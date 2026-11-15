Texas High School Volleyball State Semifinal UIL Playoff Scores, Nov. 13-14, 2026

The UIL state semifinals were played Nov. 14 across the state. The winners from each game will advance to Garland next week for the final weel of Texas high school volleyball.

The championships will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Five teams will look for a chance to repeat as state champions: Southlake Carroll, Dallas Highland Park, Decatur, Goliad and Iola.

Class 6A Division I

Allen 3, Duncanville 0

Cypress Ranch 3, Austin Lake Travis 2

Class 6A Division II

Southlake Carroll 3, Mansfield 1

Austin Westlake 3, Katy Tompkins 2

Class 5A Division I

Dallas Highland Park 3, Frisco Reedy 0

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 3, Georgetown 0

Class 5A Division II

Abilene Wylie 3, Colleyville Heritage 0

Montgomery Lake Creek 3, New Braunfels 0

Class 4A Division I

Decatur 3, Aubrey 0

Salado 3, San Antonio Davenport 0

Class 4A Division II

Sunnyvale 3, Randall 0

Wimberley 3, Madisonville 0

Class 3A Division I

Bushland 3, Gunter 0

Goliad 3, Columbus 0

Class 3A Division II

Wall 3, Tatum 0

Clifton 3, Poth 0

Class 2A Division I

Nocona 3, Tioga 1

Iola 3 Johnson City 2

Class 2A Division II

Lindsay 3, Christoval 1

Flatonia 3, Maud 0

Class 1A

Regional semifinals

Region 1 & 2

Veribest 3, Aspermont 1

Harrold 3, Saint Jo 0

Semifinal

Veribest vs. Harrold

Region 3 & 4

Blum 3, Abbott 2

Round Top-Carmine 3, Fayetteville 0

Semifinal

Round Top-Carmine 3, Blum 0