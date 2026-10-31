Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — October 30

Abbott 50, Penelope 0

Alamo Heights 42, Legacy Ranch 11

Albany 56, Miles 7

Alief Elsik 28, Stratford 21

All Saints Episcopal 56, Bishop Reicher Catholic 8

Allen 56, McKinney Boyd 14

Allen Academy 68, Austin Classical 24

Alpha Omega Academy 80, Legacy Christian Academy 26

Alvord 37, Nocona 7

Aspermont 79, Roby 54

Atascocita 56, Crosby 19

Atlanta 30, Sabine 7

Baird 51, Paint Rock 0

Bandera 24, Navarro 6

Barbers Hill 31, Deer Park 24

Bay City 42, Columbia 0

Baytown Christian 40, Brazosport Christian 38

Bell 64, MacArthur 10

Bells 42, Leonard 14

Bellville 45, La Marque 27

Benavides 34, Westhoff Academy 0

Blackwell 60, Loraine 8

Boerne 28, New Braunfels 17

Boerne-Champion 61, McCallum 0

Borden County 46, Ira 0

Bracken Christian 52, San Marcos Academy 0

Brazos 21, Industrial 13

Brazos Christian 42, Greenhill 17

Brazoswood 44, Alvin 21

Bremond 61, Holland 16

Bridgeland 34, Waller 10

Brock 59, Graham 7

Bronte 34, Santa Anna 30

Brook Hill 64, Bishop Dunne 0

Buckholts 63, High Island 18

Burbank 27, Edison 0

Byron Nelson 59, Boswell 0

C.H. Yoe 48, Caldwell 13

Calallen 47, Tuloso-Midway 14

Callisburg 12, Valley View 7

Canton 42, Madisonville 31

Canyon Lake 53, Tivy 50

Carrizo Springs 36, Crystal City 14

Carroll 45, Weslaco East 28

Carter-Riverside 73, Dunbar 39

Cedar Hill 44, Cleburne 13

Cedar Park 34, Vista Ridge 21

Central Texas Christian 2, Northland Christian 0

Cherokee 46, Brookesmith 0

Chilton 39, Burton 33

Cisco 21, Hico 14

Clear Lake 28, Clear Springs 14

Clemens 52, Pieper 49

Collinsville 51, Boles 6

Comfort 73, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6

Concordia Lutheran 54, St. Pius X 20

Connally 22, Brownwood 0

Conrad 48, Roosevelt 20

Cooper 51, Trenton 0

Cornerstone Christian 41, AZ Compass Prep 25

Corrigan-Camden 28, Normangee 21

Cotulla 43, Santa Rosa 7

Covenant Classical 48, Abilene Christian 0

Covington 51, Blum 21

Cross Plains 53, Winters 0

Cuero 60, Pearsall 0

Dallas Christian 38, Covenant 17

Dallas HSAA 55, DasCHE 0

Davenport 58, Travis 0

De Kalb 66, Daingerfield 48

De Leon 68, Texas Leadership of Abilene 0

Dell City 1, Fort Davis 0

DeSoto 70, Mansfield Legacy 0

Devine 59, Hondo 7

Diboll 56, Fairfield 40

Dilley 42, Freer 15

Duncanville 35, Lake Ridge 16

Eagle Pass 34, Southwest Legacy 28

East Bernard 28, Boling 0

East Chambers 54, Tarkington 14

East View 27, Leander 24

Edna 38, Hempstead 0

Episcopal School of Dallas 55, St. Stephen's Episcopal 0

Faith Academy 53, Round Rock Christian Academy 6

Faith Academy 56, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 6

Falls City 51, Pettus 12

Farmersville 59, Ford 20

First Baptist 59, Bishop Gorman 7

Forney 56, Tyler Legacy 34

Fort Bend Hightower 55, Fort Bend Austin 9

Fort Worth Country Day 28, Trinity Valley 3

Fort Worth THESA 76, Harvest Christian Academy 26

Founders Christian 54, SBUM 47

Franklin 68, Rockdale 13

