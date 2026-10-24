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Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Texas high school football action across the Lone Star State
Sam Brown|
Rick Berns

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — October 23

Abilene 48, Monterey 28

Agua Dulce 63, Woodsboro 0

Alamo Heights 45, New Braunfels 14

Albany 48, Winters 0

Aledo 70, Weatherford 14

Alice 34, Edcouch-Elsa 16

Allen 77, Dallas Jesuit 14

Allen Academy 54, Summit Christian Academy 0

Alpha Omega Academy 58, Brazosport Christian 13

Anna 41, Denison 24

Anton 64, Lazbuddie 31

Apple Springs 68, Buckholts 20

Aquilla 66, Coolidge 14

Argyle 45, Colleyville Heritage 35

Arlington 27, Bowie 20

Aspermont 55, Rotan 50

Atascocita 27, Kingwood 7

Aubrey 28, Lake Dallas 21

Axtell 52, Bosqueville 0

Azle 24, Fossil Ridge 6

Ballinger 61, Christoval 28

Bandera 52, San Antonio Memorial 20

Bangs 36, Brady 21

Baytown Christian 57, Legacy Christian Academy 12

Bell 31, South Grand Prairie 20

Belton 57, Ellison 48

Ben Bolt 84, Kaufer 19

Benjamin Davis 56, Eisenhower 6

Berkner 28, Plano East 17

Birdville 56, Creekview 20

Bishop 38, Santa Gertrudis Academy 20

Blackwell 94, Panther Creek 6

Blanco 64, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0

Borden County 62, Klondike 16

Bowie 40, Irvin 25

Boys Ranch 40, Claude 22

Brackenridge 23, Jefferson 21

Brazos Christian 63, NBCA 3

Bremond 39, Burton 13

Brenham 43, Waco 7

Brentwood Christian 56, Village 0

Brewer 56, Paschal 13

Brock 59, Iowa Park 0

Bronte 64, Paint Rock 37

Brookesmith 58, Lohn 12

Brownwood 38, Gatesville 7

Bruceville-Eddy 28, Hearne 6

Buena Vista 79, Fort Hancock 32

Buna 46, Tarkington 0

Byrd 28, Evangel Christian Academy 24

Calallen 49, Jones 7

Calhoun 34, Tuloso-Midway 6

Canadian 49, Childress 7

Canyon Lake 50, Fredericksburg 32

Carlisle 70, Kerens 0

Carthage 37, Pleasant Grove 13

CCVM 65, Rivera 7

Cedar Ridge 68, Stony Point 29

Celina 28, Memorial 6

Central Catholic 31, St. Michael's 21

Chilton 42, Snook 14

Chisholm Trail 45, Saginaw 21

Christ the King Cathedral 45, Holy Cross 0

Christian Heritage 52, Poetry Community Christian 0

Coahoma 48, Crane 14

Coastal Christian HomeSchool 45, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 0

