, Ysleta 13
Angleton 59, Victoria East 13
Anna 56, Richland 31
Anson 45, Hico 21
Aquilla 76, Abbott 30
Archer City 60, Electra 0
Arp 48, New Diana 46
Atlanta 21, Gladewater 14
Aubrey 55, Godley 22
Axtell 58, Dawson 13
Azle Christian 74, Kingdom Prep Academy 28
Balmorhea 62, Sanderson 12
Barbers Hill 51, Clear Springs 13
Bartlett 28, Holland 20
Beckville 64, Elysian Fields 13
Bells 54, Callisburg 6
Bellville 63, Brazosport 26
Ben Bolt 64, Agua Dulce 55
Benjamin 50, Rule 44
Benjamin Davis 42, Nimitz 7
Berkner 38, Pearce 10
Big Sandy 47, Linden-Kildare 34
Big Spring 48, Snyder 6
Bishop 35, San Diego 29
Blanco 74, Comfort 29
Boerne 32, Legacy Ranch 27
Boerne-Champion 49, Manor 7
Bosqueville 24, Riesel 12
Bowie 42, Boyd 17
Bowie 41, Fabens 39
Bowie 50, Maud 6
Bowie 31, Johnson 0
Bracken Christian 62, Covenant Christian 54
Brackenridge 41, Highlands 35
Brackett 49, Center Point 14
Brazos Christian 34, Covenant 28
Brazos Valley 26, Founders Classical Academy 18
Bremond 47, Chilton 36
Brenham 35, Belton 7
Brennan 30, Harlan 3
Brock 56, Mineral Wells 3
Brownwood 44, Salado 20
Burges 37, Jefferson 15
Burkburnett 56, Bridgeport 7
Burton 58, Somerville 29
Bushland 40, Dalhart 0
Calallen 42, Miller 27
Calhoun 33, Corpus Christi Moody 8
Calvert 57, Buckholts 38
Canadian 59, River Road 0
Canton 44, Athens 21
Canutillo 42, El Paso 0
Canyon 33, Dumas 31
Canyon Lake 50, LBJ Austin 40
Captain Shreve 48, Byrd 21
Carlisle 63, Cayuga 14
Carrizo Springs 32, Natalia 26
Carter 55, Roosevelt 12
Carthage 42, Center 0
CCVM 46, Harlingen South 3
Cedar Ridge 35, Round Rock 32
Central Texas Christian 27, Sacred Heart 12
Chapin 35, Del Valle 28
Cherokee 58, Rochelle 16
Chester 67, Leverett's Chapel 4
Childress 24, Friona 7
China Spring 49, Lampasas 42
Christ the King Cathedral 64, Trinity School of Texas 16
Christoval 39, Colorado 32
Churchill 58, SA Roosevelt 48
Cisco 37, De Leon 20
Clarksville 34, Detroit 6
Claude 68, White Deer 20
Clear Creek 54, Clear Lake 27
Clyde 28, Sweetwater 21
College Park 48, Caney Creek 14
Collinsville 69, Cumby 0
Columbia 36, Royal 14
Como-Pickton 65, Kerens 48
Cooper 48, Rivercrest 3
Crawford 54, Frost 0
Crockett 35, Huntington 18
Crowell 94, Chillicothe 76
Cuero 63, Bandera 7
Cypress Lakes 51, Jersey Village 30
Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Springs 14
De Kalb 54, New Boston 35
Decatur 49, Alvarado 28
Deer Park 42, Clear Falls 23
Denison 35, Celina 20
Denton 42, Fossil Ridge 12
Devine 62, Jourdanton 27
Diboll 63, Westwood 40
Dickinson 62, Clear Brook 7
Dilley 38, Skidmore-Tynan 22
Dobie 16, Alvin 10
Duncanville 66, Skyline 7
Eagle Pass 49, Del Rio 21
East Bernard 56, Industrial 42
East Central 48, San Marcos 14
Edcouch-Elsa 54, Valley View 0
Edgewood 54, Lone Oak 22
Edna 51, Sweeny 23
El Dorado 70, Horizon 22
Elgin 59, Navarro 0
Elkhart 35, Rice 20
Ellison 55, Rudder 18
Emerson 26, Frisco 24
Era 50, Boles 3
Fairfield 85, Trinity 77
Falls City 49, Three Rivers 6
