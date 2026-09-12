Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 Texas high school football season rolled through another massive Friday night on Sept. 11, with hundreds of games played across the Lone Star State.

Among the notable results, Allen defeated Southlake Carroll 56-35, North Crowley knocked off Summer Creek 41-20, Prosper outscored Westlake 49-40 and King rolled past College Park 58-7.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

A&M Consolidated 49, Pflugerville Connally 6

Abbott 62, Blum 0

Alamo Heights 42, Southwest 7

Aledo 31, Trinity 7

Alexander 28, San Benito 7

Alice 28, Palmview 7

Alief Taylor 38, Heights 24

Allen 56, Southlake Carroll 35

Allen Academy 67, Legacy Christian Academy 22

Almeta Crawford 28, Port Neches-Groves 23

Alto 38, Normangee 9

Alvord 49, Petrolia 8

Amarillo 17, Midland 14

Americas 35, Montwood 21

Andress 20, Franklin 17

Aransas Pass 41, Odem 13

Arlington 52, Red Oak 47

Arp 46, White Oak 7

Aspermont 69, Bryson 20

Atascocita 21, Dickinson 7

Austin 49, Bowie 7

Axtell 50, Kerens 6

Azle Christian 46, Perrin-Whitt 0

Balmorhea 52, Marfa 6

Bandera 63, Lytle 0

Bangs 51, Cross Plains 12

Barbers Hill 40, Dayton 20

Bartlett 36, Florence 23

Bay Area Christian 49, Danbury 14

Beckville 51, Harmony 0

Bel Air 64, El Paso 20

Belton 41, Bastrop 0

Ben Bolt 48, Banquete 22

Benavides 26, Bruni 12

Bishop Lynch 41, John Paul II 14

Blanco 39, Llano 34

Boerne 30, Davenport 21

Borden County 66, Benjamin 16

Bowie 58, Judson 27

Bowie 21, Haltom 12

Boys Ranch 58, Whitharral 8

Braswell 13, Plano West 10

Brazos 54, Wharton 0

Brazos Valley 43, St. Joseph Catholic 27

Brazosport 14, Royal 12

Bremond 42, Hearne 18

Brentwood Christian 63, Texas Legacy Football Academy 6

Brock 52, Midland Christian 10

Brook Hill 24, Atlanta 21

Bruceville-Eddy 24, Cross Roads 0

Buffalo 28, Anderson-Shiro 0

Buna 48, Huntington 0

Burkburnett 34, Ranchview 31

Bushland 40, Dumas 35

Byron Nelson 46, Rockwall-Heath 44

C.H. Yoe 38, Salado 23

Calhoun 16, Rockport-Fulton 14

Canton 48, Caddo Mills 40

Canutillo 49, Parkland 7

Carter 42, Spruce 19

Castleberry 50, Benbrook 49

Cedar Park 39, Midway 34

Cherokee 76, Iredell 50

Chillicothe 52, Rule 7

Chilton 35, Marlin 28

Cigarroa 15, Martin 8

Cistercian 34, Bishop Dunne 27

Clarendon 42, Plains 30

Clark 70, East Central 56

Clarksville 38, Quitman 36

Clear Creek 47, Channelview 9

Clemens 25, New Braunfels 14

Clifton 35, Italy 19

Clyde 57, Comanche 21

College Station 22, Shoemaker 0

Colleyville Heritage 55, Mansfield Legacy 21

Collinsville 34, Bells 14

Colmesneil 28, All Saints Episcopal 25

Columbus 48, Needville 21

Commerce 49, Edgewood 28

Community 32, Centennial 14

Como-Pickton 15, Cumby 0

Cooper 28, San Angelo Central 21

Cooper 63, Lake Country Christian 17

Coppell 68, Timber Creek 7

Corner Canyon 52, Eastwood 7

Cornerstone Christian Academy 48, Lakehill Prep 0

