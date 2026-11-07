Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — November 6

Abernathy 44, Sundown 36



Adams 20, Sunset 14



Albany 52, Hamlin 0



Aledo 28, Lamar 3



Alice 84, Zapata 6



Almeta Crawford 64, Terry 19



Alto 76, Cross Roads 60



Alvord 48, Chico 0



Amarillo 52, Caprock 3



Anderson 56, Lehman 10



Andress 55, Ysleta 13



Angleton 59, Victoria East 13



Anna 56, Richland 31



Anson 45, Hico 21



Aquilla 76, Abbott 30



Archer City 60, Electra 0



Arp 48, New Diana 46



Atlanta 21, Gladewater 14



Aubrey 55, Godley 22



Axtell 58, Dawson 13



Azle Christian 74, Kingdom Prep Academy 28



Balmorhea 62, Sanderson 12



Barbers Hill 51, Clear Springs 13



Bartlett 28, Holland 20



Beckville 64, Elysian Fields 13



Bells 54, Callisburg 6



Bellville 63, Brazosport 26



Ben Bolt 64, Agua Dulce 55



Benjamin 50, Rule 44



Benjamin Davis 42, Nimitz 7



Berkner 38, Pearce 10



Big Sandy 47, Linden-Kildare 34



Big Spring 48, Snyder 6



Bishop 35, San Diego 29



Blanco 74, Comfort 29



Boerne 32, Legacy Ranch 27



Boerne-Champion 49, Manor 7



Bosqueville 24, Riesel 12



Bowie 42, Boyd 17



Bowie 41, Fabens 39



Bowie 50, Maud 6



Bowie 31, Johnson 0



Bracken Christian 62, Covenant Christian 54



Brackenridge 41, Highlands 35



Brackett 49, Center Point 14



Brazos Christian 34, Covenant 28



Brazos Valley 26, Founders Classical Academy 18



Bremond 47, Chilton 36



Brenham 35, Belton 7



Brennan 30, Harlan 3



Brock 56, Mineral Wells 3



Brownwood 44, Salado 20



Burges 37, Jefferson 15



Burkburnett 56, Bridgeport 7



Burton 58, Somerville 29



Bushland 40, Dalhart 0



Calallen 42, Miller 27



Calhoun 33, Corpus Christi Moody 8



Calvert 57, Buckholts 38



Canadian 59, River Road 0



Canton 44, Athens 21



Canutillo 42, El Paso 0



Canyon 33, Dumas 31



Canyon Lake 50, LBJ Austin 40



Captain Shreve 48, Byrd 21



Carlisle 63, Cayuga 14



Carrizo Springs 32, Natalia 26



Carter 55, Roosevelt 12



Carthage 42, Center 0



CCVM 46, Harlingen South 3



Cedar Ridge 35, Round Rock 32



Central Texas Christian 27, Sacred Heart 12



Chapin 35, Del Valle 28



Cherokee 58, Rochelle 16



Chester 67, Leverett's Chapel 4



Childress 24, Friona 7



China Spring 49, Lampasas 42



Christ the King Cathedral 64, Trinity School of Texas 16



Christoval 39, Colorado 32



Churchill 58, SA Roosevelt 48



Cisco 37, De Leon 20



Clarksville 34, Detroit 6



Claude 68, White Deer 20



Clear Creek 54, Clear Lake 27



Clyde 28, Sweetwater 21



College Park 48, Caney Creek 14



Collinsville 69, Cumby 0



Columbia 36, Royal 14



Como-Pickton 65, Kerens 48



Cooper 48, Rivercrest 3



Crawford 54, Frost 0



Crockett 35, Huntington 18



Crowell 94, Chillicothe 76



Cuero 63, Bandera 7



Cypress Lakes 51, Jersey Village 30



Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Springs 14



De Kalb 54, New Boston 35



Decatur 49, Alvarado 28



Deer Park 42, Clear Falls 23



Denison 35, Celina 20



Denton 42, Fossil Ridge 12



Devine 62, Jourdanton 27



Diboll 63, Westwood 40



Dickinson 62, Clear Brook 7



Dilley 38, Skidmore-Tynan 22



Dobie 16, Alvin 10



Duncanville 66, Skyline 7



Eagle Pass 49, Del Rio 21



