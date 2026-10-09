Texas High School Football Team Pulls Off Miraculous Rally After Trailing By 19 Points Entering Final Minute

One of the most amazing comebacks in Texas high school football history - no stranger to fantastic finishes - took place Thursday night.

Entering the final minute of play, Shelbyville found itself trailing Joaquin, 39-20. But the Dragons put together two successful onside kicks and scored three touchdowns in that span - including a game-ending Hail Mary pass - to stun the Rams, 40-39.

Deep ETX didn’t disappoint tonight as Shelbyville walks it off against Joaquin. @NETsn_Live #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/FwBILV9VZr — Mike (@_MikeG_903) October 9, 2026

The improbable win gave Shelbyville - located in East Texas several miles southeast of Center - sole possession of first place at the moment in District 12-2A Division I as it was the district opener for both ball clubs. The Dragons are also now 4-2 overall while Joaquin - which played in the University Interscholastic League 2A Division I championship game last season - dropped to 3-2.

How It Happened

With 53 seconds left, Shelbyville scored a touchdown on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Gavin McDonald to Ronnie Williams. The Dragons then went for two and got it as McDonald connected with Bryant Scarborough.

But that still gave Joaquin a double-digit lead, 39-28, and it appeared to be nothing more than make the final score more respectable for the Dragons.

However, that’s when the craziness began to develop. Shelbyville executed an onside kick, but the ball kept on rolling and rolling down the left sideline, before it was finally recovered by the Dragons’ Hunter Harvey at the Joaquin 5-yard line.

On the very next play, McDonald was scrambling to find an open receiver before finding Scarborough in the back corner of the end zone, getting the Dragons within five, 39-34. They tried another two-point conversion, and it was intercepted by a Joaquin player who appeared to run it back the other way for a two-point touchdown, but was brought down by Williams near the Shelbyville 20.

Still, Shelbyville needed to pull off another onside kick, which the Dragons recovered again, with Andy Johnson coming up with the ball, leading up to one improbable final chance.

The Miracle Finish

The Dragons had the ball at midfield with four seconds left, knowing they needed to throw a Hail Mary pass.

McDonald released the pass, and though it landed just short of the end zone, it was caught by Scarborough at the 2-yard line in front of a Joaquin defender. Scarborough then did the rest as he dragged the defender with him into the end zone while shaking off another would-be tackler, finishing off the epic comeback for the wild 40-39 Dragon victory.

Shelbyville (Texas) receiver Bryant Scarborough catches a Hail Mary pass and is able to reach the end zone for the game-ending touchdown, capping the Dragons' 40-39 comeback win against Joaquin on Oct. 8, 2026. | Mickenzie Murry and Mick's Pics

And predictably, Larry Pierce, who was broadcasting the game on NETsn Live, couldn’t believe what he just saw, exclaiming “Touchdown, Touchdown, Touchdown Dragons! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?”

Those who saw the miracle finish, either live in the stadium or online or on replays, may now harken back to what was once said by the losing team’s namesake, former Major League Baseball pitcher Joaquin Andujar, who famously said that baseball could be summed up in one phrase: “You never know.”

If there is one word that sums up baseball, that one word is, 'You never know.' -Joaquin Andujar pic.twitter.com/yip9f9YLi1 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 19, 2016

That can also be applied to high school football, as Shelbyville and even Joaquin can attest.