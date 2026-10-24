Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — October 23

Abilene 48, Monterey 28



Agua Dulce 63, Woodsboro 0



Alamo Heights 45, New Braunfels 14



Albany 48, Winters 0



Aledo 70, Weatherford 14



Alice 34, Edcouch-Elsa 16



Allen 77, Dallas Jesuit 14



Allen Academy 54, Summit Christian Academy 0



Alpha Omega Academy 58, Brazosport Christian 13



Anna 41, Denison 24



Anton 64, Lazbuddie 31



Apple Springs 68, Buckholts 20



Aquilla 66, Coolidge 14



Argyle 45, Colleyville Heritage 35



Arlington 27, Bowie 20



Aspermont 55, Rotan 50



Atascocita 27, Kingwood 7



Aubrey 28, Lake Dallas 21



Axtell 52, Bosqueville 0



Azle 24, Fossil Ridge 6



Ballinger 61, Christoval 28



Bandera 52, San Antonio Memorial 20



Bangs 36, Brady 21



Baytown Christian 57, Legacy Christian Academy 12



Bell 31, South Grand Prairie 20



Belton 57, Ellison 48



Ben Bolt 84, Kaufer 19



Benjamin Davis 56, Eisenhower 6



Berkner 28, Plano East 17



Birdville 56, Creekview 20



Bishop 38, Santa Gertrudis Academy 20



Blackwell 94, Panther Creek 6



Blanco 64, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0



Borden County 62, Klondike 16



Bowie 40, Irvin 25



Boys Ranch 40, Claude 22



Brackenridge 23, Jefferson 21



Brazos Christian 63, NBCA 3



Bremond 39, Burton 13



Brenham 43, Waco 7



Brentwood Christian 56, Village 0



Brewer 56, Paschal 13



Brock 59, Iowa Park 0



Bronte 64, Paint Rock 37



Brookesmith 58, Lohn 12



Brownwood 38, Gatesville 7



Bruceville-Eddy 28, Hearne 6



Buena Vista 79, Fort Hancock 32



Buna 46, Tarkington 0



Byrd 28, Evangel Christian Academy 24



Calallen 49, Jones 7



Calhoun 34, Tuloso-Midway 6



Canadian 49, Childress 7



Canyon Lake 50, Fredericksburg 32



Carlisle 70, Kerens 0



Carthage 37, Pleasant Grove 13



CCVM 65, Rivera 7



Cedar Ridge 68, Stony Point 29



Celina 28, Memorial 6



Central Catholic 31, St. Michael's 21



Chilton 42, Snook 14



Chisholm Trail 45, Saginaw 21



Christ the King Cathedral 45, Holy Cross 0



Christian Heritage 52, Poetry Community Christian 0



Coahoma 48, Crane 14



Coastal Christian HomeSchool 45, Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 0