East Bernard 56, Industrial 42



East Central 48, San Marcos 14



Edcouch-Elsa 54, Valley View 0



Edgewood 54, Lone Oak 22



Edna 51, Sweeny 23



El Dorado 70, Horizon 22



Elgin 59, Navarro 0



Elkhart 35, Rice 20



Ellison 55, Rudder 18



Emerson 26, Frisco 24



Era 50, Boles 3



Fairfield 85, Trinity 77



Falls City 49, Three Rivers 6



Fannindel 45, Oakwood 29



Farmersville 44, Bonham 18



First Baptist 52, Rosehill Christian 7



Floresville 36, Uvalde 29



Flour Bluff 77, Weslaco East 63



Ford 52, North Lamar 6



Forsan 64, Sonora 22



Fort Bend Bush 42, Fort Bend Clements 28



Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 64, Valor North Austin 14



Fort Bend Kempner 10, Lamar Consolidated 7



Fort Stockton 33, Pecos 25



Franklin 62, Troy 34



Frankston 55, Hawkins 20



Freer 63, Banquete 28



Frenship 35, Abilene 21



Ganado 56, Bloomington 14



Garrison 40, Timpson 30



GCCA 59, Valor Leander 0



George West 22, Cotulla 16



Georgetown 28, Killeen 14



Giddings 35, Manor New Tech 17



Gilmer 55, Spring Hill 28



Glen Rose 76, Venus 0



Goliad 28, Aransas Pass 21



Graham 47, Iowa Park 6



Grandfalls-Royalty 44, Rocksprings 32



Granger 47, Marlin 26



Grape Creek 35, Alpine 17



Grapeland 56, Mt. Enterprise 0



Grapevine 51, Community 7



Grapevine Faith Christian 56, Grace Prep 20



Grayson Christian 54, Hill Country Knights 6



Greenwood 69, Lake View 0



Gregory-Portland 28, Ray 14



Gustine 62, Blanket 8



Hallsville 30, Mt. Pleasant 27



Hamilton 44, Comanche 0



Hamshire-Fannett 31, Jasper 3



Hanks 57, Bel Air 22



Happy 68, Kress 50



Hardin 57, Warren 0



Hargrave 57, Livingston 43



Harlandale 23, McCollum 20



Harlingen 35, Los Fresnos 14



Harper 34, Sabinal 10



Harrold 80, Gold-Burg 31



Hart 76, Anton 40



Harvest Christian Academy 50, Dallas Academy 0



Harvest Christian Academy 47, Wylie Prep Academy 44



Haskell 60, Seymour 27



Hearne 62, Moody 12



Hebbronville 55, Santa Rosa 13



Hendrickson 29, A&M Consolidated 28



Henrietta 64, Breckenridge 35



Heritage 59, Lebanon Trail 52



Hermleigh 78, Aspermont 32



Highland 62, Baird 54



Highland Park 48, Sunray 47



Hillsboro 43, Kemp 26



Hitchcock 43, La Grange 7



Hondo 44, Poteet 6



Howe 37, Leonard 7



Hutto 49, Vandegrift 10



Idalou 42, Slaton 21



Iraan 52, Eldorado 20



Jacksboro 56, City View 6



Jarrell 69, Burnet 21



Jefferson 42, Troup 7



Johnson City 28, Bangs 27



Jonesboro 62, Lometa 16



Jordan 37, Morton Ranch 14



Joshua 68, Burleson 34



Judson 56, Canyon 25



Karnes City 25, Nixon-Smiley 14



Katy 56, Mayde Creek 14



Keller 35, V.R. Eaton 28



Keller Central 35, Northwest 14



Kennedale 34, Eastern Hills 22



Kilgore 28, Henderson 10



King 49, Channelview 0



Kingwood Park 32, Splendora 25



Klein Cain 66, Klein Forest 24



Klondike 48, O'Donnell 0



Krum 42, Ponder 28



La Marque 68, Harmony School of Innovation 6



La Porte 42, Lufkin 7



La Vega 63, Connally 0



La Vernia 56, Pleasanton 27



Lago Vista 72, Austin Achieve 0



Lake Creek 26, West Fork 20



Lake Dallas 68, Castleberry 3



Lake Highlands 38, Richardson 7



Lake Ridge 49, Crowley 42



Lake Travis 58, Round Rock Westwood 0



Lake Worth 26, Gainesville 21



Lamar 24, Alief Taylor 7



