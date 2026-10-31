Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — October 30
Abbott 50, Penelope 0
Alamo Heights 42, Legacy Ranch 11
Albany 56, Miles 7
Alief Elsik 28, Stratford 21
All Saints Episcopal 56, Bishop Reicher Catholic 8
Allen 56, McKinney Boyd 14
Allen Academy 68, Austin Classical 24
Alpha Omega Academy 80, Legacy Christian Academy 26
Alvord 37, Nocona 7
Aspermont 79, Roby 54
Atascocita 56, Crosby 19
Atlanta 30, Sabine 7
Baird 51, Paint Rock 0
Bandera 24, Navarro 6
Barbers Hill 31, Deer Park 24
Bay City 42, Columbia 0
Baytown Christian 40, Brazosport Christian 38
Bell 64, MacArthur 10
Bells 42, Leonard 14
Bellville 45, La Marque 27
Benavides 34, Westhoff Academy 0
Blackwell 60, Loraine 8
Boerne 28, New Braunfels 17
Boerne-Champion 61, McCallum 0
Borden County 46, Ira 0
Bracken Christian 52, San Marcos Academy 0
Brazos 21, Industrial 13
Brazos Christian 42, Greenhill 17
Brazoswood 44, Alvin 21
Bremond 61, Holland 16
Bridgeland 34, Waller 10
Brock 59, Graham 7
Bronte 34, Santa Anna 30
Brook Hill 64, Bishop Dunne 0
Buckholts 63, High Island 18
Burbank 27, Edison 0
Byron Nelson 59, Boswell 0
C.H. Yoe 48, Caldwell 13
Calallen 47, Tuloso-Midway 14
Callisburg 12, Valley View 7
Canton 42, Madisonville 31
Canyon Lake 53, Tivy 50
Carrizo Springs 36, Crystal City 14
Carroll 45, Weslaco East 28
Carter-Riverside 73, Dunbar 39
Cedar Hill 44, Cleburne 13
Cedar Park 34, Vista Ridge 21
Central Texas Christian 2, Northland Christian 0
Cherokee 46, Brookesmith 0
Chilton 39, Burton 33
Cisco 21, Hico 14
Clear Lake 28, Clear Springs 14
Clemens 52, Pieper 49
Collinsville 51, Boles 6
Comfort 73, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6
Concordia Lutheran 54, St. Pius X 20
Connally 22, Brownwood 0
Conrad 48, Roosevelt 20
Cooper 51, Trenton 0
Cornerstone Christian 41, AZ Compass Prep 25
Corrigan-Camden 28, Normangee 21
Cotulla 43, Santa Rosa 7
Covenant Classical 48, Abilene Christian 0
Covington 51, Blum 21
Cross Plains 53, Winters 0
Cuero 60, Pearsall 0
Dallas Christian 38, Covenant 17
Dallas HSAA 55, DasCHE 0
Davenport 58, Travis 0
De Kalb 66, Daingerfield 48
De Leon 68, Texas Leadership of Abilene 0
Dell City 1, Fort Davis 0
DeSoto 70, Mansfield Legacy 0
Devine 59, Hondo 7
Diboll 56, Fairfield 40
Dilley 42, Freer 15
Duncanville 35, Lake Ridge 16
Eagle Pass 34, Southwest Legacy 28
East Bernard 28, Boling 0
East Chambers 54, Tarkington 14
East View 27, Leander 24
Edna 38, Hempstead 0
Episcopal School of Dallas 55, St. Stephen's Episcopal 0
Faith Academy 53, Round Rock Christian Academy 6
Faith Academy 56, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 6
Falls City 51, Pettus 12
Farmersville 59, Ford 20
First Baptist 59, Bishop Gorman 7
Forney 56, Tyler Legacy 34
Fort Bend Hightower 55, Fort Bend Austin 9