Coronado 44, Burges 17

Corsicana 24, Hallsville 10

Cotulla 35, San Antonio Memorial 0

Covenant Christian 58, TCSACH 13

Crawford 39, Valley Mills 6

Crowell 48, Loraine 38

Crystal City 28, Cole 24

Cuero 38, Sinton 31

Cushing 46, Evadale 19

Cy-Fair 45, Cypress Springs 24

Cypress Christian 48, St. John XXIII 0

Cypress Falls 35, Fort Bend Travis 11

Cypress Ridge 35, Clear Brook 30

Cypress Woods 46, Fort Bend Austin 14

Dalhart 27, Panhandle 20

Dallas Jesuit 31, Forney 14

Dawson 19, Hubbard 13

Dawson 44, Alvin 17

De Leon 42, Albany 7

Dekaney 21, Strake Jesuit 14

Denton 49, North Garland 6

Devine 23, Marion 14

Dimmitt 62, Muleshoe 48

Donna 34, Rio Grande City 32

Dublin 33, Keene 12

East Bernard 35, Ganado 33

Eastern Hills 42, Madison 34

Eastlake 51, Midland Lee 48

Eastland 33, Grape Creek 8

Economedes 38, Mission 13

Edinburg 32, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 14

Ellison 26, Chaparral 14

Era 32, Seymour 20

Fairfield 55, Connally 21

Faith Academy 32, Heritage Christian 30

Falls City 21, Stockdale 14

Fannindel 55, Campbell 36

Farmersville 35, Ponder 16

Faustina Academy 55, Wylie Prep Academy 24

Floresville 40, Southside 15

Flower Mound 42, Boswell 24

Floydada 44, Smyer 0

Forsan 48, Stanton 22

Fort Bend Hightower 54, Foster 0

Fort Worth Christian 52, Nolan Catholic 0

Frassati Catholic 22, Westbury Christian 7

Fredericksburg 14, Marble Falls 3

Friendswood 60, Victoria East 7

Friona 36, Denver City 14

Frisco 48, Independence 0

Garden City 54, Ira 6

Garrison 47, De Kalb 20

Gatesville 41, China Spring 37

Geneva 50, St. Paul 0

George West 27, San Diego 14

Gholson 56, Gorman 8

Gilmer 64, Kilgore 50

Glen Rose 19, Godley 7

Goldthwaite 35, San Saba 17

Goliad 45, Refugio 0

Goose Creek Memorial 35, West Brook 28

Gordon 46, Strawn 28

Grace Academy 48, Lometa 0

Grady 58, Trent 0

Graham 32, Paradise 21

Granbury 55, Irving 20

Grandfalls-Royalty 79, Buena Vista 29

Grapevine 24, Fossil Ridge 12

Gregory-Portland 47, Calallen 7

Gunter 28, Jefferson 19

Gustine 56, Morgan 6

Guthrie 55, Spur 6

Hallettsville 38, Boling 7

Hamlin 43, Archer City 29

Hanna 52, Edinburg North 21

Hardin 57, Kelly Catholic 0

Hardin-Jefferson 83, Harmony School of Innovation 0

Harker Heights 42, Hays 35

Harlandale 20, Edison 7

Harlingen South 37, King 6

Haskell 44, Santo 42

Hawley 43, Stamford 42

HCCSA 14, Savio 12

Hebbronville 41, Carrizo Springs 22

Hebron 24, Berkner 23

Henderson 42, Pittsburg 27

Henrietta 41, Boyd 26

Hermleigh 70, Claude 44

Hico 56, Moody 7

Highland Park 38, Tyler 21

Highlands 46, Weatherford Christian 0

Hitchcock 20, Santa Fe 17

Holland 42, Veritas Academy 21

Hondo 20, Uvalde 14

Honey Grove 54, Boles 14

Houston Christian 42, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 14

Hutto 64, Copperas Cove 21

Idalou 59, Levelland 36

Ingleside 64, Corpus Christi Moody 6

Ingram Moore 34, Comfort 6

Iowa Colony 62, Pasadena 0

Iraan 60, Crane 21

Irion County 46, Sanderson 0

Irvin 23, Jefferson 19

