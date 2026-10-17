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Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Texas high school football action across the Lone Star State
Sam Brown|
San Antonio (Texas) Pieper players react after pulling off a 43-42 come-from-behind win at Converse Judson on Oct. 9, 2026.
San Antonio (Texas) Pieper players react after pulling off a 43-42 come-from-behind win at Converse Judson on Oct. 9, 2026. | Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 16, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — October 16

Abbott 46, Gholson 0

Abilene Christian 86, Trinity 80

Agua Dulce 31, Kaufer 12

Alamo Heights 50, Veterans Memorial 6

Alice 55, Hidalgo Early College 0

All Saints 45, Grapevine Faith Christian 7

Alpha Omega Academy 36, Baytown Christian 33

Amarillo 24, Abilene 14

Annapolis Christian Academy 42, Our Lady of the Hills 19

Argyle 56, The Colony 14

Arlington Heights Christian 52, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 6

Athens 23, Rusk 13

Atlanta 42, White Oak 27

Austin 57, Del Valle 0

Axtell 64, Itasca 7

Baird 57, Bronte 8

Bandera 44, Pearsall 6

Bangs 53, Coleman 10

Bastrop 30, Pflugerville 25

Bay City 29, El Campo 19

Baylor 41, LSSS 14

Belton 27, Waco 21

Ben Bolt 50, Santa Maria 27

Benjamin 58, Paint Creek 0

Birdville 45, Turner 7

Bishop Gorman 46, Bishop Reicher Catholic 13

Blackwell 67, Trent 6

Blanco 54, Karnes City 6

Bloomington 42, Danbury 0

Blue Ridge 48, Leonard 40

Boerne 49, Liberty Hill 7

Borden County 54, Westbrook 28

Braswell 38, Marcus 14

Brazos Christian 30, Bay Area Christian 7

Brazosport Christian 58, Legacy Christian Academy 40

Brazoswood 26, Pasadena Memorial 8

Brenham 55, Rudder 7

Brentwood Christian 41, John Paul II 40

Bridge City 25, Livingston 22

Bridgeland 49, Fulshear 7

Brock 77, Bridgeport 0

Brook Hill 64, Grace Community 28

Bruceville-Eddy 39, Moody 8

Bryson 46, Perrin-Whitt 22

Buckholts 56, Varsity Opponent 0

Burkburnett 21, Iowa Park 13

Burton 55, Holland 0

Byron Nelson 42, Northwest 7

C.H. Yoe 40, Troy 26

Caddo Mills 38, Kaufman 35

Calhoun 35, Jones 0

Callisburg 53, S & S Consolidated 7

Canton 55, Brownsboro 0

Carroll 35, Harlingen South 21

Cathedral 30, Saint Mary's Hall 26

CCVM 51, Flour Bluff 14

Cedar Park 23, Vandegrift 10

Central Catholic 26, Antonian Prep 15

Central Texas Christian 27, St. Paul 7

Chester 62, Runge 14

Chilton 48, Bartlett 0

Chisholm Trail 24, Sherman 14

Christ the King Cathedral 50, Plainview Classical Academy 0

Christoval 26, Reagan County 22

Churchill 44, Madison 20

Clarendon 58, Shamrock 32

Clarksville 56, Bowie 28

Clear Lake 50, Clear Brook 34

Clear Springs 17, Clear Falls 13

Clint 13, Bowie 7

Coahoma 63, Anthony 0

College Park 44, Conroe 10

College Station 46, Hendrickson 3

Colleyville Heritage 59, Community 0

