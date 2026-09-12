Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 Texas high school football season rolled through another massive Friday night on Sept. 11, with hundreds of games played across the Lone Star State.
Among the notable results, Allen defeated Southlake Carroll 56-35, North Crowley knocked off Summer Creek 41-20, Prosper outscored Westlake 49-40 and King rolled past College Park 58-7.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
A&M Consolidated 49, Pflugerville Connally 6
Abbott 62, Blum 0
Alamo Heights 42, Southwest 7
Aledo 31, Trinity 7
Alexander 28, San Benito 7
Alice 28, Palmview 7
Alief Taylor 38, Heights 24
Allen 56, Southlake Carroll 35
Allen Academy 67, Legacy Christian Academy 22
Almeta Crawford 28, Port Neches-Groves 23
Alto 38, Normangee 9
Alvord 49, Petrolia 8
Amarillo 17, Midland 14
Americas 35, Montwood 21
Andress 20, Franklin 17
Aransas Pass 41, Odem 13
Arlington 52, Red Oak 47
Arp 46, White Oak 7
Aspermont 69, Bryson 20
Atascocita 21, Dickinson 7
Austin 49, Bowie 7
Axtell 50, Kerens 6
Azle Christian 46, Perrin-Whitt 0
Balmorhea 52, Marfa 6
Bandera 63, Lytle 0
Bangs 51, Cross Plains 12
Barbers Hill 40, Dayton 20
Bartlett 36, Florence 23
Bay Area Christian 49, Danbury 14
Beckville 51, Harmony 0
Bel Air 64, El Paso 20
Belton 41, Bastrop 0
Ben Bolt 48, Banquete 22
Benavides 26, Bruni 12
Bishop Lynch 41, John Paul II 14
Blanco 39, Llano 34
Boerne 30, Davenport 21
Borden County 66, Benjamin 16
Bowie 58, Judson 27
Bowie 21, Haltom 12
Boys Ranch 58, Whitharral 8
Braswell 13, Plano West 10
Brazos 54, Wharton 0
Brazos Valley 43, St. Joseph Catholic 27
Brazosport 14, Royal 12
Bremond 42, Hearne 18
Brentwood Christian 63, Texas Legacy Football Academy 6
Brock 52, Midland Christian 10
Brook Hill 24, Atlanta 21
Bruceville-Eddy 24, Cross Roads 0
Buffalo 28, Anderson-Shiro 0
Buna 48, Huntington 0
Burkburnett 34, Ranchview 31
Bushland 40, Dumas 35
Byron Nelson 46, Rockwall-Heath 44
C.H. Yoe 38, Salado 23
Calhoun 16, Rockport-Fulton 14
Canton 48, Caddo Mills 40
Canutillo 49, Parkland 7
Carter 42, Spruce 19
Castleberry 50, Benbrook 49
Cedar Park 39, Midway 34
Cherokee 76, Iredell 50
Chillicothe 52, Rule 7
Chilton 35, Marlin 28
Cigarroa 15, Martin 8
Cistercian 34, Bishop Dunne 27
Clarendon 42, Plains 30
Clark 70, East Central 56
Clarksville 38, Quitman 36
Clear Creek 47, Channelview 9
Clemens 25, New Braunfels 14
Clifton 35, Italy 19
Clyde 57, Comanche 21
College Station 22, Shoemaker 0
Colleyville Heritage 55, Mansfield Legacy 21
Collinsville 34, Bells 14
Colmesneil 28, All Saints Episcopal 25
Columbus 48, Needville 21
Commerce 49, Edgewood 28
Community 32, Centennial 14
Como-Pickton 15, Cumby 0
Cooper 28, San Angelo Central 21
Cooper 63, Lake Country Christian 17
Coppell 68, Timber Creek 7
Corner Canyon 52, Eastwood 7
Cornerstone Christian Academy 48, Lakehill Prep 0
