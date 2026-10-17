Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 16, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — October 16
Abbott 46, Gholson 0
Abilene Christian 86, Trinity 80
Agua Dulce 31, Kaufer 12
Alamo Heights 50, Veterans Memorial 6
Alice 55, Hidalgo Early College 0
All Saints 45, Grapevine Faith Christian 7
Alpha Omega Academy 36, Baytown Christian 33
Amarillo 24, Abilene 14
Annapolis Christian Academy 42, Our Lady of the Hills 19
Argyle 56, The Colony 14
Arlington Heights Christian 52, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 6
Athens 23, Rusk 13
Atlanta 42, White Oak 27
Austin 57, Del Valle 0
Axtell 64, Itasca 7
Baird 57, Bronte 8
Bandera 44, Pearsall 6
Bangs 53, Coleman 10
Bastrop 30, Pflugerville 25
Bay City 29, El Campo 19
Baylor 41, LSSS 14
Belton 27, Waco 21
Ben Bolt 50, Santa Maria 27
Benjamin 58, Paint Creek 0
Birdville 45, Turner 7
Bishop Gorman 46, Bishop Reicher Catholic 13
Blackwell 67, Trent 6
Blanco 54, Karnes City 6
Bloomington 42, Danbury 0
Blue Ridge 48, Leonard 40
Boerne 49, Liberty Hill 7
Borden County 54, Westbrook 28
Braswell 38, Marcus 14
Brazos Christian 30, Bay Area Christian 7
Brazosport Christian 58, Legacy Christian Academy 40
Brazoswood 26, Pasadena Memorial 8
Brenham 55, Rudder 7
Brentwood Christian 41, John Paul II 40
Bridge City 25, Livingston 22
Bridgeland 49, Fulshear 7
Brock 77, Bridgeport 0
Brook Hill 64, Grace Community 28
Bruceville-Eddy 39, Moody 8
Bryson 46, Perrin-Whitt 22
Buckholts 56, Varsity Opponent 0
Burkburnett 21, Iowa Park 13
Burton 55, Holland 0
Byron Nelson 42, Northwest 7
C.H. Yoe 40, Troy 26
Caddo Mills 38, Kaufman 35
Calhoun 35, Jones 0
Callisburg 53, S & S Consolidated 7
Canton 55, Brownsboro 0
Carroll 35, Harlingen South 21
Cathedral 30, Saint Mary's Hall 26
CCVM 51, Flour Bluff 14
Cedar Park 23, Vandegrift 10
Central Catholic 26, Antonian Prep 15
Central Texas Christian 27, St. Paul 7
Chester 62, Runge 14
Chilton 48, Bartlett 0
Chisholm Trail 24, Sherman 14
Christ the King Cathedral 50, Plainview Classical Academy 0
Christoval 26, Reagan County 22
Churchill 44, Madison 20
Clarendon 58, Shamrock 32
Clarksville 56, Bowie 28
Clear Lake 50, Clear Brook 34
Clear Springs 17, Clear Falls 13
Clint 13, Bowie 7
Coahoma 63, Anthony 0
College Park 44, Conroe 10
College Station 46, Hendrickson 3
Colleyville Heritage 59, Community 0
Collinsville 70, Celeste 0
Colmesneil 32, West Hardin 26
Columbus 35, Wharton 0
Coolidge 42, Penelope 6
Cornerstone Christian 49, Evangel Christian Academy 23
Corrigan-Camden 21, Iola 18
Cotulla 42, Odem 7
Covenant Classical 60, Temple Christian 8
Crawford 60, Meridian 0
Crystal City 48, Natalia 15
Cuero 48, Gonzales 13
Cushing 56, Alto 46
Cypress Falls 58, Jersey Village 14
Cypress Lakes 38, Cy-Fair 31
De Kalb 58, Hughes Springs 12
De Leon 49, Hico 7
Deer Park 38, Clear Creek 14
DeSoto 54, Mansfield Summit 0
Detroit 48, Linden-Kildare 8
