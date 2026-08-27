20 Texas High School Football Transfers Who Could Make a Major Impact in 2026

Some of Texas high school football biggest programs will have significant new faces in 2026, as talented players have changed schools across the state and beyond.

DeSoto has a new quarterback. Aledo has added a 2,500-yard passer. Allen landed one of the state's most productive young receivers, while Southlake Carroll added a familiar football name in Dez Bryant Jr.

Some transferred from other Texas programs. Others arrived from Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina. Several already hold major Division I offers or commitments.

Here are 20 Texas high school football transfers to watch in 2026, listed alphabetically:

Luke Babin, Barbers Hill

Previous School: Woodville

A senior quarterback, Babin accounted for more than 6,000 yards of total offense the past two seasons for Woodville. In his junior season, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 TDs and rushed for 560 yards. The Baylor commit joins a Barbers Hill team that reached the regional final round in 5A Division I.

MORE: Texas High School Football 2026 Preseason All-State Teams

Sloan Blackwell, Waco Midway

Previous School: Lorena

Blackwell, a junior tight end/edge rusher, has seen his recruiting stock rise this summer. Recently, he received an offer from Kansas State, and has also been offered by the likes of Arizona, Arizona State and Syracuse. As a sophomore, he caught 18 passes for 254 yards and a pair of scores.

Brayden Boults, Fort Worth All Saints

Previous School: Sumter Crestwood (South Carolina)

The sophomore running back is looking to make a name for himself in Texas while boosting his recruiting stock. Boults recently reported an offer from LSU and has also heard from other prominent SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia. As a freshman last season for Crestwood, Boults split duties but was still able to rush for 743 yards, averaging more than 5 yards per carry.

Dez Bryant Jr., Southlake Carroll

Previous School: Colleyville Heritage

Yes, he’s the son of the former standout Dallas Cowboys wide receiver. The younger Bryant hopes to replicate what his father did, as he is a Class of 2028 wideout now playing for Southlake Carroll. One of the colleges that has already offered him is Oklahoma State, where his father also starred.

Jamarios Canton, San Augustine

Previous School: IMG Academy in Florida

Canton, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound junior offensive lineman, began his high school career playing for Center before going to Florida and playing for the prestigious IMG Academy as a sophomore. He has returned to East Texas, and could bolster a San Augustine squad coming off a 10-win season and an appearance in the 2A Division I regional finals. He’s also been offered by a slew of elite schools, including Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State.

MORE: Nation's No. 1 2027 Recruit Jalen Brewster Is Transferring to Defending Champion Buford

Sukora Cooper Jr., Frisco Panther Creek

Previous School: Dallas Life Oak Cliff

As a freshman last season, the talented receiver caught 35 passes for 856 yards and 11 TDs. But that’s not all. He also rushed for 634 yards and 10 TDs and even saw significant action at quarterback, throwing for 677 yards and four scores. Now Cooper - an SMU commit - joins a Panther Creek squad that has moved up to 5A Division II after a solid 9-3 season and a trip to the 4A DI area finals.

Hakim Frampton, San Antonio Brandeis

Previous School: Pulaski Robinson (Arkansas)

Frampton comes alive. Well, he certainly did last season playing for Arkansas school Pulaski Robinson, where the versatile receiver/defensive back tallied more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and 16 TDs along with three interceptions, 40 solo tackles and eight pass breakups on defense while helping the Senators to the Class 5A state title. A Texas A&M commit, Frampton also previously played in California.

Hayes Hackney, Argyle

Previous School: Prosper Walnut Grove

A junior, Hackney had been a two-year starter for Walnut Grove and put together solid numbers, passing for 6,810 yards and 77 TDs. Last season, Hackney completed 68% of his passes for 3,139 yards with 37 TDs. He did so despite playing just five full games.

Cade Haug, Katy

Previous School: Kingwood

Haug, a senior linebacker, recorded 108 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and three sacks playing at Kingwood last season, earning first-team All-District accolades. In addition to switching schools this offseason, Haug has also switched commitments, going from a Texas pledge to SMU.