Coronado 44, Burges 17
Corsicana 24, Hallsville 10
Cotulla 35, San Antonio Memorial 0
Covenant Christian 58, TCSACH 13
Crawford 39, Valley Mills 6
Crowell 48, Loraine 38
Crystal City 28, Cole 24
Cuero 38, Sinton 31
Cushing 46, Evadale 19
Cy-Fair 45, Cypress Springs 24
Cypress Christian 48, St. John XXIII 0
Cypress Falls 35, Fort Bend Travis 11
Cypress Ridge 35, Clear Brook 30
Cypress Woods 46, Fort Bend Austin 14
Dalhart 27, Panhandle 20
Dallas Jesuit 31, Forney 14
Dawson 19, Hubbard 13
Dawson 44, Alvin 17
De Leon 42, Albany 7
Dekaney 21, Strake Jesuit 14
Denton 49, North Garland 6
Devine 23, Marion 14
Dimmitt 62, Muleshoe 48
Donna 34, Rio Grande City 32
Dublin 33, Keene 12
East Bernard 35, Ganado 33
Eastern Hills 42, Madison 34
Eastlake 51, Midland Lee 48
Eastland 33, Grape Creek 8
Economedes 38, Mission 13
Edinburg 32, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 14
Ellison 26, Chaparral 14
Era 32, Seymour 20
Fairfield 55, Connally 21
Faith Academy 32, Heritage Christian 30
Falls City 21, Stockdale 14
Fannindel 55, Campbell 36
Farmersville 35, Ponder 16
Faustina Academy 55, Wylie Prep Academy 24
Floresville 40, Southside 15
Flower Mound 42, Boswell 24
Floydada 44, Smyer 0
Forsan 48, Stanton 22
Fort Bend Hightower 54, Foster 0
Fort Worth Christian 52, Nolan Catholic 0
Frassati Catholic 22, Westbury Christian 7
Fredericksburg 14, Marble Falls 3
Friendswood 60, Victoria East 7
Friona 36, Denver City 14
Frisco 48, Independence 0
Garden City 54, Ira 6
Garrison 47, De Kalb 20
Gatesville 41, China Spring 37
Geneva 50, St. Paul 0
George West 27, San Diego 14
Gholson 56, Gorman 8
Gilmer 64, Kilgore 50
Glen Rose 19, Godley 7
Goldthwaite 35, San Saba 17
Goliad 45, Refugio 0
Goose Creek Memorial 35, West Brook 28
Gordon 46, Strawn 28
Grace Academy 48, Lometa 0
Grady 58, Trent 0
Graham 32, Paradise 21
Granbury 55, Irving 20
Grandfalls-Royalty 79, Buena Vista 29
Grapevine 24, Fossil Ridge 12
Gregory-Portland 47, Calallen 7
Gunter 28, Jefferson 19
Gustine 56, Morgan 6
Guthrie 55, Spur 6
Hallettsville 38, Boling 7
Hamlin 43, Archer City 29
Hanna 52, Edinburg North 21
Hardin 57, Kelly Catholic 0
Hardin-Jefferson 83, Harmony School of Innovation 0
Harker Heights 42, Hays 35
Harlandale 20, Edison 7
Harlingen South 37, King 6
Haskell 44, Santo 42
Hawley 43, Stamford 42
HCCSA 14, Savio 12
Hebbronville 41, Carrizo Springs 22
Hebron 24, Berkner 23
Henderson 42, Pittsburg 27
Henrietta 41, Boyd 26
Hermleigh 70, Claude 44
Hico 56, Moody 7
Highland Park 38, Tyler 21
Highlands 46, Weatherford Christian 0
Hitchcock 20, Santa Fe 17
Holland 42, Veritas Academy 21
Hondo 20, Uvalde 14
Honey Grove 54, Boles 14
Houston Christian 42, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 14
Hutto 64, Copperas Cove 21
Idalou 59, Levelland 36
Ingleside 64, Corpus Christi Moody 6
Ingram Moore 34, Comfort 6
Iowa Colony 62, Pasadena 0
Iraan 60, Crane 21
Irion County 46, Sanderson 0
Irvin 23, Jefferson 19
Jacksonville 28, Rudder 20
