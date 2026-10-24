Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — October 23
Abilene 48, Monterey 28
Agua Dulce 63, Woodsboro 0
Alamo Heights 45, New Braunfels 14
Albany 48, Winters 0
Aledo 70, Weatherford 14
Alice 34, Edcouch-Elsa 16
Allen 77, Dallas Jesuit 14
Allen Academy 54, Summit Christian Academy 0
Alpha Omega Academy 58, Brazosport Christian 13
Anna 41, Denison 24
Anton 64, Lazbuddie 31
Apple Springs 68, Buckholts 20
Aquilla 66, Coolidge 14
Argyle 45, Colleyville Heritage 35
Arlington 27, Bowie 20
Aspermont 55, Rotan 50
Atascocita 27, Kingwood 7
Aubrey 28, Lake Dallas 21
Axtell 52, Bosqueville 0
Azle 24, Fossil Ridge 6
Ballinger 61, Christoval 28
Bandera 52, San Antonio Memorial 20
Bangs 36, Brady 21
Baytown Christian 57, Legacy Christian Academy 12
Bell 31, South Grand Prairie 20
Belton 57, Ellison 48
Ben Bolt 84, Kaufer 19
Benjamin Davis 56, Eisenhower 6
Berkner 28, Plano East 17
Birdville 56, Creekview 20
Bishop 38, Santa Gertrudis Academy 20
Blackwell 94, Panther Creek 6
Blanco 64, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0
Borden County 62, Klondike 16
Bowie 40, Irvin 25
Boys Ranch 40, Claude 22
Brackenridge 23, Jefferson 21
Brazos Christian 63, NBCA 3
Bremond 39, Burton 13
Brenham 43, Waco 7
Brentwood Christian 56, Village 0
Brewer 56, Paschal 13
Brock 59, Iowa Park 0
Bronte 64, Paint Rock 37
Brookesmith 58, Lohn 12
Brownwood 38, Gatesville 7
Bruceville-Eddy 28, Hearne 6
Buena Vista 79, Fort Hancock 32
Buna 46, Tarkington 0
Byrd 28, Evangel Christian Academy 24
Calallen 49, Jones 7
Calhoun 34, Tuloso-Midway 6
Canadian 49, Childress 7
Canyon Lake 50, Fredericksburg 32
Carlisle 70, Kerens 0
Carthage 37, Pleasant Grove 13
CCVM 65, Rivera 7
Cedar Ridge 68, Stony Point 29
Celina 28, Memorial 6
Central Catholic 31, St. Michael's 21
Chilton 42, Snook 14
Chisholm Trail 45, Saginaw 21
Christ the King Cathedral 45, Holy Cross 0
Christian Heritage 52, Poetry Community Christian 0
Coahoma 48, Crane 14
Coastal Christian HomeSchool 45, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 0
Comfort 39, Karnes City 0
Commerce 60, Mineola 6
Coppell 37, Plano West 10
Coram Deo Academy 50, Lucas Christian Academy 48
Covenant 49, Cathedral 0
Covenant Classical 68, Trinity 0
Covington 66, Avalon 57
Crandall 41, Mesquite 14
Crowell 68, Guthrie 58
Crowley 42, Mansfield 31
Cuero 63, Navarro 33
Cypress Woods 58, Cypress Ridge 0
Daingerfield 53, Queen City 27
Dalhart 52, Denver City 6
Dallas Christian 63, Shelton 0
Davenport 77, Taylor 10
DaVinci Academy 20, Town East Christian 18
De Leon 45, Anson 21
Dekaney 64, MacArthur 14
Denton 20, Sherman 17
DeSoto 51, Cedar Hill 6
Detroit 50, Bowie 46
Devine 55, Lytle 21
Dilley 28, Taft 13
Dimmitt 23, River Road 14
Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 27, SBUM 20
Dripping Springs 42, Hays 0
