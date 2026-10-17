Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 16, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — October 16

Abbott 46, Gholson 0



Abilene Christian 86, Trinity 80



Agua Dulce 31, Kaufer 12



Alamo Heights 50, Veterans Memorial 6



Alice 55, Hidalgo Early College 0



All Saints 45, Grapevine Faith Christian 7



Alpha Omega Academy 36, Baytown Christian 33



Amarillo 24, Abilene 14



Annapolis Christian Academy 42, Our Lady of the Hills 19



Argyle 56, The Colony 14



Arlington Heights Christian 52, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 6



Athens 23, Rusk 13



Atlanta 42, White Oak 27



Austin 57, Del Valle 0



Axtell 64, Itasca 7



Baird 57, Bronte 8



Bandera 44, Pearsall 6



Bangs 53, Coleman 10



Bastrop 30, Pflugerville 25



Bay City 29, El Campo 19



Baylor 41, LSSS 14



Belton 27, Waco 21



Ben Bolt 50, Santa Maria 27



Benjamin 58, Paint Creek 0



Birdville 45, Turner 7



Bishop Gorman 46, Bishop Reicher Catholic 13



Blackwell 67, Trent 6



Blanco 54, Karnes City 6



Bloomington 42, Danbury 0



Blue Ridge 48, Leonard 40



Boerne 49, Liberty Hill 7



Borden County 54, Westbrook 28



Braswell 38, Marcus 14



Brazos Christian 30, Bay Area Christian 7



Brazosport Christian 58, Legacy Christian Academy 40



Brazoswood 26, Pasadena Memorial 8



Brenham 55, Rudder 7



Brentwood Christian 41, John Paul II 40



Bridge City 25, Livingston 22



Bridgeland 49, Fulshear 7



Brock 77, Bridgeport 0



Brook Hill 64, Grace Community 28



Bruceville-Eddy 39, Moody 8



Bryson 46, Perrin-Whitt 22



Buckholts 56, Varsity Opponent 0



Burkburnett 21, Iowa Park 13



Burton 55, Holland 0



Byron Nelson 42, Northwest 7



C.H. Yoe 40, Troy 26



Caddo Mills 38, Kaufman 35



Calhoun 35, Jones 0



Callisburg 53, S & S Consolidated 7



Canton 55, Brownsboro 0



Carroll 35, Harlingen South 21



Cathedral 30, Saint Mary's Hall 26



CCVM 51, Flour Bluff 14



Cedar Park 23, Vandegrift 10



Central Catholic 26, Antonian Prep 15



Central Texas Christian 27, St. Paul 7



Chester 62, Runge 14



Chilton 48, Bartlett 0



Chisholm Trail 24, Sherman 14



Christ the King Cathedral 50, Plainview Classical Academy 0



Christoval 26, Reagan County 22



Churchill 44, Madison 20



Clarendon 58, Shamrock 32



Clarksville 56, Bowie 28



Clear Lake 50, Clear Brook 34



Clear Springs 17, Clear Falls 13



Clint 13, Bowie 7



Coahoma 63, Anthony 0



College Park 44, Conroe 10



College Station 46, Hendrickson 3



Colleyville Heritage 59, Community 0



Collinsville 70, Celeste 0



Colmesneil 32, West Hardin 26



Columbus 35, Wharton 0



Coolidge 42, Penelope 6



Cornerstone Christian 49, Evangel Christian Academy 23



Corrigan-Camden 21, Iola 18



Cotulla 42, Odem 7



Covenant Classical 60, Temple Christian 8



Crawford 60, Meridian 0



Crystal City 48, Natalia 15



Cuero 48, Gonzales 13



Cushing 56, Alto 46



Cypress Falls 58, Jersey Village 14



Cypress Lakes 38, Cy-Fair 31



De Kalb 58, Hughes Springs 12



De Leon 49, Hico 7



Deer Park 38, Clear Creek 14



DeSoto 54, Mansfield Summit 0



Detroit 48, Linden-Kildare 8