Jarrell 32, Austin 13
Jasper 12, Lumberton 7
Johnson 37, Odessa 0
Johnson 29, Round Rock Westwood 26
Jordan 34, Paetow 7
Joshua 56, Eagle Mountain 33
Juarez-Lincoln 14, Porter 13
Kaufman 49, Dunbar 20
Keller Central 55, Creekview 14
Kemp 30, Gateway Charter Academy 6
Kenedy 54, Karnes City 6
Kennedale 37, Everman 21
King 58, College Park 7
King 60, Bishop 49
Kingston 60, Hooks 30
Klein 37, Klein Oak 20
Kopperl 20, Lingleville 19
Kountze 34, Deweyville 6
Kress 59, Southland 12
La Marque 48, Columbia 16
La Porte 59, Ball 31
La Pryor 74, Saint Mary's Hall 19
La Vega 40, Chapel Hill 14
La Vernia 28, LBJ Austin 7
La Villa 63, Falfurrias 6
Lago Vista 48, Burnet 26
Lake Dallas 36, Krum 14
Lake Ridge 44, Lake Highlands 38
Lampasas 30, Central Catholic 28
Lancaster 34, North Forney 29
Lanier 31, Jefferson 14
Lazbuddie 52, Dawson 6
Legacy Christian Academy 43, Grapevine Faith Christian 7
Leon 48, Bosqueville 20
Leverett's Chapel 51, O'Connell 6
Lexington 28, Caldwell 11
Liberty 56, Greenwood 25
Life Oak Cliff 105, Bonham 14
Lincoln 38, Pinkston 0
Lindale 49, Van 46
Linden-Kildare 32, Celeste 6
Lindsay 26, Whitewright 6
Little River Academy 54, Eastside Early College 6
Littlefield 24, Abernathy 18
Live Oak Classical 49, Central Texas Christian 20
Livingston 34, Kirbyville 6
Lockney 19, Quanah 14
Lone Star 56, Cedar Hill 27
Los Fresnos 54, McAllen Memorial 20
Lubbock 37, Lake View 13
Lubbock Titans 43, O'Donnell 32
Lucas Christian Academy 59, Prestonwood Christian North 0
Lutheran South Academy 49, St. John's 19
Lyford 19, Santa Rosa 14
Madison 24, San Marcos 16
Magnolia 55, Magnolia West 7
Malakoff 40, Grandview 7
Manor New Tech 33, Crockett 14
Mansfield Summit 42, Midlothian Heritage 19
Mansfield Timberview 60, Richardson 7
Marcus 45, Pearce 14
Marshall 42, Garland 7
Martin 38, Crowley 21
Mason 66, Granger 20
Maud 22, Alba-Golden 6
Maypearl 56, West 51
McCamey 46, Christoval 20
McCollum 43, Highlands 3
McDade 52, Valor Kyle 18
McKinney Christian Academy 59, Covenant Christian 14
Meadow 62, Amherst 0
Medina 62, Founders Classical Academy 14
Medina Valley 30, United South 19
Menard 64, Williamson County HomeSchool 14
Merkel 53, Colorado 27
Milby 56, Wisdom 7
Milford 37, Apple Springs 31
Millsap 48, McGregor 25
Mineola 49, Sabine 42
Mineral Wells 41, Andrews 7
Molina 31, Adamson 0
Monahans 35, Lovington 7
Mount Calm 66, Cranfills Gap 20
Mount Vernon 22, Blue Ridge 21
Mountain View 34, Alpine 9
Mt. Pleasant 37, Paris 34
Muenster 33, Windthorst 28
Nacogdoches 19, Center 14
Natalia 50, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6
Nazarene Christian Academy 47, Buckholts 0
Nazareth 39, Silverton 0
NBCA 21, Sabinal 14
Nederland 28, Silsbee 24
New Boston 35, Elysian Fields 7
New Braunfels Thunder 66, Big Springs Charter 0
New Deal 28, Slaton 7
New Diana 49, Hughes Springs 27
New Home 40, Brackett 7
New Waverly 30, Crockett 28
Newcastle 60, Gold-Burg 0
Nixon-Smiley 42, Flatonia 22