Dumas 34, Pampa 3
Eagle Pass 31, United South 30
East Bernard 35, Rice Consolidated 27
Evadale 21, Sabine Pass 0
Falls City 50, Charlotte 0
Farwell 53, Floydada 24
First Baptist 56, Sacred Heart 0
First Baptist Christian 56, Logos Prep Academy 6
Flour Bluff 48, Harlingen South 31
Forsan 40, Colorado 35
Fort Stockton 35, Snyder 16
Founders Christian 54, SBUM 6
Frankston 65, Cayuga 6
Ganado 65, Danbury 0
Geneva 23, Holy Cross 21
George West 49, Santa Rosa 20
Georgetown 41, A&M Consolidated 38
Giddings 71, Austin Achieve 0
Gladewater 42, White Oak 0
Goldthwaite 41, Cross Plains 0
Grace Academy 54, Valor South Austin 0
Grace Community 41, McKinney Christian Academy 7
Grady 75, Garden City 28
Graham 70, Burkburnett 0
Granbury 28, Sam Houston 16
Grand Saline 45, Edgewood 13
Grandfalls-Royalty 69, Balmorhea 28
Grape Creek 64, Anthony 0
Grapevine Faith Christian 35, Fort Worth Christian 28
Greenhill 48, Nolan Catholic 29
Greenville Christian 62, Trinity School of Texas 12
Greenwood 45, Andrews 7
Groesbeck 34, Palmer 18
Gunter 34, Whitesboro 10
Guyer 48, Hebron 6
Hallettsville 42, Cole 17
Happy 56, Petersburg 34
Harker Heights 65, Chaparral 6
Harlingen 24, Veterans Memorial 13
Harrold 56, Throckmorton 14
Hempstead 42, Palacios 32
Henderson 59, Bullard 28
Heritage Christian 45, Our Lady of the Hills 0
Hill Country Christian 61, Annapolis Christian Academy 0
Hillcrest 47, Poteet 36
Holliday 35, Breckenridge 34
Hondo 42, Natalia 0
Hun 24, Cornerstone Christian 14
Idalou 72, Muleshoe 21
Ingram Moore 64, SATLCA 0
Itasca 28, Italy 21
Jacksboro 64, Henrietta 37
Jay 29, Martin 28
Jayton 84, Hermleigh 56
JCSA 33, Newman International Academy 19
Jim Ned 65, Lamesa 0
John Paul II 47, Incarnate Word Academy 7
Johnson 50, Reagan 7
Joshua 43, Everman 7
Jourdanton 33, Carrizo Springs 0
Jubilee 46, JLVUP 6
Judson 56, San Marcos 27
Junction 47, Center Point 7
Keller Central 54, Boswell 21
King 42, North Shore 21
Klein Cain 44, Tomball Memorial 10
Klein Oak 42, Tomball 41
Kress 56, Silverton 41
Krum 70, Gainesville 0
La Feria 14, Port Isabel 7
La Vega 59, Salado 0
La Villa 55, Santa Maria 7
Lake Belton 52, Bryan 21
Lake Highlands 38, Plano 21
Lampasas 35, Burnet 20
Lancaster 55, Centennial 14
Leakey 54, Bruni 0
Lefors 73, Groom 33
Legacy Prep Christian Academy 39, St. John XXIII 6
Lehman 59, Cedar Creek 7
Levelland 41, Borger 18
Lewisville 28, Flower Mound 18
Liberty 63, Estacado 18
Liberty Christian 57, Bishop Lynch 28
Liberty Hill 58, Long Creek 28
Lincoln 51, Conrad 0
Lindale 49, Kilgore 42
Live Oak Classical 42, Bishop Reicher Catholic 6
Lockney 22, Roscoe 14
Lone Star 56, Reedy 28
Lone Star North 46, Prestonwood Christian North 0
Longview 68, Tyler Legacy 7
Lorena 63, Troy 35
Los Fresnos 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 13
Lovejoy 52, Eagle Mountain 21
Lovelady 52, Groveton 0
Lubbock 45, Frenship Memorial 31
