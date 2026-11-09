Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 2-8)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Nov. 5-7. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Jayshawn Mitchell from San Antonio Brennan, who had 58% of the vote. He's the third winner from the Alamo City this season.

The junior ran for two touchdowns and added two more scores on punt returns in a 69-0 win over San Antonio Marshall.

Week 1 winner : Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic Week 2 winners : Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove Week 3 winner : Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson Week 4 winner : Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School Week 5 winner : Daylan Gordon, Wylie

: Daylan Gordon, Wylie Week 6 winner : Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper

: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper Week 7 winner : Micah Antoun, Hutto

: Micah Antoun, Hutto Week 8 winner : Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis

: Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis Week 9 winner : Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage

: Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage Week 10 winner: Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School

Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School Week 11 winner: Jayshawn Mitchell, San Antonio Brennan

Want to nominate an athlete after the bi-district or TAPPS playoff games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 15, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Tammeron Anderson, Beaumont West Brook

The Bruins closed out the regular season with a 62-21 win over Galveston Ball. The senior threw for 351 yards and 3 TDs. He also ran for 84 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

Kyron Brown, Amarillo Palo Duro

The Dons picked up a win against Lubbock-Cooper in the regular-season finale. The senior had 5 catches for 147 yards and scored twice.

Cruse Coleman, Henrietta

The Bearcats got a big game from the junior running back against Breckenridge. He had 26 carries for 247 yards and 4 TDs in the win.

Kaden Copelin, The Woodlands

The Highlanders blitzed Conroe Oak Ridge behind 7-TD passes from Copelin. He was 15-for-17 passing for 428 yards.

Beau Finley, Sealy

The quarterback averaged 9.5 yards per carry, finishing with 21 carries for 200 yards and 4 TDs in a win over El Campo on Friday. It was his second straight 200-plus-yard game.

Elisha Johnson, San Antonio Clark

The senior hauled in 13 catches for 318 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in a game against San Antonio Reagan.

Javian Jones-Priest, Arlington James Martin

The Warriors posted their first-ever undefeated regular season. In the finale, the Virginia Tech pledge ran for 3 TDs and set a new school single-season record with 30 rushing touchdowns.

Ozzie Magnuson, Frisco Wakeland

A soccer-player-turned-kicker, the senior booted a 57-yard field goal to end the first half against Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus.

Andre Lance, Houston Milby

The Buffaloes leaned heavily on the sophomore back. He finished with 32 carries for 305 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in a win versus Houston Waltrip. His previous high in rushing yards this year was 121.

Noah Martin, Levelland

The junior running back had 16 carries, racking up 218 yards, scoring 4 times on the ground and added a 37-yard touchdown catch in a 59-48 win over Lubbock Estacado.

Khalyl Moore, Denton Braswell

The junior delivered a walk-off win for the Bengals with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Chris Lark as time expired to beat Carrollton Hebron, 20-19.

Sean Simon, La Porte

The junior keeps on posting big numbers. In a 42-7 win versus Lufkin, he had 21 carries for 305 yards — 14.5 yards per carry — and scored 5 times.

Merwahi Smith, Frisco Lebanon Trail

The two-way starter had a big day on offense against Frisco Heritage, finishing with 7 catches for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Evan Snellman, Dallas Highland Park

The junior had 8 catches for 192 yards and two scores as the Scots rolled to a 63-0 win over Carrollton Newman, locking up the undefeated district title run.

Parker Stephenson, Willis

The senior stepped into the QB1 role for the Wildkats. He was 24 for 36 passing for 426 yards and 6 TDs. He also ran in a touchdown against Conroe on Thursday.

Eli Walker, Blanco

The senior averaged 16.8 yards per carry in a 74-29 win over Comfort. He had 20 carries for 336 yards and scored 6 touchdowns.

Hoytt Wesson, Jacksboro

The Tigers rolled to a win over Wichita Falls City View behind a 6-TD passing night from Wesson. The senior completed 22 of 24 passes for 469 yards - a season high across the board for completions, completion percentage, yards and TDs.