Devine 53, Carrizo Springs 24
Diboll 69, Huntington 0
Dickinson 55, Barbers Hill 42
Dilley 41, Banquete 0
Dripping Springs 56, Bowie 14
Duncanville 28, Crowley 15
East Bernard 28, Van Vleck 14
Eastern Hills 64, Dunbar 0
Edgewood 48, Harmony 0
Edinburg 20, Edinburg North 14
Elgin 48, LASAA 0
Elkhart 40, Blooming Grove 0
Ellison 28, University 0
Ennis 20, Burleson 15
Episcopal School of Dallas 32, Oakridge 20
EPLAE 60, Immanuel Christian 0
Era 46, Cumby 0
Fairfield 56, Crockett 14
Falls City 52, Louise 0
Fannindel 50, Bynum 0
Farmersville 38, Wills Point 6
Ferris 28, Life Waxahachie 22
First Baptist 63, Mercy Culture Prep 0
First Baptist Christian 64, Covenant Christian 48
Flatonia 35, Kenedy 34
Floresville 34, La Vernia 28
Flower Mound 48, Wakeland 21
Ford 58, Bonham 12
Fort Bend Marshall 20, Lamar Consolidated 14
Fort Worth Country Day 31, TMI-Episcopal 25
Founders Christian 46, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 0
Founders Classical Academy 2, Austin Crusaders HomeSchool 0
Franklin 56, McGregor 0
Fredericksburg 36, Davenport 31
Friendswood 30, Freeman 0
George West 37, Hebbronville 0
Giddings 42, Eastside Early College 14
Glen Rose 58, Hillsboro 7
Goldthwaite 56, Albany 0
Grace Academy 84, Williamson County HomeSchool 36
Grady 62, Fort Hancock 0
Graham 29, Mineral Wells 7
Grand Oaks 42, Caney Creek 7
Grand Saline 21, Quitman 7
Grandview 56, West 22
Grapeland 46, Cross Roads 27
Grayson Christian 66, Methodist Children's Home 19
Gregory-Portland 64, Donna 3
Gunter 27, Pottsboro 3
Hallsville 21, Nacogdoches 8
Hamilton 42, Clifton 7
Hamlin 7, Winters 0
Hamshire-Fannett 49, Hardin-Jefferson 21
Hardin 34, Kountze 3
Hargrave 20, Lumberton 15
Harlandale 55, Highlands 12
Harlingen 15, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 9
Harvest Christian Academy 49, Calvary Academy 0
Haskell 46, Petrolia 18
Haughton 43, Byrd 33
Hawkins 35, Como-Pickton 12
Hawley 35, Cisco 31
Henderson 42, Jacksonville 14
Hereford 38, Pampa 14
Heritage Christian 53, Hill Country Christian 28
Hermleigh 76, Roby 29
Highland 58, Paint Rock 12
Hitchcock 33, Brazosport 14
Hondo 42, Lytle 20
Hooks 46, Queen City 23
Howe 20, Valley View 13
Hubbard 7, Frost 3
Hutto 54, Leander 0
Hyde Park 48, San Antonio Christian 13
Ingram Moore 41, Llano 25
Iredell 78, Cranfills Gap 0
Italy 49, Riesel 0
Jarrell 41, Lampasas 23
JCSA 80, Savoy 6
Jefferson 77, Winona 0
Joaquin 53, Timpson 8
Johnson 95, Akins 0
Johnson City 33, Brady 7
Jourdanton 46, Poteet 13
Junction 40, La Pryor 6
Katy Taylor 38, Morton Ranch 19
Keller Central 41, Timber Creek 12
Kennedale 64, Western Hills 0
Kerens 26, Cayuga 23
Kilgore 59, Palestine 31
King 37, Ingleside 34
Kingdom Prep Academy 48, Holy Cross 0
Kingwood Park 52, Spring Woods 0
Klein Oak 56, Klein Cain 7
Klondike 54, Ira 0
Knippa 59, Leakey 48
La Grange 51, La Marque 42
La Porte 55, Sterling 13
La Vega 58, Gatesville 0
La Villa 67, Woodsboro 0
Lago Vista 41, Manor New Tech 27
Lake Highlands 27, Coppell 19
