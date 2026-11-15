Skip to main content
High School

Texas High School Volleyball State Semifinal UIL Playoff Scores, Nov. 13-14, 2026

UIL championship games matchups come into focus following semifinal games across the Lone Star State
Cody Thorn|
Bushland's Morgan Eberly sets the ball during the UIL 3A Division I Volleyball State Semifinal against Ponder on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at Legacy High School. Bushland will play in the Class 3A Division I championship game on Nov. 20.
Bushland's Morgan Eberly sets the ball during the UIL 3A Division I Volleyball State Semifinal against Ponder on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at Legacy High School. Bushland will play in the Class 3A Division I championship game on Nov. 20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The UIL state semifinals were played Nov. 14 across the state. The winners from each game will advance to Garland next week for the final weel of Texas high school volleyball.

The championships will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Five teams will look for a chance to repeat as state champions: Southlake Carroll, Dallas Highland Park, Decatur, Goliad and Iola.

Class 6A Division I

Allen 3, Duncanville 0

Cypress Ranch 3, Austin Lake Travis 2

Class 6A Division II

Southlake Carroll 3, Mansfield 1

Austin Westlake 3, Katy Tompkins 2

Class 5A Division I

Dallas Highland Park 3, Frisco Reedy 0 

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 3, Georgetown 0

Class 5A Division II

Abilene Wylie 3, Colleyville Heritage 0

Montgomery Lake Creek 3, New Braunfels 0

Class 4A Division I 

Decatur 3, Aubrey 0

Salado 3, San Antonio Davenport 0

Class 4A Division II 

Sunnyvale 3, Randall 0

Wimberley 3, Madisonville 0 

Class 3A Division I 

Bushland 3, Gunter 0

Goliad 3, Columbus 0 

Class 3A Division II

Wall 3, Tatum 0

Clifton 3, Poth 0

Class 2A Division I 

Nocona 3, Tioga 1

Iola 3 Johnson City 2

Class 2A Division II 

Lindsay 3, Christoval 1

Flatonia 3, Maud 0

Class 1A 

Regional semifinals 

Region 1 & 2

Veribest 3, Aspermont 1

Harrold 3, Saint Jo 0 

Semifinal

Veribest vs. Harrold

Region 3 & 4

Blum 3, Abbott 2 

Round Top-Carmine 3, Fayetteville 0

Semifinal 

Round Top-Carmine 3, Blum 0 

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas