Texas High School Football Game Was Played Under a Rattlesnake Advisory

Football fans are accustomed to hearing plenty of announcements when they arrive at a high school stadium.

Watch out for rattlesnakes isn't usually one of them.

That was the message for spectators attending Riviera Kaufer High School's home football game Thursday night in South Texas, where Riviera Independent School District issued a safety advisory because of what it described as an “increased presence of rattlesnakes in the area.”

The warning apparently didn't distract the Kaufer football team. The Seahawks went on to defeat Corpus Christi John Paul II, 41-8.

Rattlesnake Advisory Issued Before the Game

According to MySanAntonio.com, Riviera ISD posted the safety announcement on social media before Thursday's 7 p.m. kickoff, asking parents and spectators to exercise additional caution while attending the game.

The district specifically asked parents not to allow children to play in the long jump area or underneath the stadium seating. Spectators were also encouraged to remain alert, closely supervise children and avoid areas that weren't designated for fans.

The district did not indicate in the material reported by MySanAntonio.com how many rattlesnakes had been spotted around the facility or whether any had actually made their way into the spectator areas.

Fortunately, the most notable action Thursday night appears to have remained on the football field.

Kaufer Rolls to 41-8 Victory

Once the game began, Kaufer had considerably less trouble with its opponent.

The Seahawks defeated Corpus Christi John Paul II, 41-8, giving the home crowd plenty to celebrate after the unusual pregame safety message.

The rattlesnake advisory adds another strange chapter to a young 2026 high school football season that has already produced at least one close encounter between a player and a venomous snake.

Another Snake Scare in High School Football

Earlier this season, a high school football player in Arkansas discovered a venomous snake inside his football helmet. The player from Maumelle High School, who was not injured in the incident, practiced for nearly an hour with the helmet on before realizing a two-foot cottonmouth snake had nestled itself inside the padding of his helmet. After the snake was discovered, the helmet was isolated and the snake was eventually removed safely and relocated by animal control.

Fortunately, Thursday's situation in Texas appears to have been precautionary. Riviera ISD's warning was designed to keep spectators away from areas where they could potentially encounter a rattlesnake while attending the game.

And after the warning was issued, Kaufer took care of the rest of the night's excitement on the field.