Texas High School Volleyball State Semifinal UIL Playoff Scores, Nov. 13-14, 2026
The UIL state semifinals were played Nov. 14 across the state. The winners from each game will advance to Garland next week for the final weel of Texas high school volleyball.
The championships will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Five teams will look for a chance to repeat as state champions: Southlake Carroll, Dallas Highland Park, Decatur, Goliad and Iola.
Class 6A Division I
Allen 3, Duncanville 0
Cypress Ranch 3, Austin Lake Travis 2
Class 6A Division II
Southlake Carroll 3, Mansfield 1
Austin Westlake 3, Katy Tompkins 2
Class 5A Division I
Dallas Highland Park 3, Frisco Reedy 0
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 3, Georgetown 0
Class 5A Division II
Abilene Wylie 3, Colleyville Heritage 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 3, New Braunfels 0
Class 4A Division I
Decatur 3, Aubrey 0
Salado 3, San Antonio Davenport 0
Class 4A Division II
Sunnyvale 3, Randall 0
Wimberley 3, Madisonville 0
Class 3A Division I
Bushland 3, Gunter 0
Goliad 3, Columbus 0
Class 3A Division II
Wall 3, Tatum 0
Clifton 3, Poth 0
Class 2A Division I
Nocona 3, Tioga 1
Iola 3 Johnson City 2
Class 2A Division II
Lindsay 3, Christoval 1
Flatonia 3, Maud 0
Class 1A
Regional semifinals
Region 1 & 2
Veribest 3, Aspermont 1
Harrold 3, Saint Jo 0
Semifinal
Veribest vs. Harrold
Region 3 & 4
Blum 3, Abbott 2
Round Top-Carmine 3, Fayetteville 0
Semifinal
Round Top-Carmine 3, Blum 0
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.