Fort Worth Country Day 28, Trinity Valley 3
Fort Worth THESA 76, Harvest Christian Academy 26
Founders Christian 54, SBUM 47
Franklin 68, Rockdale 13
Fredericksburg 27, Taylor 21
Garden City 78, Buena Vista 34
GCCA 59, Bluff Dale 40
Geneva 45, St. Francis Episcopal 21
George West 46, Odem 7
Gilmer 49, Carthage 42
Glen Rose 78, Kemp 8
Gold-Burg 57, Forestburg 12
Goldthwaite 24, Stamford 20
Goliad 28, Mathis 8
Gordon 54, Gorman 8
Grace Academy 34, Founders Classical Academy 14
Grace Christian Academy 56, St. Paul's Prep 0
Grand Prairie 61, Irving 26
Grandfalls-Royalty 46, Sanderson 0
Granger 42, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Greenwood 47, Plainview 21
Gregory-Portland 64, Pace 0
Gunter 44, Life Oak Cliff 26
Gustine 68, Mullin 0
Hamilton 34, Millsap 21
Hamshire-Fannett 32, Shepherd 6
Harper 47, Center Point 6
Hawkins 52, Kerens 20
Hermleigh 52, Spur 0
Hidalgo Early College 21, Valley View 0
Highland Park 49, Birdville 31
Hooks 76, Redwater 60
Humble 35, Kingwood 7
Huntsville 52, Splendora 0
Iowa Park 62, Bridgeport 0
Iredell 82, Kopperl 37
Jarrell 36, China Spring 7
Junction 49, Sabinal 48
Katy 66, Katy Taylor 0
Keller Central 80, Keller 49
Kennedale 21, Southwest 7
Klein 71, Klein Collins 21
Klein Oak 55, Magnolia West 0
Klondike 86, Sands 36
Knippa 46, Bruni 0
Knox City 58, Benjamin 12
La Grange 52, Brazosport 21
La Porte 55, New Caney 22
La Vernia 63, Creek View 12
Lago Vista 31, Giddings 21
Lake Highlands 45, Plano West 24
Lake Travis 31, Round Rock 14
Lampasas 28, Marble Falls 7
Lazbuddie 52, Hart 48
Leverett's Chapel 70, Burkeville 54
Liberty 71, Levelland 0
Lincoln 27, Carter 7
Lindale 56, Palestine 28
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28, Bridge City 7
Live Oak Classical 66, Mercy Culture Prep 21
Lone Star North 58, Highlands 52
Long Creek 45, Veterans Memorial 43
Longview 56, Horn 14
Lorena 62, Little River Academy 24
Los Fresnos 43, Veterans Memorial 0
Louise 54, Charlotte 19
Lovelady 41, Iola 7
Lubbock Titans 68, Holy Cross 18
Lucas Christian Academy 60, Heritage Christian 14
Lutheran South Academy 69, Antonian Prep 7
Madison 48, Waltrip 28
Mansfield Summit 40, Centennial 23
Marfa 53, Sierra Blanca 0
Marlin 12, Hearne 0
Mason 48, Brady 0
McKinney 35, Dallas Jesuit 34
Medina 52, Nueces Canyon 6
Medina Valley 49, Jay 0
Memorial 24, Heights 7
Menard 70, Irion County 20
Mercedes 56, Lopez 14
Merkel 14, Breckenridge 6
Mexia 2, Keene 0
Midland Lee 51, Odessa 13
Mildred 63, Blooming Grove 0
Morgan 62, Cranfills Gap 14
Mount Calm 61, Bynum 6
Natalia 42, Poteet 27
Nazarene Christian Academy 52, Weatherford Christian 0
Needville 28, Royal 0
New Waverly 55, Warren 7
Newcastle 52, Perrin-Whitt 6
Newton 60, Kountze 0
North Forney 38, Rockwall-Heath 35
North Mesquite 36, Mesquite 21
North Shore 77, Channelview 0
Oglesby 46, Lometa 0