Collinsville 70, Celeste 0

Colmesneil 32, West Hardin 26

Columbus 35, Wharton 0

Coolidge 42, Penelope 6

Cornerstone Christian 49, Evangel Christian Academy 23

Corrigan-Camden 21, Iola 18

Cotulla 42, Odem 7

Covenant Classical 60, Temple Christian 8

Crawford 60, Meridian 0

Crystal City 48, Natalia 15

Cuero 48, Gonzales 13

Cushing 56, Alto 46

Cypress Falls 58, Jersey Village 14

Cypress Lakes 38, Cy-Fair 31

De Kalb 58, Hughes Springs 12

De Leon 49, Hico 7

Deer Park 38, Clear Creek 14

DeSoto 54, Mansfield Summit 0

Detroit 48, Linden-Kildare 8

Devine 53, Carrizo Springs 24

Diboll 69, Huntington 0

Dickinson 55, Barbers Hill 42

Dilley 41, Banquete 0

Dripping Springs 56, Bowie 14

Duncanville 28, Crowley 15

East Bernard 28, Van Vleck 14

Eastern Hills 64, Dunbar 0

Edgewood 48, Harmony 0

Edinburg 20, Edinburg North 14

Elgin 48, LASAA 0

Elkhart 40, Blooming Grove 0

Ellison 28, University 0

Ennis 20, Burleson 15

Episcopal School of Dallas 32, Oakridge 20

EPLAE 60, Immanuel Christian 0

Era 46, Cumby 0

Fairfield 56, Crockett 14

Falls City 52, Louise 0

Fannindel 50, Bynum 0

Farmersville 38, Wills Point 6

Ferris 28, Life Waxahachie 22

First Baptist 63, Mercy Culture Prep 0

First Baptist Christian 64, Covenant Christian 48

Flatonia 35, Kenedy 34

Floresville 34, La Vernia 28

Flower Mound 48, Wakeland 21

Ford 58, Bonham 12

Fort Bend Marshall 20, Lamar Consolidated 14

Fort Worth Country Day 31, TMI-Episcopal 25

Founders Christian 46, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 0

Founders Classical Academy 2, Austin Crusaders HomeSchool 0

Franklin 56, McGregor 0

Fredericksburg 36, Davenport 31

Friendswood 30, Freeman 0

George West 37, Hebbronville 0

Giddings 42, Eastside Early College 14

Glen Rose 58, Hillsboro 7

Goldthwaite 56, Albany 0

Grace Academy 84, Williamson County HomeSchool 36

Grady 62, Fort Hancock 0

Graham 29, Mineral Wells 7

Grand Oaks 42, Caney Creek 7

Grand Saline 21, Quitman 7

Grandview 56, West 22

Grapeland 46, Cross Roads 27

Grayson Christian 66, Methodist Children's Home 19

Gregory-Portland 64, Donna 3

Gunter 27, Pottsboro 3

Hallsville 21, Nacogdoches 8

Hamilton 42, Clifton 7

Hamlin 7, Winters 0

Hamshire-Fannett 49, Hardin-Jefferson 21

Hardin 34, Kountze 3

Hargrave 20, Lumberton 15

Harlandale 55, Highlands 12

Harlingen 15, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 9

Harvest Christian Academy 49, Calvary Academy 0

Haskell 46, Petrolia 18

Haughton 43, Byrd 33

Hawkins 35, Como-Pickton 12

Hawley 35, Cisco 31

Henderson 42, Jacksonville 14

Hereford 38, Pampa 14

Heritage Christian 53, Hill Country Christian 28

Hermleigh 76, Roby 29

Highland 58, Paint Rock 12

Hitchcock 33, Brazosport 14

Hondo 42, Lytle 20

Hooks 46, Queen City 23

Howe 20, Valley View 13

Hubbard 7, Frost 3

Hutto 54, Leander 0

Hyde Park 48, San Antonio Christian 13

Ingram Moore 41, Llano 25