Fannindel 45, Oakwood 29
Farmersville 44, Bonham 18
First Baptist 52, Rosehill Christian 7
Floresville 36, Uvalde 29
Flour Bluff 77, Weslaco East 63
Ford 52, North Lamar 6
Forsan 64, Sonora 22
Fort Bend Bush 42, Fort Bend Clements 28
Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 64, Valor North Austin 14
Fort Bend Kempner 10, Lamar Consolidated 7
Fort Stockton 33, Pecos 25
Franklin 62, Troy 34
Frankston 55, Hawkins 20
Freer 63, Banquete 28
Frenship 35, Abilene 21
Ganado 56, Bloomington 14
Garrison 40, Timpson 30
GCCA 59, Valor Leander 0
George West 22, Cotulla 16
Georgetown 28, Killeen 14
Giddings 35, Manor New Tech 17
Gilmer 55, Spring Hill 28
Glen Rose 76, Venus 0
Goliad 28, Aransas Pass 21
Graham 47, Iowa Park 6
Grandfalls-Royalty 44, Rocksprings 32
Granger 47, Marlin 26
Grape Creek 35, Alpine 17
Grapeland 56, Mt. Enterprise 0
Grapevine 51, Community 7
Grapevine Faith Christian 56, Grace Prep 20
Grayson Christian 54, Hill Country Knights 6
Greenwood 69, Lake View 0
Gregory-Portland 28, Ray 14
Gustine 62, Blanket 8
Hallsville 30, Mt. Pleasant 27
Hamilton 44, Comanche 0
Hamshire-Fannett 31, Jasper 3
Hanks 57, Bel Air 22
Happy 68, Kress 50
Hardin 57, Warren 0
Hargrave 57, Livingston 43
Harlandale 23, McCollum 20
Harlingen 35, Los Fresnos 14
Harper 34, Sabinal 10
Harrold 80, Gold-Burg 31
Hart 76, Anton 40
Harvest Christian Academy 50, Dallas Academy 0
Harvest Christian Academy 47, Wylie Prep Academy 44
Haskell 60, Seymour 27
Hearne 62, Moody 12
Hebbronville 55, Santa Rosa 13
Hendrickson 29, A&M Consolidated 28
Henrietta 64, Breckenridge 35
Heritage 59, Lebanon Trail 52
Hermleigh 78, Aspermont 32
Highland 62, Baird 54
Highland Park 48, Sunray 47
Hillsboro 43, Kemp 26
Hitchcock 43, La Grange 7
Hondo 44, Poteet 6
Howe 37, Leonard 7
Hutto 49, Vandegrift 10
Idalou 42, Slaton 21
Iraan 52, Eldorado 20
Jacksboro 56, City View 6
Jarrell 69, Burnet 21
Jefferson 42, Troup 7
Johnson City 28, Bangs 27
Jonesboro 62, Lometa 16
Jordan 37, Morton Ranch 14
Joshua 68, Burleson 34
Judson 56, Canyon 25
Karnes City 25, Nixon-Smiley 14
Katy 56, Mayde Creek 14
Keller 35, V.R. Eaton 28
Keller Central 35, Northwest 14
Kennedale 34, Eastern Hills 22
Kilgore 28, Henderson 10
King 49, Channelview 0
Kingwood Park 32, Splendora 25
Klein Cain 66, Klein Forest 24
Klondike 48, O'Donnell 0
Krum 42, Ponder 28
La Marque 68, Harmony School of Innovation 6
La Porte 42, Lufkin 7
La Vega 63, Connally 0
La Vernia 56, Pleasanton 27
Lago Vista 72, Austin Achieve 0
Lake Creek 26, West Fork 20
Lake Dallas 68, Castleberry 3
Lake Highlands 38, Richardson 7
Lake Ridge 49, Crowley 42
Lake Travis 58, Round Rock Westwood 0
Lake Worth 26, Gainesville 21
Lamar 24, Alief Taylor 7
Lamesa 49, Kermit 0
Legacy 55, Memorial 17
Leon 42, Groveton 7
Liberty 73, Perryton 12
Liberty Hill 63, Veterans Memorial 13
Life Oak Cliff 56, Pottsboro 23
Lindsay 49, Celeste 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 27, Lumberton 3