Olton 42, Farwell 28
Orangefield 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6
Overton 62, Mt. Enterprise 0
Paetow 34, Mayde Creek 27
Pantego Christian 51, Nolan Catholic 6
Parkway 49, Byrd 35
Pewitt 68, Ore City 0
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 38, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14
Pilot Point 58, A Plus Academy 6
Pittsburg 35, Center 21
Pleasant Grove 56, Spring Hill 6
Port Arthur Memorial 56, Beaumont United 6
Port Neches-Groves 50, Lee 6
Poth 66, Karnes City 7
Prairie Lea 2, Leakey 0
Premont 20, Skidmore-Tynan 19
Prince of Peace 44, Shelton 0
Prosper 52, Walnut Grove 10
Quitman 27, Lone Oak 13
Randle 29, Angleton 22
Rankin 65, Grady 20
Ray 35, Donna 7
Reagan 52, SA Roosevelt 0
Red Oak 45, Skyline 7
Reedy 58, Heritage 28
Refugio 72, Monte Alto 0
Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Travis 0
Rio Vista 56, Dublin 27
Robert Lee 44, Highland 35
Rocksprings 37, Balmorhea 30
Rockwall 42, Royse City 22
Rusk 44, Brownsboro 14
Sacred Heart 28, Rosehill Christian 7
Saint Jo 58, Fruitvale 0
Saint Mary's Hall 40, Marine Military Academy 14
Salado 30, Gatesville 13
Sam Houston 33, Highlands 14
Sanger 41, Ponder 27
Santa Fe 35, Galena Park 21
Second Baptist 38, St. Joseph 14
Shadow Creek 55, Pearland 35
Sharyland 31, Cigarroa 12
Shelbyville 21, Garrison 14
Sidney 40, Rising Star 14
Silsbee 35, Hardin-Jefferson 28
Smithson Valley 61, Seguin 20
Somerset 43, Uvalde 12
St. Andrew's 44, TMI-Episcopal 28
St. Mary's 82, Valor Leander 38
St. Thomas Catholic 55, St. Michael's 0
Stanton 48, Crane 6
Stephenville 51, Burnet 14
Strawn 52, Moran 0
Sulphur Springs 35, Caddo Mills 31
Summit Christian Academy 25, Hill Country Knights 6
Sweeny 42, Wharton 6
Sweetwater 62, Kermit 7
Terrell 47, Marshall 25
Texas School for the Deaf 12, St. Augustine 6
The Colony 28, Eagle Mountain 27
The Woodlands 68, Grand Oaks 48
Tomball 47, Tomball Memorial 26
Tomball Christian HomeSchool 28, Atlas HomeSchool 0
TWCA 45, Cypress Christian 7
Union Hill 64, Chester 16
Valley 59, Crowell 14
Valor Preparatory Academy 62, St. Joseph Catholic 0
Vanguard College Prep 66, Coram Deo Academy 60
Vidor 56, Livingston 17
Waco 48, Rudder 20
Wagner 33, San Marcos 28
Waskom 48, Elysian Fields 0
Water Valley 64, Veribest 20
Waxahachie 34, Crowley 0
Wellman-Union 47, Meadow 30
Weslaco 37, La Joya 10
West Mesquite 52, Crandall 28
West Rusk 29, Troup 27
Westbrook 45, O'Donnell 0
Westbury 55, Houston Math Science & Tech 0
Westfield 35, Dekaney 10
Whitesboro 52, Pottsboro 34
Whitney 77, Groesbeck 27
Wink 70, Eldorado 32
Woodson 76, Harrold 28
Yoakum 49, Hallettsville 7
Yorktown 42, Three Rivers 6
Zephyr 83, Blanket 38
Scores Not Reported
A&M Consolidated vs. Killeen
Adamson vs. Hillcrest
Alba-Golden vs. Como-Pickton
Alpine vs. Anthony
Anson vs. Hawley
Aquilla vs. Gholson