Lake Travis 47, Stony Point 0
Lamar 26, Sam Houston 17
Lamar 38, Stratford 0
Lancaster 75, Cleburne 0
Lazbuddie 51, Lorenzo 6
Legacy Ranch 15, New Braunfels 9
Lehman 34, Manor 14
Leon 15, Lovelady 8
Liberty Christian 56, John Paul II 0
Life Oak Cliff 44, A Plus Academy 6
Lindale 45, Pine Tree 21
Little River Academy 46, Caldwell 28
Live Oak Classical 49, Trinity Christian 19
Lone Star 64, Centennial 7
Lone Star North 34, Garland Christian Academy 22
Longview 48, Rockwall-Heath 27
Los Fresnos 63, San Benito 7
Lubbock Christian 50, Andrews 14
Lubbock-Cooper 48, Coronado 6
Lutheran South Academy 49, St. Pius X 0
MacArthur 62, Grand Prairie 36
Madison 28, Westbury 20
Madisonville 49, Van 7
Magnolia West 18, Klein Collins 15
Malakoff 35, Winnsboro 7
Mansfield 21, Skyline 14
Mansfield Timberview 36, Joshua 26
Marble Falls 34, Burnet 16
Marion 37, Smithville 6
Martin 45, Bowie 20
Mason 47, San Saba 0
May 50, Gorman 0
McAllen 55, Palmview 0
McCollum 57, Lanier 21
McDade 31, Brazos Valley 8
Medina 63, Prairie Lea 0
Melissa 41, Reedy 35
Memorial 42, Alief Taylor 18
Mercedes 41, Pace 7
Midland Christian 70, Southwest Christian School 31
Midlothian 14, Centennial 7
Midlothian Heritage 28, Corsicana 9
Midway 49, Chaparral 20
Milby 31, Cesar E. Chavez 6
Mildred 50, Rice 19
Millsap 47, Rio Vista 22
Mineola 56, Rains 33
Mission Veterans Memorial 45, Roma 21
Morgan 46, Walnut Springs 0
Motley County 66, Crowell 16
Mount Calm 53, Oakwood 45
MTLCA 31, Holy Cross Catholic Academy 27
Muenster 56, Alvord 7
Munday 60, Electra 2
Nederland 38, Santa Fe 0
Needville 56, Columbia 0
New Boston 35, Daingerfield 13
New Home 21, New Deal 7
Newton 46, New Waverly 7
Nimitz 35, Eisenhower 21
Nixon 51, MacArthur 20
Nocona 42, Olney 7
Normangee 18, Groveton 15
North Crowley 76, Lake Ridge 35
North Forney 28, Forney 7
Nueces Canyon 47, Bruni 6
O'Connor 49, Marshall 21
Olton 21, Floydada 8
Pantego Christian 51, Shelton 7
Panther Creek 85, Loraine 50
Permian 56, Odessa 0
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 29, Rio Grande City 28
Pieper 62, East Central 31
Pittsburg 58, Gilmer 56
Plains 61, Smyer 20
Plano East 31, Plano 17
Plano West 28, Pearce 10
Pleasanton 41, John F. Kennedy 0
Ponder 66, Lake Worth 0
Port Isabel 28, Robstown 20
Port Neches-Groves 34, Dayton 0
Poteet 46, South Oak Cliff 24
Prairiland 21, Chisum 20
Prosper 54, Dallas Jesuit 31
Randolph 24, Cole 9
Rankin 69, Garden City 38
Refugio 16, Freer 10
Regents 59, St. Joseph Academy 15
Rice Consolidated 54, Brazos 31
Richland 67, Newman Smith 20
Richland Springs 62, Brookesmith 6
Robinson 20, Brownwood 14
Rockport-Fulton 41, La Feria 0
Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 49
Rosebud-Lott 30, Hearne 3
Rosehill Christian 48, Northland Christian 0
Rotan 48, Spur 0
Round Rock 49, Round Rock Westwood 21
Royse City 48, Horn 22
Sabinal 43, Center Point 30
Sachse 48, North Garland 0
Sacred Heart 14, All Saints Episcopal 7
Salado 32, Connally 0
Sam Houston 25, Jefferson 6
