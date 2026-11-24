The Texas high school football playoffs keep on rolling and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 19-21. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Jackson Van Wie from Houston Memorial, who got 55% of the vote.

The Mustangs knocked off Manvel, 35-28. The senior safety had an interception and added a season-high 21 tackles.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Week 7 winner: Carson LaCott, San Antonio MacArthur

Week 8 winner: Quentin Billings, DeSoto

Week 9 winner: Jeron Allen II, Cedar Hill

Week 10 winner: Bryce Bruckbauer, Cy-Fair

Week 11 winner: Eric Stephens, Fort Bend Ridge Point

Week 12 winner: Hector Mares, Tuloso-Midway

Week 13 winner: Jackson Van Wie, Houston Memorial

Want to nominate an athlete after UIL or TAPPS games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday at noon

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Quincy Adams, Brenham

The senior had 2 interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — and added 6 touchdowns in a 17-3 win against Hallsville.

Yusuf Adegbite, Duncanville

In a victory against Rockwall, the senior linebacker had 10 tackles, 3 TFLs, provided 3 QB hurries, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Kobe Baccas, Canyon Randall

The Raiders hauled in 4 interceptions against Corinth Lake Dallas. The junior accounted for 3 of those in the victory.

Kasen Beaman, Springtown

The Porcupines knocked off Canyon West Plains on Thursday. The senior outside linebacker had 14 unassisted tackles and 23 total stops in the win. He now has 118 tackles this season.

Craig Bradley, Waco La Vega

The Pirates knocked off Geronimo Navarro in the area round on Friday. The senior safety had 3 interceptions, his second game this season with multiple picks.

Chance Firebaugh, Bremond

In a win against Three Rivers, the freshman had a 50-yard interception return and added 3 tackles. The Tigers had 4 interceptions in the 71-21 victory.

Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

The Wildcats beat Hurst L.D. Bell in the Class 6A Division 2 playoffs. The linebacker recorded two interceptions in the victory.

Khyren Howard, Denton Guyer

The senior defensive lineman had 8 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 quarterback hurray and forced a fumble as the Wildcats secured the Area round win over Richardson Lake Highlands.

Malachi Kovar, Madisonville

In a 33-28 win over Houston Yates, the senior cornerback recorded 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, and 2 forced fumbles.

Royce McIntosh-Houston, Houston C.E. King

The defensive end did a little bit of everything in the win against Alvin Shadow Creek. He had 6 tackles, 5 1/2 TFLs, 3 1/2 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Antonio Reece, Frisco

The Raccoons beat Wichita Falls Legacy 49-28 on Friday. The defensive back had a 30-yard fumble return for a score, while adding 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble and one interception.

Angel Reyes, Gregory-Portland

The defensive lineman had 16 tackles — 7 unassisted — and added 2 TFLs in a win over Liberty Hill. The 16 stops were a season-high for the senior.

Kalan Sanders, Wall

The junior recorded 8 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 2 interceptions in a game against Sweetwater. The safety now has 8 interceptions this season.

Caden Scott, Angelton

The Wildcats beat Beaumont United, 31-12. The senior safety had 1 interception, blocked a field goal and had a team-high 12 tackles.

Traycen Thompson, Brock

The Eagles’ sophomore safety notched 4 tackles and 2 interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — against Big Spring.

Noah Ward, Hamshire-Fannett

The junior safety had 16 tackles — 14 individual — and added a 47-yard interception return for a score in a 43-34 win over Bellville on Friday.