Iredell 78, Cranfills Gap 0

Italy 49, Riesel 0

Jarrell 41, Lampasas 23

JCSA 80, Savoy 6

Jefferson 77, Winona 0

Joaquin 53, Timpson 8

Johnson 95, Akins 0

Johnson City 33, Brady 7

Jourdanton 46, Poteet 13

Junction 40, La Pryor 6

Katy Taylor 38, Morton Ranch 19

Keller Central 41, Timber Creek 12

Kennedale 64, Western Hills 0

Kerens 26, Cayuga 23

Kilgore 59, Palestine 31

King 37, Ingleside 34

Kingdom Prep Academy 48, Holy Cross 0

Kingwood Park 52, Spring Woods 0

Klein Oak 56, Klein Cain 7

Klondike 54, Ira 0

Knippa 59, Leakey 48

La Grange 51, La Marque 42

La Porte 55, Sterling 13

La Vega 58, Gatesville 0

La Villa 67, Woodsboro 0

Lago Vista 41, Manor New Tech 27

Lake Highlands 27, Coppell 19

Lake Travis 47, Stony Point 0

Lamar 26, Sam Houston 17

Lamar 38, Stratford 0

Lancaster 75, Cleburne 0

Lazbuddie 51, Lorenzo 6

Legacy Ranch 15, New Braunfels 9

Lehman 34, Manor 14

Leon 15, Lovelady 8

Liberty Christian 56, John Paul II 0

Life Oak Cliff 44, A Plus Academy 6

Lindale 45, Pine Tree 21

Little River Academy 46, Caldwell 28

Live Oak Classical 49, Trinity Christian 19

Lone Star 64, Centennial 7

Lone Star North 34, Garland Christian Academy 22

Longview 48, Rockwall-Heath 27

Los Fresnos 63, San Benito 7

Lubbock Christian 50, Andrews 14

Lubbock-Cooper 48, Coronado 6

Lutheran South Academy 49, St. Pius X 0

MacArthur 62, Grand Prairie 36

Madison 28, Westbury 20

Madisonville 49, Van 7

Magnolia West 18, Klein Collins 15

Malakoff 35, Winnsboro 7

Mansfield 21, Skyline 14

Mansfield Timberview 36, Joshua 26

Marble Falls 34, Burnet 16

Marion 37, Smithville 6

Martin 45, Bowie 20

Mason 47, San Saba 0

May 50, Gorman 0

McAllen 55, Palmview 0

McCollum 57, Lanier 21

McDade 31, Brazos Valley 8

Medina 63, Prairie Lea 0

Melissa 41, Reedy 35

Memorial 42, Alief Taylor 18

Mercedes 41, Pace 7

Midland Christian 70, Southwest Christian School 31

Midlothian 14, Centennial 7

Midlothian Heritage 28, Corsicana 9

Midway 49, Chaparral 20

Milby 31, Cesar E. Chavez 6

Mildred 50, Rice 19

Millsap 47, Rio Vista 22

Mineola 56, Rains 33

Mission Veterans Memorial 45, Roma 21

Morgan 46, Walnut Springs 0

Motley County 66, Crowell 16

Mount Calm 53, Oakwood 45

MTLCA 31, Holy Cross Catholic Academy 27

Muenster 56, Alvord 7

Munday 60, Electra 2

Nederland 38, Santa Fe 0

Needville 56, Columbia 0

New Boston 35, Daingerfield 13

New Home 21, New Deal 7

Newton 46, New Waverly 7

Nimitz 35, Eisenhower 21

Nixon 51, MacArthur 20

Nocona 42, Olney 7

Normangee 18, Groveton 15

North Crowley 76, Lake Ridge 35

North Forney 28, Forney 7

Nueces Canyon 47, Bruni 6

O'Connor 49, Marshall 21

Olton 21, Floydada 8

Pantego Christian 51, Shelton 7

Panther Creek 85, Loraine 50

Permian 56, Odessa 0

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 29, Rio Grande City 28

Pieper 62, East Central 31

Pittsburg 58, Gilmer 56

Plains 61, Smyer 20