Lubbock Christian 52, Covenant Christian 7
Lumberton 27, Livingston 20
Lutheran South Academy 35, Concordia Lutheran 14
MacArthur 47, Nimitz 23
Madison 36, Scurry-Rosser 28
Magnolia 48, Klein Forest 20
Marlin 42, Moody 0
Marshall 35, Greenville 33
Martin 57, Lamar 29
Mason 66, Johnson City 8
Mathis 60, Aransas Pass 46
McCallum 19, Lockhart 10
McCamey 24, Iraan 12
McCollum 42, Burbank 0
McDade 55, Founders Classical Academy 25
Medina 64, Knippa 0
Melissa 47, Lebanon Trail 6
Menard 62, Sterling City 0
Midlothian Heritage 45, Burleson 7
Millsap 63, Eastland 0
Mineral Wells 36, Bridgeport 7
Monahans 38, Big Spring 0
Morton 48, Smyer 20
Motley County 54, Valley 28
Mount Calm 34, Fannindel 26
Mt. Pleasant 44, Nacogdoches 0
Nazarene Christian Academy 58, Calvary Academy 0
Nazareth 48, Whitharral 8
New Braunfels Spartans 50, Somerset Academy Brooks 48
New Braunfels Thunder 49, Valor Kyle 0
New Deal 29, Sundown 8
Newcastle 84, Northside 38
Newman Smith 40, Turner 6
Newton 70, Warren 8
North Dallas 28, Kimball 6
Nueces Canyon 52, Prairie Lea 0
O'Donnell 16, Ira 8
Oglesby 75, Jonesboro 56
Pace 21, Donna 14
Paducah 52, Chillicothe 6
Palestine 56, Jacksonville 35
Palo Duro 35, Memorial 21
Panhandle 69, Highland Park 6
Pantego Christian 37, Prince of Peace 6
Paradise 57, Boyd 7
Parish Episcopal 13, Prestonwood Christian 7
Permian 42, Midland 17
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 45, San Benito 17
Pieper 45, Canyon 24
Pine Tree 42, Chapel Hill 17
Pittsburg 58, Spring Hill 35
Plainview 41, Lake View 13
Post 42, New Home 0
Quanah 54, Shamrock 36
Randall 24, Canyon 21
Randle 51, Freeman 3
Ray 27, Mercedes 13
Red Oak 41, Lake Ridge 38
Refugio 36, Skidmore-Tynan 7
Richardson 35, Pearce 21
Richland Springs 44, Rochelle 0
Rio Grande City 27, Mission 17
Rio Hondo 76, Progreso 0
Rio Vista 35, Comanche 14
Rising Star 64, Moran 0
Robert Lee 67, Baird 22
Robinson 62, Connally 27
Roby 54, Spur 8
Rockdale 49, McGregor 26
Rocksprings 65, Sanderson 18
Rockwall 48, Forney 14
Rockwall-Heath 45, Horn 20
Roma 24, Juarez-Lincoln 3
Ropes 48, Seagraves 0
Rosebud-Lott 54, Granger 16
Round Rock 49, McNeil 7
Rowe 36, McAllen Memorial 19
Rowlett 40, Garland 0
Sacred Heart 35, Northland Christian 0
Samuell 54, Jefferson 0
San Angelo Central 38, Odessa 14
San Augustine 44, Hemphill 21
San Diego 28, Lyford 9
Sands 83, Westbrook 78
Sanger 59, Lake Worth 0
Santo 62, Hubbard 0
Second Baptist 42, Cypress Christian 28
Seminole 42, Pecos 17
Seymour 56, Archer City 28
Shallowater 63, Brownfield 0
Sharyland 17, Pioneer 13
Sinton 22, Orange Grove 7
Slaton 56, Littlefield 35
Smithson Valley 35, Boerne-Champion 24
Somerset 44, Pleasanton 14
Sotomayor 44, Taft 0
South Hills 49, Polytechnic 6
Southlake Carroll 38, Byron Nelson 10
Southside 42, Nixon 30
Spearman 41, Sanford-Fritch 16
Springtown 51, Alvarado 31
St. Joseph 34, Fort Bend Christian Academy 12