Samuell 65, Adamson 0
San Augustine 26, Garrison 17
San Diego 48, Raymondville 35
Sands 46, O'Donnell 0
Sanford-Fritch 62, Sunray 60
Santa Anna 3, Robert Lee 0
Santa Rosa 26, Falfurrias 7
Santo 28, Mart 7
SAPHS 52, New Braunfels Spartans 0
Savio 43, Incarnate Word Academy 0
Seagoville 21, Hillcrest 16
Shadow Creek 42, Manvel 6
Sharyland 24, Juarez-Lincoln 2
Shepherd 36, Jasper 6
Shiner 41, Ganado 23
Shoemaker 24, Killeen 19
Sinton 16, Goliad 7
Smithson Valley 89, Lockhart 3
Sonora 32, Ozona 14
South Grand Prairie 40, Haltom 15
Southlake Carroll 40, Keller 28
Stamford 49, Cross Plains 13
Steele 57, Judson 12
Stephenville 55, China Spring 21
Stockdale 41, Comfort 28
Sudan 26, Seagraves 7
Sulphur Springs 69, Paris 49
Summit Christian Academy 56, Valor Leander 0
Sunnyvale 56, North Lamar 21
Sweeny 57, Hempstead 14
Sweetwater 32, Jim Ned 14
Taft 28, Premont 18
Tatum 30, Gladewater 12
Taylor 30, LBJ Austin 19
TCSACH 61, Texas School for the Deaf 13
Teague 27, Buffalo 14
Temple 49, Lake Belton 41
Terrell 56, Greenville 21
Texas 47, Whitehouse 14
Thorndale 42, Granger 6
Thrall 61, Florence 0
Three Rivers 64, Pettus 0
Three Way 42, Kopperl 36
Throckmorton 64, Forestburg 58
Tioga 72, Chico 0
Tivy 49, Travis 13
Tolar 70, Eastland 12
Tomball 30, Klein 20
Tompkins 49, Cinco Ranch 12
Town East Christian 19, Benavides 8
Trenton 21, Rivercrest 17
Trinity Leadership 44, Inspired Vision 6
Troup 65, Arp 26
Tulia 49, Farwell 28
Tuloso-Midway 56, King 16
TWCA 34, Second Baptist 14
Tyler 30, Crandall 24
Valley 51, Paducah 26
Valor North Austin 42, Valor South Austin 34
Valor Preparatory Academy 50, San Marcos Academy 0
Van Alstyne 37, Krum 28
Vanguard College Prep 54, Lucas Christian Academy 8
Vela 62, La Joya 6
Veribest 47, Sterling City 26
Veterans Memorial 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 28
Victoria Gators HomeSchool 50, JLVUP 0
Victoria West 14, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Waco Christian 49, Newman International Academy 36
Wall 74, SATLCA 0
Waller 35, Foster 9
Walnut Grove 35, McKinney Boyd 6
Water Valley 65, Irion County 14
Waxahachie 48, Red Oak 3
Weiss 28, Georgetown 21
West Brook 28, Beaumont United 14
West Fork 31, Splendora 12
West Orange-Stark 38, Silsbee 30
West Rusk 49, New Diana 28
West Sabine 62, Sabine Pass 6
Westlake 70, McNeil 6
Wheeler 35, Quanah 13
Whitesboro 34, Pilot Point 14
Whitney 54, Palmer 27
Willis 56, Oak Ridge 25
Wilson 61, Molina 2
Wink 67, McCamey 21
Winn 27, Jay 7
Woodson 58, Gold-Burg 53
Woodville 42, Warren 14
Wylie Prep Academy 44, Highlands 34
Yoakum 55, Luling 7
Yorktown 55, Charlotte 0
Zapata 58, Valley View 14
Scores Not Reported
Alvin vs. Sam Rayburn
Anson vs. Texas Leadership of Abilene
Apple Springs vs. High Island
Atlas HomeSchool vs. Marshall
Austin Achieve vs. Wimberley
Ball vs. Lufkin
Big Springs Charter vs. Jubilee
Blanket vs. Priddy
Blum vs. Avalon
Bosqueville vs. Dawson
Center vs. Pleasant Grove
Chapel Hill vs. Bullard
Cherokee vs. Lohn