Plano East 31, Plano 17

Plano West 28, Pearce 10

Pleasanton 41, John F. Kennedy 0

Ponder 66, Lake Worth 0

Port Isabel 28, Robstown 20

Port Neches-Groves 34, Dayton 0

Poteet 46, South Oak Cliff 24

Prairiland 21, Chisum 20

Prosper 54, Dallas Jesuit 31

Randolph 24, Cole 9

Rankin 69, Garden City 38

Refugio 16, Freer 10

Regents 59, St. Joseph Academy 15

Rice Consolidated 54, Brazos 31

Richland 67, Newman Smith 20

Richland Springs 62, Brookesmith 6

Robinson 20, Brownwood 14

Rockport-Fulton 41, La Feria 0

Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 49

Rosebud-Lott 30, Hearne 3

Rosehill Christian 48, Northland Christian 0

Rotan 48, Spur 0

Round Rock 49, Round Rock Westwood 21

Royse City 48, Horn 22

Sabinal 43, Center Point 30

Sachse 48, North Garland 0

Sacred Heart 14, All Saints Episcopal 7

Salado 32, Connally 0

Sam Houston 25, Jefferson 6

Samuell 65, Adamson 0

San Augustine 26, Garrison 17

San Diego 48, Raymondville 35

Sands 46, O'Donnell 0

Sanford-Fritch 62, Sunray 60

Santa Anna 3, Robert Lee 0

Santa Rosa 26, Falfurrias 7

Santo 28, Mart 7

SAPHS 52, New Braunfels Spartans 0

Savio 43, Incarnate Word Academy 0

Seagoville 21, Hillcrest 16

Shadow Creek 42, Manvel 6

Sharyland 24, Juarez-Lincoln 2

Shepherd 36, Jasper 6

Shiner 41, Ganado 23

Shoemaker 24, Killeen 19

Sinton 16, Goliad 7

Smithson Valley 89, Lockhart 3

Sonora 32, Ozona 14

South Grand Prairie 40, Haltom 15

Southlake Carroll 40, Keller 28

Stamford 49, Cross Plains 13

Steele 57, Judson 12

Stephenville 55, China Spring 21

Stockdale 41, Comfort 28

Sudan 26, Seagraves 7

Sulphur Springs 69, Paris 49

Summit Christian Academy 56, Valor Leander 0

Sunnyvale 56, North Lamar 21

Sweeny 57, Hempstead 14

Sweetwater 32, Jim Ned 14

Taft 28, Premont 18

Tatum 30, Gladewater 12

Taylor 30, LBJ Austin 19

TCSACH 61, Texas School for the Deaf 13

Teague 27, Buffalo 14

Temple 49, Lake Belton 41

Terrell 56, Greenville 21

Texas 47, Whitehouse 14

Thorndale 42, Granger 6

Thrall 61, Florence 0

Three Rivers 64, Pettus 0

Three Way 42, Kopperl 36

Throckmorton 64, Forestburg 58

Tioga 72, Chico 0

Tivy 49, Travis 13

Tolar 70, Eastland 12

Tomball 30, Klein 20

Tompkins 49, Cinco Ranch 12

Town East Christian 19, Benavides 8

Trenton 21, Rivercrest 17

Trinity Leadership 44, Inspired Vision 6

Troup 65, Arp 26

Tulia 49, Farwell 28

Tuloso-Midway 56, King 16

TWCA 34, Second Baptist 14

Tyler 30, Crandall 24

Valley 51, Paducah 26

Valor North Austin 42, Valor South Austin 34

Valor Preparatory Academy 50, San Marcos Academy 0

Van Alstyne 37, Krum 28

Vanguard College Prep 54, Lucas Christian Academy 8

Vela 62, La Joya 6

Veribest 47, Sterling City 26

Veterans Memorial 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 28

Victoria Gators HomeSchool 50, JLVUP 0

Victoria West 14, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Waco Christian 49, Newman International Academy 36