Lamesa 49, Kermit 0



Legacy 55, Memorial 17



Leon 42, Groveton 7



Liberty 73, Perryton 12



Liberty Hill 63, Veterans Memorial 13



Life Oak Cliff 56, Pottsboro 23



Lindsay 49, Celeste 0



Little Cypress-Mauriceville 27, Lumberton 3



Little River Academy 54, McGregor 8



Live Oak Classical 49, St. Paul 42



Llano 38, Early 35



Lockhart 49, Cedar Creek 7



Lockney 62, Ralls 8



London 55, La Feria 14



Longview 42, Forney 20



Loop 72, Southland 49



Loraine 73, Olfen 34



Lorena 64, C.H. Yoe 14



Lorenzo 61, Amherst 13



Lovelady 43, Corrigan-Camden 7



Lubbock 45, Monterey 26



Lubbock Christian 50, Pantego Christian 7



Lubbock Titans 32, East Texas Homeschool Sports 22



Lytle 26, Crystal City 7



Madisonville 51, Brownsboro 14



Malakoff 42, Mount Vernon 14



Manvel 31, Dawson 10



Marfa 76, Dell City 12



Marion 25, Hallettsville 22



Mason 53, Coleman 6



May 51, Lingleville 6



Maypearl 57, Inspired Vision 7



McAllen 55, Mission 21



McCamey 57, Van Horn 8



McLean 51, Follett 0



Medina 68, Bruni 0



Medina Valley 42, South San Antonio 0



Melissa 71, Liberty 0



Merkel 48, Holliday 22



Merryville 46, Sabine Pass 14



Mexia 41, Palmer 18



Midland Christian 49, Brook Hill 35



Midland Lee 33, Midland 27



Milby 48, Waltrip 35



Mildred 41, Teague 0



Miles 27, Cross Plains 26



Milford 62, Blum 14



Millsap 41, Clifton 38



Mineola 47, Eustace 11



Morgan 47, Kopperl 0



Mountain View 14, Clint 6



Muenster 76, Olney 0



Muleshoe 39, Roosevelt 27



Naaman Forest 55, Creekview 7



Navarro 41, Gonzales 0



Navasota 38, Needville 28



Nazarene Christian Academy 58, Highlands 0



Nederland 35, Dayton 28



New Braunfels 34, Long Creek 14



New Braunfels Spartans 52, Coastal Christian HomeSchool 6



New Waverly 49, Kountze 0



Newcastle 66, Bryson 0



Newton 68, Woodville 12



Nimitz 27, Irving 0



Northside 54, Perrin-Whitt 8



Nueces Canyon 26, Leakey 15



Odem 14, Falfurrias 0



Olton 52, Hale Center 6



Ozona 36, Ballinger 35



Paducah 58, Motley County 52



Palacios 50, Wharton 8



Palmview 28, Rio Grande City 21



Panther Creek 66, Trent 14



Pearsall 42, San Antonio Memorial 33



Peaster 10, Vernon 7



Pebble Hills 42, Socorro 7



Permian 31, San Angelo Central 8



Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 17, San Benito 3



Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 42, Veterans Memorial 14



Pieper 40, Wagner 37



Pine Tree 42, Bullard 14



Plainview 42, Andrews 40



Plano 28, Plano West 14



Pleasant Grove 49, Pittsburg 12



Port Arthur Memorial 34, New Caney 6



Port Isabel 41, King 21



Port Neches-Groves 55, Galena Park 0



Post 46, New Deal 22



Poteet 65, Molina 10



Poth 58, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0



Prairiland 35, Harmony 28



Prosper 45, Princeton 7



Quitman 48, Chisum 13



Randall 45, Hereford 13



Randle 31, Friendswood 14



Randolph 55, Smithville 25



Redwater 73, Daingerfield 66



Refugio 64, Premont 6



Rice Consolidated 39, Van Vleck 13



Richland 51, Turner 12



Richland Springs 70, Lohn 6



Ridge Point 26, Fort Bend Hightower 14



Rio Hondo 38, Raymondville 35



Rio Vista 49, Eastland 14



Riverside 49, San Elizario 26



Robert Lee 30, Bronte 6



Robinson 58, Gatesville 9