Cistercian vs. Trinity Valley
Clemens vs. San Marcos
Comanche vs. Dublin
Commerce vs. Mount Vernon
Community Christian vs. Hill Country Knights
Concordia vs. Bracken Christian
Concordia Lutheran vs. St. Thomas Catholic
Cooper vs. St. John's
Cooper vs. Whitewright
Creek View vs. Somerset
Crosbyton vs. Ralls
Cypress Christian vs. Fort Bend Christian Academy
D'Hanis vs. Harper
Del Rio vs. Southwest Legacy
Deweyville vs. Hull-Daisetta
Eastlake vs. Coronado
Edna vs. Palacios
El Paso vs. Del Valle
Episcopal vs. St. Mark's
Faith Academy vs. SBUM
Faustina Academy vs. Dallas Academy
Frenship Memorial vs. Frenship
Fruitvale vs. St. Mary's
Gainesville vs. Sanger
Giddings Lonestar Southeast vs. St. Joseph Catholic
Gordon vs. Lingleville
Groesbeck vs. Keene
Grulla vs. London
Hampton Prep vs. Non Varsity Opponent
Harleton vs. Beckville
Harmony School of Innovation vs. Bellville
Hemphill vs. Shelbyville
Honey Grove vs. Wolfe City
Houston Christian vs. Kinkaid
Industrial vs. Boling
Iowa Colony vs. Victoria East
Keene vs. Hampton Prep
Kelly Catholic vs. Legacy Prep Christian Academy
King's Academy vs. Trinity School of Texas
KIPP Sunnyside vs. Frassati Catholic
Lake Country Christian vs. Covenant Christian
Legacy Christian Academy vs. Bishop Lynch
Lindsay vs. Boles
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Liberty
Marfa vs. Fort Davis
Marshall vs. Mt. Pleasant
McKinney vs. Princeton
Medina Valley vs. Martin
Menard vs. Eden
Merkel vs. Henrietta
Milano vs. Somerville
New Braunfels Thunder vs. Somerset Academy Brooks
Newman International Academy vs. Dallas HSAA
Nixon-Smiley vs. Poth
Non Varsity Opponent vs. Founders Classical Academy
Non Varsity Opponent vs. UME Preparatory Academy
North Mesquite vs. Adams
NorthStar vs. DaVinci Academy
Pinkston vs. North Dallas
Prestonwood Christian North vs. Ovilla Christian
Prince of Peace vs. Covenant
Rockdale vs. Lorena
Rogers vs. Lexington
Roscoe vs. Pathway Academy
Royal vs. Sealy
Sabine vs. Liberty-Eylau
San Antonio Memorial vs. Navarro
SBUM vs. Varsity Opponent
Schulenburg vs. Anderson-Shiro
Scurry-Rosser vs. Venus
Seguin vs. Boerne-Champion
Sharpstown vs. Houston Math Science & Tech
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Monte Alto
Snook vs. Bremond
Snyder vs. Pecos
South San Antonio vs. Southside
St. Augustine vs. Round Rock Christian Academy
St. Francis Episcopal vs. Holy Cross
St. Paul's Prep vs. Westlake Academy
St. Stephen's Episcopal vs. St. Andrew's
Sterling vs. Harmony School of Innovation
Stevens vs. Brennan
Tenaha vs. Mt. Enterprise
Texas Empowerment Academy vs. NYOS Charter
Texas Legacy Football Academy vs. HCCSA
Texas Wind vs. Austin Royals HomeSchool
Tomas vs. Almeta Crawford
Trinity vs. Westwood
Trinity Christian vs. Coram Deo Academy
Trinity Christian vs. Parish Episcopal
United vs. United South
West Oso vs. Mathis
Westbury Christian vs. Sacred Heart
Windthorst vs. Seymour
Worthing vs. North Forest
View full Texas high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.