Fredericksburg 27, Taylor 21

Garden City 78, Buena Vista 34

GCCA 59, Bluff Dale 40

Geneva 45, St. Francis Episcopal 21

George West 46, Odem 7

Gilmer 49, Carthage 42

Glen Rose 78, Kemp 8

Gold-Burg 57, Forestburg 12

Goldthwaite 24, Stamford 20

Goliad 28, Mathis 8

Gordon 54, Gorman 8

Grace Academy 34, Founders Classical Academy 14

Grace Christian Academy 56, St. Paul's Prep 0

Grand Prairie 61, Irving 26

Grandfalls-Royalty 46, Sanderson 0

Granger 42, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Greenwood 47, Plainview 21

Gregory-Portland 64, Pace 0

Gunter 44, Life Oak Cliff 26

Gustine 68, Mullin 0

Hamilton 34, Millsap 21

Hamshire-Fannett 32, Shepherd 6

Harper 47, Center Point 6

Hawkins 52, Kerens 20

Hermleigh 52, Spur 0

Hidalgo Early College 21, Valley View 0

Highland Park 49, Birdville 31

Hooks 76, Redwater 60

Humble 35, Kingwood 7

Huntsville 52, Splendora 0

Iowa Park 62, Bridgeport 0

Iredell 82, Kopperl 37

Jarrell 36, China Spring 7

Junction 49, Sabinal 48

Katy 66, Katy Taylor 0

Keller Central 80, Keller 49

Kennedale 21, Southwest 7

Klein 71, Klein Collins 21

Klein Oak 55, Magnolia West 0

Klondike 86, Sands 36

Knippa 46, Bruni 0

Knox City 58, Benjamin 12

La Grange 52, Brazosport 21

La Porte 55, New Caney 22

La Vernia 63, Creek View 12

Lago Vista 31, Giddings 21

Lake Highlands 45, Plano West 24

Lake Travis 31, Round Rock 14

Lampasas 28, Marble Falls 7

Lazbuddie 52, Hart 48

Leverett's Chapel 70, Burkeville 54

Liberty 71, Levelland 0

Lincoln 27, Carter 7

Lindale 56, Palestine 28

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28, Bridge City 7

Live Oak Classical 66, Mercy Culture Prep 21

Lone Star North 58, Highlands 52

Long Creek 45, Veterans Memorial 43

Longview 56, Horn 14

Lorena 62, Little River Academy 24

Los Fresnos 43, Veterans Memorial 0

Louise 54, Charlotte 19

Lovelady 41, Iola 7

Lubbock Titans 68, Holy Cross 18

Lucas Christian Academy 60, Heritage Christian 14

Lutheran South Academy 69, Antonian Prep 7

Madison 48, Waltrip 28

Mansfield Summit 40, Centennial 23

Marfa 53, Sierra Blanca 0

Marlin 12, Hearne 0

Mason 48, Brady 0

McKinney 35, Dallas Jesuit 34

Medina 52, Nueces Canyon 6

Medina Valley 49, Jay 0

Memorial 24, Heights 7

Menard 70, Irion County 20

Mercedes 56, Lopez 14

Merkel 14, Breckenridge 6

Mexia 2, Keene 0

Midland Lee 51, Odessa 13

Mildred 63, Blooming Grove 0

Morgan 62, Cranfills Gap 14

Mount Calm 61, Bynum 6

Natalia 42, Poteet 27

Nazarene Christian Academy 52, Weatherford Christian 0

Needville 28, Royal 0

New Waverly 55, Warren 7

Newcastle 52, Perrin-Whitt 6

Newton 60, Kountze 0

North Forney 38, Rockwall-Heath 35

North Mesquite 36, Mesquite 21

North Shore 77, Channelview 0

Oglesby 46, Lometa 0

Olton 42, Farwell 28

Orangefield 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6

Overton 62, Mt. Enterprise 0

Paetow 34, Mayde Creek 27

Pantego Christian 51, Nolan Catholic 6

Parkway 49, Byrd 35

Pewitt 68, Ore City 0

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 38, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14