Comfort 39, Karnes City 0

Commerce 60, Mineola 6

Coppell 37, Plano West 10

Coram Deo Academy 50, Lucas Christian Academy 48

Covenant 49, Cathedral 0

Covenant Classical 68, Trinity 0

Covington 66, Avalon 57

Crandall 41, Mesquite 14

Crowell 68, Guthrie 58

Crowley 42, Mansfield 31

Cuero 63, Navarro 33

Cypress Woods 58, Cypress Ridge 0

Daingerfield 53, Queen City 27

Dalhart 52, Denver City 6

Dallas Christian 63, Shelton 0

Davenport 77, Taylor 10

DaVinci Academy 20, Town East Christian 18

De Leon 45, Anson 21

Dekaney 64, MacArthur 14

Denton 20, Sherman 17

DeSoto 51, Cedar Hill 6

Detroit 50, Bowie 46

Devine 55, Lytle 21

Dilley 28, Taft 13

Dimmitt 23, River Road 14

Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 27, SBUM 20

Dripping Springs 42, Hays 0

Dumas 34, Pampa 3

Eagle Pass 31, United South 30

East Bernard 35, Rice Consolidated 27

Evadale 21, Sabine Pass 0

Falls City 50, Charlotte 0

Farwell 53, Floydada 24

First Baptist 56, Sacred Heart 0

First Baptist Christian 56, Logos Prep Academy 6

Flour Bluff 48, Harlingen South 31

Forsan 40, Colorado 35

Fort Stockton 35, Snyder 16

Founders Christian 54, SBUM 6

Frankston 65, Cayuga 6

Ganado 65, Danbury 0

Geneva 23, Holy Cross 21

George West 49, Santa Rosa 20

Georgetown 41, A&M Consolidated 38

Giddings 71, Austin Achieve 0

Gladewater 42, White Oak 0

Goldthwaite 41, Cross Plains 0

Grace Academy 54, Valor South Austin 0

Grace Community 41, McKinney Christian Academy 7

Grady 75, Garden City 28

Graham 70, Burkburnett 0

Granbury 28, Sam Houston 16

Grand Saline 45, Edgewood 13

Grandfalls-Royalty 69, Balmorhea 28

Grape Creek 64, Anthony 0

Grapevine Faith Christian 35, Fort Worth Christian 28

Greenhill 48, Nolan Catholic 29

Greenville Christian 62, Trinity School of Texas 12

Greenwood 45, Andrews 7

Groesbeck 34, Palmer 18

Gunter 34, Whitesboro 10

Guyer 48, Hebron 6

Hallettsville 42, Cole 17

Happy 56, Petersburg 34

Harker Heights 65, Chaparral 6

Harlingen 24, Veterans Memorial 13

Harrold 56, Throckmorton 14

Hempstead 42, Palacios 32

Henderson 59, Bullard 28

Heritage Christian 45, Our Lady of the Hills 0

Hill Country Christian 61, Annapolis Christian Academy 0

Hillcrest 47, Poteet 36

Holliday 35, Breckenridge 34

Hondo 42, Natalia 0

Hun 24, Cornerstone Christian 14

Idalou 72, Muleshoe 21

Ingram Moore 64, SATLCA 0

Itasca 28, Italy 21

Jacksboro 64, Henrietta 37

Jay 29, Martin 28

Jayton 84, Hermleigh 56

JCSA 33, Newman International Academy 19

Jim Ned 65, Lamesa 0

John Paul II 47, Incarnate Word Academy 7

Johnson 50, Reagan 7

Joshua 43, Everman 7

Jourdanton 33, Carrizo Springs 0

Jubilee 46, JLVUP 6

Judson 56, San Marcos 27

Junction 47, Center Point 7

Keller Central 54, Boswell 21

King 42, North Shore 21

Klein Cain 44, Tomball Memorial 10

Klein Oak 42, Tomball 41

Kress 56, Silverton 41

Krum 70, Gainesville 0

La Feria 14, Port Isabel 7

La Vega 59, Salado 0

La Villa 55, Santa Maria 7

Lake Belton 52, Bryan 21

Lake Highlands 38, Plano 21

Lampasas 35, Burnet 20

Lancaster 55, Centennial 14

Leakey 54, Bruni 0

Lefors 73, Groom 33

Legacy Prep Christian Academy 39, St. John XXIII 6

Lehman 59, Cedar Creek 7