Comfort 39, Karnes City 0



Commerce 60, Mineola 6



Coppell 37, Plano West 10



Coram Deo Academy 50, Lucas Christian Academy 48



Covenant 49, Cathedral 0



Covenant Classical 68, Trinity 0



Covington 66, Avalon 57



Crandall 41, Mesquite 14



Crowell 68, Guthrie 58



Crowley 42, Mansfield 31



Cuero 63, Navarro 33



Cypress Woods 58, Cypress Ridge 0



Daingerfield 53, Queen City 27



Dalhart 52, Denver City 6



Dallas Christian 63, Shelton 0



Davenport 77, Taylor 10



DaVinci Academy 20, Town East Christian 18



De Leon 45, Anson 21



Dekaney 64, MacArthur 14



Denton 20, Sherman 17



DeSoto 51, Cedar Hill 6



Detroit 50, Bowie 46



Devine 55, Lytle 21



Dilley 28, Taft 13



Dimmitt 23, River Road 14



Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 27, SBUM 20



Dripping Springs 42, Hays 0



Dumas 34, Pampa 3



Eagle Pass 31, United South 30



East Bernard 35, Rice Consolidated 27



Evadale 21, Sabine Pass 0



Falls City 50, Charlotte 0



Farwell 53, Floydada 24



First Baptist 56, Sacred Heart 0



First Baptist Christian 56, Logos Prep Academy 6



Flour Bluff 48, Harlingen South 31



Forsan 40, Colorado 35



Fort Stockton 35, Snyder 16



Founders Christian 54, SBUM 6



Frankston 65, Cayuga 6



Ganado 65, Danbury 0



Geneva 23, Holy Cross 21



George West 49, Santa Rosa 20



Georgetown 41, A&M Consolidated 38



Giddings 71, Austin Achieve 0



Gladewater 42, White Oak 0



Goldthwaite 41, Cross Plains 0



Grace Academy 54, Valor South Austin 0



Grace Community 41, McKinney Christian Academy 7



Grady 75, Garden City 28



Graham 70, Burkburnett 0



Granbury 28, Sam Houston 16



Grand Saline 45, Edgewood 13



Grandfalls-Royalty 69, Balmorhea 28



Grape Creek 64, Anthony 0



Grapevine Faith Christian 35, Fort Worth Christian 28



Greenhill 48, Nolan Catholic 29



Greenville Christian 62, Trinity School of Texas 12



Greenwood 45, Andrews 7



Groesbeck 34, Palmer 18



Gunter 34, Whitesboro 10



Guyer 48, Hebron 6



Hallettsville 42, Cole 17



Happy 56, Petersburg 34



Harker Heights 65, Chaparral 6



Harlingen 24, Veterans Memorial 13



Harrold 56, Throckmorton 14



Hempstead 42, Palacios 32



Henderson 59, Bullard 28



Heritage Christian 45, Our Lady of the Hills 0



Hill Country Christian 61, Annapolis Christian Academy 0



Hillcrest 47, Poteet 36



Holliday 35, Breckenridge 34



Hondo 42, Natalia 0



Hun 24, Cornerstone Christian 14



Idalou 72, Muleshoe 21



Ingram Moore 64, SATLCA 0



Itasca 28, Italy 21



Jacksboro 64, Henrietta 37



Jay 29, Martin 28



Jayton 84, Hermleigh 56



JCSA 33, Newman International Academy 19



Jim Ned 65, Lamesa 0



John Paul II 47, Incarnate Word Academy 7



Johnson 50, Reagan 7



Joshua 43, Everman 7



Jourdanton 33, Carrizo Springs 0



Jubilee 46, JLVUP 6



Judson 56, San Marcos 27



Junction 47, Center Point 7



Keller Central 54, Boswell 21



King 42, North Shore 21



Klein Cain 44, Tomball Memorial 10



Klein Oak 42, Tomball 41



Kress 56, Silverton 41



Krum 70, Gainesville 0



La Feria 14, Port Isabel 7



La Vega 59, Salado 0



La Villa 55, Santa Maria 7



Lake Belton 52, Bryan 21



Lake Highlands 38, Plano 21



Lampasas 35, Burnet 20



Lancaster 55, Centennial 14



Leakey 54, Bruni 0



Lefors 73, Groom 33



Legacy Prep Christian Academy 39, St. John XXIII 6