Devine 53, Carrizo Springs 24



Diboll 69, Huntington 0



Dickinson 55, Barbers Hill 42



Dilley 41, Banquete 0



Dripping Springs 56, Bowie 14



Duncanville 28, Crowley 15



East Bernard 28, Van Vleck 14



Eastern Hills 64, Dunbar 0



Edgewood 48, Harmony 0



Edinburg 20, Edinburg North 14



Elgin 48, LASAA 0



Elkhart 40, Blooming Grove 0



Ellison 28, University 0



Ennis 20, Burleson 15



Episcopal School of Dallas 32, Oakridge 20



EPLAE 60, Immanuel Christian 0



Era 46, Cumby 0



Fairfield 56, Crockett 14



Falls City 52, Louise 0



Fannindel 50, Bynum 0



Farmersville 38, Wills Point 6



Ferris 28, Life Waxahachie 22



First Baptist 63, Mercy Culture Prep 0



First Baptist Christian 64, Covenant Christian 48



Flatonia 35, Kenedy 34



Floresville 34, La Vernia 28



Flower Mound 48, Wakeland 21



Ford 58, Bonham 12



Fort Bend Marshall 20, Lamar Consolidated 14



Fort Worth Country Day 31, TMI-Episcopal 25



Founders Christian 46, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 0



Founders Classical Academy 2, Austin Crusaders HomeSchool 0



Franklin 56, McGregor 0



Fredericksburg 36, Davenport 31



Friendswood 30, Freeman 0



George West 37, Hebbronville 0



Giddings 42, Eastside Early College 14



Glen Rose 58, Hillsboro 7



Goldthwaite 56, Albany 0



Grace Academy 84, Williamson County HomeSchool 36



Grady 62, Fort Hancock 0



Graham 29, Mineral Wells 7



Grand Oaks 42, Caney Creek 7



Grand Saline 21, Quitman 7



Grandview 56, West 22



Grapeland 46, Cross Roads 27



Grayson Christian 66, Methodist Children's Home 19



Gregory-Portland 64, Donna 3



Gunter 27, Pottsboro 3



Hallsville 21, Nacogdoches 8



Hamilton 42, Clifton 7



Hamlin 7, Winters 0



Hamshire-Fannett 49, Hardin-Jefferson 21



Hardin 34, Kountze 3



Hargrave 20, Lumberton 15



Harlandale 55, Highlands 12



Harlingen 15, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 9



Harvest Christian Academy 49, Calvary Academy 0



Haskell 46, Petrolia 18



Haughton 43, Byrd 33



Hawkins 35, Como-Pickton 12



Hawley 35, Cisco 31



Henderson 42, Jacksonville 14



Hereford 38, Pampa 14



Heritage Christian 53, Hill Country Christian 28



Hermleigh 76, Roby 29



Highland 58, Paint Rock 12



Hitchcock 33, Brazosport 14



Hondo 42, Lytle 20



Hooks 46, Queen City 23



Howe 20, Valley View 13



Hubbard 7, Frost 3



Hutto 54, Leander 0



Hyde Park 48, San Antonio Christian 13



Ingram Moore 41, Llano 25



Iredell 78, Cranfills Gap 0



Italy 49, Riesel 0



Jarrell 41, Lampasas 23



JCSA 80, Savoy 6



Jefferson 77, Winona 0



Joaquin 53, Timpson 8



Johnson 95, Akins 0



Johnson City 33, Brady 7



Jourdanton 46, Poteet 13



Junction 40, La Pryor 6



Katy Taylor 38, Morton Ranch 19



Keller Central 41, Timber Creek 12



Kennedale 64, Western Hills 0



Kerens 26, Cayuga 23



Kilgore 59, Palestine 31



King 37, Ingleside 34



Kingdom Prep Academy 48, Holy Cross 0



Kingwood Park 52, Spring Woods 0



Klein Oak 56, Klein Cain 7



Klondike 54, Ira 0



Knippa 59, Leakey 48



La Grange 51, La Marque 42



La Porte 55, Sterling 13



La Vega 58, Gatesville 0



La Villa 67, Woodsboro 0



Lago Vista 41, Manor New Tech 27