Little River Academy 54, McGregor 8
Live Oak Classical 49, St. Paul 42
Llano 38, Early 35
Lockhart 49, Cedar Creek 7
Lockney 62, Ralls 8
London 55, La Feria 14
Longview 42, Forney 20
Loop 72, Southland 49
Loraine 73, Olfen 34
Lorena 64, C.H. Yoe 14
Lorenzo 61, Amherst 13
Lovelady 43, Corrigan-Camden 7
Lubbock 45, Monterey 26
Lubbock Christian 50, Pantego Christian 7
Lubbock Titans 32, East Texas Homeschool Sports 22
Lytle 26, Crystal City 7
Madisonville 51, Brownsboro 14
Malakoff 42, Mount Vernon 14
Manvel 31, Dawson 10
Marfa 76, Dell City 12
Marion 25, Hallettsville 22
Mason 53, Coleman 6
May 51, Lingleville 6
Maypearl 57, Inspired Vision 7
McAllen 55, Mission 21
McCamey 57, Van Horn 8
McLean 51, Follett 0
Medina 68, Bruni 0
Medina Valley 42, South San Antonio 0
Melissa 71, Liberty 0
Merkel 48, Holliday 22
Merryville 46, Sabine Pass 14
Mexia 41, Palmer 18
Midland Christian 49, Brook Hill 35
Midland Lee 33, Midland 27
Milby 48, Waltrip 35
Mildred 41, Teague 0
Miles 27, Cross Plains 26
Milford 62, Blum 14
Millsap 41, Clifton 38
Mineola 47, Eustace 11
Morgan 47, Kopperl 0
Mountain View 14, Clint 6
Muenster 76, Olney 0
Muleshoe 39, Roosevelt 27
Naaman Forest 55, Creekview 7
Navarro 41, Gonzales 0
Navasota 38, Needville 28
Nazarene Christian Academy 58, Highlands 0
Nederland 35, Dayton 28
New Braunfels 34, Long Creek 14
New Braunfels Spartans 52, Coastal Christian HomeSchool 6
New Waverly 49, Kountze 0
Newcastle 66, Bryson 0
Newton 68, Woodville 12
Nimitz 27, Irving 0
Northside 54, Perrin-Whitt 8
Nueces Canyon 26, Leakey 15
Odem 14, Falfurrias 0
Olton 52, Hale Center 6
Ozona 36, Ballinger 35
Paducah 58, Motley County 52
Palacios 50, Wharton 8
Palmview 28, Rio Grande City 21
Panther Creek 66, Trent 14
Pearsall 42, San Antonio Memorial 33
Peaster 10, Vernon 7
Pebble Hills 42, Socorro 7
Permian 31, San Angelo Central 8
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 17, San Benito 3
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 42, Veterans Memorial 14
Pieper 40, Wagner 37
Pine Tree 42, Bullard 14
Plainview 42, Andrews 40
Plano 28, Plano West 14
Pleasant Grove 49, Pittsburg 12
Port Arthur Memorial 34, New Caney 6
Port Isabel 41, King 21
Port Neches-Groves 55, Galena Park 0
Post 46, New Deal 22
Poteet 65, Molina 10
Poth 58, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0
Prairiland 35, Harmony 28
Prosper 45, Princeton 7
Quitman 48, Chisum 13
Randall 45, Hereford 13
Randle 31, Friendswood 14
Randolph 55, Smithville 25
Redwater 73, Daingerfield 66
Refugio 64, Premont 6
Rice Consolidated 39, Van Vleck 13
Richland 51, Turner 12
Richland Springs 70, Lohn 6
Ridge Point 26, Fort Bend Hightower 14
Rio Hondo 38, Raymondville 35
Rio Vista 49, Eastland 14
Riverside 49, San Elizario 26
Robert Lee 30, Bronte 6
Robinson 58, Gatesville 9
Rockdale 42, Caldwell 14
Rockport-Fulton 54, Ingleside 19
Rockwall 53, Rockwall-Heath 35
Rogers 23, Anderson-Shiro 14
Ropes 46, Smyer 0