Lehman 59, Cedar Creek 7



Levelland 41, Borger 18



Lewisville 28, Flower Mound 18



Liberty 63, Estacado 18



Liberty Christian 57, Bishop Lynch 28



Liberty Hill 58, Long Creek 28



Lincoln 51, Conrad 0



Lindale 49, Kilgore 42



Live Oak Classical 42, Bishop Reicher Catholic 6



Lockney 22, Roscoe 14



Lone Star 56, Reedy 28



Lone Star North 46, Prestonwood Christian North 0



Longview 68, Tyler Legacy 7



Lorena 63, Troy 35



Los Fresnos 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 13



Lovejoy 52, Eagle Mountain 21



Lovelady 52, Groveton 0



Lubbock 45, Frenship Memorial 31



Lubbock Christian 52, Covenant Christian 7



Lumberton 27, Livingston 20



Lutheran South Academy 35, Concordia Lutheran 14



MacArthur 47, Nimitz 23



Madison 36, Scurry-Rosser 28



Magnolia 48, Klein Forest 20



Marlin 42, Moody 0



Marshall 35, Greenville 33



Martin 57, Lamar 29



Mason 66, Johnson City 8



Mathis 60, Aransas Pass 46



McCallum 19, Lockhart 10



McCamey 24, Iraan 12



McCollum 42, Burbank 0



McDade 55, Founders Classical Academy 25



Medina 64, Knippa 0



Melissa 47, Lebanon Trail 6



Menard 62, Sterling City 0



Midlothian Heritage 45, Burleson 7



Millsap 63, Eastland 0



Mineral Wells 36, Bridgeport 7



Monahans 38, Big Spring 0



Morton 48, Smyer 20



Motley County 54, Valley 28



Mount Calm 34, Fannindel 26



Mt. Pleasant 44, Nacogdoches 0



Nazarene Christian Academy 58, Calvary Academy 0



Nazareth 48, Whitharral 8



New Braunfels Spartans 50, Somerset Academy Brooks 48



New Braunfels Thunder 49, Valor Kyle 0



New Deal 29, Sundown 8



Newcastle 84, Northside 38



Newman Smith 40, Turner 6



Newton 70, Warren 8



North Dallas 28, Kimball 6



Nueces Canyon 52, Prairie Lea 0



O'Donnell 16, Ira 8



Oglesby 75, Jonesboro 56



Pace 21, Donna 14



Paducah 52, Chillicothe 6



Palestine 56, Jacksonville 35



Palo Duro 35, Memorial 21



Panhandle 69, Highland Park 6



Pantego Christian 37, Prince of Peace 6



Paradise 57, Boyd 7



Parish Episcopal 13, Prestonwood Christian 7



Permian 42, Midland 17



Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 45, San Benito 17



Pieper 45, Canyon 24



Pine Tree 42, Chapel Hill 17



Pittsburg 58, Spring Hill 35



Plainview 41, Lake View 13



Post 42, New Home 0



Quanah 54, Shamrock 36



Randall 24, Canyon 21



Randle 51, Freeman 3



Ray 27, Mercedes 13



Red Oak 41, Lake Ridge 38



Refugio 36, Skidmore-Tynan 7



Richardson 35, Pearce 21



Richland Springs 44, Rochelle 0



Rio Grande City 27, Mission 17



Rio Hondo 76, Progreso 0



Rio Vista 35, Comanche 14



Rising Star 64, Moran 0



Robert Lee 67, Baird 22



Robinson 62, Connally 27



Roby 54, Spur 8



Rockdale 49, McGregor 26



Rocksprings 65, Sanderson 18



Rockwall 48, Forney 14



Rockwall-Heath 45, Horn 20



Roma 24, Juarez-Lincoln 3



Ropes 48, Seagraves 0



Rosebud-Lott 54, Granger 16



Round Rock 49, McNeil 7



Rowe 36, McAllen Memorial 19



Rowlett 40, Garland 0



Sacred Heart 35, Northland Christian 0



Samuell 54, Jefferson 0



San Angelo Central 38, Odessa 14



San Augustine 44, Hemphill 21



San Diego 28, Lyford 9



Sands 83, Westbrook 78



Sanger 59, Lake Worth 0



Santo 62, Hubbard 0



Second Baptist 42, Cypress Christian 28



Seminole 42, Pecos 17



Seymour 56, Archer City 28



Shallowater 63, Brownfield 0