Lake Highlands 27, Coppell 19



Lake Travis 47, Stony Point 0



Lamar 26, Sam Houston 17



Lamar 38, Stratford 0



Lancaster 75, Cleburne 0



Lazbuddie 51, Lorenzo 6



Legacy Ranch 15, New Braunfels 9



Lehman 34, Manor 14



Leon 15, Lovelady 8



Liberty Christian 56, John Paul II 0



Life Oak Cliff 44, A Plus Academy 6



Lindale 45, Pine Tree 21



Little River Academy 46, Caldwell 28



Live Oak Classical 49, Trinity Christian 19



Lone Star 64, Centennial 7



Lone Star North 34, Garland Christian Academy 22



Longview 48, Rockwall-Heath 27



Los Fresnos 63, San Benito 7



Lubbock Christian 50, Andrews 14



Lubbock-Cooper 48, Coronado 6



Lutheran South Academy 49, St. Pius X 0



MacArthur 62, Grand Prairie 36



Madison 28, Westbury 20



Madisonville 49, Van 7



Magnolia West 18, Klein Collins 15



Malakoff 35, Winnsboro 7



Mansfield 21, Skyline 14



Mansfield Timberview 36, Joshua 26



Marble Falls 34, Burnet 16



Marion 37, Smithville 6



Martin 45, Bowie 20



Mason 47, San Saba 0



May 50, Gorman 0



McAllen 55, Palmview 0



McCollum 57, Lanier 21



McDade 31, Brazos Valley 8



Medina 63, Prairie Lea 0



Melissa 41, Reedy 35



Memorial 42, Alief Taylor 18



Mercedes 41, Pace 7



Midland Christian 70, Southwest Christian School 31



Midlothian 14, Centennial 7



Midlothian Heritage 28, Corsicana 9



Midway 49, Chaparral 20



Milby 31, Cesar E. Chavez 6



Mildred 50, Rice 19



Millsap 47, Rio Vista 22



Mineola 56, Rains 33



Mission Veterans Memorial 45, Roma 21



Morgan 46, Walnut Springs 0



Motley County 66, Crowell 16



Mount Calm 53, Oakwood 45



MTLCA 31, Holy Cross Catholic Academy 27



Muenster 56, Alvord 7



Munday 60, Electra 2



Nederland 38, Santa Fe 0



Needville 56, Columbia 0



New Boston 35, Daingerfield 13



New Home 21, New Deal 7



Newton 46, New Waverly 7



Nimitz 35, Eisenhower 21



Nixon 51, MacArthur 20



Nocona 42, Olney 7



Normangee 18, Groveton 15



North Crowley 76, Lake Ridge 35



North Forney 28, Forney 7



Nueces Canyon 47, Bruni 6



O'Connor 49, Marshall 21



Olton 21, Floydada 8



Pantego Christian 51, Shelton 7



Panther Creek 85, Loraine 50



Permian 56, Odessa 0



Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 29, Rio Grande City 28



Pieper 62, East Central 31



Pittsburg 58, Gilmer 56



Plains 61, Smyer 20



Plano East 31, Plano 17



Plano West 28, Pearce 10



Pleasanton 41, John F. Kennedy 0



Ponder 66, Lake Worth 0



Port Isabel 28, Robstown 20



Port Neches-Groves 34, Dayton 0



Poteet 46, South Oak Cliff 24



Prairiland 21, Chisum 20



Prosper 54, Dallas Jesuit 31



Randolph 24, Cole 9



Rankin 69, Garden City 38



Refugio 16, Freer 10



Regents 59, St. Joseph Academy 15



Rice Consolidated 54, Brazos 31



Richland 67, Newman Smith 20



Richland Springs 62, Brookesmith 6



Robinson 20, Brownwood 14



Rockport-Fulton 41, La Feria 0



Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 49



Rosebud-Lott 30, Hearne 3



Rosehill Christian 48, Northland Christian 0



Rotan 48, Spur 0



Round Rock 49, Round Rock Westwood 21



Royse City 48, Horn 22



Sabinal 43, Center Point 30



Sachse 48, North Garland 0



Sacred Heart 14, All Saints Episcopal 7