Xavier Muhammad, Shadow Creek

Previous School: South Houston

A physically imposing 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end, Muhammad joins a Shadow Creek squad that has impact players on both sides of the ball. A Michigan commit, Muhammad recorded 22 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks and 8 quarterback pressures as a junior last season.

Cam Pettijohn, Anna

Previous School: Plano Prestonwood Christian

Pettijohn, a senior linebacker, logged 111 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior playing for Prestonwood Christian. He also had at least 10 tackles in eight games, and the recent UNLV commit hopes to post similar numbers for Anna.

MORE: Top 25 Texas High School Football State Preseason Rankings

Jayden Shaw, DeSoto

Previous School: Arlington Lamar

Shaw joins the defending 6A Division II state champs - though the Eagles drop to Class 5A this season - as a senior quarterback. At Lamar last season, he threw for more than 2,500 yards and 26 TDs while adding more than 300 yards rushing in earning first-team All-District 8-6A honors. He’s not the only move-in for DeSoto, as the Eagles also welcome transfers like running back Wyatt Davis (Irving MacArthur), cornerback Dhillon McGee (Red Oak) and defensive lineman King Thibodeaux (Garland Lakeview).

James Skaer, The Woodlands College Park

Previous School: Conroe Oak Ridge

Last season, Skaer was selected as a first-team All-District 13-6A tight end playing for Oak Ridge. In an early-season game, he caught seven passes for 130 yards. Later, with Oak Ridge dealing with several injuries, Skaer even stepped in and played quarterback, and ended up rushing for nearly 90 yards. Now a junior, Skaer - a 6-foot-5 athlete who also plays basketball - has reported recent offers from Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Noah Tarrant, Fort Worth All Saints

Previous School: El Paso Pebble Hills

Tarrant is an emerging prospect at tight end. As a freshman, he accumulated 484 yards receiving and six TDs. He has also received offers from Oklahoma and USC. Ironically, Tarrant’s cousin, running back Brayden Boults, also transferred to All Saints after spending his freshman season in South Carolina.

Yadian Warren, Crandall

Previous School: The Oakridge School (Arlington)

A 6-foot-5 senior defensive edge rusher, Warren put together a solid junior year. He had 42 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures along with receiving first-team All-District honors.

Carson White, Fort Bend Hightower

Previous School: Iowa Colony

An Oklahoma State commit, White had been a three-year starter for Iowa Colony, accumulating 7,500 total yards and 123 TDs. But before he heads to Oklahoma State, White will spend his senior season at Hightower, where his father, Carnell White, took over as the offensive coordinator. The younger White’s dual-threat capabilities can help Hightower - which won seven games last season - take another step in 2026.

Aston Whiteside, Burleson Centennial

Previous School: Lucas Lovejoy

Whiteside, a senior linebacker, is committed to Texas A&M. But before he becomes an Aggie, Whiteside wants to make an impact at Burleson Centennial. As a junior at Lovejoy, he recorded 46 tackles, three TFLs and eight pass deflections.

Tre Williams, Aledo

Previous School: Lewisville

As a junior last season, Williams threw for more than 2,500 yards and 29 TDs, completing 65% of his passes, while helping Lewisville to an eight-win season and a near-upset against Allen in the opening round of the playoffs. He joins an Aledo team coming off a 14-1 season and a state semifinal appearance in Class 5A Division I, but now moves to Class 6A this fall.

Zach Williams, Allen

Previous School: Bishop Lynch

This sophomore receiver turned heads as a freshman playing for Bishop Lynch, catching 70 passes for 1,142 yards and 13 TDs. Williams already has a slew of offers from Power Four schools and might be the missing piece for an Eagles squad coming off a 14-1 season and a trip to the 6A Division I semifinals in 2025.

Triston Willis, Houston Sheldon C.E. King

Previous School: Shadow Creek

Willis, a senior tailback, joins what is already a loaded backfield for the Panthers, who reached the 6A DII title game a season ago. Over the past two seasons, Willis has rushed for a combined 1,541 yards and 22 TDs. He has committed to play for Georgia Tech.