Jacksonville 28, Rudder 20

Jarrell 32, Austin 13

Jasper 12, Lumberton 7

Johnson 37, Odessa 0

Johnson 29, Round Rock Westwood 26

Jordan 34, Paetow 7

Joshua 56, Eagle Mountain 33

Juarez-Lincoln 14, Porter 13

Kaufman 49, Dunbar 20

Keller Central 55, Creekview 14

Kemp 30, Gateway Charter Academy 6

Kenedy 54, Karnes City 6

Kennedale 37, Everman 21

King 58, College Park 7

King 60, Bishop 49

Kingston 60, Hooks 30

Klein 37, Klein Oak 20

Kopperl 20, Lingleville 19

Kountze 34, Deweyville 6

Kress 59, Southland 12

La Marque 48, Columbia 16

La Porte 59, Ball 31

La Pryor 74, Saint Mary's Hall 19

La Vega 40, Chapel Hill 14

La Vernia 28, LBJ Austin 7

La Villa 63, Falfurrias 6

Lago Vista 48, Burnet 26

Lake Dallas 36, Krum 14

Lake Ridge 44, Lake Highlands 38

Lampasas 30, Central Catholic 28

Lancaster 34, North Forney 29

Lanier 31, Jefferson 14

Lazbuddie 52, Dawson 6

Legacy Christian Academy 43, Grapevine Faith Christian 7

Leon 48, Bosqueville 20

Leverett's Chapel 51, O'Connell 6

Lexington 28, Caldwell 11

Liberty 56, Greenwood 25

Life Oak Cliff 105, Bonham 14

Lincoln 38, Pinkston 0

Lindale 49, Van 46

Linden-Kildare 32, Celeste 6

Lindsay 26, Whitewright 6

Little River Academy 54, Eastside Early College 6

Littlefield 24, Abernathy 18

Live Oak Classical 49, Central Texas Christian 20

Livingston 34, Kirbyville 6

Lockney 19, Quanah 14

Lone Star 56, Cedar Hill 27

Los Fresnos 54, McAllen Memorial 20

Lubbock 37, Lake View 13

Lubbock Titans 43, O'Donnell 32

Lucas Christian Academy 59, Prestonwood Christian North 0

Lutheran South Academy 49, St. John's 19

Lyford 19, Santa Rosa 14

Madison 24, San Marcos 16

Magnolia 55, Magnolia West 7

Malakoff 40, Grandview 7

Manor New Tech 33, Crockett 14

Mansfield Summit 42, Midlothian Heritage 19

Mansfield Timberview 60, Richardson 7

Marcus 45, Pearce 14

Marshall 42, Garland 7

Martin 38, Crowley 21

Mason 66, Granger 20

Maud 22, Alba-Golden 6

Maypearl 56, West 51

McCamey 46, Christoval 20

McCollum 43, Highlands 3

McDade 52, Valor Kyle 18

McKinney Christian Academy 59, Covenant Christian 14

Meadow 62, Amherst 0

Medina 62, Founders Classical Academy 14

Medina Valley 30, United South 19

Menard 64, Williamson County HomeSchool 14

Merkel 53, Colorado 27

Milby 56, Wisdom 7

Milford 37, Apple Springs 31

Millsap 48, McGregor 25

Mineola 49, Sabine 42

Mineral Wells 41, Andrews 7

Molina 31, Adamson 0

Monahans 35, Lovington 7

Mount Calm 66, Cranfills Gap 20

Mount Vernon 22, Blue Ridge 21

Mountain View 34, Alpine 9

Mt. Pleasant 37, Paris 34

Muenster 33, Windthorst 28

Nacogdoches 19, Center 14

Natalia 50, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6

Nazarene Christian Academy 47, Buckholts 0

Nazareth 39, Silverton 0

NBCA 21, Sabinal 14

Nederland 28, Silsbee 24

New Boston 35, Elysian Fields 7

New Braunfels Thunder 66, Big Springs Charter 0

New Deal 28, Slaton 7

New Diana 49, Hughes Springs 27

New Home 40, Brackett 7

New Waverly 30, Crockett 28

Newcastle 60, Gold-Burg 0