Salado 32, Connally 0



Sam Houston 25, Jefferson 6



Samuell 65, Adamson 0



San Augustine 26, Garrison 17



San Diego 48, Raymondville 35



Sands 46, O'Donnell 0



Sanford-Fritch 62, Sunray 60



Santa Anna 3, Robert Lee 0



Santa Rosa 26, Falfurrias 7



Santo 28, Mart 7



SAPHS 52, New Braunfels Spartans 0



Savio 43, Incarnate Word Academy 0



Seagoville 21, Hillcrest 16



Shadow Creek 42, Manvel 6



Sharyland 24, Juarez-Lincoln 2



Shepherd 36, Jasper 6



Shiner 41, Ganado 23



Shoemaker 24, Killeen 19



Sinton 16, Goliad 7



Smithson Valley 89, Lockhart 3



Sonora 32, Ozona 14



South Grand Prairie 40, Haltom 15



Southlake Carroll 40, Keller 28



Stamford 49, Cross Plains 13



Steele 57, Judson 12



Stephenville 55, China Spring 21



Stockdale 41, Comfort 28



Sudan 26, Seagraves 7



Sulphur Springs 69, Paris 49



Summit Christian Academy 56, Valor Leander 0



Sunnyvale 56, North Lamar 21



Sweeny 57, Hempstead 14



Sweetwater 32, Jim Ned 14



Taft 28, Premont 18



Tatum 30, Gladewater 12



Taylor 30, LBJ Austin 19



TCSACH 61, Texas School for the Deaf 13



Teague 27, Buffalo 14



Temple 49, Lake Belton 41



Terrell 56, Greenville 21



Texas 47, Whitehouse 14



Thorndale 42, Granger 6



Thrall 61, Florence 0



Three Rivers 64, Pettus 0



Three Way 42, Kopperl 36



Throckmorton 64, Forestburg 58



Tioga 72, Chico 0



Tivy 49, Travis 13



Tolar 70, Eastland 12



Tomball 30, Klein 20



Tompkins 49, Cinco Ranch 12



Town East Christian 19, Benavides 8



Trenton 21, Rivercrest 17



Trinity Leadership 44, Inspired Vision 6



Troup 65, Arp 26



Tulia 49, Farwell 28



Tuloso-Midway 56, King 16



TWCA 34, Second Baptist 14



Tyler 30, Crandall 24



Valley 51, Paducah 26



Valor North Austin 42, Valor South Austin 34



Valor Preparatory Academy 50, San Marcos Academy 0



Van Alstyne 37, Krum 28



Vanguard College Prep 54, Lucas Christian Academy 8



Vela 62, La Joya 6



Veribest 47, Sterling City 26



Veterans Memorial 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 28



Victoria Gators HomeSchool 50, JLVUP 0



Victoria West 14, Fort Bend Kempner 0



Waco Christian 49, Newman International Academy 36



Wall 74, SATLCA 0



Waller 35, Foster 9



Walnut Grove 35, McKinney Boyd 6



Water Valley 65, Irion County 14



Waxahachie 48, Red Oak 3



Weiss 28, Georgetown 21



West Brook 28, Beaumont United 14



West Fork 31, Splendora 12



West Orange-Stark 38, Silsbee 30



West Rusk 49, New Diana 28



West Sabine 62, Sabine Pass 6



Westlake 70, McNeil 6



Wheeler 35, Quanah 13



Whitesboro 34, Pilot Point 14



Whitney 54, Palmer 27



Willis 56, Oak Ridge 25



Wilson 61, Molina 2



Wink 67, McCamey 21



Winn 27, Jay 7



Woodson 58, Gold-Burg 53



Woodville 42, Warren 14



Wylie Prep Academy 44, Highlands 34



Yoakum 55, Luling 7



Yorktown 55, Charlotte 0



Zapata 58, Valley View 14

Scores Not Reported

Alvin vs. Sam Rayburn



Anson vs. Texas Leadership of Abilene



Apple Springs vs. High Island



Atlas HomeSchool vs. Marshall



Austin Achieve vs. Wimberley



Ball vs. Lufkin



Big Springs Charter vs. Jubilee



Blanket vs. Priddy



Blum vs. Avalon



Bosqueville vs. Dawson



Center vs. Pleasant Grove