Roscoe 13, Crosbyton 0
Royse City 40, Tyler Legacy 32
Ryan 42, Chisholm Trail 6
Saint Jo 75, Savoy 6
San Augustine 21, Shelbyville 14
San Saba 21, Brady 14
Santa Anna 56, Paint Rock 12
Santa Gertrudis Academy 48, Progreso 0
Santa Maria 58, Woodsboro 0
Santo 62, Wortham 7
Schulenburg 53, Florence 29
Scurry-Rosser 60, Trinity Leadership 0
Seagraves 48, Plains 35
Sealy 49, El Campo 21
Seguin 43, McCallum 39
Seminole 35, Monahans 7
Shallowater 54, Denver City 7
Sherman 44, Saginaw 16
Silsbee 41, Shepherd 32
Snook 36, Milano 22
Somerset 56, John F. Kennedy 0
Sotomayor 29, O'Connor 22
South Grand Prairie 27, Grand Prairie 7
South Houston 49, Pasadena 42
Southside 22, Winn 10
Southwest 28, Carter-Riverside 21
Springtown 67, Ranchview 14
Spruce 22, Conrad 20
Stafford 73, Northside 0
Stamford 68, Winters 0
Stanton 21, Coahoma 6
Stephenville 56, Marble Falls 6
Strake Jesuit 14, Fort Bend Travis 13
Stratford 45, West Texas 0
Stratford 62, Bellaire 0
Strawn 52, Rising Star 6
Sudan 46, Morton 7
Sulphur Springs 70, Mabank 7
Summer Creek 23, Atascocita 17
Taft 56, Monte Alto 0
Tascosa 55, Frenship Memorial 16
Tatum 7, Liberty-Eylau 6
Taylor 54, Travis 27
Terrell 61, Nacogdoches 7
Texas 49, Greenville 20
Texas City 28, Lee 7
The Woodlands 63, Oak Ridge 7
Thorndale 47, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Thrall 38, Lexington 32
Three Way 56, Iredell 46
Tidehaven 28, Boling 21
Tivy 38, Fredericksburg 21
Tolar 52, Dublin 6
Tom Bean 33, Trenton 6
Tomball 33, Magnolia 7
Tomball Memorial 41, Magnolia West 35
Town East Christian 60, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 6
Trinidad 48, Bynum 0
Tulia 39, Floydada 20
Tyler 63, Mesquite 28
UME Preparatory Academy 49, Founders Classical Academy 42
United 35, Alexander 13
Valley Mills 35, Italy 21
Valor Preparatory Academy 96, Ovilla Christian 0
Van 42, Rusk 29
Vega 49, Bovina 34
Vela 52, Edinburg North 20
Victory Christian Academy 53, Christian Heritage 8
Vidor 49, Liberty 7
Vista Ridge 42, Leander 20
Waco 28, University 16
Wall 37, Ingram Moore 17
Weimar 34, Flatonia 7
Weiss 62, Pflugerville Connally 0
Wellington 63, Quanah 0
Weslaco 53, Edinburg 14
West Brook 62, Ball 21
West Hardin 62, Evadale 10
West Mesquite 37, North Mesquite 14
West Orange-Stark 64, Hardin-Jefferson 15
West Rusk 63, Winona 0
Westbrook 50, Ira 0
Westbury 45, Sharpstown 7
Western Hills 29, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19
Westfield 46, MacArthur 0
Westlake 68, Stony Point 33
Wheatley 60, Scarborough 7
Wheeler 52, Shamrock 6
White Oak 36, Sabine 22
Whiteface 71, Nazareth 22
Whitehouse 24, Marshall 20
Whitewright 41, Wolfe City 10
Whitharral 56, Springlake-Earth 32
Whitney 56, West 14
Wilmer-Hutchins 48, Pinkston 7
Windthorst 49, Munday 6
Winnsboro 55, Rains 25
Wylie 49, Cooper 32
Wylie 47, South Garland 20
Yates 63, Washington 6
Yoakum 62, Cole 7
Yorktown 42, Louise 6
View full Texas high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.