Nixon-Smiley 42, Flatonia 22

Nocona 56, S & S Consolidated 14

North Crowley 41, Summer Creek 20

North Dallas 44, Roosevelt 12

North Mesquite 35, Lebanon Trail 21

Northeast Early College 27, Navarro 20

Nueces Canyon 46, Our Lady of the Hills 0

Olton 41, Sudan 0

Orange Grove 29, Tuloso-Midway 22

Orangefield 20, Woodville 6

Ore City 40, Bowie 14

Palo Duro 41, Tascosa 14

Pearsall 34, John F. Kennedy 19

Permian 41, Abilene 29

Perryton 34, Pampa 14

Petersburg 44, Wellman-Union 36

Pettus 34, Woodsboro 0

Pflugerville 62, Del Valle 14

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 42, Valley View 0

Pilot Point 69, Howe 34

Pioneer 42, Grulla 6

Plainview 99, Hereford 81

Pleasant Grove 29, Liberty-Eylau 15

Pleasanton 34, Jourdanton 21

Port Arthur Memorial 29, Lufkin 7

Post 49, Lamesa 6

Poteet 42, Somerset Academy Collegiate 0

Pottsboro 49, Leonard 12

Prairiland 21, Detroit 0

Premont 22, Santa Maria 13

Prosper 49, Westlake 40

Queen City 55, Wolfe City 9

Randall 49, Borger 0

Rankin 59, Westbrook 52

Ray 18, Miller 0

Raymondville 39, Port Isabel 0

Reagan County 45, Miles 43

Redwater 40, Harleton 7

Regents 56, Antonian Prep 20

Richland 51, Brewer 32

Richland Springs 56, Gorman 8

Riesel 34, Frost 10

Rio Hondo 36, Edcouch-Elsa 26

Rio Vista 48, Atlas HomeSchool 28

River Road 29, Farwell 28

Rivera 35, St. Joseph Academy 20

Rivercrest 56, Chisum 42

Riverside 44, Chapin 43

Robinson 55, Lorena 48

Robstown 34, Santa Gertrudis Academy 27

Rock Hill 21, V.R. Eaton 19

Rocksprings 54, Knippa 14

Rogers 52, Rockdale 21

Roma 68, Zapata 25

Roosevelt 37, Brownfield 0

Rosebud-Lott 52, Somerville 7

Round Rock 35, Dripping Springs 25

Round Rock Christian Academy 81, Concordia 73

Rouse 55, McNeil 3

Royse City 42, Wylie East 21

Rusk 35, Palestine 34

Ruston 36, Longview 22

Sachse 15, Bell 11

Sacred Heart 35, Milano 0

Sacred Heart 54, Shelton 0

Sam Houston 62, Cleburne 0

San Augustine 55, Groveton 20

San Elizario 21, Clint 20

Sanford-Fritch 24, Bovina 20

Sanger 37, Aubrey 21

Santa Anna 58, Panther Creek 31

SAPHS 42, Logos Prep Academy 22

Seagraves 34, Crosbyton 6

Sealy 42, Madisonville 28

Second Baptist 48, Concordia Lutheran 7

Shallowater 31, Canadian 28

Shelbyville 42, Corrigan-Camden 9

Shepherd 52, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6

Shiner 14, Poth 7

Skyline 38, Grand Prairie 7

Smithson Valley 63, McCallum 7

Snook 32, Sabine Pass 7

Socorro 55, Horizon 21

Sonora 40, Eldorado 20

Sotomayor 35, Holmes 6

South Grand Prairie 14, Plano East 13

Splendora 37, Hargrave 16

Springtown 54, Brownwood 6

St. Francis Episcopal 60, John Paul II 13

St. Michael's 35, Hyde Park 31

Stafford 29, Bellville 25

Stephenville 48, Lubbock-Cooper 7

Stephenville FAITH 50, Sidney 46

Sterling 28, New Caney 27

Sterling City 44, May 28

Stony Point 45, University 21

Sulphur Springs 47, Whitehouse 32

Sunnyvale 52, Ferris 34

Sweetwater 42, Big Spring 21

Taft 40, Agua Dulce 13

Tahoka 51, Morton 15

Tatum 26, Diboll 13

Taylor 36, Elgin 19