Archer City vs. Haskell
Argyle vs. Community
Austin Royals HomeSchool vs. DaVinci Academy
Bangs vs. San Saba
Bartlett vs. Milano
Bay Area Christian vs. NBCA
Ben Bolt vs. La Villa
Bishop vs. Progreso
Blue Ridge vs. S & S Consolidated
Bonham vs. Sunnyvale
Bosqueville vs. Italy
Bowie vs. Big Sandy
Bowie vs. Weatherford
Brackenridge vs. Harlandale
Braswell vs. Lewisville
Brazos Valley vs. O'Connell
Brenham vs. Ellison
Bryan vs. Temple
Buffalo vs. Elkhart
Bullard vs. Jacksonville
Calhoun vs. Miller
Calvert vs. Apple Springs
Caney Creek vs. Willis
Canyon vs. Pampa
Canyon vs. Steele
Cedar Ridge vs. Westlake
Celeste vs. Cumby
Chaparral vs. Lake Belton
Chapel Hill vs. Kilgore
Clarendon vs. Quanah
Clear Creek vs. Clear Brook
College Station vs. Glenn
Columbus vs. Palacios
Comanche vs. Eastland
Commerce vs. Rains
Conroe vs. Cleveland
Cooper vs. Episcopal
Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Trinity
Corsicana vs. Joshua
Covenant Christian vs. Logos Prep Academy
Covenant Christian vs. Trinity Christian
Crosbyton vs. Lockney
Cross Roads vs. Cushing
Cy-Fair vs. Langham Creek
Cypress Creek vs. Jersey Village
Dalhart vs. Shallowater
Danbury vs. Flatonia
Denton vs. Saginaw
Detroit vs. Maud
Deweyville vs. Colmesneil
Eastside Early College vs. Austin Achieve
Edcouch-Elsa vs. Zapata
Elgin vs. Bastrop
Era vs. Lindsay
Eustace vs. Mount Vernon
Evadale vs. Hull-Daisetta
Evant vs. Jonesboro
Everman vs. Mansfield Timberview
Falfurrias vs. Hebbronville
Florence vs. Lexington
Flour Bluff vs. Hanna
Frankston vs. Carlisle
Freeman vs. Victoria East
Gateway Charter Academy vs. Inspired Vision
Giddings Lonestar Southeast vs. Concordia
Gladewater vs. Liberty-Eylau
Goose Creek Memorial vs. Ball
Grace Community vs. St. John XXIII
Grand Saline vs. Harmony
Grapevine Faith Christian vs. Midland Christian
Grayson Christian vs. Faustina Academy
Hale Center vs. Floydada
Hallsville vs. Whitehouse
Hardin vs. Woodville
Harlingen vs. San Benito
Harmony School of Innovation vs. Hitchcock
Hays vs. Del Valle
Hemphill vs. Timpson
Henderson vs. Pine Tree
Heritage Christian vs. Annapolis Christian Academy
Highland Park vs. Sanford-Fritch
Honey Grove vs. Rivercrest
Hubbard vs. Mart
Huntington vs. Westwood
Irvin vs. Clint
Itasca vs. Riesel
Jasper vs. West Orange-Stark
Jefferson vs. Arp
John Paul II vs. Holy Cross
Johnson City vs. Coleman
Juarez-Lincoln vs. Mission Veterans Memorial
Kaufer vs. Woodsboro
Kelly Catholic vs. KIPP Sunnyside
Kirbyville vs. Buna
La Feria vs. King
La Pryor vs. Brackett
La Vega vs. Robinson
Lake Country Christian vs. Lubbock Christian
Lake Dallas vs. Godley
Lake Worth vs. Krum
Lakeview Centennial vs. North Garland
Lancaster vs. Midlothian
Laredo LBJ vs. Alexander
LASAA vs. Crockett
LEE vs. Madison
Liberty Christian vs. Legacy Christian Academy
Linden-Kildare vs. Clarksville
Luling vs. Smithville
