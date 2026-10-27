Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 19-23)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Oct. 22-24. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Chris Allen from Frisco Heritage, who had 57% of the vote.

The Coyotes secured a 58-21 win over Frisco Liberty on Thursday behind a 7-TD passing day from Allen, who threw for 298 yards. Both were season highs for the senior.

Week 1 winner : Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic Week 2 winners : Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove Week 3 winner : Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson Week 4 winner : Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School Week 5 winner : Daylan Gordon, Wylie

: Daylan Gordon, Wylie Week 6 winner : Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper

: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper Week 7 winner : Micah Antoun, Hutto

: Micah Antoun, Hutto Week 8 winner : Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis

: Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis Week 9 winner: Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 10 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 2, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Jake Brittain, Angelton

In a battle between undefeated teams, the senior caught a 51-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give the Wildcats a 28-21 win over Friendswood on Friday.

Dez Bryant Jr., Southlake Carroll

Bryant returned two punts for touchdowns for 74 and 59 yards and added another score on the ground as the Dragons beat Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

Cooper Corley, Graham

The Steers blasted Burkburnett, 70-0, behind 5 total TDs from the senior. He threw for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns, added 2 scores, and rushed for 83 yards.

Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School

The senior did a little bit of everything in a 48-29 win against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. He ran 6 times for 242 yards and scored 3 touchdowns and finished with five total touchdowns. He finished with 436 all-purpose yards — and also had an interception — for the Hornets.

Angel Dominguez, El Paso Bel Air

The quarterback threw 4 touchdowns and for 301 yards, while adding 2 more touchdowns and 103 yards on the ground in a 53-43 win over El Paso El Dorado Thursday night.

Braun Johnson, Millsap

The day his father and Millsap head coach, Jake Johnson, died, his son went out and had a banner game on Friday. Johnson ran for 330 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 23 yards per carry.

Nicholas Magallanes, El Paso Franklin

The junior kicker/punter made 2 PATs and connected on 3 field goals for the Cougars in a 37-20 win over El Paso Eastlake.

Nate Rau, Brenham

The 5-foot-11 junior hauled in 6 catches for 170 yards and scored a season-high 3 times in a win against Waco Friday night.

Nate Rau makes a great catch while battling for possession for a 22-yard touchdown catch.

PAT is good to make it 43-7 Brenham with 4:13 left in the game.#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/8rYTUb7IZG — Nicholas Hodell (@HodellSports) October 24, 2026

Jeremiah Rawlins, Baytown Lee

The Ganders posted a 44-35 win over Santa Fe on Friday. The senior wide receiver had 2 TDs on 8 catches for 200 yards.

Micah Rhodes, Spring Klein Oaks

The junior running back carried the ball 34 times for 239 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-21 upset win over Tomball.

Xavier Sanchez, Victoria East

The Titans quarterback accounted for 5 touchdowns in a 56-35 win against Pasadena on Thursday. He threw for 232 yards and 4 TDs and added another score on the ground.

Trysten Shaw, Mansfield Timberview

The Wolves stayed unbeaten with a win against Ennis on Thursday. The wide receiver had 7 catches for 253 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also added a fumble recovery in the end zone for another score.

Ty Snell, Allen

The sophomore standout accounted for 7 touchdowns in a 77-14 win over Dallas Jesuit. He ran 4 times for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns and threw for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Kaylen Stephens, The Woodlands College Park

The senior averaged 10 yards a carry, rolling up 240 yards and scoring 4 times to help the Cavaliers beat Conroe Grand Oaks, 48-24. The yards and touchdowns were a season high.

Brayden Tuiasosopo, Manvel

The senior quarterback tallied 6 total touchdowns in a 68-21 win over Brazoswood. He threw for 228 yards and 1 touchdown and ran 16 times for 150 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Travis Turner, Bellville

The senior racked up 267 yards rushing — 16.7 yards per tote — and scored 5 times as the Brahmas rolled to a 55-27 win over La Grange on Friday.