St. Joseph Academy 29, San Antonio Christian 17
St. Paul 42, Rosehill Christian 13
St. Thomas Catholic 31, Antonian Prep 28
Stanton 78, Alpine 13
Steele 34, East Central 17
Stephenville 42, Jarrell 20
Sudan 33, Plains 27
Sulphur Springs 49, Life Waxahachie 14
Summer Creek 30, Crosby 24
Sunnyvale 56, Ford 27
Sweetwater 42, Compass Academy 7
Tascosa 28, Caprock 8
TCSACH 50, Round Rock Christian Academy 0
Teague 33, Elkhart 6
Terrell 61, Whitehouse 29
Texas 28, Hallsville 10
Texas Wind 76, Harvest Christian Academy 30
The Colony 20, Grapevine 10
The Woodlands 42, Conroe 7
Thrall 21, Rogers 3
Three Rivers 38, Louise 34
Three Way 53, Cranfills Gap 6
Tioga 50, Alvord 7
Tivy 80, Northeast Early College 0
TMI-Episcopal 69, St. Stephen's Episcopal 13
Tolar 42, Hamilton 20
Tompkins 56, Seven Lakes 7
Trent 44, Olfen 7
Trinity 52, Grand Prairie 7
Tulia 75, Hale Center 19
Tyler 42, North Mesquite 14
Tyler HEAT 61, King's Academy 0
University 28, Rudder 21
Uvalde 55, John F. Kennedy 0
Van Alstyne 56, Ponder 14
Vanguard College Prep 54, Heritage Christian 6
Vela 55, Economedes 20
Veritas Academy 42, Saint Mary's Hall 7
Vernon 35, Bowie 14
Victoria Gators HomeSchool 38, Arlington Heights Christian 8
Victory Christian Academy 84, Azle Christian 62
Wakeland 31, Braswell 28
Wall 34, Early 17
Walnut Grove 49, Princeton 14
Waxahachie 35, Duncanville 28
Wellington 63, Clarendon 0
Wellman-Union 59, Loop 14
Weslaco 51, Edinburg North 0
West Mesquite 71, Sunset 0
West Plains 59, Hereford 12
Westlake 38, Lake Travis 17
White 50, Adams 15
Whiteface 59, Springlake-Earth 14
Willis 63, Cleveland 0
Wimberley 27, Lago Vista 7
Windthorst 72, Haskell 34
Winn 35, South San Antonio 28
Woodville 56, Kountze 0
Wylie 56, North Garland 0
Wylie 42, Lubbock-Cooper 3
Wylie East 42, South Garland 10
Yoakum 60, Randolph 6
Zephyr 59, Gustine 12
St. Joseph Catholic defeated Bracken Christian — forfeit
Boerne vs. Veterans Memorial — forfeit recorded, winner not specified
Scores Not Reported
Alexander vs. Del Rio
All Saints Episcopal vs. Trinity Christian
Amherst vs. Hart
Anderson vs. Manor
Anderson-Shiro vs. Florence
Austin Royals HomeSchool vs. BVCHEA HomeSchool
Bay Area Christian vs. John Paul II
Blooming Grove vs. Rice
Bloomington vs. Weimar
Bluff Dale vs. Milford
Boling vs. Brazos
Bonham vs. Wills Point
Brazos Valley vs. Calvert
Callisburg vs. Blue Ridge
Caney Creek vs. Oak Ridge
Carter vs. Wilmer-Hutchins
Carter-Riverside vs. Western Hills
Castleberry vs. Decatur
Central Texas Christian vs. Westbury Christian
Chapin vs. Canutillo
Chico vs. Olney
Chisum vs. Lone Oak
City View vs. Merkel
Clark vs. SA Roosevelt
Cleburne vs. Mansfield Summit
Coram Deo Academy vs. Lake Country Christian
Coronado vs. Pebble Hills
Cotulla vs. Falfurrias
Crawford vs. Wortham
Crystal City vs. Poteet
D'Hanis vs. Brackett
Dawson vs. Valley Mills
Dell City vs. Sierra Blanca
