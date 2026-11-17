Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 9-14)
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Nov. 12-14. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congrats to last week’s winner, Andre Lance from Houston Milby, who got 49% of the vote.
The Buffaloes leaned heavily on the sophomore back. He finished with 32 carries for 305 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in a win versus Houston Waltrip. His previous high in rushing yards this year was 121.
- Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic
- Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove
- Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson
- Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School
- Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie
- Week 6 winner: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper
- Week 7 winner: Micah Antoun, Hutto
- Week 8 winner: Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis
- Week 9 winner: Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage
- Week 10 winner: Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School
- Week 11 winner: Jayshawn Mitchell, San Antonio Brennan
- Week 12 winner: Andre Lance, Houston Milby
Want to nominate an athlete after the area or TAPPS playoff games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday at noon
Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 22, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Micah Antoun, Hutto
The sophomore quarterback had another 400-yard passing game. The Hippos beat Cypress Ranch 59-14 and Antoun completed 16 of 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TDs.
Drayden Bacon, Huffman Hargrave
The senior averaged 13.1 yards per carry as the Falcons beat Fort Bend Willowridge. He had 25 carries for 327 yards and scored 5 times.
Keldrid Ben, Montgomery
The Bears won their 11th in a row. The senior running back averaged 10.3 yards per carry (18 for 185) and scored 4 times against Dayton.
Jakhavien Birks, Huntsville
The Hornets senior carried the ball 25 times, racking up 209 yards and scoring 4 times in a 42-39 win over Nederland.
Jaxon Blancett, Lorena
The Leopards’ quarterback completed 17 of 21 passes for 343 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 52-10 win over Sweeny on Friday. It was his 10th straight game passing for 300 yards or more.
Beckett Cocke, The Woodlands College Park
The senior made all 7 PATs and nailed a 46-yard field goal for the Cavaliers in a win vs. Houston Dekaney on Thursday.
Tavis Coleman, Alvin Shadow Creek
The senior completed 11 of 14 passes for 208 yards and 5 TDs as the Sharks beat Houston Heights. The 5 TDs give him 40 for the season.
Christian Contreras, Rockwall-Heath
The Hawks knocked off previously-unbeaten Sachse, 37-33. The wide receiver had 6 catches for 207 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the upset.
Wyatt Davis, DeSoto
The running back had only 9 carries against North Mesquite, but made the most of him. He finished with 122 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 72-6 win.
Jayshon Gibson, North Richland Hills Richland
The Royals beat Frisco Reedy thanks to the running back. The UCLA pledge ran for 385 yards and scored 3 times.
Austin Martin, Sanger
The senior accounted for 5 TDs against Hillsboro. On the ground, he had 7 carries for 100 yards and 4 TDs. He added 4 catches for 50 yards and 1 TD as well for the Indians.
Logan Rexroat, Argyle
The Eagles improved to 10-1 thanks to Rexroat scoring a season-high 6 rushing touchdowns in a 65-17 win. He set school records with 7 overall touchdowns and his 6 rushing scores was also a school single-game record.
Slade Russell, Canyon West Plains
In a blowout win over El Paso Ysleta, Russell had 10 carries for 279 yards and scored 3 times – including a 97-yard touchdown run.
Noah Spinks, Humble Summer Creek
The Bulldogs won a shootout with Dickinson on Friday. The left-handed throwing QB completed 23 for 32 passes for 431 yards and 3 TDs.
Aaron “Deuce” Walker, La Marque
The Cougars beat Houston North Forest, 55-21, behind a 5-TD, 315-yard passing game from junior.
Jourian Wright, Wichita Falls Legacy
In a 62-45 win over El Paso Chapin, he had 10 catches for 286 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Trenton Yancey, Duncanville
The Purdue pledge ran for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns and hauled in 7 catches for 82 yards and 2 scores in a 63-42 win over Waco Midway.
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.