Nocona 56, S & S Consolidated 14
North Crowley 41, Summer Creek 20
North Dallas 44, Roosevelt 12
North Mesquite 35, Lebanon Trail 21
Northeast Early College 27, Navarro 20
Nueces Canyon 46, Our Lady of the Hills 0
Olton 41, Sudan 0
Orange Grove 29, Tuloso-Midway 22
Orangefield 20, Woodville 6
Ore City 40, Bowie 14
Palo Duro 41, Tascosa 14
Pearsall 34, John F. Kennedy 19
Permian 41, Abilene 29
Perryton 34, Pampa 14
Petersburg 44, Wellman-Union 36
Pettus 34, Woodsboro 0
Pflugerville 62, Del Valle 14
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 42, Valley View 0
Pilot Point 69, Howe 34
Pioneer 42, Grulla 6
Plainview 99, Hereford 81
Pleasant Grove 29, Liberty-Eylau 15
Pleasanton 34, Jourdanton 21
Port Arthur Memorial 29, Lufkin 7
Post 49, Lamesa 6
Poteet 42, Somerset Academy Collegiate 0
Pottsboro 49, Leonard 12
Prairiland 21, Detroit 0
Premont 22, Santa Maria 13
Prosper 49, Westlake 40
Queen City 55, Wolfe City 9
Randall 49, Borger 0
Rankin 59, Westbrook 52
Ray 18, Miller 0
Raymondville 39, Port Isabel 0
Reagan County 45, Miles 43
Redwater 40, Harleton 7
Regents 56, Antonian Prep 20
Richland 51, Brewer 32
Richland Springs 56, Gorman 8
Riesel 34, Frost 10
Rio Hondo 36, Edcouch-Elsa 26
Rio Vista 48, Atlas HomeSchool 28
River Road 29, Farwell 28
Rivera 35, St. Joseph Academy 20
Rivercrest 56, Chisum 42
Riverside 44, Chapin 43
Robinson 55, Lorena 48
Robstown 34, Santa Gertrudis Academy 27
Rock Hill 21, V.R. Eaton 19
Rocksprings 54, Knippa 14
Rogers 52, Rockdale 21
Roma 68, Zapata 25
Roosevelt 37, Brownfield 0
Rosebud-Lott 52, Somerville 7
Round Rock 35, Dripping Springs 25
Round Rock Christian Academy 81, Concordia 73
Rouse 55, McNeil 3
Royse City 42, Wylie East 21
Rusk 35, Palestine 34
Ruston 36, Longview 22
Sachse 15, Bell 11
Sacred Heart 35, Milano 0
Sacred Heart 54, Shelton 0
Sam Houston 62, Cleburne 0
San Augustine 55, Groveton 20
San Elizario 21, Clint 20
Sanford-Fritch 24, Bovina 20
Sanger 37, Aubrey 21
Santa Anna 58, Panther Creek 31
SAPHS 42, Logos Prep Academy 22
Seagraves 34, Crosbyton 6
Sealy 42, Madisonville 28
Second Baptist 48, Concordia Lutheran 7
Shallowater 31, Canadian 28
Shelbyville 42, Corrigan-Camden 9
Shepherd 52, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6
Shiner 14, Poth 7
Skyline 38, Grand Prairie 7
Smithson Valley 63, McCallum 7
Snook 32, Sabine Pass 7
Socorro 55, Horizon 21
Sonora 40, Eldorado 20
Sotomayor 35, Holmes 6
South Grand Prairie 14, Plano East 13
Splendora 37, Hargrave 16
Springtown 54, Brownwood 6
St. Francis Episcopal 60, John Paul II 13
St. Michael's 35, Hyde Park 31
Stafford 29, Bellville 25
Stephenville 48, Lubbock-Cooper 7
Stephenville FAITH 50, Sidney 46
Sterling 28, New Caney 27
Sterling City 44, May 28
Stony Point 45, University 21
Sulphur Springs 47, Whitehouse 32
Sunnyvale 52, Ferris 34
Sweetwater 42, Big Spring 21
Taft 40, Agua Dulce 13
Tahoka 51, Morton 15
Tatum 26, Diboll 13
Taylor 36, Elgin 19
Teague 7, Mexia 3
Temple 55, Pieper 49