Pilot Point 58, A Plus Academy 6

Pittsburg 35, Center 21

Pleasant Grove 56, Spring Hill 6

Port Arthur Memorial 56, Beaumont United 6

Port Neches-Groves 50, Lee 6

Poth 66, Karnes City 7

Prairie Lea 2, Leakey 0

Premont 20, Skidmore-Tynan 19

Prince of Peace 44, Shelton 0

Prosper 52, Walnut Grove 10

Quitman 27, Lone Oak 13

Randle 29, Angleton 22

Rankin 65, Grady 20

Ray 35, Donna 7

Reagan 52, SA Roosevelt 0

Red Oak 45, Skyline 7

Reedy 58, Heritage 28

Refugio 72, Monte Alto 0

Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Travis 0

Rio Vista 56, Dublin 27

Robert Lee 44, Highland 35

Rocksprings 37, Balmorhea 30

Rockwall 42, Royse City 22

Rusk 44, Brownsboro 14

Sacred Heart 28, Rosehill Christian 7

Saint Jo 58, Fruitvale 0

Saint Mary's Hall 40, Marine Military Academy 14

Salado 30, Gatesville 13

Sam Houston 33, Highlands 14

Sanger 41, Ponder 27

Santa Fe 35, Galena Park 21

Second Baptist 38, St. Joseph 14

Shadow Creek 55, Pearland 35

Sharyland 31, Cigarroa 12

Shelbyville 21, Garrison 14

Sidney 40, Rising Star 14

Silsbee 35, Hardin-Jefferson 28

Smithson Valley 61, Seguin 20

Somerset 43, Uvalde 12

St. Andrew's 44, TMI-Episcopal 28

St. Mary's 82, Valor Leander 38

St. Thomas Catholic 55, St. Michael's 0

Stanton 48, Crane 6

Stephenville 51, Burnet 14

Strawn 52, Moran 0

Sulphur Springs 35, Caddo Mills 31

Summit Christian Academy 25, Hill Country Knights 6

Sweeny 42, Wharton 6

Sweetwater 62, Kermit 7

Terrell 47, Marshall 25

Texas School for the Deaf 12, St. Augustine 6

The Colony 28, Eagle Mountain 27

The Woodlands 68, Grand Oaks 48

Tomball 47, Tomball Memorial 26

Tomball Christian HomeSchool 28, Atlas HomeSchool 0

TWCA 45, Cypress Christian 7

Union Hill 64, Chester 16

Valley 59, Crowell 14

Valor Preparatory Academy 62, St. Joseph Catholic 0

Vanguard College Prep 66, Coram Deo Academy 60

Vidor 56, Livingston 17

Waco 48, Rudder 20

Wagner 33, San Marcos 28

Waskom 48, Elysian Fields 0

Water Valley 64, Veribest 20

Waxahachie 34, Crowley 0

Wellman-Union 47, Meadow 30

Weslaco 37, La Joya 10

West Mesquite 52, Crandall 28

West Rusk 29, Troup 27

Westbrook 45, O'Donnell 0

Westbury 55, Houston Math Science & Tech 0

Westfield 35, Dekaney 10

Whitesboro 52, Pottsboro 34

Whitney 77, Groesbeck 27

Wink 70, Eldorado 32

Woodson 76, Harrold 28

Yoakum 49, Hallettsville 7

Yorktown 42, Three Rivers 6

Zephyr 83, Blanket 38

Scores Not Reported

A&M Consolidated vs. Killeen

Adamson vs. Hillcrest

Alba-Golden vs. Como-Pickton

Alpine vs. Anthony

Anson vs. Hawley

Aquilla vs. Gholson

Archer City vs. Haskell

Argyle vs. Community

Austin Royals HomeSchool vs. DaVinci Academy

Bangs vs. San Saba

Bartlett vs. Milano

Bay Area Christian vs. NBCA

Ben Bolt vs. La Villa

Bishop vs. Progreso

Blue Ridge vs. S & S Consolidated

