The 12th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at which teams we think are the Top 25 teams in the state after the start of the UIL playoffs. There was a big shift in the first round as College Station A&M Consolidated knocked off Richmond Randle. That ended the career of Texas pledge Landen Williams-Callis, one of the best running backs in the state's history.

It also meant they won't be back at AT&T Stadium in the Class 5A Division II. The Lions had been 41-2 the past three years with two berths in the state finals, winning in 2024.

There will be a shakeup in next week's rankings based on two head-to-head matchups: C.E. King vs. Alvin Shadow Creek and Pearland vs. Galena Park North Shore.

Only 2 Texas teams are in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

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Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

Top 25 Texas High School Football State Rankings — Nov. 16

1. Allen (11-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Ty Snell threw for 5 touchdowns in the first half in a 73-0 win over Carrollton Hebron. The sophomore completed 19 of 24 passes for 281 yards.

Up next: vs. Euless Trinity in Denton, Nov. 20

2. Fort Worth North Crowley (11-0)

Previous ranking: 3

The Panthers had little trouble with Lake Belton, up 41-0 at halftime.

Up next: vs. North Forney in Irving, Nov. 20

3. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (10-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The Rangers got 4 TDs from Ty Knutson — 2 rushing and 2 passing — in a 77-15 win over Laredo Nixon in the opener.

Up next: vs. McAllen Rowe in Corpus Christi, Nov. 20

4. Frisco Lone Star (11-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Rangers scored on every offensive drive in a 66-21 win over Birdville. USC pledge Trey Wright ran for 164 yards and 1 TD and threw for 167 yards and 4 TDs.

Up next: vs. Lancaster in Carrollton, Nov. 20

5. Katy (11-0)

Previous ranking: 6

The Tigers’ defense held Fort Bend Travis to 96 yards of total offense in a 59-6 win.

Up next: vs. Cypress Bridgleand, Nov. 21

6. Houston C.E. King (10-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Tristan Willis and Tyrin Gaston had 2 rushing touchdowns, part of a rushing attack that had 33 carries for 325 yards and 9 TDs.

Up next: vs. No. 16 Alvin Shadow Creek at Iowa Colony, Nov. 20

7. Galena Park North Shore (10-1)

Previous ranking: 8

RB Kaden Brandley ran for 105 yards and scored 4 of the Mustangs’ 8 rushing TDs in a win vs. Deer Park.

Up next: vs. No. 19 Pearland at La Porte, Nov. 20

8. Waxahachie (10-1)

Previous ranking: 9

The Indians are in the area round for the 5th year in a row.

Up next: vs. Rockwall-Heath at Coppell, Nov. 20

9. DeSoto (9-2)

Previous ranking: 10

The Eagles won the first-round playoff game for the 21st year in a row and had little issues in a 72-6 win against North Mesquite.

Up next: vs. Melissa at Mesquite, Nov. 20

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2)

Previous ranking: 11

A close first quarter, up 12-7 over Whitehouse, it turned into a 46-7 romp.

Up next: vs. Belton at Waco, Nov. 19

11. Stephenville (11-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Adan Jergins had 4 catches for 103 yards and scored 3 times in a 51-14 win over Navasota.

Up next: vs. Vidor in Bryan, Nov. 20

12. Fort Bend Ridge Point (11-0)

Previous ranking: 13

John Rangel became the first Panther to have a 1,000-yard receiving season in a 42-0 win over Katy Taylor.

Up next: vs. Fulshear at Katy, Nov. 20

13. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (10-0)

Previous ranking: 14

The Jaguars defense had 7 sacks against San Antonio East Central, 2 each by Elijah Guajardo and Daylen Rainey.

Up next: vs Round Rock in New Braunfels, Nov. 20

14. Boerne (11-0)

Previous ranking: 15

In a 56-14 win over San Antonio Brackenridge, the Greyhounds passed for 408 yards and ran for another 101 yards.

Up next: vs. Mercedes in Laredo, Nov. 19

15. Anna (11-0)

Previous ranking: 16

The Coyotes will get a rare home game in Round 2 this week after beating The Colony, 42-10.

Up next: vs. Abilene Cooper, Nov. 20

16. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Brandon “BJ” LaFell Jr. and Jaylen Addai both had 2 touchdowns in the win vs. Houston Heights.

Up next: vs. No. 6 C.E. King at Iowa Colony, Nov. 20

17. Brenham (11-0)

Previous ranking: 18

CJ Glove ran for 4 touchdowns and 165 yards in a 51-13 win over Arlington Seguin. Glover now had 1,391 yards and 21 TDs this season, stepping up big in the absence of Jacoby Dixon, who has missed the last four games.

Up next: vs. Hallsville in Corsicana, Nov. 19

18. Carthage (9-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Carthage’s quest to repeat as the state champion started with a 56-15 win over Quinlan Ford.

Up next: vs. Glen Rose in Forney, Nov. 19

19. Pearland (10-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Holden MacNeish had another big game with 6 PATS and 3 field goals, including a 40-yarder, in a win over Alief Taylor.

Up next: vs. No. 7 Galena Park North Shore at La Porte, Nov. 20

20. Angleton (10-1)

Previous ranking: 21

QB Kasen Jammer ran for 104 yards and 2 scores in a 17-10 win over Georgetown.

Up next: vs. Beaumont United in Deer Park, Nov. 20

21. Southlake Carroll (9-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Hudson Tomcheck accounted for 5 TD, passing for 4, in a 56-14 win over Weatherford.

Up next: at Midland, Nov. 20

22. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Darrod Jacobs Jr. had a punt return for a score in the Titans’ win against Houston Waltrip.

Up next: vs. Pflugerville Weiss in Spring, Nov. 20

23. Boerne-Champion (10-1)

Previous ranking: 24

The Chargers will face an undefeated foe in McAllen on Thursday.

Up next: vs. McAllen in Laredo, Nov. 19

24. Mansfield Timberview (10-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Steven Hall threw 6 TD passes and for 294 yards in a 77-6 win over Waco.

Up next: vs. Texarkana Texas High in Tyler, Nov. 20

25. Austin Westlake (10-1)

Previous ranking: NR

The Chaparrals have won 8 in a row since a Week 3 loss to Prosper.

Up next: vs. San Antonio Pieper in San Marcos, Nov. 19

Dropped out: No. 2 Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle

Also considered: Gilmer (9-2), Longview (10-1), Arlington Martin (11-0), Montgomery (11-0), Cypress Bridgeland (10-1), Hutto (9-2), Argyle (10-1), Lewisville (7-3), College Station (10-1), La Porte (9-2), Denton Billy Ryan (9-1), Houston Memorial (11-0)