Wall 74, SATLCA 0

Waller 35, Foster 9

Walnut Grove 35, McKinney Boyd 6

Water Valley 65, Irion County 14

Waxahachie 48, Red Oak 3

Weiss 28, Georgetown 21

West Brook 28, Beaumont United 14

West Fork 31, Splendora 12

West Orange-Stark 38, Silsbee 30

West Rusk 49, New Diana 28

West Sabine 62, Sabine Pass 6

Westlake 70, McNeil 6

Wheeler 35, Quanah 13

Whitesboro 34, Pilot Point 14

Whitney 54, Palmer 27

Willis 56, Oak Ridge 25

Wilson 61, Molina 2

Wink 67, McCamey 21

Winn 27, Jay 7

Woodson 58, Gold-Burg 53

Woodville 42, Warren 14

Wylie Prep Academy 44, Highlands 34

Yoakum 55, Luling 7

Yorktown 55, Charlotte 0

Zapata 58, Valley View 14

Scores Not Reported

Alvin vs. Sam Rayburn

Anson vs. Texas Leadership of Abilene

Apple Springs vs. High Island

Atlas HomeSchool vs. Marshall

Austin Achieve vs. Wimberley

Ball vs. Lufkin

Big Springs Charter vs. Jubilee

Blanket vs. Priddy

Blum vs. Avalon

Bosqueville vs. Dawson

Center vs. Pleasant Grove

Chapel Hill vs. Bullard

Cherokee vs. Lohn

Cistercian vs. Trinity Valley

Clemens vs. San Marcos

Comanche vs. Dublin

Commerce vs. Mount Vernon

Community Christian vs. Hill Country Knights

Concordia vs. Bracken Christian

Concordia Lutheran vs. St. Thomas Catholic

Cooper vs. St. John's

Cooper vs. Whitewright

Creek View vs. Somerset

Crosbyton vs. Ralls

Cypress Christian vs. Fort Bend Christian Academy

D'Hanis vs. Harper

Del Rio vs. Southwest Legacy

Deweyville vs. Hull-Daisetta

Eastlake vs. Coronado

Edna vs. Palacios

El Paso vs. Del Valle

Episcopal vs. St. Mark's

Faith Academy vs. SBUM

Faustina Academy vs. Dallas Academy

Frenship Memorial vs. Frenship

Fruitvale vs. St. Mary's

Gainesville vs. Sanger

Giddings Lonestar Southeast vs. St. Joseph Catholic

Gordon vs. Lingleville

Groesbeck vs. Keene

Grulla vs. London

Hampton Prep vs. Non Varsity Opponent

Harleton vs. Beckville

Harmony School of Innovation vs. Bellville

Hemphill vs. Shelbyville

Honey Grove vs. Wolfe City

Houston Christian vs. Kinkaid

Industrial vs. Boling

Iowa Colony vs. Victoria East

Keene vs. Hampton Prep

Kelly Catholic vs. Legacy Prep Christian Academy

King's Academy vs. Trinity School of Texas

KIPP Sunnyside vs. Frassati Catholic

Lake Country Christian vs. Covenant Christian

Legacy Christian Academy vs. Bishop Lynch

Lindsay vs. Boles

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Liberty

Marfa vs. Fort Davis

Marshall vs. Mt. Pleasant

McKinney vs. Princeton

Medina Valley vs. Martin

Menard vs. Eden

Merkel vs. Henrietta

Milano vs. Somerville

New Braunfels Thunder vs. Somerset Academy Brooks

Newman International Academy vs. Dallas HSAA

Nixon-Smiley vs. Poth

Non Varsity Opponent vs. Founders Classical Academy

Non Varsity Opponent vs. UME Preparatory Academy

North Mesquite vs. Adams

NorthStar vs. DaVinci Academy

Pinkston vs. North Dallas

Prestonwood Christian North vs. Ovilla Christian

Prince of Peace vs. Covenant

Rockdale vs. Lorena

Rogers vs. Lexington

Roscoe vs. Pathway Academy

Royal vs. Sealy

Sabine vs. Liberty-Eylau

San Antonio Memorial vs. Navarro

SBUM vs. Varsity Opponent

Schulenburg vs. Anderson-Shiro

Scurry-Rosser vs. Venus

Seguin vs. Boerne-Champion

Sharpstown vs. Houston Math Science & Tech

Skidmore-Tynan vs. Monte Alto

Snook vs. Bremond

Snyder vs. Pecos

South San Antonio vs. Southside

St. Augustine vs. Round Rock Christian Academy

St. Francis Episcopal vs. Holy Cross

St. Paul's Prep vs. Westlake Academy

St. Stephen's Episcopal vs. St. Andrew's

Sterling vs. Harmony School of Innovation

Stevens vs. Brennan

Tenaha vs. Mt. Enterprise

Texas Empowerment Academy vs. NYOS Charter

Texas Legacy Football Academy vs. HCCSA

Texas Wind vs. Austin Royals HomeSchool

Tomas vs. Almeta Crawford

Trinity vs. Westwood

Trinity Christian vs. Coram Deo Academy

Trinity Christian vs. Parish Episcopal

United vs. United South

West Oso vs. Mathis

Westbury Christian vs. Sacred Heart

Windthorst vs. Seymour

Worthing vs. North Forest

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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