Bonham vs. Sunnyvale

Bosqueville vs. Italy

Bowie vs. Big Sandy

Bowie vs. Weatherford

Brackenridge vs. Harlandale

Braswell vs. Lewisville

Brazos Valley vs. O'Connell

Brenham vs. Ellison

Bryan vs. Temple

Buffalo vs. Elkhart

Bullard vs. Jacksonville

Calhoun vs. Miller

Calvert vs. Apple Springs

Caney Creek vs. Willis

Canyon vs. Pampa

Canyon vs. Steele

Cedar Ridge vs. Westlake

Celeste vs. Cumby

Chaparral vs. Lake Belton

Chapel Hill vs. Kilgore

Clarendon vs. Quanah

Clear Creek vs. Clear Brook

College Station vs. Glenn

Columbus vs. Palacios

Comanche vs. Eastland

Commerce vs. Rains

Conroe vs. Cleveland

Cooper vs. Episcopal

Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Trinity

Corsicana vs. Joshua

Covenant Christian vs. Logos Prep Academy

Covenant Christian vs. Trinity Christian

Crosbyton vs. Lockney

Cross Roads vs. Cushing

Cy-Fair vs. Langham Creek

Cypress Creek vs. Jersey Village

Dalhart vs. Shallowater

Danbury vs. Flatonia

Denton vs. Saginaw

Detroit vs. Maud

Deweyville vs. Colmesneil

Eastside Early College vs. Austin Achieve

Edcouch-Elsa vs. Zapata

Elgin vs. Bastrop

Era vs. Lindsay

Eustace vs. Mount Vernon

Evadale vs. Hull-Daisetta

Evant vs. Jonesboro

Everman vs. Mansfield Timberview

Falfurrias vs. Hebbronville

Florence vs. Lexington

Flour Bluff vs. Hanna

Frankston vs. Carlisle

Freeman vs. Victoria East

Gateway Charter Academy vs. Inspired Vision

Giddings Lonestar Southeast vs. Concordia

Gladewater vs. Liberty-Eylau

Goose Creek Memorial vs. Ball

Grace Community vs. St. John XXIII

Grand Saline vs. Harmony

Grapevine Faith Christian vs. Midland Christian

Grayson Christian vs. Faustina Academy

Hale Center vs. Floydada

Hallsville vs. Whitehouse

Hardin vs. Woodville

Harlingen vs. San Benito

Harmony School of Innovation vs. Hitchcock

Hays vs. Del Valle

Hemphill vs. Timpson

Henderson vs. Pine Tree

Heritage Christian vs. Annapolis Christian Academy

Highland Park vs. Sanford-Fritch

Honey Grove vs. Rivercrest

Hubbard vs. Mart

Huntington vs. Westwood

Irvin vs. Clint

Itasca vs. Riesel

Jasper vs. West Orange-Stark

Jefferson vs. Arp

John Paul II vs. Holy Cross

Johnson City vs. Coleman

Juarez-Lincoln vs. Mission Veterans Memorial

Kaufer vs. Woodsboro

Kelly Catholic vs. KIPP Sunnyside

Kirbyville vs. Buna

La Feria vs. King

La Pryor vs. Brackett

La Vega vs. Robinson

Lake Country Christian vs. Lubbock Christian

Lake Dallas vs. Godley

Lake Worth vs. Krum

Lakeview Centennial vs. North Garland

Lancaster vs. Midlothian

Laredo LBJ vs. Alexander

LASAA vs. Crockett

LEE vs. Madison

Liberty Christian vs. Legacy Christian Academy

Linden-Kildare vs. Clarksville

Luling vs. Smithville

Lumberton vs. Liberty

Lutheran vs. TCSACH

Lytle vs. Jourdanton

Mabank vs. Ferris

Manor vs. Lockhart