Lumberton vs. Liberty
Lutheran vs. TCSACH
Lytle vs. Jourdanton
Mabank vs. Ferris
Manor vs. Lockhart
Manor New Tech vs. Wimberley
Manvel vs. Dobie
Marshall vs. Brennan
Maypearl vs. Trinity Leadership
McNeil vs. Round Rock Westwood
Methodist Children's Home vs. Dallas Academy
Midland vs. San Angelo Central
Midlothian Heritage vs. Ennis
Milford vs. Avalon
Mineral Wells vs. Burkburnett
Monterey vs. Frenship
Muenster vs. Chico
Munday vs. Petrolia
Nacogdoches vs. Greenville
Navasota vs. El Campo
Newman Smith vs. Creekview
Nimitz vs. MacArthur
Nixon vs. Winn
Non Varsity Opponent vs. Hampton Prep
Northbrook vs. Milby
Northside vs. Bryson
Northside vs. Harmony School of Innovation
Oakridge vs. Cistercian
Olfen vs. Panther Creek
Our Lady of the Hills vs. Hill Country Christian
Palmview vs. McAllen Memorial
Pasadena Memorial vs. Dawson
Pebble Hills vs. Franklin
Pflugerville vs. Navarro
Pioneer vs. Roma
Pleasanton vs. Floresville
Port Isabel vs. Rockport-Fulton
Poteet vs. Wilson
Prairiland vs. Edgewood
Prestonwood Christian vs. John Paul II
Ralls vs. Pathway Academy
Ranchview vs. Castleberry
Randolph vs. Marion
Raymondville vs. Lyford
Reagan County vs. Ozona
Rice vs. Teague
Rio Hondo vs. San Diego
Rivera vs. Harlingen South
Robstown vs. London
Rogers vs. Schulenburg
Rosebud-Lott vs. Thorndale
Rouse vs. Vandegrift
Rowe vs. Rio Grande City
Rowlett vs. Wylie
San Antonio Christian vs. Regents
San Antonio Memorial vs. Gonzales
San Augustine vs. Joaquin
Santa Maria vs. Agua Dulce
SATLCA vs. Llano
Seagoville vs. Molina
Shiner vs. Kenedy
Snook vs. Somerville
South Grand Prairie vs. Nimitz
South San Antonio vs. Martin
Southwest Christian School vs. Fort Worth Christian
Spearman vs. Sunray
St. John's vs. Kinkaid
St. Joseph Academy vs. Hyde Park
St. Mark's vs. Houston Christian
Sterling vs. Stafford
Stockdale vs. Nixon-Smiley
Sudan vs. Ropes
Sundown vs. Post
Taft vs. Banquete
Tahoka vs. Roscoe
Texas City vs. Nederland
Texas vs. Mt. Pleasant
Thrall vs. Anderson-Shiro
Tidehaven vs. Rice Consolidated
Tioga vs. Olney
Tolar vs. Clifton
Tom Bean vs. Wolfe City
Trinity vs. Crockett
Trinity Christian vs. Bishop Lynch
Trinity Christian vs. Sacred Heart
Troy vs. McGregor
UME Preparatory Academy vs. Newman International Academy
Union Grove vs. Beckville
United vs. Del Rio
Valley Mills vs. Axtell
Van vs. Athens
Van Alstyne vs. Gainesville
Varsity Opponent vs. Founders Classical Academy
Vela vs. Edinburg
Victoria West vs. Tomas
Warren vs. Stevens
Weimar vs. Ganado
Weiss vs. Hendrickson
Wellington vs. Wheeler
West vs. Palmer
West Brook vs. Lufkin
West Oso vs. Orange Grove
West Sabine vs. West Hardin
Westbury Christian vs. St. Paul
Western Hills vs. Benbrook
Wills Point vs. North Lamar
Windthorst vs. Electra
Winnsboro vs. Mineola
Wortham vs. Frost
Yates vs. Kashmere
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.