Rockdale 42, Caldwell 14



Rockport-Fulton 54, Ingleside 19



Rockwall 53, Rockwall-Heath 35



Rogers 23, Anderson-Shiro 14



Ropes 46, Smyer 0



Roscoe 13, Crosbyton 0



Royse City 40, Tyler Legacy 32



Ryan 42, Chisholm Trail 6



Saint Jo 75, Savoy 6



San Augustine 21, Shelbyville 14



San Saba 21, Brady 14



Santa Anna 56, Paint Rock 12



Santa Gertrudis Academy 48, Progreso 0



Santa Maria 58, Woodsboro 0



Santo 62, Wortham 7



Schulenburg 53, Florence 29



Scurry-Rosser 60, Trinity Leadership 0



Seagraves 48, Plains 35



Sealy 49, El Campo 21



Seguin 43, McCallum 39



Seminole 35, Monahans 7



Shallowater 54, Denver City 7



Sherman 44, Saginaw 16



Silsbee 41, Shepherd 32



Snook 36, Milano 22



Somerset 56, John F. Kennedy 0



Sotomayor 29, O'Connor 22



South Grand Prairie 27, Grand Prairie 7



South Houston 49, Pasadena 42



Southside 22, Winn 10



Southwest 28, Carter-Riverside 21



Springtown 67, Ranchview 14



Spruce 22, Conrad 20



Stafford 73, Northside 0



Stamford 68, Winters 0



Stanton 21, Coahoma 6



Stephenville 56, Marble Falls 6



Strake Jesuit 14, Fort Bend Travis 13



Stratford 45, West Texas 0



Stratford 62, Bellaire 0



Strawn 52, Rising Star 6



Sudan 46, Morton 7



Sulphur Springs 70, Mabank 7



Summer Creek 23, Atascocita 17



Taft 56, Monte Alto 0



Tascosa 55, Frenship Memorial 16



Tatum 7, Liberty-Eylau 6



Taylor 54, Travis 27



Terrell 61, Nacogdoches 7



Texas 49, Greenville 20



Texas City 28, Lee 7



The Woodlands 63, Oak Ridge 7



Thorndale 47, Bruceville-Eddy 0



Thrall 38, Lexington 32



Three Way 56, Iredell 46



Tidehaven 28, Boling 21



Tivy 38, Fredericksburg 21



Tolar 52, Dublin 6



Tom Bean 33, Trenton 6



Tomball 33, Magnolia 7



Tomball Memorial 41, Magnolia West 35



Town East Christian 60, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 6



Trinidad 48, Bynum 0



Tulia 39, Floydada 20



Tyler 63, Mesquite 28



UME Preparatory Academy 49, Founders Classical Academy 42



United 35, Alexander 13



Valley Mills 35, Italy 21



Valor Preparatory Academy 96, Ovilla Christian 0



Van 42, Rusk 29



Vega 49, Bovina 34



Vela 52, Edinburg North 20



Victory Christian Academy 53, Christian Heritage 8



Vidor 49, Liberty 7



Vista Ridge 42, Leander 20



Waco 28, University 16



Wall 37, Ingram Moore 17



Weimar 34, Flatonia 7



Weiss 62, Pflugerville Connally 0



Wellington 63, Quanah 0



Weslaco 53, Edinburg 14



West Brook 62, Ball 21



West Hardin 62, Evadale 10



West Mesquite 37, North Mesquite 14



West Orange-Stark 64, Hardin-Jefferson 15



West Rusk 63, Winona 0



Westbrook 50, Ira 0



Westbury 45, Sharpstown 7



Western Hills 29, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19



Westfield 46, MacArthur 0



Westlake 68, Stony Point 33



Wheatley 60, Scarborough 7



Wheeler 52, Shamrock 6



White Oak 36, Sabine 22



Whiteface 71, Nazareth 22



Whitehouse 24, Marshall 20



Whitewright 41, Wolfe City 10



Whitharral 56, Springlake-Earth 32



Whitney 56, West 14



Wilmer-Hutchins 48, Pinkston 7



Windthorst 49, Munday 6



Winnsboro 55, Rains 25



Wylie 49, Cooper 32



Wylie 47, South Garland 20



Yates 63, Washington 6



Yoakum 62, Cole 7



Yorktown 42, Louise 6

View full Texas high school football scoreboard