Manor New Tech vs. Wimberley

Manvel vs. Dobie

Marshall vs. Brennan

Maypearl vs. Trinity Leadership

McNeil vs. Round Rock Westwood

Methodist Children's Home vs. Dallas Academy

Midland vs. San Angelo Central

Midlothian Heritage vs. Ennis

Milford vs. Avalon

Mineral Wells vs. Burkburnett

Monterey vs. Frenship

Muenster vs. Chico

Munday vs. Petrolia

Nacogdoches vs. Greenville

Navasota vs. El Campo

Newman Smith vs. Creekview

Nimitz vs. MacArthur

Nixon vs. Winn

Non Varsity Opponent vs. Hampton Prep

Northbrook vs. Milby

Northside vs. Bryson

Northside vs. Harmony School of Innovation

Oakridge vs. Cistercian

Olfen vs. Panther Creek

Our Lady of the Hills vs. Hill Country Christian

Palmview vs. McAllen Memorial

Pasadena Memorial vs. Dawson

Pebble Hills vs. Franklin

Pflugerville vs. Navarro

Pioneer vs. Roma

Pleasanton vs. Floresville

Port Isabel vs. Rockport-Fulton

Poteet vs. Wilson

Prairiland vs. Edgewood

Prestonwood Christian vs. John Paul II

Ralls vs. Pathway Academy

Ranchview vs. Castleberry

Randolph vs. Marion

Raymondville vs. Lyford

Reagan County vs. Ozona

Rice vs. Teague

Rio Hondo vs. San Diego

Rivera vs. Harlingen South

Robstown vs. London

Rogers vs. Schulenburg

Rosebud-Lott vs. Thorndale

Rouse vs. Vandegrift

Rowe vs. Rio Grande City

Rowlett vs. Wylie

San Antonio Christian vs. Regents

San Antonio Memorial vs. Gonzales

San Augustine vs. Joaquin

Santa Maria vs. Agua Dulce

SATLCA vs. Llano

Seagoville vs. Molina

Shiner vs. Kenedy

Snook vs. Somerville

South Grand Prairie vs. Nimitz

South San Antonio vs. Martin

Southwest Christian School vs. Fort Worth Christian

Spearman vs. Sunray

St. John's vs. Kinkaid

St. Joseph Academy vs. Hyde Park

St. Mark's vs. Houston Christian

Sterling vs. Stafford

Stockdale vs. Nixon-Smiley

Sudan vs. Ropes

Sundown vs. Post

Taft vs. Banquete

Tahoka vs. Roscoe

Texas City vs. Nederland

Texas vs. Mt. Pleasant

Thrall vs. Anderson-Shiro

Tidehaven vs. Rice Consolidated

Tioga vs. Olney

Tolar vs. Clifton

Tom Bean vs. Wolfe City

Trinity vs. Crockett

Trinity Christian vs. Bishop Lynch

Trinity Christian vs. Sacred Heart

Troy vs. McGregor

UME Preparatory Academy vs. Newman International Academy

Union Grove vs. Beckville

United vs. Del Rio

Valley Mills vs. Axtell

Van vs. Athens

Van Alstyne vs. Gainesville

Varsity Opponent vs. Founders Classical Academy

Vela vs. Edinburg

Victoria West vs. Tomas

Warren vs. Stevens

Weimar vs. Ganado

Weiss vs. Hendrickson

Wellington vs. Wheeler

West vs. Palmer

West Brook vs. Lufkin

West Oso vs. Orange Grove

West Sabine vs. West Hardin

Westbury Christian vs. St. Paul

Western Hills vs. Benbrook

Wills Point vs. North Lamar

Windthorst vs. Electra

Winnsboro vs. Mineola

Wortham vs. Frost

Yates vs. Kashmere

View full Texas high school football scoreboard