Levelland 41, Borger 18

Lewisville 28, Flower Mound 18

Liberty 63, Estacado 18

Liberty Christian 57, Bishop Lynch 28

Liberty Hill 58, Long Creek 28

Lincoln 51, Conrad 0

Lindale 49, Kilgore 42

Live Oak Classical 42, Bishop Reicher Catholic 6

Lockney 22, Roscoe 14

Lone Star 56, Reedy 28

Lone Star North 46, Prestonwood Christian North 0

Longview 68, Tyler Legacy 7

Lorena 63, Troy 35

Los Fresnos 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 13

Lovejoy 52, Eagle Mountain 21

Lovelady 52, Groveton 0

Lubbock 45, Frenship Memorial 31

Lubbock Christian 52, Covenant Christian 7

Lumberton 27, Livingston 20

Lutheran South Academy 35, Concordia Lutheran 14

MacArthur 47, Nimitz 23

Madison 36, Scurry-Rosser 28

Magnolia 48, Klein Forest 20

Marlin 42, Moody 0

Marshall 35, Greenville 33

Martin 57, Lamar 29

Mason 66, Johnson City 8

Mathis 60, Aransas Pass 46

McCallum 19, Lockhart 10

McCamey 24, Iraan 12

McCollum 42, Burbank 0

McDade 55, Founders Classical Academy 25

Medina 64, Knippa 0

Melissa 47, Lebanon Trail 6

Menard 62, Sterling City 0

Midlothian Heritage 45, Burleson 7

Millsap 63, Eastland 0

Mineral Wells 36, Bridgeport 7

Monahans 38, Big Spring 0

Morton 48, Smyer 20

Motley County 54, Valley 28

Mount Calm 34, Fannindel 26

Mt. Pleasant 44, Nacogdoches 0

Nazarene Christian Academy 58, Calvary Academy 0

Nazareth 48, Whitharral 8

New Braunfels Spartans 50, Somerset Academy Brooks 48

New Braunfels Thunder 49, Valor Kyle 0

New Deal 29, Sundown 8

Newcastle 84, Northside 38

Newman Smith 40, Turner 6

Newton 70, Warren 8

North Dallas 28, Kimball 6

Nueces Canyon 52, Prairie Lea 0

O'Donnell 16, Ira 8

Oglesby 75, Jonesboro 56

Pace 21, Donna 14

Paducah 52, Chillicothe 6

Palestine 56, Jacksonville 35

Palo Duro 35, Memorial 21

Panhandle 69, Highland Park 6

Pantego Christian 37, Prince of Peace 6

Paradise 57, Boyd 7

Parish Episcopal 13, Prestonwood Christian 7

Permian 42, Midland 17

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 45, San Benito 17

Pieper 45, Canyon 24

Pine Tree 42, Chapel Hill 17

Pittsburg 58, Spring Hill 35

Plainview 41, Lake View 13

Post 42, New Home 0

Quanah 54, Shamrock 36

Randall 24, Canyon 21

Randle 51, Freeman 3

Ray 27, Mercedes 13

Red Oak 41, Lake Ridge 38

Refugio 36, Skidmore-Tynan 7

Richardson 35, Pearce 21

Richland Springs 44, Rochelle 0

Rio Grande City 27, Mission 17

Rio Hondo 76, Progreso 0

Rio Vista 35, Comanche 14

Rising Star 64, Moran 0

Robert Lee 67, Baird 22

Robinson 62, Connally 27

Roby 54, Spur 8

Rockdale 49, McGregor 26

Rocksprings 65, Sanderson 18

Rockwall 48, Forney 14

Rockwall-Heath 45, Horn 20

Roma 24, Juarez-Lincoln 3

Ropes 48, Seagraves 0

Rosebud-Lott 54, Granger 16

Round Rock 49, McNeil 7

Rowe 36, McAllen Memorial 19

Rowlett 40, Garland 0

Sacred Heart 35, Northland Christian 0

Samuell 54, Jefferson 0

San Angelo Central 38, Odessa 14

San Augustine 44, Hemphill 21

San Diego 28, Lyford 9

Sands 83, Westbrook 78

Sanger 59, Lake Worth 0

Santo 62, Hubbard 0

Second Baptist 42, Cypress Christian 28

Seminole 42, Pecos 17

Seymour 56, Archer City 28

Shallowater 63, Brownfield 0

Sharyland 17, Pioneer 13