Teague 7, Mexia 3

Temple 55, Pieper 49

Temple Christian 56, Calvary Academy 40

Terrell 55, Crandall 19

Terry 58, Spring Woods 7

The Colony 56, White 6

The Woodlands 58, Humble 0

Thorndale 28, Thrall 14

Three Rivers 46, Freer 21

Throckmorton 53, Ranger 51

Tidehaven 34, Palacios 7

Timpson 6, Lovelady 0

Tioga 26, Callisburg 6

TMI-Episcopal 56, San Antonio Christian 7

Tolar 41, Mart 26

Tom Bean 39, Valley View 0

Tomball 49, Klein Forest 19

Trenton 34, Chico 0

Trinidad 59, Penelope 42

Trinity 74, Kingdom Prep Academy 60

Troup 70, Grace Community 21

Troy 23, Groesbeck 10

Tulia 20, Sundown 16

TWCA 43, Holy Cross 0

Tyler HEAT 60, Fruitvale 6

Tyler Legacy 61, Mesquite 35

Union Grove 30, Elkhart 6

Union Hill 70, Jonesboro 14

Valley 66, Happy 64

Van Alstyne 38, Greenville 13

Van Horn 41, Jal 34

Van Vleck 24, Sweeny 20

Vandegrift 45, Liberty Hill 14

Vega 52, Shamrock 20

Veribest 60, Bronte 14

Vidor 34, Navasota 31

Wagner 27, Del Rio 7

Wall 49, Jim Ned 13

Waller 47, Conroe 24

Water Valley 89, Sands 47

Weiss 48, Glenn 0

Wellington 46, Sunray 12

Weslaco East 28, Sharyland 25

West Hardin 28, Warren 18

West Mesquite 31, Texas 14

West Orange-Stark 42, Bridge City 0

West Plains 54, Seminole 24

West Texas 52, Guymon 14

Westbury 49, Cesar E. Chavez 0

Wheeler 15, Hale Center 14

Whitesboro 51, Bridgeport 0

Whitney 68, Hillsboro 26

Wilson 56, Jefferson 0

Wimberley 56, Long Creek 29

Wink 42, Compass Academy 13

Woodson 70, Baird 24

Wortham 39, Blooming Grove 30

Wyatt 38, Liberty 6

Wylie 28, Frenship 21

Yorktown 36, Bloomington 7

Scores Not Reported or Incomplete

Birdville vs. Burleson

Carter-Riverside vs. Lake Worth

Covenant vs. First Baptist

Creek View vs. Canyon Lake

DaVinci Academy vs. Texas School for the Deaf

Dilley vs. Randolph

El Campo vs. Yoakum

Elk City vs. Childress

Fort Bend Christian Academy vs. Episcopal

Frenship Memorial vs. Coronado

Giddings vs. Smithville

Grace Prep vs. Prince of Peace

Grapeland vs. Frankston

Hart vs. Lefors

Hempstead vs. Scarborough

Holy Cross vs. Paint Rock

Hooker vs. Spearman

Iola vs. Burton

La Feria vs. Hidalgo Early College

La Grange vs. Navarro

Life Waxahachie vs. North Lamar

London vs. Gonzales

Louise vs. Hull-Daisetta

Lutheran vs. Annapolis Christian Academy

Manor vs. Seguin

Monte Alto vs. Kaufer

Non Varsity Opponent vs. St. Paul's Prep

North Side vs. Western Hills

Ovilla Christian vs. Trinity School of Texas

Pathway Academy vs. Lubbock Christian

Polytechnic vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Porter vs. MacArthur

Poteet-Mesquite vs. Seagoville

Priddy vs. Lueders-Avoca

Somerset Academy Losee vs. Argyle

Southwest Legacy vs. South San Antonio

St. Anthony vs. Austin Achieve

Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Mary's

Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Coleman

United vs. Reagan

Veterans Memorial vs. Somerset

Waco Christian vs. Providence Academy

West Sabine vs. Hemphill

Westwood vs. Trinity Leadership