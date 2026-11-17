The Texas high school football playoffs are here and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 12-14. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Hector Mares from Tuloso-Midway, who got 57% of the vote.

The defensive lineman had 9 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks, 5 QB hurries and 1 forced fumble in a 31-20 win over Beeville.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Week 7 winner: Carson LaCott, San Antonio MacArthur

Week 8 winner: Quentin Billings, DeSoto

Week 9 winner: Jeron Allen II, Cedar Hill

Week 10 winner: Bryce Bruckbauer, Cy-Fair

Week 11 winner: Eric Stephens, Fort Bend Ridge Point

Week 12 winner: Hector Mares, Tuloso-Midway

Want to nominate an athlete after the area games or TAPPS playoff games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday at noon

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Jack Archer, Houston Kinkaid

In the SPC Class 4A state championship game, he had a pair of interceptions and 10 tackles for the Falcons.

Rylan Baker, Wolfforth Frenship

The senior had 11 tackles, 1 TFL and a season-high 3 sacks in a 44-39 win against El Paso El Dorado. Baker entered the game with only 2 sacks on the season.

Bridger Burrus, Canadian

Burrus had a pair of interceptions, returning one for a score, while adding 4 tackles as Canadian posted a 63-7 win over Muleshoe on Thursday.

Cord Butler, Honey Grove

In his final game, the Warriors linebacker had 22 total tackles — 13 solo — in a loss against Price Carlisle. He notched his fifth game with 10 or more tackles and ended the season with 109 stops.

Kaysen Donatta, Beaumont United

The Timberwolves middle linebacker had 6 tackles and he also ran back a fumble return for a touchdown in a win against Houston Madison. Beaumont United recovered four fumbles in the win.

Zyris Fox, Bay City

The Blackcats’ middle linebacker had 18 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass breakup and 1 forced fumble in a 47-28 win over Lampasas on Friday.

Kamryn Harris, Pearland

The Houston pledge had 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and also blocked a field goal for the Oilers in a win against Alief Taylor on Friday.

Sedrick Harris Jr., Fort Worth Brewer

The senior defensive lineman had 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries as the Bears beat Azle.

Gage LaRue, Brock

The cornerback had 5 tackles, a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown and an 80-yard punt return for a score in a win Thursday vs. Perryton.

Chase Massingill, Malakoff

The Tigers improved to 11-0 with a win against Gladewater. The strong safety had 24 tackles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery. The 24 tacklers were a season-high for the sophomore.

Brandon Moreno, Ganado

In a win against Taft, the junior linebacker had 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Jordan Smith, Waxahachie

A 30-yard interception return helped spark a second-half surge for the Indians, which secured a 42-10 win over Copperas Cover on Friday.

Jackson Van Wie, Houston Memorial

The Mustangs knocked off Manvel, 35-28. The senior safety had an interception and added a season-high 21 tackles.

J’Siah Watson, Frisco

The Raccoon posted a 10-point win over Colleyville Heritage on Friday. The senior helped flip the game with a 100-yard interception return in the win.

Jacob Willey, Glen Rose

In a victory against Ponder, he had 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, ½ sack, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble for the Tigers.