Sharyland 17, Pioneer 13



Sinton 22, Orange Grove 7



Slaton 56, Littlefield 35



Smithson Valley 35, Boerne-Champion 24



Somerset 44, Pleasanton 14



Sotomayor 44, Taft 0



South Hills 49, Polytechnic 6



Southlake Carroll 38, Byron Nelson 10



Southside 42, Nixon 30



Spearman 41, Sanford-Fritch 16



Springtown 51, Alvarado 31



St. Joseph 34, Fort Bend Christian Academy 12



St. Joseph Academy 29, San Antonio Christian 17



St. Paul 42, Rosehill Christian 13



St. Thomas Catholic 31, Antonian Prep 28



Stanton 78, Alpine 13



Steele 34, East Central 17



Stephenville 42, Jarrell 20



Sudan 33, Plains 27



Sulphur Springs 49, Life Waxahachie 14



Summer Creek 30, Crosby 24



Sunnyvale 56, Ford 27



Sweetwater 42, Compass Academy 7



Tascosa 28, Caprock 8



TCSACH 50, Round Rock Christian Academy 0



Teague 33, Elkhart 6



Terrell 61, Whitehouse 29



Texas 28, Hallsville 10



Texas Wind 76, Harvest Christian Academy 30



The Colony 20, Grapevine 10



The Woodlands 42, Conroe 7



Thrall 21, Rogers 3



Three Rivers 38, Louise 34



Three Way 53, Cranfills Gap 6



Tioga 50, Alvord 7



Tivy 80, Northeast Early College 0



TMI-Episcopal 69, St. Stephen's Episcopal 13



Tolar 42, Hamilton 20



Tompkins 56, Seven Lakes 7



Trent 44, Olfen 7



Trinity 52, Grand Prairie 7



Tulia 75, Hale Center 19



Tyler 42, North Mesquite 14



Tyler HEAT 61, King's Academy 0



University 28, Rudder 21



Uvalde 55, John F. Kennedy 0



Van Alstyne 56, Ponder 14



Vanguard College Prep 54, Heritage Christian 6



Vela 55, Economedes 20



Veritas Academy 42, Saint Mary's Hall 7



Vernon 35, Bowie 14



Victoria Gators HomeSchool 38, Arlington Heights Christian 8



Victory Christian Academy 84, Azle Christian 62



Wakeland 31, Braswell 28



Wall 34, Early 17



Walnut Grove 49, Princeton 14



Waxahachie 35, Duncanville 28



Wellington 63, Clarendon 0



Wellman-Union 59, Loop 14



Weslaco 51, Edinburg North 0



West Mesquite 71, Sunset 0



West Plains 59, Hereford 12



Westlake 38, Lake Travis 17



White 50, Adams 15



Whiteface 59, Springlake-Earth 14



Willis 63, Cleveland 0



Wimberley 27, Lago Vista 7



Windthorst 72, Haskell 34



Winn 35, South San Antonio 28



Woodville 56, Kountze 0



Wylie 56, North Garland 0



Wylie 42, Lubbock-Cooper 3



Wylie East 42, South Garland 10



Yoakum 60, Randolph 6



Zephyr 59, Gustine 12



St. Joseph Catholic defeated Bracken Christian — forfeit



Boerne vs. Veterans Memorial — forfeit recorded, winner not specified

Scores Not Reported

Alexander vs. Del Rio



All Saints Episcopal vs. Trinity Christian



Amherst vs. Hart



Anderson vs. Manor



Anderson-Shiro vs. Florence



Austin Royals HomeSchool vs. BVCHEA HomeSchool



Bay Area Christian vs. John Paul II



Blooming Grove vs. Rice



Bloomington vs. Weimar



Bluff Dale vs. Milford



Boling vs. Brazos



Bonham vs. Wills Point



Brazos Valley vs. Calvert



Callisburg vs. Blue Ridge



Caney Creek vs. Oak Ridge



Carter vs. Wilmer-Hutchins



Carter-Riverside vs. Western Hills



Castleberry vs. Decatur



Central Texas Christian vs. Westbury Christian



Chapin vs. Canutillo



Chico vs. Olney



Chisum vs. Lone Oak



City View vs. Merkel



Clark vs. SA Roosevelt



Cleburne vs. Mansfield Summit



Coram Deo Academy vs. Lake Country Christian