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Benbrook
Diboll vs. Trinity
Divine Savior Academy - Sienna vs. Varsity Opponent
Dobie vs. Pasadena Memorial
Dublin vs. Clifton
Electra vs. Petrolia
EPLAE vs. Marfa
Fabens vs. Mountain View
Fairfield vs. Huntington
Farmersville vs. North Lamar
Ferris vs. Caddo Mills
Flatonia vs. Shiner
Floresville vs. Creek View
Follett vs. Miami
Frost vs. Meridian
Furr vs. Worthing
Gholson vs. Penelope
GHSA vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy
Goliad vs. West Oso
Gonzales vs. Pearsall
Grandview vs. Mexia
Hamlin vs. Miles
Harmony School of Innovation vs. Brazosport
Hawkins vs. Alba-Golden
Hawley vs. Hico
Hebbronville vs. Odem
Hendrickson vs. Shoemaker
Hitchcock vs. La Marque
Holland vs. Milano
Howe vs. Bells
Iola vs. Normangee
Iredell vs. Morgan
Jefferson vs. El Paso
John Paul II vs. Trinity Christian
Keene vs. West
Kermit vs. Clyde
Kinkaid vs. Cooper
KIPP Sunnyside vs. St. Pius X
La Pryor vs. Harper
Lakehill Prep vs. Temple Christian
Laredo LBJ vs. Southwest
Legacy Christian Academy vs. Hillsboro
Leon vs. Centerville
Leonard vs. Valley View
Lexington vs. Schulenburg
Life Oak Cliff vs. Pilot Point
MacArthur vs. Medina Valley
Manor New Tech vs. Eastside Early College
Mansfield Legacy vs. Midlothian
Marcus vs. Little Elm
Marion vs. Luling
Memphis vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy
Midland Christian vs. All Saints
Midway vs. Copperas Cove
Miller vs. King
Monte Alto vs. Banquete
Mount Vernon vs. Winnsboro
Nocona vs. Muenster
North Forest vs. Wheatley
North Forney vs. Royse City
NYOS Charter vs. St. Mary's
Oakwood vs. Trinidad
Ore City vs. Elysian Fields
Ovilla Christian vs. Highlands
Pathway Academy vs. Crosbyton
Pawnee vs. Benavides
Poth vs. Stockdale
Pottsboro vs. A Plus Academy
Premont vs. Freer
Quitman vs. Prairiland
Ralls vs. Tahoka
Rock Hill vs. McKinney
Rockport-Fulton vs. Grulla
Runge vs. Westhoff Academy
Sam Rayburn vs. Pearland
San Marcos Academy vs. Concordia
San Saba vs. Coleman
Savio vs. Frassati Catholic
SBUM vs. TCPS
Seguin vs. Corsicana
Shelbyville vs. Timpson
Somerset Academy Collegiate vs. Marine Military Academy
Somerville vs. Bartlett
Sonora vs. Reagan County
Southland vs. Dawson
Southwest vs. United
Southwest Legacy vs. United
Spruce vs. Roosevelt
St. Anthony vs. Hyde Park
Tatum vs. Sabine
Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Cisco
Texas School for the Deaf vs. Lutheran
Troup vs. New Diana
Van Vleck vs. Tidehaven
Varsity Opponent vs. GCCA
Varsity Opponent vs. HCCSA
Venus vs. Kemp
Waco Christian vs. Valor North Austin
Wagner vs. Clemens
Weatherford Christian vs. Harvest Christian Academy
Westlake Academy vs. Grace Christian Academy
Whitewright vs. Tom Bean
Wilson vs. Seagoville
Wolfe City vs. Cooper
Yorktown vs. Pettus
Ysleta vs. San Elizario
Zapata vs. Hidalgo Early College
View full Texas high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.