Sinton 22, Orange Grove 7

Slaton 56, Littlefield 35

Smithson Valley 35, Boerne-Champion 24

Somerset 44, Pleasanton 14

Sotomayor 44, Taft 0

South Hills 49, Polytechnic 6

Southlake Carroll 38, Byron Nelson 10

Southside 42, Nixon 30

Spearman 41, Sanford-Fritch 16

Springtown 51, Alvarado 31

St. Joseph 34, Fort Bend Christian Academy 12

St. Joseph Academy 29, San Antonio Christian 17

St. Paul 42, Rosehill Christian 13

St. Thomas Catholic 31, Antonian Prep 28

Stanton 78, Alpine 13

Steele 34, East Central 17

Stephenville 42, Jarrell 20

Sudan 33, Plains 27

Sulphur Springs 49, Life Waxahachie 14

Summer Creek 30, Crosby 24

Sunnyvale 56, Ford 27

Sweetwater 42, Compass Academy 7

Tascosa 28, Caprock 8

TCSACH 50, Round Rock Christian Academy 0

Teague 33, Elkhart 6

Terrell 61, Whitehouse 29

Texas 28, Hallsville 10

Texas Wind 76, Harvest Christian Academy 30

The Colony 20, Grapevine 10

The Woodlands 42, Conroe 7

Thrall 21, Rogers 3

Three Rivers 38, Louise 34

Three Way 53, Cranfills Gap 6

Tioga 50, Alvord 7

Tivy 80, Northeast Early College 0

TMI-Episcopal 69, St. Stephen's Episcopal 13

Tolar 42, Hamilton 20

Tompkins 56, Seven Lakes 7

Trent 44, Olfen 7

Trinity 52, Grand Prairie 7

Tulia 75, Hale Center 19

Tyler 42, North Mesquite 14

Tyler HEAT 61, King's Academy 0

University 28, Rudder 21

Uvalde 55, John F. Kennedy 0

Van Alstyne 56, Ponder 14

Vanguard College Prep 54, Heritage Christian 6

Vela 55, Economedes 20

Veritas Academy 42, Saint Mary's Hall 7

Vernon 35, Bowie 14

Victoria Gators HomeSchool 38, Arlington Heights Christian 8

Victory Christian Academy 84, Azle Christian 62

Wakeland 31, Braswell 28

Wall 34, Early 17

Walnut Grove 49, Princeton 14

Waxahachie 35, Duncanville 28

Wellington 63, Clarendon 0

Wellman-Union 59, Loop 14

Weslaco 51, Edinburg North 0

West Mesquite 71, Sunset 0

West Plains 59, Hereford 12

Westlake 38, Lake Travis 17

White 50, Adams 15

Whiteface 59, Springlake-Earth 14

Willis 63, Cleveland 0

Wimberley 27, Lago Vista 7

Windthorst 72, Haskell 34

Winn 35, South San Antonio 28

Woodville 56, Kountze 0

Wylie 56, North Garland 0

Wylie 42, Lubbock-Cooper 3

Wylie East 42, South Garland 10

Yoakum 60, Randolph 6

Zephyr 59, Gustine 12

St. Joseph Catholic defeated Bracken Christian — forfeit

Boerne vs. Veterans Memorial — forfeit recorded, winner not specified

Scores Not Reported

Alexander vs. Del Rio

All Saints Episcopal vs. Trinity Christian

Amherst vs. Hart

Anderson vs. Manor

Anderson-Shiro vs. Florence

Austin Royals HomeSchool vs. BVCHEA HomeSchool

Bay Area Christian vs. John Paul II

Blooming Grove vs. Rice

Bloomington vs. Weimar

Bluff Dale vs. Milford

Boling vs. Brazos

Bonham vs. Wills Point

Brazos Valley vs. Calvert

Callisburg vs. Blue Ridge

Caney Creek vs. Oak Ridge

Carter vs. Wilmer-Hutchins

Carter-Riverside vs. Western Hills

Castleberry vs. Decatur

Central Texas Christian vs. Westbury Christian

Chapin vs. Canutillo

Chico vs. Olney

Chisum vs. Lone Oak

City View vs. Merkel

Clark vs. SA Roosevelt

Cleburne vs. Mansfield Summit

Coram Deo Academy vs. Lake Country Christian

Coronado vs. Pebble Hills

Cotulla vs. Falfurrias

Crawford vs. Wortham