Coronado vs. Pebble Hills



Cotulla vs. Falfurrias



Crawford vs. Wortham



Crystal City vs. Poteet



D'Hanis vs. Brackett



Dawson vs. Valley Mills



Dell City vs. Sierra Blanca



Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Benbrook



Diboll vs. Trinity



Divine Savior Academy - Sienna vs. Varsity Opponent



Dobie vs. Pasadena Memorial



Dublin vs. Clifton



Electra vs. Petrolia



EPLAE vs. Marfa



Fabens vs. Mountain View



Fairfield vs. Huntington



Farmersville vs. North Lamar



Ferris vs. Caddo Mills



Flatonia vs. Shiner



Floresville vs. Creek View



Follett vs. Miami



Frost vs. Meridian



Furr vs. Worthing



Gholson vs. Penelope



GHSA vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy



Goliad vs. West Oso



Gonzales vs. Pearsall



Grandview vs. Mexia



Hamlin vs. Miles



Harmony School of Innovation vs. Brazosport



Hawkins vs. Alba-Golden



Hawley vs. Hico



Hebbronville vs. Odem



Hendrickson vs. Shoemaker



Hitchcock vs. La Marque



Holland vs. Milano



Howe vs. Bells



Iola vs. Normangee



Iredell vs. Morgan



Jefferson vs. El Paso



John Paul II vs. Trinity Christian



Keene vs. West



Kermit vs. Clyde



Kinkaid vs. Cooper



KIPP Sunnyside vs. St. Pius X



La Pryor vs. Harper



Lakehill Prep vs. Temple Christian



Laredo LBJ vs. Southwest



Legacy Christian Academy vs. Hillsboro



Leon vs. Centerville



Leonard vs. Valley View



Lexington vs. Schulenburg



Life Oak Cliff vs. Pilot Point



MacArthur vs. Medina Valley



Manor New Tech vs. Eastside Early College



Mansfield Legacy vs. Midlothian



Marcus vs. Little Elm



Marion vs. Luling



Memphis vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy



Midland Christian vs. All Saints



Midway vs. Copperas Cove



Miller vs. King



Monte Alto vs. Banquete



Mount Vernon vs. Winnsboro



Nocona vs. Muenster



North Forest vs. Wheatley



North Forney vs. Royse City



NYOS Charter vs. St. Mary's



Oakwood vs. Trinidad



Ore City vs. Elysian Fields



Ovilla Christian vs. Highlands



Pathway Academy vs. Crosbyton



Pawnee vs. Benavides



Poth vs. Stockdale



Pottsboro vs. A Plus Academy



Premont vs. Freer



Quitman vs. Prairiland



Ralls vs. Tahoka



Rock Hill vs. McKinney



Rockport-Fulton vs. Grulla



Runge vs. Westhoff Academy



Sam Rayburn vs. Pearland



San Marcos Academy vs. Concordia



San Saba vs. Coleman



Savio vs. Frassati Catholic



SBUM vs. TCPS



Seguin vs. Corsicana



Shelbyville vs. Timpson



Somerset Academy Collegiate vs. Marine Military Academy



Somerville vs. Bartlett



Sonora vs. Reagan County



Southland vs. Dawson



Southwest vs. United



Southwest Legacy vs. United



Spruce vs. Roosevelt



St. Anthony vs. Hyde Park



Tatum vs. Sabine



Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Cisco



Texas School for the Deaf vs. Lutheran



Troup vs. New Diana



Van Vleck vs. Tidehaven



Varsity Opponent vs. GCCA



Varsity Opponent vs. HCCSA



Venus vs. Kemp



Waco Christian vs. Valor North Austin



Wagner vs. Clemens



Weatherford Christian vs. Harvest Christian Academy



Westlake Academy vs. Grace Christian Academy



Whitewright vs. Tom Bean



Wilson vs. Seagoville



Wolfe City vs. Cooper



Yorktown vs. Pettus



Ysleta vs. San Elizario



Zapata vs. Hidalgo Early College

View full Texas high school football scoreboard