There will be 11 state championships held this upcoming week at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland in the final week of Texas High School volleyball in 2026.

The UIL will host Class 1A to 6A championships, handing out two championships each for Divisions 2A to 6A.

There will be a lot of familiar faces heading into the state finals this week. Five defending champions are back with a chance to retain the title earned in 2025.

And Decatur is seeking a 3-peat after winning in 2024 and 2025.

Dallas Highland Park, Southlake Carroll, Goliad and Iola are seeking to repeat.

In addition, Wimberley, Nocona, Clifton and Bushland were all in the finals last year and came up short.

Home away from home

This is the third year of having two Division champions for Classes 2A to 6A. That has led to some teams that are getting used to going to Garland.

Bushland is in the finals for the 7th year in a row. The West Texas powerhouse has won four titl

2020: State Champion (Class 3A)

(Class 3A) 2021: State Champion (Class 3A)

(Class 3A) 2022: State Runner-Up (Class 3A)

State Runner-Up (Class 3A) 2023: State Champion (Class 3A)

(Class 3A) 2024: State Champion (Class 3A Division I)

(Class 3A Division I) 2025: State Runner-Up (Class 3A Division I)

Iola will be in a championship match for the fourth year in a row. The Bulldogs won the 2A D2 state championship in 2025, took second in 2024 and won the 2A title in 2023.

Wimberley will be in the finals for the third year in a row, having won Class 4A D2 in 2024 and being the runner-up last year.

Goliad was the runner-up in 2024 before winning last year and is in the final for the third year in a row, as well.

Thursday, Nov. 19

2 p.m. — 1A

Round Top-Carmine vs. Veribest/Aspermont

4 p.m. — 2A Division 2

Lindsay vs. Flatonia

6 p.m. — 2A Division 1

Nocona vs. Iola

Nocona celebrates a point against Jewett Leon during the 2A DII UIL Volleyball State Championship game on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 20

11 a.m. — Class 3A Division 2

Wall vs. Clifton

1 p.m. — Class 3A Division 1

Bushland vs. Goliad

4 p.m. — Class 4A Division 2

Sunnyvale vs. Wimberley

6 p.m. — Class 4A Division 1

Decatur vs. Salado

Saturday, Nov. 21

11 a.m. — Class 5A Division 2

Abilene Wylie vs. Montgomery Lake Creek

1 p.m. — Class 5A Division 1

Dallas Highland Park vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Flour Bluff head volleyball coach Kara Wallace speaks to the team during a match at Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4 p.m. — Class 6A Division 2

Southlake Carroll vs. Austin Westlake

6:30 p.m. — Class 6A Division 1

Allen vs. Cypress Ranch