Crystal City vs. Poteet

D'Hanis vs. Brackett

Dawson vs. Valley Mills

Dell City vs. Sierra Blanca

Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Benbrook

Diboll vs. Trinity

Divine Savior Academy - Sienna vs. Varsity Opponent

Dobie vs. Pasadena Memorial

Dublin vs. Clifton

Electra vs. Petrolia

EPLAE vs. Marfa

Fabens vs. Mountain View

Fairfield vs. Huntington

Farmersville vs. North Lamar

Ferris vs. Caddo Mills

Flatonia vs. Shiner

Floresville vs. Creek View

Follett vs. Miami

Frost vs. Meridian

Furr vs. Worthing

Gholson vs. Penelope

GHSA vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy

Goliad vs. West Oso

Gonzales vs. Pearsall

Grandview vs. Mexia

Hamlin vs. Miles

Harmony School of Innovation vs. Brazosport

Hawkins vs. Alba-Golden

Hawley vs. Hico

Hebbronville vs. Odem

Hendrickson vs. Shoemaker

Hitchcock vs. La Marque

Holland vs. Milano

Howe vs. Bells

Iola vs. Normangee

Iredell vs. Morgan

Jefferson vs. El Paso

John Paul II vs. Trinity Christian

Keene vs. West

Kermit vs. Clyde

Kinkaid vs. Cooper

KIPP Sunnyside vs. St. Pius X

La Pryor vs. Harper

Lakehill Prep vs. Temple Christian

Laredo LBJ vs. Southwest

Legacy Christian Academy vs. Hillsboro

Leon vs. Centerville

Leonard vs. Valley View

Lexington vs. Schulenburg

Life Oak Cliff vs. Pilot Point

MacArthur vs. Medina Valley

Manor New Tech vs. Eastside Early College

Mansfield Legacy vs. Midlothian

Marcus vs. Little Elm

Marion vs. Luling

Memphis vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy

Midland Christian vs. All Saints

Midway vs. Copperas Cove

Miller vs. King

Monte Alto vs. Banquete

Mount Vernon vs. Winnsboro

Nocona vs. Muenster

North Forest vs. Wheatley

North Forney vs. Royse City

NYOS Charter vs. St. Mary's

Oakwood vs. Trinidad

Ore City vs. Elysian Fields

Ovilla Christian vs. Highlands

Pathway Academy vs. Crosbyton

Pawnee vs. Benavides

Poth vs. Stockdale

Pottsboro vs. A Plus Academy

Premont vs. Freer

Quitman vs. Prairiland

Ralls vs. Tahoka

Rock Hill vs. McKinney

Rockport-Fulton vs. Grulla

Runge vs. Westhoff Academy

Sam Rayburn vs. Pearland

San Marcos Academy vs. Concordia

San Saba vs. Coleman

Savio vs. Frassati Catholic

SBUM vs. TCPS

Seguin vs. Corsicana

Shelbyville vs. Timpson

Somerset Academy Collegiate vs. Marine Military Academy

Somerville vs. Bartlett

Sonora vs. Reagan County

Southland vs. Dawson

Southwest vs. United

Southwest Legacy vs. United

Spruce vs. Roosevelt

St. Anthony vs. Hyde Park

Tatum vs. Sabine

Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Cisco

Texas School for the Deaf vs. Lutheran

Troup vs. New Diana

Van Vleck vs. Tidehaven

Varsity Opponent vs. GCCA

Varsity Opponent vs. HCCSA

Venus vs. Kemp

Waco Christian vs. Valor North Austin

Wagner vs. Clemens

Weatherford Christian vs. Harvest Christian Academy

Westlake Academy vs. Grace Christian Academy

Whitewright vs. Tom Bean

Wilson vs. Seagoville

Wolfe City vs. Cooper

Yorktown vs. Pettus

Ysleta vs. San Elizario

Zapata vs. Hidalgo Early College

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Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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