Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Nov. 12-14. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Andre Lance from Houston Milby, who got 49% of the vote.

The Buffaloes leaned heavily on the sophomore back. He finished with 32 carries for 305 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in a win versus Houston Waltrip. His previous high in rushing yards this year was 121.

Week 1 winner : Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic Week 2 winners : Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove Week 3 winner : Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson Week 4 winner : Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School Week 5 winner : Daylan Gordon, Wylie

: Daylan Gordon, Wylie Week 6 winner : Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper

: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper Week 7 winner : Micah Antoun, Hutto

: Micah Antoun, Hutto Week 8 winner : Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis

: Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis Week 9 winner : Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage

: Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage Week 10 winner: Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School

Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School Week 11 winner : Jayshawn Mitchell, San Antonio Brennan

: Jayshawn Mitchell, San Antonio Brennan Week 12 winner: Andre Lance, Houston Milby

Want to nominate an athlete after the area or TAPPS playoff games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday at noon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 22, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Micah Antoun, Hutto

The sophomore quarterback had another 400-yard passing game. The Hippos beat Cypress Ranch 59-14 and Antoun completed 16 of 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TDs.

Drayden Bacon, Huffman Hargrave

The senior averaged 13.1 yards per carry as the Falcons beat Fort Bend Willowridge. He had 25 carries for 327 yards and scored 5 times.

Keldrid Ben, Montgomery

The Bears won their 11th in a row. The senior running back averaged 10.3 yards per carry (18 for 185) and scored 4 times against Dayton.

Jakhavien Birks, Huntsville

The Hornets senior carried the ball 25 times, racking up 209 yards and scoring 4 times in a 42-39 win over Nederland.

Jaxon Blancett, Lorena

The Leopards’ quarterback completed 17 of 21 passes for 343 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 52-10 win over Sweeny on Friday. It was his 10th straight game passing for 300 yards or more.

Beckett Cocke, The Woodlands College Park

The senior made all 7 PATs and nailed a 46-yard field goal for the Cavaliers in a win vs. Houston Dekaney on Thursday.

Tavis Coleman, Alvin Shadow Creek

The senior completed 11 of 14 passes for 208 yards and 5 TDs as the Sharks beat Houston Heights. The 5 TDs give him 40 for the season.

Christian Contreras, Rockwall-Heath

The Hawks knocked off previously-unbeaten Sachse, 37-33. The wide receiver had 6 catches for 207 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the upset.

Wyatt Davis, DeSoto

The running back had only 9 carries against North Mesquite, but made the most of him. He finished with 122 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 72-6 win.

Jayshon Gibson, North Richland Hills Richland

The Royals beat Frisco Reedy thanks to the running back. The UCLA pledge ran for 385 yards and scored 3 times.

Austin Martin, Sanger

The senior accounted for 5 TDs against Hillsboro. On the ground, he had 7 carries for 100 yards and 4 TDs. He added 4 catches for 50 yards and 1 TD as well for the Indians.

Logan Rexroat, Argyle

The Eagles improved to 10-1 thanks to Rexroat scoring a season-high 6 rushing touchdowns in a 65-17 win. He set school records with 7 overall touchdowns and his 6 rushing scores was also a school single-game record.

Slade Russell, Canyon West Plains

In a blowout win over El Paso Ysleta, Russell had 10 carries for 279 yards and scored 3 times – including a 97-yard touchdown run.

Noah Spinks, Humble Summer Creek

The Bulldogs won a shootout with Dickinson on Friday. The left-handed throwing QB completed 23 for 32 passes for 431 yards and 3 TDs.

Aaron “Deuce” Walker, La Marque

The Cougars beat Houston North Forest, 55-21, behind a 5-TD, 315-yard passing game from junior.

Jourian Wright, Wichita Falls Legacy

In a 62-45 win over El Paso Chapin, he had 10 catches for 286 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Trenton Yancey, Duncanville

The Purdue pledge ran for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns and hauled in 7 catches for 82 yards and 2 scores in a 63-42 win over Waco Midway.