Chapel Hill vs. Bullard



Cherokee vs. Lohn



Cistercian vs. Trinity Valley



Clemens vs. San Marcos



Comanche vs. Dublin



Commerce vs. Mount Vernon



Community Christian vs. Hill Country Knights



Concordia vs. Bracken Christian



Concordia Lutheran vs. St. Thomas Catholic



Cooper vs. St. John's



Cooper vs. Whitewright



Creek View vs. Somerset



Crosbyton vs. Ralls



Cypress Christian vs. Fort Bend Christian Academy



D'Hanis vs. Harper



Del Rio vs. Southwest Legacy



Deweyville vs. Hull-Daisetta



Eastlake vs. Coronado



Edna vs. Palacios



El Paso vs. Del Valle



Episcopal vs. St. Mark's



Faith Academy vs. SBUM



Faustina Academy vs. Dallas Academy



Frenship Memorial vs. Frenship



Fruitvale vs. St. Mary's



Gainesville vs. Sanger



Giddings Lonestar Southeast vs. St. Joseph Catholic



Gordon vs. Lingleville



Groesbeck vs. Keene



Grulla vs. London



Hampton Prep vs. Non Varsity Opponent



Harleton vs. Beckville



Harmony School of Innovation vs. Bellville



Hemphill vs. Shelbyville



Honey Grove vs. Wolfe City



Houston Christian vs. Kinkaid



Industrial vs. Boling



Iowa Colony vs. Victoria East



Keene vs. Hampton Prep



Kelly Catholic vs. Legacy Prep Christian Academy



King's Academy vs. Trinity School of Texas



KIPP Sunnyside vs. Frassati Catholic



Lake Country Christian vs. Covenant Christian



Legacy Christian Academy vs. Bishop Lynch



Lindsay vs. Boles



Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Liberty



Marfa vs. Fort Davis



Marshall vs. Mt. Pleasant



McKinney vs. Princeton



Medina Valley vs. Martin



Menard vs. Eden



Merkel vs. Henrietta



Milano vs. Somerville



New Braunfels Thunder vs. Somerset Academy Brooks



Newman International Academy vs. Dallas HSAA



Nixon-Smiley vs. Poth



Non Varsity Opponent vs. Founders Classical Academy



Non Varsity Opponent vs. UME Preparatory Academy



North Mesquite vs. Adams



NorthStar vs. DaVinci Academy



Pinkston vs. North Dallas



Prestonwood Christian North vs. Ovilla Christian



Prince of Peace vs. Covenant



Rockdale vs. Lorena



Rogers vs. Lexington



Roscoe vs. Pathway Academy



Royal vs. Sealy



Sabine vs. Liberty-Eylau



San Antonio Memorial vs. Navarro



SBUM vs. Varsity Opponent



Schulenburg vs. Anderson-Shiro



Scurry-Rosser vs. Venus



Seguin vs. Boerne-Champion



Sharpstown vs. Houston Math Science & Tech



Skidmore-Tynan vs. Monte Alto



Snook vs. Bremond



Snyder vs. Pecos



South San Antonio vs. Southside



St. Augustine vs. Round Rock Christian Academy



St. Francis Episcopal vs. Holy Cross



St. Paul's Prep vs. Westlake Academy



St. Stephen's Episcopal vs. St. Andrew's



Sterling vs. Harmony School of Innovation



Stevens vs. Brennan



Tenaha vs. Mt. Enterprise



Texas Empowerment Academy vs. NYOS Charter



Texas Legacy Football Academy vs. HCCSA



Texas Wind vs. Austin Royals HomeSchool



Tomas vs. Almeta Crawford



Trinity vs. Westwood



Trinity Christian vs. Coram Deo Academy



Trinity Christian vs. Parish Episcopal



United vs. United South



West Oso vs. Mathis



Westbury Christian vs. Sacred Heart



Windthorst vs. Seymour



Worthing vs. North Forest

View full Texas high school football scoreboard