Temple Christian 56, Calvary Academy 40
Terrell 55, Crandall 19
Terry 58, Spring Woods 7
The Colony 56, White 6
The Woodlands 58, Humble 0
Thorndale 28, Thrall 14
Three Rivers 46, Freer 21
Throckmorton 53, Ranger 51
Tidehaven 34, Palacios 7
Timpson 6, Lovelady 0
Tioga 26, Callisburg 6
TMI-Episcopal 56, San Antonio Christian 7
Tolar 41, Mart 26
Tom Bean 39, Valley View 0
Tomball 49, Klein Forest 19
Trenton 34, Chico 0
Trinidad 59, Penelope 42
Trinity 74, Kingdom Prep Academy 60
Troup 70, Grace Community 21
Troy 23, Groesbeck 10
Tulia 20, Sundown 16
TWCA 43, Holy Cross 0
Tyler HEAT 60, Fruitvale 6
Tyler Legacy 61, Mesquite 35
Union Grove 30, Elkhart 6
Union Hill 70, Jonesboro 14
Valley 66, Happy 64
Van Alstyne 38, Greenville 13
Van Horn 41, Jal 34
Van Vleck 24, Sweeny 20
Vandegrift 45, Liberty Hill 14
Vega 52, Shamrock 20
Veribest 60, Bronte 14
Vidor 34, Navasota 31
Wagner 27, Del Rio 7
Wall 49, Jim Ned 13
Waller 47, Conroe 24
Water Valley 89, Sands 47
Weiss 48, Glenn 0
Wellington 46, Sunray 12
Weslaco East 28, Sharyland 25
West Hardin 28, Warren 18
West Mesquite 31, Texas 14
West Orange-Stark 42, Bridge City 0
West Plains 54, Seminole 24
West Texas 52, Guymon 14
Westbury 49, Cesar E. Chavez 0
Wheeler 15, Hale Center 14
Whitesboro 51, Bridgeport 0
Whitney 68, Hillsboro 26
Wilson 56, Jefferson 0
Wimberley 56, Long Creek 29
Wink 42, Compass Academy 13
Woodson 70, Baird 24
Wortham 39, Blooming Grove 30
Wyatt 38, Liberty 6
Wylie 28, Frenship 21
Yorktown 36, Bloomington 7
Scores Not Reported or Incomplete
Birdville vs. Burleson
Carter-Riverside vs. Lake Worth
Covenant vs. First Baptist
Creek View vs. Canyon Lake
DaVinci Academy vs. Texas School for the Deaf
Dilley vs. Randolph
El Campo vs. Yoakum
Elk City vs. Childress
Fort Bend Christian Academy vs. Episcopal
Frenship Memorial vs. Coronado
Giddings vs. Smithville
Grace Prep vs. Prince of Peace
Grapeland vs. Frankston
Hart vs. Lefors
Hempstead vs. Scarborough
Holy Cross vs. Paint Rock
Hooker vs. Spearman
Iola vs. Burton
La Feria vs. Hidalgo Early College
La Grange vs. Navarro
Life Waxahachie vs. North Lamar
London vs. Gonzales
Louise vs. Hull-Daisetta
Lutheran vs. Annapolis Christian Academy
Manor vs. Seguin
Monte Alto vs. Kaufer
Non Varsity Opponent vs. St. Paul's Prep
North Side vs. Western Hills
Ovilla Christian vs. Trinity School of Texas
Pathway Academy vs. Lubbock Christian
Polytechnic vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Porter vs. MacArthur
Poteet-Mesquite vs. Seagoville
Priddy vs. Lueders-Avoca
Somerset Academy Losee vs. Argyle
Southwest Legacy vs. South San Antonio
St. Anthony vs. Austin Achieve
Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Mary's
Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Coleman
United vs. Reagan
Veterans Memorial vs. Somerset
Waco Christian vs. Providence Academy
West Sabine vs. Hemphill
Westwood vs. Trinity Leadership
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.